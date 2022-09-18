Jkbopee Msc Nursing Merit List 2022

Talents on loan from God

EOS writes: “I was in the basement, holding a Ziploc bag and several other items, talking to my husband. The bag fell out of my hand at some point, but I didn’t realize it. When I turned around to go back upstairs, my left foot stepped on the bag.

“I cried out: ‘Oh, no . . . there’s something slippery on the floor!’ (My husband, of course, said: ‘What?’)

“Like an aging, drunken ballerina, I slipped, slid, skittered, and stumbled across the basement floor. Everything felt like slow motion to me. I remember thinking: ‘Oh, boy . . . this is REALLY going to hurt.’ But then, miraculously, I regained my balance. Whew!

“Fred Astaire would have been impressed!”

Then & Now

Or: Fellow travelers

PEGGY BLUE JEANS FROM ST. PAUL reports:” Eight years ago July, we went to Scotland for our first time. I sent in a photo of my husband and me standing under an ‘elderly crossing’ sign. And it made it into the famous Bulletin Board!

“We returned to Scotland in August and (unplanned) drove by the same sign in the same city! Of course we had to stop and pose again. Thought you might like to see it eight years later!”

See world

OG Fox: “Subject: Doc’s friends.

“This trio and their mother have been around most of the summer. It’s the first time we have seen triplets here. They have been spending most of their days sleeping somewhere in Doc’s pasture.

“One other item: The other evening I spotted a flock of geese flying south, high overhead. They were in a V formation, but the point of the V was pointing north. I’ve never seen that before. I suppose in ancient times that would be taken as some kind of omen. I prefer not to think about it.”

Then & Now

JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “Free Ukraine!

“In my lifetime I have been lucky enough to see two presidents, both of them on Summit Avenue.

“Many of us who were students at St. Luke’s Grade School in 1956 saw Dwight Eisenhower ride down Summit waving at the crowd as he stood in the back of a shiny black Cadillac convertible. We were free from school that day because it was the day of the funeral of Archbishop John Murray. Eisenhower was running for re-election against Adlai Stevenson.

“In June of 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, visited St. Paul on a stopover in his visit to the United States. I was standing on the corner of Summit and Chatsworth and could clearly see Gorbachev as he left the Governor’s Mansion and walked to the east. There was a minor kerfuffle as he went into the crowd to shake hands with people, much to the consternation of his KGB escorts.

“For all of the time that I was standing there, a man was walking around in the crowd carrying a sign. It read: ‘Free Ukraine!’ At that time most Americans could not identify Ukraine on a map. Who would have thought that over 30 years later, the ‘openness’ that Gorbachev espoused for the Soviet Union (remember Glasnost?) would be followed by someone who has invaded a neighboring country?”

What is right with people?

KATHY S. of St Paul reports: “On August 27, the power went out in my apartment building for the third time this summer. This time it was in the evening.

“We had to get two people and a dog out of the elevator. They had gotten in it just before the power went out. Luckily one had a cellphone and some sort of light with her; when bad weather struck, she called for help. Fire personnel arrived very quickly and opened the elevator door, and an elevator guy came to ensure they didn’t leave a switch or something open. I think he had to come back the next day, though, because the elevator was not working early the next morning when the power was back.

“Of course the biggest projects we had to take care of before going to bed were checking on one neighbor who spends much of her time in a motorized recliner (she had freed herself), and on another one who uses an oxygen tank 24/7. We made sure her tank was full before we all went to bed.

“Oh, and one neighbor had a flight to catch the next morning, but his alarm clock needs electricity. He didn’t want anyone to set an alarm on his cellphone because we didn’t have a 10-year-old in the building to program it for him. He left for the airport early, and I plan to tell him about my alarm clock that runs on batteries.

“Just another normal power-outage evening in the biggish city….”

Our times

ELVIS notes: “Local weekly free newspaper headline: ‘Safe Ways to Clean Up Leaves.’

“ELVIS never knew raking was dangerous!”

Hmmmmmmmm

BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE: “Subject; Empty school buses?

“Some friends have expressed questions about the school-bus driver shortage, as they see many empty buses on the roads and byways. How could there be a shortage, they ask?

‘We have also seen this. My much better half has the tricky answer. When it appears that a rolling bus is empty, it just might be quite full of those very tiny tykes — those preschool and kindergartners who are so short that they cannot be seen by other drivers.

They’re below the bus windows. Mystery solved. [Bulletin Board says: Well, maybe, in part ??” because surely one would expect to see an empty school bus before the first kid has been picked up and after the last kid has been dropped off!]

“And yes . . . there IS a driver shortage.”

Come again?

RUSTY of St. Paul reports: “More issues with faulty hearing.

“Recently I was with my family, and the conversation was about parenting. My adult daughter told the group that when she was a child I was a ‘hands-on father.’ I heard ‘handsome father.’ I thanked her for her kind comment, calling me handsome. My wife’s family is, um, competitive and will put a person in his place if he is getting too far ahead of himself. My sister-in-law said: ‘You may have been handsome when your kids were small, but once they had grown up, someone hit you with an ugly stick!’

“Today a friend, whose family is developing a large block on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, was asking my wife and me for entertainment ideas for this new complex. Her feeling is that Minneapolis is far ahead of St. Paul with places to visit for good food and good times. What she said was: ‘I think we should have a Latin tapas bar.’ What I heard (twice, actually) was: ‘I think we should have a Latin topless bar.’ I said; ‘Oh no, not in St. Paul. That will not fly. There are ordinances against that.’ My wife was agreeing with me, which made me feel vindicated, but she actually had heard correctly and felt St. Paulites are not, well, sophisticated enough for small plates. ‘People in St. Paul want burgers,’ she said.

“I could not figure out what hamburgers had to do with topless Latin women.”

Our birds, ourselves

AL B of Hartland, reporting: “I had been on spring’s roads and was staying in a hotel. Across the street were stores of every kind. I wanted to get a large bottle of iced tea to put in my room’s refrigerator. I’d decided to walk to a store and wondered aloud: ‘But which store should I go to?’ A chickadee whistled: ‘Hy-Vee.’

“The black-capped chickadee’s song is a simple two-note whistled ‘fee-bee.’”

CAUTION! Words at Play!

And: The great comebacks — plus: Life as we know it

SEMI-LEGEND writes: (1) “Subject: Tern for the worse?

“AL B of Hartland noted: ‘I saw a tern being shadowed by another tern. Whatever one did, the other did likewise. What were they doing? One was a tern, and the other was an intern gaining valuable experience.’

“I figgered that one good tern deserved another.”

(2) “Subject: Hold that thought.

“I was reading an interview with author Karen Armstrong in the STrib on Sunday, Sept. 11. She said: ‘We’re not going to suddenly wake up one morning and see the world as wonderful, because it’s outside our mode of thought.’

“Not everybody’s. The previous day, I had been sitting on a bench outside Sea Salt restaurant at Minnehaha Park, enjoying a lemonade late in the afternoon of a beautiful day for the nearby Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival.

“A girl, perhaps 3 years old, passed me and said: ‘This world is amazing!’

“Another true believer.”

Band Name of the Day: The Drunken Ballerinas