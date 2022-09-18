News
Leonid Bershidsky: A weakened Putin is no use to Russia
As Ukrainian troops probe Russian defenses along the entire front and only the Wagner Group mercenaries continue a small-scale offensive operation in the Donetsk region, the initiative in the Russo-Ukrainian war is firmly in the hands of the invaded, not the invader. While that can still change, perhaps more than once, it’s a good moment to consider whether the man who got Russia into this mess retains any legitimacy — domestically or internationally. To put it even more bluntly, who, if anyone, still needs a weak Vladimir Putin?
Putin’s claim to power has evolved over his nearly 22 years atop the Kremlin. In 2000, he was President Boris Yeltsin’s chosen successor, then the president elected in a vote that, while not problem-free, reflected the will of Russian voters. By the end of the first eight years of his rule, he was the architect of a corruption-plagued, but broadly beneficial economic upsurge; because Russians credited him for that, they cared little about the erosion of electoral democracy as he consolidated power. After the intermission of Dmitry Medvedev’s presidency, he briefly struggled to find a new source of legitimacy until he seized on the annexation of Crimea, an event so inspiring to a large majority of Russians that even a harsh pension reform four years later didn’t appreciably dent his popularity.
Putin went into the COVID-19 pandemic riding an ebbing Crimea wave of support while relying increasingly on a swollen, well-fed security apparatus — a full-fledged dictator now, with elections a joke and all major issues, and lots of minor ones, requiring his personal intervention. The pandemic, when most visitors had to quarantine for weeks before being admitted to Putin’s presence, seems to have shrunk his trusted entourage to a handful of yes-men. The Kremlin’s erratic policies made Russia one of COVID-19 biggest victims, and only the disease and increasing oppression kept Russians from looking up too much. By then, Putin’s legitimacy rested on the general impression of undefeated, unbeatable strength, backed up by a military success in Syria and the steamrolling of domestic opposition.
As in the tough streets of any big city, however, be it St. Petersburg or Sao Paolo, the reputation of a strongman as the head of a country needs constant reinforcing by further feats of strength. For his next one, Putin chose Ukraine again, launching what he clearly thought would be a blitzkrieg ending with the swift fall of Kyiv and the annexation of a large swathe of Ukrainian territory. Even though the outcome of the war is far from decided, this show of force has failed spectacularly. Russia has revealed itself to be vulnerable militarily after years of bravado that deceived even the experts.
Russia’s weakness is not lost on foreign leaders, from once-cautious Western adversaries shipping increasingly deadly weaponry to Ukraine to neighbors like Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev, who appears to see a new opportunity to improve his country’s position in Nagorno-Karabakh while Putin is bogged down in Ukraine. Putin may have hoped for more active support from China, but he’s not getting anything beyond discounted energy purchases; were he winning, China would doubtless be more forthcoming.
The domestic audience, too, appears to be shedding its illusions of Russia’s greatness, no matter what one might say about the efficiency of Putin’s propaganda. His media mouthpieces Vladimir Solovyov and Margarita Simonyan no longer own the narrative. Even on state television, not to mention nationalist Telegram channels with hundreds of thousands of readers, Russia’s defeats are engendering much bitterness and hurt. The hard-core propagandists look lost, sometimes downright bizarre, with Simonyan retreating into sentimental memories and poetry and Solovyov appearing on the air with bruises and scratches on his face.
Putin himself, stubbornly maintaining a business-as-usual program of meetings of little relevance to the Ukrainian elephant in the room, looks like a denizen of “Pink Pony Planet,” as far-right commentator Igor Girkin (Strelkov) calls the distant realm of the Russian elite.
And what of Putin’s suppression machine, his vaunted FSB domestic intelligence and more than 300,000-strong Rosgvardia riot police? Despite its extensive network, the former failed to predict Ukraine’s stiff resistance. A large part of the latter was sent across the border, initially to police the conquered territories, but ending up in the meat grinder of trench warfare, something for which its personnel never trained. Whether they will return from the war with any respect for Putin is questionable; even the dictator’s faithful servant, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, whose fighting force in Ukraine is part of Rosgvardia, has doubted the campaign’s conduct, if not (yet) Putin’s leadership and goal-setting.
If a strong Putin was widely tolerated, often appeased, and, in Russia itself, feared and obeyed, what could be the basis of a weak Putin’s power? Certainly not sympathy: Russians aren’t known to respect weak leaders — witness the political fate of the last Soviet President, the late Mikhail Gorbachev, and many a Russian czar before him. A Ukraine-style popular revolution in Russia is unlikely, even if Western sanctions begin to bite in earnest: The new leaders needed for something like that will not emerge overnight from Russia’s thoroughly purged civil society. But you can at least expect popular indifference in the face of top-down change. Despite appearances, an unquestioning pro-Putin majority doesn’t exist, according to a recent report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace — and the number of the dictator’s diehard backers won’t increase with more defeats.
Internationally, what might prop up Putin even if he loses the war is a fear that what comes after him may be far worse. The far right, inspired by the same ideals of imperial greatness as Putin himself, can be much more ruthless when it comes to its choice of means to that end. Someone of Strelkov’s ilk with a finger on the nuclear button is indeed a scary thought.
Domestically, though, Putin risks losing control as soon as the fear subsides. Military and police commanders, spies, even the timid oligarchs will be scheming — and likely already are, as a matter of contingency planning — to put forward a figure who could maintain their positions while pulling out of the Ukraine nosedive and offering a calming alternative to the rest of the world. The tightening of Putin’s close circle during the pandemic has, as an unintended consequence, shortened his reach and provided more opportunity for plots and intrigues behind his back.
None of this means, of course, that Putin is about to be toppled.
Speculation concerning potential replacements is being dribbled into Telegram and foreign media mostly as a way to damage specific figures. For now, the dictator is still in control: All his years in power have earned him the benefit of the doubt among Russia’s powerful, a group moth-eaten by negative selection. He must, however, realize that if military defeats continue, retaining his clout will require surprising, even drastic moves. The world might yet be treated to a re-enactment of the tired cornered rat metaphor from Putin’s childhood — something to keep in mind but not to fear: All dictatorships end someday, and few go out in a blaze of glory.
Leonid Bershidsky, formerly Bloomberg Opinion’s Europe columnist, is a member of the Bloomberg News Automation Team. He recently published Russian translations of George Orwell’s “1984” and Franz Kafka’s “The Trial.”
Not the Same Old Jets? Time for Robert Saleh’s team to prove that on the field vs. Browns
Earlier in the week, Robert Saleh said this is not the same old Jets team.
Now it’s time for Saleh’s team to prove it on the field in a game Gang Green has to have.
The Jets (0-1) will visit the Cleveland Browns (1-0) on Sunday in a critical Week 2 game.
And after a lifeless offensive performance in a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in last week’s season opener at MetLife Stadium, things don’t get any easier this week.
“Offensively, their O-line is very good,” Saleh said when asked to scout his next opponent. “They have arguably the best one-two punch at running back between [Nick] Chubb and [Kareem] Hunt. [Browns offensive line coach] Bill Callahan, and [head coach] Kevin Stefanski, they do a good job as anyone in creating issues in the running game.
“Defensively, they’re fast, they’re physical, their front is a problem. They’ve done a really good job schematically. Myles Garrett is hard to deal with. This is a very good roster and they’ve done a good job building it and it’s going to be a great challenge.”
Saleh turned heads this week after saying he was taking receipts on people who continually mock his team and say the Jets are the same team they’ve been the last 11 seasons. Now it is time to back it up with a strong performance on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.
The way the Jets do that is by not making mental mistakes like the ones that crushed them against the Ravens. Although the Jets’ offense turned the ball over twice, it certainly could have been a lot more.
There were multiple fumbles along with aging quarterback Joe Flacco facing tremendous pressure (three sacks) throughout the afternoon. That led to several ill-advised decisions that could have ended up in the Ravens’ hands.
Gang Green fans have seen this story before during the last decade plus. So it is understandable why many would criticize the Jets after their Week 1 performance. All summer long, coaches stressed how much the team had improved and this was the start of something special. But yet, Sunday reminded many that the Jets still have a long way to go.
“I believe that once we prove to ourselves that we’re capable of doing things, it’s going to snowball into something huge,” Saleh said. “Part of confidence in this league is being able to prove to yourself first, learning how not to lose football games and how to win games, and when you have that confidence, because we came out, if you look at the swag and the confidence, especially on the defensive side of the ball early, that is absolutely contagious, but you have to have success in doing it, right?
“Once this team starts seeing itself having the success that it’s capable of having, it’s going to snowball into something special, but it’s there and it’s a just a matter of us and our responsibility, again, as coaches and players to extract it.”
One of the many keys to a win Sunday is how the 37-year-old Flacco plays against the Browns defense. Against the Ravens, Flacco threw the ball 59 times, which was the most by a Jets quarterback since Mark Sanchez did it in 2011.
Flacco, who will start for Zach Wilson (knee) for at least a couple more weeks, threw for 309 yards, one TD and one interception. But a lot of those yards came when the game was already decided.
Although many fans called for Flacco to be benched for Mike White, the Jets’ pass protection will need to be better against the Browns. Cleveland has arguably the best pass rusher in the league in Garrett, who recorded 16 sacks last year and two sacks in the season opener against the Panthers last week. They also have Jadeveon Clowney, who had nine sacks a season ago.
“They have a very sound scheme, but on top of it, they have very good players,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “I would think that maybe the top pass rush in football, at least top three to five.
“Myles Garrett is an absolute problem. He’s a man on a mission. You could see it last week, you could see it last year. Jadeveon Clowney is always going to be a problem, having to play him in Seattle in 2019, the year we went to the Super Bowl. He wrecked our game. I think we started out 9-0, we played Seattle and I think he had a defensive touchdown, three sacks, a strip sack that he picked up and ran for a touchdown. They’re a problem.”
If Saleh’s team can’t take his message to heart, the Jets are staring at a fourth consecutive 0-2 start.
()
MLB rule changes could lead to more stolen base attempts. The Orioles are ready to adjust.
Jorge Mateo couldn’t contain the smile as he sat in the dugout at Rogers Centre, thinking about how large of a difference 4 1/2 inches might make.
When he takes off on a steal attempt next season, the larger bases — one of a handful of Major League Baseball rule changes set to take effect next season — reduce the distance between the bags. With base size increasing from 15 inches-by-15 inches to 18-by-18, the distance between the bags shrinks by 4 1/2 inches.
Mateo is a hand-length closer than he was before, without even taking a step. And considering he’s slid in safely on 30 of his 38 stole-base attempts this season, he hardly needs an assist.
“Oh my God, it’s like 20 more bases,” Mateo said, relishing the idea. “I love it.”
The exact ramifications of MLB’s decision to increase the size of the bases remains to be seen, but in theory — and in the minds of Mateo and Cedric Mullins, two of the best base stealers in baseball — the prospect should lead to more steals.
With more restrictions on how many pickoff throws pitchers are allowed, as well as the introduction of a pitch clock, there are multiple factors being introduced that could lead to an increase in activity on the bases. For the Orioles, with two 30-plus steal players in Mullins and Mateo, the benefits could be especially noticeable.
“We have instant replay now, the game has always been a game of inches, and it looks like there’s a full more being added on the bases,” Mullins said. “I think it’s going to open the floodgates in that aspect.”
Larger bases should also be safer, with potentially fewer collisions between players at first base. But if it can be an advantage for Mullins — whose 31 steals lead the American League — he’ll take it.
In addition, pitchers will be allowed two disengagements with the rubber during each plate appearance, limiting them to a combination of two step-offs or pickoff attempts. Should a pitcher attempt a third pickoff, the runner will automatically advance if the attempt isn’t successful.
“Once you get to two, going on three, you might get a few more steps lead just to see if they’ll pick over,” said infielder Gunnar Henderson, who experienced the pitch clock and pickoff rules in the minor leagues this season.
In 2019, there were 2.23 steal attempts per game in the majors, with 68% of them ending in a stolen base. That rose to 2.83 steals per game in 2022, with a 77% success rate, according to MLB.com. But even with a pitch clock, Henderson learned the hard way how he couldn’t take for granted that a pitcher would throw home.
At Double-A Bowie earlier this season, Henderson took a few extra steps toward second, expecting a hurried delivery toward the batter as the pitch clock ticked down. Instead, as time expired, the pitcher stepped off and picked Henderson off at first base.
But in all likelihood, pickoff attempts will be less frequently used than other methods of keeping a runner close. Right-hander Dean Kremer said the emphasis will expand on changing his timing to home plate, sometimes holding the ball for up to three seconds while other times quickly delivering the ball to home plate with a slide step.
“It’s going to force people to be quicker to the plate,” Kremer said. “Just being unpredictable in general makes it hard on that runner to run.”
Added right-hander Tyler Wells, whose 70 pickoff attempts are the ninth most in the AL this year: “Mix up times, make sure they can’t get into a rhythm as much as you’re trying to be in a rhythm as well. It’s a constant battle between the two, so I think that’s why it’s going to be something that challenges a lot of pitchers.”
Wells used Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard as an example, pointing to his slow delivery to the plate as a reason Syndergaard has allowed 30 stolen bases this season, the most in the majors. Without the benefit of as many pickoff throws, Syndergaard will need to improve his timing to the plate.
“I think you’re actually going to start to see a difference in style of pitchers,” Wells said. “The lower WHIP pitchers will probably benefit from it. It’s completely speculation, but I would assume maybe they have less runners on base. So maybe the market valuation changes. It really just depends. I think it’s going to change a lot of things, but I think it’s also going to be really interesting, and I’m intrigued to see how that trends.”
So are Mullins and Mateo, who see larger bases and a reduced distance between the bags as an invitation to steal — making them even larger threats than they already are.
“It’s like a step less,” Mateo said. “That’s great. That’s great for us.”
()
Farhad Manjoo: New nuclear power no longer has the appeal it once had
Whenever I write about the plummeting costs and growing capabilities of wind power, solar power and batteries, I’m usually met with a barrage of radioactive responses from the internet’s overheated nuclear reactors — social-media-savvy environmental activists who insist that nuclear power should play a leading role in the world’s transition away from fossil fuels.
The sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow, they point out, but nuclear power plants produce carbon-free energy day and night, rain or shine. Their argument that nuclear power is unfairly maligned has been bolstered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Germany, which shut down many of its nuclear plants in the past decade while building natural gas pipelines to Russia, now faces a deep energy crunch. It has had to burn more coal to keep the lights on.
I’m not a never-nuke, but I’ve had my doubts about atomic power. Still, I wanted to keep an open mind. So last week I flew to London to attend the World Nuclear Symposium, an annual conference put on by the nuclear industry’s global trade group, the World Nuclear Association. I heard an earful from industry executives, analysts, lobbyists and government officials who are giddy about nuclear power’s prospects for powering the world of tomorrow.
I’ll give the pro-nuclear folks this: They do make a good case that nuclear has gotten a too-bad rap. Nuclear power is relatively safe, reliable and clean; compared to the planetary destruction wrought by fossil fuels, nuclear power looks like a panacea. Patrick Fragman, the CEO of the large American nuclear manufacturer Westinghouse, said his industry had to “unwind decades of brainwashing of public opinion in many countries” about the dangers of nuclear power.
But the argument for significantly ramping up the production of nuclear power — especially in places where overall energy consumption isn’t growing, like in the United States and Europe — falls short. That’s because the nuclear industry has long been hobbled by two problems that its boosters can’t really wish away: Nuclear is far slower to build than most other forms of power, and it’s far more expensive, too. And now there is a third problem on the horizon. As battery technology improves and the price of electricity storage plummets, nuclear may be way too late, too — with much of its value eclipsed by cheaper, faster and more flexible renewable power technologies.
In order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels — the goal set in the Paris Agreement to avert the worst effects of global warming — experts say that we need to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions to a net of zero by 2050. Responding to such a climate emergency with nuclear power is like calling on a sloth to put out a house fire. The 63 nuclear reactors that went into service around the world between 2011 and 2020 took an average of around 10 years to build. By comparison, solar and wind farms can be built in months; in 2020 and 2021 alone, the world added 464 gigawatts of wind and solar power-generation capacity, which is more power than can be generated by all the nuclear plants operating in the world today.
The nuclear industry has been notorious for cost overruns and delays. The only nuclear reactors under construction in the United States — a Westinghouse project at the Plant Vogtle power station in Georgia — were started in 2013 and projected to be finished in 2017. They are still not done — and an initial budget of $14 billion has more than doubled to more than $28 billion. In 2017, utilities in South Carolina canceled two reactors midway through construction after cost projections ballooned from $11.5 billion to more than $25 billion.
And after all this build time, you get a very expensive source of energy. In a common energy-industry measure known as “levelized cost,” nuclear’s minimum price is about $131 per megawatt-hour, which is at least twice the price of natural gas and coal, and four times the cost of utility-scale solar and onshore wind power installations. And the high price of nuclear power doesn’t include its extraneous costs, such as the staggering price of disasters. Cleanup and other costs for the 2011 Fukushima disaster, caused by an earthquake and a tsunami off the Japanese coast, may approach $1 trillion.
Nuclear boosters say that these problems can be solved. There was much talk at the conference about streamlining regulations and reducing costs and build times by constructing smaller, more advanced and less disaster-prone reactors. Once we start building more, the industry will start seeing the benefits of scale and efficiency, several industry insiders told me.
“The best way to become good at building nuclear power plants is to build nuclear power plants,” said Sama Bilbao y Léon, the director general of the World Nuclear Association. John Kotek, an executive at the Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry’s American trade group, pointed out that the U.S. Navy builds nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers in a matter of years — suggesting that quick build times for small reactors could be doable.
Perhaps. But the much-vaunted small reactors are still novel, mainly untested technology. In another era, it may have been worth taking a gamble on these systems in order to avert climate disaster.
But Mark Jacobson, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University and a longtime proponent of renewable energy, told me that such a bet makes less sense today, when wind and solar power keep getting better — because any new money put in nuclear is money you aren’t spending on renewable projects that could lower emissions immediately.
There’s an opportunity cost “of waiting around for a nuclear reactor to be built when you could have spent that money on wind or solar and got rid of emissions much faster,” Jacobson said. This cost may be particularly onerous when you consider the rapid advancement in battery technology, which can help address the main shortcoming of renewable power: its intermittency. The price of lithium-ion batteries has dropped by about 97% since they were introduced in 1991, and prices are projected to keep falling.
Jacobson is one of several researchers who have argued that such advances will render nuclear power essentially obsolete. As we build more renewable energy systems — onshore and offshore wind, solar power everywhere — and improve technologies to store energy (through batteries and other ideas), wind and solar can meet most of our energy needs, Jacobson said. In a 2015 paper, he argued that the world can be powered through renewable energy alone. His findings have been hotly disputed, but other researchers have come to similar conclusions.
On the other hand, the International Energy Agency’s projections for reaching net-zero energy still rely on nuclear. The agency says that nuclear capacity will need to double by 2050, with two-thirds of that growth occurring in developing economies. Still, even with nuclear’s doubling, the IEA says nuclear power will contribute less than 10% of global electricity in 2050; over the same period, the agency says renewable generation will grow eightfold, contributing 90% of electric power in 2050.
Clearly, then, nuclear’s problems don’t mean we should shut down all nuclear plants; existing plants are quite valuable in our energy mix as we ramp up solar and wind. And in places like China, India and other regions where demand for energy is growing, new nuclear plants may have a big role to play — and if the small, advanced reactors become viable, perhaps we’ll see some of those, too.
But it’s unlikely that nuclear can play anything close to a dominant role; its share of electricity production is quite likely to fall over time.
Which isn’t really a surprise. A quick glance at daily headlines suggests nuclear power is plagued by too many problems for comfort. I landed in London at around the same time that international energy regulators were making emergency plans for maintaining the safety of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which had come under shelling from Russian troops. In South Korea, operators of the Kori nuclear power plant were cutting production in anticipation of a massive typhoon. And this summer in France, which gets about 70% of its electricity from nuclear power, plant operators had to cut production because hot weather had raised the temperature of river water used to cool the reactors — kind of a big problem on a planet that keeps heating up.
Tyson Slocum, the director of the energy program at the advocacy group Public Citizen, summed up these problems neatly: “Nuclear power has simply been eclipsed,” he said. “It was an incredible zero-emission resource for its day. But for much of the energy system today, that day has long passed.”
Farhad Manjoo writes for the New York Times.
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2
1. CREATIVE PLAYCALLING
During Week 1′s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Jets’ playcalling didn’t have a lot of flavor. If Gang Green is going to score a TD before a minute left in the game like they did last week, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur needs to spice up the offense.
One way to do that is to use Garrett Wilson more vs. the Browns. In 41 snaps last week, Wilson caught four passes for 52 yards while averaging 13 yards per reception.
Although Corey Davis led the Jets in receptions (six catches, 77 yards), Wilson was the best receiver on the field. The Jets would be wise to get the ball in his hands as much as possible. Use Wilson in jet sweeps, slant routes, lateral passes … anything to get him the ball.
2. RELY ON THE TWO-HEADED RUSHING ATTACK
Everyone knows what Joe Flacco is and isn’t during this stage of his career. The best way to take pressure off the veteran signal-caller is to commit to the running game.
The Jets averaged 4.9 yards per carry on the ground against the Ravens. Michael Carter led the way with 60 yards on 10 carries. Keep Carter, along with Brecce Hall, involved in the game plan early and often.
With the Jets’ pass protection issues, relying on the rushing game keeps Flacco upright along with keeping them out of third and long situations. Also, Flacco throwing the ball 59 times like he did last week is not the recipe for success.
3. ELIMINATE MENTAL MISTAKES
The Jets were in the game against the Ravens until all of their offensive mistakes came back to bite them. Against a team full of playmakers, the Jets can’t let that happen again.
Gang Green suffered from drop passes, fumbles, an interception, a missed field goal and a missed extra point by Greg Zuerlein. The Jets defense played well enough to win last week, but all the additional details were the difference. They also have to prevent the big plays, especially with a running back like the Browns’ Nick Chubb.
()
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Everything you need to know about the Week 2 game before kickoff
Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn stated the team’s mentality for their “Sunday Night Football” meeting with the Green Bay Packers in five words: “Last week is last week.”
The Packers may have made costly mistakes in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. But the Bears are preparing for the usual challenge at Lambeau Field against their NFC North rivals, who have won six straight and 11 of the last 12 meetings.
“I’m sure they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder coming off a loss,” Quinn said. “We’re not really concerned about them. We’re concerned about ourselves and what we have to do to win the game. They took a loss, and we won last week. But last week is last week. We’ve just got to prepare for this week and see if we can keep something great going in this locker room.”
So much about this game is in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ element. He had a 113.8 passer rating in eight home starts last year, owns a 109.1 rating in Sunday night games and has a 141.5 rating in his last four starts against the Bears, according to the NFL.
And after not throwing a touchdown pass last week as he adjusts to playing without wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers could get some offensive help with the potential returns of offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Allen Lazard, who all missed the opener.
Meanwhile, the Bears are trying to build on their scrappy 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when they scored three second-half touchdowns for the win. But quarterback Justin Fields would like to get off to a better start this time.
“We know that that’s not the product that they wanted to put on the field or put on tape,” Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. “We know this week they’re going to come with something to prove, just because they didn’t have the game they wanted to have last week. We’re prepared for that. They’re probably not going to make as many mistakes as they did last week, so we’re just going to have to come out with a fast start and just put points on the board.”
Injury report
The Bears listed rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. as doubtful to play as he continues to deal with a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of the opener.
The Packers could be healthier than they were in the opener. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) all were listed as questionable to play. Jenkins participated in Friday’s practice in full, while the other three were limited.
Luke Getsy’s confidence
When the Chicago Bears left the field at halftime of Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers down 7-0, the offensive coaches and players didn’t have a lot of positive stats to discuss on the rainy day.
The Bears didn’t reach 49ers territory until there were 2 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second quarter and even on that drive failed to get points because of an odd towel penalty on a field-goal attempt. Bears quarterback Justin Fields had completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards with an interception and a 2.8 passer rating. The Bears had 68 net offensive yards, and no wide receiver or tight end had a catch.
Yet as the Bears regrouped in the locker room for what would become a 19-point second half in a comeback win, Fields saw body language from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy that “brought everybody (to) their feet.”
Getsy was smiling. Read more here.
Will Aaron Rodgers rebound from a bad Week 1?
It was music to Aaron Rodgers’ ears.
The four-time MVP quarterback has been impressed with Watson’s burst and figured it would be cool to give the newcomer from North Dakota State a chance to start his NFL career with some sizzle.
“We had talked about it. ‘Do you really want to start off with a bomb shot?’” Rodgers said. “I said, ‘Yeah. What the hell? Why not? Ya know? This kid can really fly. Let’s give him a chance.’”
By now, we all know what happened when that vision didn’t go as planned. Read more here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (7:20 p.m., NBC-5).
- 5 things to watch in Bears-Packers — plus our Week 2 predictions
- Column: From college QB to receiver and now defensive end, the Bears might have found a gem in rookie Dominique Robinson. ‘You can play him anywhere.’
- Aaron Rodgers says Luke Getsy’s next stop is ‘probably head coach.’ But first Getsy must unlock Justin Fields’ potential and revive the Chicago Bears offense.
- Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 struggles were notable. Can the Bears pounce and expose more of the Packers’ vulnerability?
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Packers in prime time in Week 2
- Column: If it’s possible to catch Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at the right time, the Bears are doing so in Week 2
- QB rewind for Week 1: Justin Fields’ 1st TD — and the Bears’ 1st win — show how to turn an ugly day into something beautiful
- Bears Q&A: Was Cole Kmet’s Week 1 usage a result of the miserable weather? When will Lucas Patrick be able to play center?
- Justin Fields gets the Bears rolling with a special, off-script play: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Week 1 win
Arlington Heights latest
Concerns over traffic, noise, property taxes, the impact on schools and the village’s thriving downtown, topped the list of concerns expressed by a half dozen Arlington Heights residents Monday night about a proposed Chicago Bears stadium and community development on the Arlington Park Racecourse property.
In a special meeting of the Arlington Heights Village Board, meeting as a Committee-of-the-Whole Monday night in the theater at Forest View Educational Center, village staff presented an overview of the village’s discussions with the Chicago Bears team officials regarding the team’s plans for Arlington Park. Staff also outlined next steps in the process. Read more here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
()
Bonnie Blodgett: Story about garden is hijacked by a stolen leaf blower
Yesterday my neighbor made a startling confession.
“What did you do this time?” I asked.
“I left the garage door open.”
“You what?????”
I wondered whether to call the police or administer the appropriate punishment myself, maybe with the garden hose I had in my hand. Twenty lashes to the criminal. Ten lashes deducted from the appropriate 30 because the defendant copped to the gravity of her evil deed.
The other punishment, arguably more painful but only to the guilty party, is the loss of her leaf blower.
“It was brand new. Don’s gonna kill me.”
Don is her husband. And she’s right. He IS gonna kill her.
Not a word about the lesser crime, by modern standards, of stealing the thing.
In our present era, acts of blatant theft are the fault of “the idiot” who practiced what we used to esteem but no longer do: trust.
Why trust no longer “works” for us is the topic of today’s column. It is the conversation I wish I could have with people like my hapless neighbor. Why don’t we blame the thief and leave it at that? Why is it bad to expect people to be good? A columnist for this paper recently opined that we are “in a world of crime.” A purse snatching is the example he gave. In this case the victim deserves our sympathy. She had not forgotten to lock the garage but merely opened her car window, whereupon the thief reached across her to get the goods. Blaming the victim in this case would be ridiculous.
On the other hand, letting a creep con you online or otherwise steal something from you owing to your own careless and reckless disregard, well, that’s on you, right?
Wrong. And this is where I take issue with my esteemed colleague and suggest he look deeper into this so-called crime wave.
Though I’m not a religious person I do consider the Ten Commandments a pretty good set of rules to live by. They include a rule against stealing. Another one prohibits mendacity. What is not in the Ten Commandments is “Thou Shalt Not Trust.”
Trust is in fact required for any of the rules to work. It’s not the other way around.
Yet this is the rule — “Thou Shalt Not Trust” — that my neighbor broke when she left the garage door open.
How has trust become a crime in 21st century America? Why is it “on me” if I operate on the assumption that people will behave themselves and not take my stuff when my back is turned?
And what happens to a civil society when this is reversed? When social messaging tells us to protect ourselves because no one is trustworthy? When choosing not to encircle one’s home and garden with video monitors and blaring security lights is regarded as reckless and hazardous to the health and safety of oneself and others?
Ask yourself this: at what point do such “precautions” become provocations, daring any would-be “intruder” to show his true dark side because, hey, we’re all criminals at heart?
How many times does a person who has just been scammed on the internet demand legal action, as opposed to castigating himself for being “so gullible”?
I did the same thing when a fake gardening website stole my identity, causing me no end of inconvenience and anxiety and worst of all, shame. What a moron I was to have been deliberately (and with malice aforethought) robbed?
And don’t think I didn’t blame myself for another evil thing: through my negligence I incentivized a bad business, in effect turning it into good business, one that any sharp Wall Street bank might want to take public for “proving the concept” that conning people online is very lucrative.
All you have to do is use the ever-reliable internet to identify the people who are most likely to fall for your particular style of dishonesty, set your trap and watch the money roll in!
Old people are the “most likely,” according to the algorithms. They are the trusting ones. This isn’t because of senility but because they grew up in a time when trust was a good thing and trusting someone usually paid off, not vice versa.
When a society unravels to the point where trust is treated as a misdemeanor or worse, one has to ask the chicken and egg question. Who and what started this?
Gardeners are good at asking such questions, and not just gardeners like me who raise chickens. Experience teaches us to find real causes when, say, a plant dies. It does no good to blame ourselves. Beginners do this, professionals don’t. It’s a sign of insecurity stemming from ignorance about how nature works.
The sign of an experienced gardener, just like an experienced physician, is that he or she doesn’t waste time on self-recrimination because it is irrational and non-productive. As long as people are forgetful (which is not a crime) we will all occasionally leave the garage door open. It takes premeditated planning to pull off a real crime. It is a conscious act, not an unconscious failure to act.
Likewise, there are no “bad” gardeners lacking a magical green thumb. It was not my failure to remember to water the oak tree that killed the oak tree, but complications from drought.
What caused the drought? Ah ha! Now we’re getting somewhere.
Turns out it’s the same darn thing that has caused people to lose their ability to trust. I am talking about the rule of law, and our failure to enforce laws on the books, specifically those that punish crimes committed by anyone who can hire an expensive lawyer to convince a less well paid judge that the law is ill-advised or just … inconvenient for their client.
The Ten Commandments have been replaced by a new code that says, essentially, anything goes as long as you get away with it, including (for example) lying about the long-term effects of pesticides in agriculture. It’s on the consumer to protect the planet, according to this thinking. It’s on the individual human, not the government or corporation, to prevent our own looming extinction.
A North Dakota State University study found neonicotinoids in the corpses of pheasants and deer. Neonicotinoids helped kill these animals, the researchers believe, and are probably killing people too. Their effect on bees and butterflies has long since been established.
But it’s “on us” to stop using them, just as it’s “on the farmer” to make the tough choice to either withhold chemicals and lose his addicted crop (and his livelihood) or go with the flow, take the short-term profits and begin the slippery slope to government sanctioned criminality.
That the corporations who make and sell such chemicals cover up their own findings matters not a wit. I’m referring (again, just as an example) to Exxon Mobil’s studies on the climate effects of fossil fuels. The chemical companies have no in-house studies to cover up. They need only to ask the USDA to conduct studies, knowing the outcome will favor the corporations who fund the campaigns of the administrators who go back and forth between jobs as paid lobbyists and elected officials to secure the control by corporations of our federal and state government, as well as our land grant universities.
So, if you get cancer owing to exposure to one of these chemicals, or if humans as a species go extinct owing to the myriad ill effects of fossil-fuel burning, well, maybe we all left the garage door open.
Resisting the slippery slope is near impossible these days. Rationalizing and scapegoating are the way we live now. Americans are served up an unrelenting diet of lies through the wonders of advertising. Most of us know by now at some level of consciousness that our food is contaminated. And yet …
It’s so cheap and it tastes so good. And so instead of getting mad at the criminals who poison and lie to us, we blame ourselves for the cancer, hypertension and/or diabetes. Why did I go and eat the whole bag of chips and drink that gallon of Coke? If I just had some discipline, this never would have happened to me.
Wrong-o.
Being overweight may be just as “bad” as being gullible in this day and age, but it’s not why people get cancer. Carrying a few extra pounds does not cause cells in your body to go haywire. Choosing to eat food laced with toxic chemicals does. And that includes the corn syrup in that gallon of Coke.
Which is why in this space I urge people to grow vegetables along with the pretty flowers. There’s nothing like weaning oneself from the propaganda machine to feel like you’re in control of your life, or part of it anyway.
I had planned to write about a garden when I got hijacked by the leaf blower criminal. Regrettably, I’ll have to keep the garden tour brief.
Its owner had written to ask where the Frogtown garden was that I’d written about last month.
I then asked for his address, and a few days later found myself back in Frogtown, this time marveling at the things a boulevard garden can’t hide, the things it reveals about its maker, the things that make me love gardeners.
In this case, once again, these telltale traits are humility, resourcefulness, curiosity and imagination.
James’s boulevard is “a mess,” according to James.
“Come have a look at mine,” I said by way of sharing in the age-old ritual of gardeners criticizing our gardens in inverse proportion to the amount we secretly adore them.
The boulevard garden used to be “all roses, but someone kept digging them up,” he said.
James now grows annuals and edible plants mostly, which for some reason people don’t dig up. They don’t even take the tomatoes.
Go figure, eh?
In the back he has created his private kingdom, another “big mess.” He couldn’t stop grinning at the smile on my face as I took in the giant hot tub and the strand of lights above it, the giant garden bench made of cement blocks, and the 10-foot-tall sunflowers and cannas, and the giant zinnias.
The squash was running rampant as squash always does, and James pretended to be embarrassed by what he knew that I knew was as charming and picturesque as all get out.
If I were asked the style of this garden I would say “cubist,” not as in “early Picasso” but because it is about the same size and shape as James’s small two-story house.
The handsome grid-style metal fencing he found at Fleet Farm.
“Two bucks a foot,” he said.
When a gardener brags about how little it cost to make his or her one-of-a-kind garden — in dollars, that is — I know I’m in the company of a kindred spirit. I do that too.
This is how we protect ourselves from the common (in this modern era) assumption that money is the measure of merit and that what we all want is to find a way to eliminate “menial” work (by using leaf blowers, for instance, which is why I hope my guilt-stricken neighbor doesn’t buy Don a new one) so we can spend meaningful time watching TV.
We are not to blame when crime happens. Except to the extent that we kill the messenger. That the messenger is us makes it no less pernicious.
Repeat after me the next time crime happens to you, whether it’s the internet scam that gets your bank pin number or a common thief who takes the leaf blower: “I am not a bad person. I am in fact a good and strong and kind person. I am a person who trusts other people.”
