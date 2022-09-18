JKBOPEE Provisional Merit list of the candidates who have applied for admission to M.Sc. Nursing Courses-2022.
Live updates: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones on site at M&T Bank Stadium as the Miami Dolphins try to get to 2-0 and get their first win in Baltimore in 25 years.
()
Cast aside by Rams, former Concordia star Chris Garrett relishes opportunity with Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams didn’t want Chris Garrett anymore but a former Rams coach did.
The Rams took the edge rusher from Concordia-St. Paul in the seventh round of the 2021 draft and he got into one game as a rookie and won a Super Bowl ring. But the Rams waived Garrett on Aug. 30 and he said they didn’t even offer him a spot on their practice squad.
But Garrett didn’t stay out of the NFL for long. The Vikings last week signed him to their practice squad, and he will be reunited with Kevin O’Connell, the Rams’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons before becoming Minnesota’s head coach.
“(The Rams) definitely gave up on me a little bit, but I’m excited for this opportunity,’’ Garrett said. “It’s just amazing to be with this group of guys.’’
Garrett suffered a groin injury during training camp and missed some time. And even though he returned for the preseason finale, he said his injury hampered his chances of remaining with the Rams.
O’Connell isn’t the only Rams assistant from last season on the Vikings They also have offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who was Rams’ tight ends coach, and quarterbacks Chris O’Hara, who was an offensive assistant.
“He’s big, he’s athletic,’’ Phillips said of Garrett. “I think he’s a great pickup for us.”
After Garrett as let go by the Rams, he had workouts with Arizona, Baltimore and Chicago. After his workout with the Bears last Tuesday, Garrett got on a plane to Los Angeles. When he landed, he saw a message from his agent, Michael Hoffman, about the Vikings wanting to sign him.
“I turned off my airplane mode, and (the message) said, ‘You got to catch the next flight back to Minnesota,’’’ Garrett said. “So I’m running through the airport, trying to catch my flight. I had like 45 minutes before I caught it and I had to go recheck my bag, but I made it.’’
After changing planes in Salt Lake City, Garrett got into the Twin Cities about 2 a.m. Wednesday. He signed his contract later in the day, and then went through Minnesota’s week of practices in preparation for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia.
Now, he’s confident he can eventually work his way up to the Vikings’ 53-man roster.
“I’m just going to put my head down and grind and keep pushing and keep learning and it’ll happen,’’ he said.
30-20 CLUB IN SIGHT
When Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 23-7 win in Week 1, it was his 30th career interception. Now, he’s going after his 20th career sack.
Smith, in his 11th NFL season, has 16 ½ sacks. If he can get to 20, he would become just the seventh NFL player with 30 interceptions and 20 sacks.
“That would be cool,’’ Smith said “We’ll see if those opportunities arrive.”
It might be tough to get to 20 this season since Smith’s career high in a season is three sacks, which he has done three times, including in 2021. But it’s a milestone that could be well within his reach if Smith, 33, continues to play after this season.
It’s an impressive list of players in the 30-20 club. It includes hall of famers Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Charles Woodson and LeRoy Butler in addition to Ronde Barber and Rodney Harrison, who eventually both could make the hall.
BETTER LINE
Minnesota’s offensive line did a good job against the Packers’ defensive line. Tackle Brian O’Neill believes it will be tougher going against Philadelphia’s line.
“We’re going to have a bigger challenge this week,’’ O’Neill said. “These guys are going to be a lot better up front.”
Eagles defensive line starters Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat have all made at least one career Pro Bowl, with Cox getting into six. But the line had issues in a 38-35 win at Detroit in Week 1, allowing 181 rushing yards.
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders have flown into London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
As the dignitaries poured in, the clock was ticking down for those seeking a place in most massive queue any of them have ever seen to file past the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall. The miles-long queue is expected to be closed to new arrivals later Sunday so that everyone in line can view the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.
Family by family, thousands of people kept lining up around the clock, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours in a queue that stretched for over 5 miles (8 kilometers).
The queen’s eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with their heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.
Among the foreign leaders in London was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who told the BBC she was humbled to represent her nation at the funeral and to witness the national outpouring of grief and respect for the late queen.
“The thing that I will take away from this period is just the beauty of the public’s response, the kindness that you see from members of the public, the patience, the camaraderie, that has been, for me, the most moving tribute of all, has been the public response of the British people,” she said.
People across the U.K. will pause Sunday evening for a nationwide minute of silence to remember the queen, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Monday has been declared a public holiday, and the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.
Police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London’s history.
Crowds also gathered Sunday near Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony on Monday evening.
“I think it’s been amazing,” said Anna Pettigrew, a 55-year-old teacher. “It’s been very emotional, and I think it’s been a very fitting tribute to a wonderful queen.”
Camilla, the new queen consort, paid tribute to the queen in a video message, saying the monarch “carved her own role” as a “solitary woman” on a world stage dominated by men.
“I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable,” said Camilla, who is married to King Charles III.
Prince Andrew also paid tribute to his mother, saying he would forever treasure “your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence.”
“I will miss your insights, advice and humor,” he said in a statement addressed to “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty.”
Andrew, the third of the queen’s four children, has been relieved of official royal duties and stripped of his honorary military titles over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
After queen’s four children — Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — held a vigil around her coffin on Friday, on Saturday it was the grandchildren’s turn.
William and Prince Harry, Charles’ sons, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
William stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. The crowd kept slowly, silently filing past.
“You could see that they were thinking hard about their grandmother, the queen,” said Ian Mockett, a civil engineer from Oxford in southern England. “It was good to see them all together as a set of grandchildren given the things that have happened over the last few years.”
Before the vigil, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a statement praising their “beloved grannie.”
“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the sisters wrote.
The silence in Westminster Hall was briefly broken Friday when a man lunged at the coffin. London police said Sunday that a 28-year-old London man, Muhammad Khan, has been charged with behavior intended to “cause alarm, harassment or distress.” He will appear in court on Monday.
The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be moved on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy ratings to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on the state gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
___
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates cinema halls in Pulwama, Shopian
LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates cinema halls in Pulwama, Shopian
Srinagar: In a historic step, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.
Office of J&K LG in a Tweet, informed that these cinema halls offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment to skilling of youth.
Notably, LG Sinha was accompanied by divisional commissioner Kashmir PK Pole, ADGP Kashmir zone police Vijay Kumar and several senior officers of police and civil administration.
“A historic day for J&K UT! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,” office of LG J&K tweeted.
The post LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates cinema halls in Pulwama, Shopian appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Hyde5: Five keys to Dolphins win against Ravens
It’s Week 2 in Baltimore, and here are five keys for the Miami Dolphins to start the season 2-0:
1. The Dolphins defensive front dominates. The defense had a strong day last week against New England, and some pieces are in place for them to do so again. Baltimore prefers two-running-back packages and a physical game. But does it have the personnel? It’s down their third-string left tackle if Ronnie Stanley (listed as doubtful after being out since last year) doesn’t return to join former Dolphin Ja’Wuan James (Achilles) on the sideline. That’s a good starting place to cause problems. Emmanuel Ogbah plays right end. Brandon Jones blindsided Mac Jones from there last week. Plus, while the Ravens prefer that physical offense, they had just 11 rushing yards at halftime against the New York Jets last Sunday and 63 yards for the game on 21 carries. That represented their worst rushing offense over the last four seasons when quarterback Lamar Jackson started. The Ravens might get running back J.K. Dobbins back on Sunday from injury early last year. But this offensive line doesn’t look like a typical Ravens line – especially if their third-string tackle plays.
2. The Cheetah runs free. Baltimore’s secondary could be a mess, especially if Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey can’t go after a groin issue in practice this week. It already lost cornerback Kyle Fuller (ACL), His replacement, Brandon Stephens, had a quadriceps issue in practice Wednesday and also missed the rest of the week. Marcus Peters hasn’t played since 2020 but could return Sunday. The Ravens only sure things at cornerback are rookie fourth-round picks Damarion Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis. This will be a good chance for Tua Tagovailoa and his receiving corps to have a good day, assuming …
3. Dolphins tackles Terron Armstead and Greg Little are fine. Armstead came out for a couple of plays in the opener’s fourth quarter, but he’s expected to play Sunday. Little replaces injured Austin Jackson at right tackle. If Little looks like he did in the preseason finale against Philadelphia (admittedly the Eagle reserves), the Dolphins will be in good shape. It might not even be much of a drop-off from Jackson. One thing to watch: The Ravens like their re-done interior defensive line with Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington joining Calais Campbell.
4. Keep Lamar Jackson under wraps. This game has perhaps the two most electric players in the league in Hill and Jackson. The Baltimore quarterback said he didn’t handle the blitz-heavy packages thrown at him by the Dolphins in his November loss last year at Hard Rock Stadium. He was sacked five times and his offense scored just 10 points. He grew up in Boca Raton, too, so the hometown game means something to him. The prime weapon the Dolphins used was 24 defensive-back blitzes. You’d expect Jackson to be more prepared this time. It’ll be interesting to see how Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer counters – if at all.
5. Don’t let it be a kicking game. The Dolphins have a good kicker in Jason Sanders. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker has the best kicker in NFL history. He makes 91 percent of his attempts. He hit a 66-yard field goal last week. He’s reached 300 field goal quicker than anyone in league history. We can go on and on about his numbers, but let’s just say if it comes to Tucker making a field goal at the end he’s going to make it.
Prediction. Baltimore 26, Miami 24. Note: This prediction was made before Baltimore lost its two starting cornerbacks in practice this week. If they can’t play …
()
JKBOPEE MSc Nursing Merit List 2022
JKBOPEE MSc Nursing Merit List 2022
The Board vide Notification No. 053-BOPEE of 2022 dated 05-08-2022 invited offline applications from the eligible candidates of UT’s of J&K/Ladakh for admission to M. Sc. Nursing courses 2022. The provisional merit list in this regard is annexed below in the PDF.
The candidates, if any, who intent to submit representation against his/her position in the merit list can do so up to 27th September, 2022 (till 04:00 P.M) failing which no claim whatsoever shall be entertained under any circumstances. The interested candidates can submit their representations along with evidence physically at BOPEE Office, Jammu/Srinagar within the above prescribed date, only on working days.
Download BOPEE MSc Nursing Merit List
Note:
- The provisional merit list of the candidates has been prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination i.e. B. Sc. Nursing/B. Sc. Hons./Post Basic B. Sc. Nursing whichever the case may be. In case of tie between candidates, same had been resolved by taking into account candidate’s DOB i.e. candidate older in age is preferred first. For further tie, the first alphabet of candidate’s name is considered.
- In case no objections are received within the prescribed date and time by the Board, this provisional merit list shall be treated as final and seats shall be filled on the basis of their rank.
- The candidates who have not submitted their Domicile Certificates as on date are advised to produce the same at the time of counselling physically at BOPEE office Jammu/ Srinagar whenever notified by the Board.
- The benefit of category shall be applicable only in Government Institutions but not in Private Institutions.
- Further, the total intake shown in Bibi Halima College, Srinagar is 10 in Notification No. 053-BOPEE of 2022 dated 05-08-2022 but actually it is 08 with intake as: Community Health Nursing-02, Obstetrics and Gynecologist-04 and Pediatrics (Child Health)-02.
The other terms and conditions as laid-down in the Notifications/Notices on the subject shall remain the same
The post JKBOPEE MSc Nursing Merit List 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Sunday Bulletin Board: She ‘slipped, slid, skittered, and stumbled across the basement floor.’ And then?
Talents on loan from God
EOS writes: “I was in the basement, holding a Ziploc bag and several other items, talking to my husband. The bag fell out of my hand at some point, but I didn’t realize it. When I turned around to go back upstairs, my left foot stepped on the bag.
“I cried out: ‘Oh, no . . . there’s something slippery on the floor!’ (My husband, of course, said: ‘What?’)
“Like an aging, drunken ballerina, I slipped, slid, skittered, and stumbled across the basement floor. Everything felt like slow motion to me. I remember thinking: ‘Oh, boy . . . this is REALLY going to hurt.’ But then, miraculously, I regained my balance. Whew!
“Fred Astaire would have been impressed!”
Then & Now
Or: Fellow travelers
PEGGY BLUE JEANS FROM ST. PAUL reports:” Eight years ago July, we went to Scotland for our first time. I sent in a photo of my husband and me standing under an ‘elderly crossing’ sign. And it made it into the famous Bulletin Board!
“We returned to Scotland in August and (unplanned) drove by the same sign in the same city! Of course we had to stop and pose again. Thought you might like to see it eight years later!”
See world
OG Fox: “Subject: Doc’s friends.
“This trio and their mother have been around most of the summer. It’s the first time we have seen triplets here. They have been spending most of their days sleeping somewhere in Doc’s pasture.
“One other item: The other evening I spotted a flock of geese flying south, high overhead. They were in a V formation, but the point of the V was pointing north. I’ve never seen that before. I suppose in ancient times that would be taken as some kind of omen. I prefer not to think about it.”
Then & Now
JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “Free Ukraine!
“In my lifetime I have been lucky enough to see two presidents, both of them on Summit Avenue.
“Many of us who were students at St. Luke’s Grade School in 1956 saw Dwight Eisenhower ride down Summit waving at the crowd as he stood in the back of a shiny black Cadillac convertible. We were free from school that day because it was the day of the funeral of Archbishop John Murray. Eisenhower was running for re-election against Adlai Stevenson.
“In June of 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, visited St. Paul on a stopover in his visit to the United States. I was standing on the corner of Summit and Chatsworth and could clearly see Gorbachev as he left the Governor’s Mansion and walked to the east. There was a minor kerfuffle as he went into the crowd to shake hands with people, much to the consternation of his KGB escorts.
“For all of the time that I was standing there, a man was walking around in the crowd carrying a sign. It read: ‘Free Ukraine!’ At that time most Americans could not identify Ukraine on a map. Who would have thought that over 30 years later, the ‘openness’ that Gorbachev espoused for the Soviet Union (remember Glasnost?) would be followed by someone who has invaded a neighboring country?”
What is right with people?
KATHY S. of St Paul reports: “On August 27, the power went out in my apartment building for the third time this summer. This time it was in the evening.
“We had to get two people and a dog out of the elevator. They had gotten in it just before the power went out. Luckily one had a cellphone and some sort of light with her; when bad weather struck, she called for help. Fire personnel arrived very quickly and opened the elevator door, and an elevator guy came to ensure they didn’t leave a switch or something open. I think he had to come back the next day, though, because the elevator was not working early the next morning when the power was back.
“Of course the biggest projects we had to take care of before going to bed were checking on one neighbor who spends much of her time in a motorized recliner (she had freed herself), and on another one who uses an oxygen tank 24/7. We made sure her tank was full before we all went to bed.
“Oh, and one neighbor had a flight to catch the next morning, but his alarm clock needs electricity. He didn’t want anyone to set an alarm on his cellphone because we didn’t have a 10-year-old in the building to program it for him. He left for the airport early, and I plan to tell him about my alarm clock that runs on batteries.
“Just another normal power-outage evening in the biggish city….”
Our times
ELVIS notes: “Local weekly free newspaper headline: ‘Safe Ways to Clean Up Leaves.’
“ELVIS never knew raking was dangerous!”
Hmmmmmmmm
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE: “Subject; Empty school buses?
“Some friends have expressed questions about the school-bus driver shortage, as they see many empty buses on the roads and byways. How could there be a shortage, they ask?
‘We have also seen this. My much better half has the tricky answer. When it appears that a rolling bus is empty, it just might be quite full of those very tiny tykes — those preschool and kindergartners who are so short that they cannot be seen by other drivers.
They’re below the bus windows. Mystery solved. [Bulletin Board says: Well, maybe, in part ??” because surely one would expect to see an empty school bus before the first kid has been picked up and after the last kid has been dropped off!]
“And yes . . . there IS a driver shortage.”
Come again?
RUSTY of St. Paul reports: “More issues with faulty hearing.
“Recently I was with my family, and the conversation was about parenting. My adult daughter told the group that when she was a child I was a ‘hands-on father.’ I heard ‘handsome father.’ I thanked her for her kind comment, calling me handsome. My wife’s family is, um, competitive and will put a person in his place if he is getting too far ahead of himself. My sister-in-law said: ‘You may have been handsome when your kids were small, but once they had grown up, someone hit you with an ugly stick!’
“Today a friend, whose family is developing a large block on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, was asking my wife and me for entertainment ideas for this new complex. Her feeling is that Minneapolis is far ahead of St. Paul with places to visit for good food and good times. What she said was: ‘I think we should have a Latin tapas bar.’ What I heard (twice, actually) was: ‘I think we should have a Latin topless bar.’ I said; ‘Oh no, not in St. Paul. That will not fly. There are ordinances against that.’ My wife was agreeing with me, which made me feel vindicated, but she actually had heard correctly and felt St. Paulites are not, well, sophisticated enough for small plates. ‘People in St. Paul want burgers,’ she said.
“I could not figure out what hamburgers had to do with topless Latin women.”
Our birds, ourselves
AL B of Hartland, reporting: “I had been on spring’s roads and was staying in a hotel. Across the street were stores of every kind. I wanted to get a large bottle of iced tea to put in my room’s refrigerator. I’d decided to walk to a store and wondered aloud: ‘But which store should I go to?’ A chickadee whistled: ‘Hy-Vee.’
“The black-capped chickadee’s song is a simple two-note whistled ‘fee-bee.’”
CAUTION! Words at Play!
And: The great comebacks — plus: Life as we know it
SEMI-LEGEND writes: (1) “Subject: Tern for the worse?
“AL B of Hartland noted: ‘I saw a tern being shadowed by another tern. Whatever one did, the other did likewise. What were they doing? One was a tern, and the other was an intern gaining valuable experience.’
“I figgered that one good tern deserved another.”
(2) “Subject: Hold that thought.
“I was reading an interview with author Karen Armstrong in the STrib on Sunday, Sept. 11. She said: ‘We’re not going to suddenly wake up one morning and see the world as wonderful, because it’s outside our mode of thought.’
“Not everybody’s. The previous day, I had been sitting on a bench outside Sea Salt restaurant at Minnehaha Park, enjoying a lemonade late in the afternoon of a beautiful day for the nearby Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival.
“A girl, perhaps 3 years old, passed me and said: ‘This world is amazing!’
“Another true believer.”
Band Name of the Day: The Drunken Ballerinas
