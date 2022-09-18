News
Loons run over in 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City
After a self-proclaimed five minutes of madness against FC Dallas two weeks ago, Minnesota United had 15 minutes of meltdown in a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
It leaves Loons’ playoff outlook melancholy.
From the 31st minute to the 45th in the first half, the Loons allowed three goals. Johnny Russell shot went to Dayne St. Clair, but the Loons goalkeeper couldn’t catch it. The ball bounced off Michael Boxall for an own goal. Boxall was also a victim to an own goal in the Dallas defeat.
After a Russell shot hit the post, K.C. won the ball back and Eric Thommy got Wil Trapp to commit and then went around him and fired in a goal from distance in the 41st minute.
Then just before halftime, William Agada beat Brent Kallman and St. Clair to a header for a 3-0 lead.
Loons forward Mender Garcia scored his first MLS goal in the 57th minute. He picked off a half volley off a cross from Kemar Lawrence.
The thread of hope was cut under when Agada added his second goal in the 81st minute to make it 4-1. Kervin Arriaga’s turnover caught the rest of the Loons defense flatfooted and SKC pounced.
The Loons lost two defenders to apparent injuries, too. Kallman, who’s foot needed medical attention in the second half, left in the 81st minute; Kemar Lawrence, who also had his leg looked at, left at the same time.
The Loons were without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Minnesota has had 11 players suspended for cards this season and they have one win and seven defeats.
Minnesota was also without Robin Lod, who was out with a calf injury suffered in the 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Tuesday.
The Loons went with a 4-3-3, with a midfield three of Wil Trapp, Arriaga and Joseph Rosales and a front three of Franco Fragapane, Luis Amarilla and Garcia.
BRIEFLY
MNUFC backup goalkeeper Tyler Miller was back in Minnesota on Saturday to be with his pregnant wife.
John Shipley: Gophers appear to be the cream of Big Ten’s ‘fun size’ division
It was the Mars candy company that first came up with the brilliant idea of calling its small chocolate bars “fun size,” a brilliant campaign to convince its customers that something worse is actually better, or at least more enjoyable.
Mars actually tried to trademark “fun size” to stop its competitors from telling their customers those mini-candy bars are, in fact, something not just to be ingested but to lift your spirits. And let’s face, if you buy Halloween candy, those are what you’re bringing back from Target.
Because they’re fun.
Mars, incidentally, in a victory for the First Amendment and American jurisprudence, failed in its bid to trademark the word “fun,” which brings us to a ripe marketing opportunity for the Big Ten. The conference’s West Football Division, an amalgam of seven programs generally happy to go to a bowl game, isn’t mediocre — or this year, you know, terrible. It’s fun!
The West isn’t the lesser Big Ten Division, it’s fun size, not as big or filling as the East and its unbeaten college football royalty – No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 22 Penn State remained unbeaten on Saturday — but maybe more enjoyable to ingest. If you add No. 11 Michigan State, Minnesota’s opponent next weekend in East Lansing, all of the Big Ten’s ranked teams are in the East.
After Minnesota’s thorough yet thoroughly dull 49-7 victory over a woeful Colorado program on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Gophers (3-0) are the only unbeaten team in the West. The team’s prospects are more exciting than the way it got here, outsourcing three struggling programs 149-17.
How dull was Saturday’s game? When it was paused in the middle of the fourth quarter for officials to review a targeting call – well past the three-hour mark – a little birdie saw an ESPN2 executive point at her watch and say, “We’ve got cornhole ready to go, people.”
It was so dull that the student section, which filled in nicely at kickoff, just about emptied after the Gophers scored a touchdown on a 16-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan to Dylan Wright for a 35-0 halftime lead. The game, for all intents and purposes, was over, and with the outcome sealed, the students were free to get a jump on their homework.
After a nonconference schedule comprising Colorado, FCS also-ran Western Illinois and New Mexico State — quite possibly the worst team in Division I football — it’s difficult to gauge the Gophers’ mettle. But it’s also not much of a stretch to wonder whether they are the best team in the Big Ten West.
Certainly they haven’t been embarrassed, which you can’t say about their West companeros. Northwestern lost to a previously winless FCS team on Saturday, and ostensibly up-and-coming Purdue dropped a close game at perennially OK Syracuse. Nebraska already has fired its coach, and Iowa is finally getting serious about Kirk Ferentz’s theory that you can win the West without scoring a touchdown.
Even Wisconsin, which had pretty well ensconced itself as the cream of the division, already has a home loss to second-division Pac-12 team Washington State.
P.J. Fleck’s program has been steadily improving since he arrived in January 2017, and with recent big-stage victories over Penn State, Wisconsin and Auburn, his teams have proven they can rise to an occasion. Well, here is an occasion. You’d better believe they know it, too.
The Gophers’ road to their first Big Ten football title of any sort since 1967 isn’t without obstacles, but from here they all appear surmountable. Minnesota hasn’t beaten a team you could, with a straight face, call good yet, but the Gophers did to them what good teams do.
Next week’s Big Ten opener against No. 11 Michigan State, in East Lansing, will go a long way toward telling us how good Minnesota really is, or can be this season.
“One of the best teams in the Big Ten, one of the best teams in the country,” Fleck said – and, well, maybe. That East Division is loaded. But how much fun will it be?
It seems all but certain the division championship will come down to the annual Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 26. It usually does. But the Wild, Wild West? It doesn’t have any ranked programs but heaven only knows what will happen between the lines when these teams meet in conference play starting next weekend?
Every weekend is a crapshoot, and maybe three or four teams have a chance to win it all, including Minnesota.
The Big Ten West. It’s not terrible, it’s fun. It’s not weak, it’s wild.
Strap in.
Area college football: Augsburg returns three fumbles for TDs in 45-7 rout of Martin Luther
Martin Luther fumbled the ball six times against Augsburg in a nonconference football game Saturday in New Ulm, Minn.
That’s bad. But it gets worse.
Augsburg returned three of those fumbles for touchdowns to cruise to a 45-7 victory over the Knights. Jariel Lopez-Berrea returned two of them — for 72 yards in the first quarter, then 29 yards in the third. Nathan Wangensteen got the Auggies’ return party started when he picked up a fumble in the first quarter and returned it 25 yards for a score.
Cade Sheehan led the Augsburg offense, completing 14 of 22 passes for 236 yards.
Wis.-Stout 28, Gustavus Adolphus 25: Sean Borgerding threw three touchdown passes to Levy Hamer, including the winner with 15 seconds left in the game, to lift the Blues Devils in St. Peter, Minn. Borgerding and Hamer also hooked up for TD passes in the first and third quarters. Borgerding threw a fourth touchdown to Arthur Cox in the second quarter.
Saint Scholastica 63, Crown 14: Ashton Hain ran for three touchdowns, and Donald West passed for three more in the Crusaders’ rout in Saint Bonifacius, Minn.
Southwest Minnesota 31, Mary 28: Jesse Sherwood rushed for a career-high 222 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead the Mustangs over Mary at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, N.D. It was the second straight victory under first-year head coach Scott Underwood, marking the first time SMSU (2-1) has had a winning record during a season since 2017.
Augustana 31, Minnesota Moorhead 7: Thomas Scholten passed for 260 yards in his first career start at quarterback, and Jarod Epperson rushed for 115 yards on 12 carries for the unbeaten Vikings at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. The Augustana defense held Moorhead to 1 yard rushing and finished with three sacks.
North Dakota 27, Northern Arizona 24: Tommy Schuster connected with Jack Wright on a flea flicker for a 23-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left as the Fighting Hawks rallied to win in Flagstaff, Ariz. Schuster completed 21 of 32 passes for 206 yards and two TDs.
South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21: Carson Camp completed 18 of 21 passes for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 75 yards for a score to lead the Coyotes in Vermillion, S.D.
Hayden Wesneski dominates in his 1st major-league start, but the Chicago Cubs fall 3-1, snapping a 4-game winning streak
The Colorado Rockies made a Dunkin’ Donuts run in the morning, then pulled out a rare road win. Clearly, as the slogan goes, it was worth the trip.
Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Blackmon came in to the game in a 5-for-41 slump. But the four-time All-Star delivered in a big spot.
He drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out. He scored on an Elias Díaz single, making it 3-1, and the Rockies came away with the win despite a dominant outing by Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski in his first major-league start.
“There’s been some ups and downs,” Blackmon said. “I feel like I’ve had some bad breaks.”
Jose Ureña threw six solid innings, and the Rockies won for just the fifth time time in their last 18 road games. They are a big-league-worst 23-48 away from home.
The Rockies had some fun before the game, sending mostly rookies in full uniform to the nearby Dunkin’ Donuts. Blackmon said he got a “pretty classic” glazed donut and black coffee.
“I jokingly said, ‘Maybe we’ll have to do it again tomorrow,’ ” Blackmon said. “There’s a lot of guys who did not really think that was a good idea. We probably won’t do it tomorrow.”
Ureña allowed one run and seven hits. The right-hander, who signed a minor-league deal in May after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers, has mostly struggled since being called up in July. But he has strung together back-to-back solid outings.
“He feels really comfortable here after a few months with this group,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s finally settling in.”
Dinelson Lamet and Carlos Estévez (4-4) each worked an inning.
Daniel Bard came on in the ninth for his 31st save in 34 chances. He gave up a one-out single to pinch hitter Yan Gomes before retiring Zach McKinstry on a line drive and Ian Happ on a groundout.
The Cubs had won four straight and were eyeing their second straight sweep after taking three at the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Rookie dominates
Wesneski, 24, tossed seven innings, allowing one run and three hits. The right-hander struck out seven and did not walk a batter in his third big-league appearance.
“Great outing for Hayden,” manager David Ross said. “Nice, efficient. Worked quick. Similar to Stro (Marcus Stroman) yesterday. The only hits he gave up other than that first one was there wasn’t a whole lot of hard contact.”
Alzolay struck out all three in the eighth before running into trouble in the ninth. The right-hander had been sidelined all season because of a strained right shoulder.
Transactions
The Cubs reinstated Alzolay from the 60-day injured list and placed outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the paternity list. They also designated infielder Frank Schwindel and left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb for assignment and selected infielder Esteban Quíroz’s contract from Triple-A Iowa.
Trainer’s room
Rockies: Black said Kris Bryant (plantar fasciitis in left foot) is “getting more confidence” each day. Bryant — out since July 31 — started running Friday and has been hitting in the cage and working out. “The progress has been pretty good the last week or so,” Black said.
Cubs: An MRI on SS Nico Hoerner (mild to moderate triceps strain) showed more damage than anticipated, though the Cubs have not ruled him out for the remainder of the season, Ross said. “He wants to get back,” Ross said. “He’s pretty disappointed with the news, but I don’t think he has anything left to prove to us this year.” Hoerner had the MRI on Thursday. He has not played since Sunday. … LHP Steven Brault (strained left shoulder strain) is likely headed for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa after his most recent bullpen session went well. … 2B Nick Madrigal (strained right groin) is progressing with agility and strength work.
()
Mets Notebook: Starling Marte says fractured finger ‘still bothering me a good amount’
Sitting at his locker in the clubhouse on Saturday, Mets’ right fielder Starling Marte provided some clarity on the fracture in his right middle finger. The fracture has kept him from playing since Sept. 6, the day the injury occurred when he was hit on the hand by a pitch.
Asked if he’s made any tangible progress, Marte said an attempt was made, but everyone agreed it wasn’t a good idea to keep going.
“I tried throwing, I tried hitting, the day before yesterday,” Marte said through team interpreter Alan Suriel. “But it was still bothering me a good amount, so we stopped.”
Marte has been instrumental to the team’s success this season. His 2.9 Wins Above Replacement, per FanGraphs, make Marte the eighth-most valuable outfielder in the National League this season. For the Mets to win the National League East, they’ll likely need Marte to be part of the final push. To have any hope of advancing in the playoffs, they’ll definitely need his bat, glove and speed in the lineup.
Fielding questions with a special healing device wrapped around the finger, Marte said he’s definitely not ready to rule himself out for the rest of the regular season.
“We’re going to see how things go,” he said. “But I think there’s a good possibility that I’ll be back.”
Though Jeff McNeil showed some sensational defensive chops in right field on Friday night (in what is essentially his third position), the Mets’ ideal lineup has Marte firmly planted out there. The unspoken acknowledgment of how important he is to the team hung over Marte’s entire pregame media scrum on Saturday, during which he assured reporters that he’s going to try some baseball activity again soon. The date for that is yet to be determined, though.
“I’m not sure yet,” Marte said of his next hitting and throwing session. “We’re going to wait until the pain subsides a little more and hope it doesn’t hurt as much next time we try.”
Marte was on the field before Saturday’s game running, stretching and doing some agility work.
“I’ve been keeping myself ready and making sure my legs are good to go,” he said. “Just working out.”
The 33-year-old is technically eligible to come off the 10-day injured list now, as his placement on it was backdated to Sept. 7, but it’s incredibly clear that the Mets will slow play this until they’re absolutely certain he’s at 100%.
“I’m cautious about it, we haven’t committed to anything,” Buck Showalter said on Saturday. “We know real confidently what we’re dealing with here and what the caution should be about going too fast. It’s kind of when, not if. But, your bones and his bones and my bones are all different. People heal at different rates.”
GIVENS TO IL
The COVID-19 bug has bit the Mets’ bullpen again. Trevor May came down with the virus on Sept. 3, and just after he made his full recovery, Mychal Givens now has it. The Mets play it very coy when talking about COVID-19, but Showalter gave about the biggest hint he could give.
“Mychal Givens was placed on the…uhhh…non-workplace-related medical issue list,” he said. “We’ll see.”
Stephen Nogosek, he of the 2.79 ERA in 19.1 innings this year, was reinstated from the injured list to replace Givens.
“I’m hoping that it’s not a long time,” Showalter said. “We’d like to get Mike back, he’s in a good place.”
MEGILL ON MONDAY
Tylor Megill is back. While he’s not yet on the active roster, he was at Citi Field on Saturday. Megill had a right shoulder strain that shut him down in mid-June, and he didn’t touch a game mound until Sept. 1, when he made the first of six rehab appearances in the minor leagues.
“I’m feeling good,” Megill smiled. “It’s good to finally be back out on a mound again, throwing. I got some good work in.”
Megill reported that he is done with rehab, and he is now just waiting for the roster move that will allow him to pitch in an MLB game again. Whenever that does happen, it will be as a reliever.
“I was just told to come down today and see what happens within the next couple days,” he said.
After the clubhouse closed and Showalter addressed the media, he said the plan is to activate Megill for Monday.
“We actually talked about activating him [on Saturday],” Showalter said. “But we’re not going to pitch him before, probably, Monday.”
()
Viking Mississippi makes inaugural departure from St. Paul to New Orleans
Warm towels as you board. Champagne in the Explorer Room, which offers a 180-degree glass view of the Mississippi River beneath a constellation design that lights up at night. A live band and turntable for playing vinyl records at your leisure in the lounge dubbed the Living Room. And don’t forget the narrow but soothing infinity plunge pool on the top deck by the Sun Terrace.
Welcome to the Viking Mississippi, the first luxury cruise liner to visit downtown St. Paul in roughly a decade. The five-deck, 386-passenger boat began its inaugural voyage toward St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 3, arriving Saturday morning back at St. Paul’s Lambert’s Landing with a boatload of passengers. On Saturday evening, the Viking Mississippi was scheduled to depart again for a 15-day sojourn down the iconic Mississippi River to New Orleans, the first of what promises to be a regular series of trips from the river headwaters to its gulf.
“The ship is so beautiful,” said artist Marianne Harlor, while waiting along Shepard Road Saturday morning with her partner, sportswear executive Herb Winward, for a hotel transport. “They worked hard.”
The couple, from Tacoma, Wash., were impressed with the friendly and attentive crew and the modern ship design, which borrows heavily from larger luxury ocean vessels, though they acknowledged that Viking was still working out the kinks in a handful of areas. “It still has a few problems,” said Winward, pointing to small hiccups such as a digital menu on the in-room TV screen that was stuck all day on breakfast.
“It’s only its third trip,” said Winward, who planned to spend almost a week in Minnesota and Wisconsin before flying home. “It’s beautifully designed and the decor is fabulous. The crew communication, they’re just getting to know each other. It’s just minor things.”
LUXURY FINISHES
Purpose-built for the Mississippi River in New Orleans by vessel builders Edison Chouest Offshore, the 450-foot-long cruise ship has persevered through regulatory challenges, labor shortages and a pandemic. A debut, once envisioned for 2017, was delayed five years while Viking worked through the approval of its American charter with the U.S. Maritime Administration, which ultimately allowed Viking to lease operations from Edison.
Among the luxury finishes, all 193 passenger staterooms open to the ship’s exterior. A white tablecloth restaurant, one of two eateries aboard, serves cuisine inspired by the recipes of company founder Torstein Hagen’s mother, who was nicknamed Mamsen, which is Norwegian for “mum.” In fact, all Viking vessels host a Mamsen’s Deli.
Decorative touches include an illustrated chapter of Huckleberry Finn inscribed on a stairway that weaves through the vessel from top to bottom. Framed wall photos of the people and places of the Mississippi River line hallways, and a large map of the lower Mississippi overlooks the bar in the Explorer Room, a first deck lounge that offers a glassy view of the river on three sides.
Not all the sailing has been smooth. Room preparations have continued up to the last minute and beyond (a Viking tour guide on Saturday declined to show off the staterooms as they were being turned over). Voyages scheduled to and from St. Paul in July and August were canceled this summer, and some customers have said they’re still being bumped from trips.
PASSENGER CANCELLATIONS
When the Viking Mississippi boarded off St. Paul’s Shepard Road on Saturday, Jeff Marschner wasn’t aboard. A former attorney with the state of California, Marschner had been looking forward to the 15-day “America’s Great River” voyage from St. Paul to New Orleans until Sept. 8, just nine days before his departure date, when Viking informed him in writing they would sail “at a reduced capacity” and had canceled his reservation.
The international cruise giant, based in Los Angeles and Switzerland, reimbursed him with a consolation voucher good for 110 percent of his $18,000 fare, but he was left wondering if the company had overbooked, of it he had simply been bumped at nearly the last minute in favor of another guest or Viking executive.
“As you may be aware, due to circumstances beyond our control, construction of the Viking Mississippi was delayed, impacting the ship’s delivery date and the preparations necessary to welcome guests on board,” reads his Sept. 8 letter from Viking.
“The ship has now begun sailing with her first guests, but we are still putting the finishing touches on the overall experience and refining the itinerary. On your scheduled departure, we must operate at a reduced capacity as we continue to ramp up service. Unfortunately, this means that some staterooms need to be cancelled, and we are contacting you today because yours is among them.”
Paul Boyd and Marleen Moreau of Coventry, Rhode Island had originally planned a Viking voyage on the Rhine River in Switzerland, which was canceled during the early days of the pandemic. Their consolation trip mostly lived up to expectations, at least until it was time to get to their hotel. “Lambert’s Landing” doesn’t always show up online on GPS-based mapping services.
“Trying to get an Uber,” said Boyd good-naturedly, standing along Shepard Road while his wife explained their whereabouts to their perplexed driver by phone. “Having a hell of a time.”
Other than that, said Boyd, his only complaint was that the week-long experience was too short. “I wish they could have stopped a little longer at each port,” he said. “We needed a little more time.”
Chicago White Sox place starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation: ‘Someone’s got to step up’
The Chicago White Sox face another challenge as they chase the Cleveland Guardians after placing starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation.
The right-hander was scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers.
The team recalled Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte, and he started Saturday in place of Johnny Cueto, who is under the weather. Cueto’s status to start Sunday is to be determined.
“We’ve got to keep going,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said before Saturday’s game against the Tigers at Comerica Park. “We’ve got another game (Saturday). Someone’s got to step up.”
The rotation moves come while the Sox continue their pursuit of the division-leading Guardians in the race for the American League Central title. The Sox entered Saturday night trailing the Guardians by 4½ games after the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of a doubleheader earlier in the day.
If the Sox are going to make up ground, it will be with a different rotation. Kopech noticed issues during his side session Thursday in Cleveland.
“He didn’t feel quite right to him,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a conference call. “Did not like how the ball was coming out of his hand, and that led us to perform an MRI, which did not reveal anything too alarming.
“There’s inflammation in there, and there’s enough of a concern to pull the plug on at least his next couple of starts. We’ve given him some medication, (and) he’ll rest for the early part of this IL stay. And it is still a possibility that he can return to the active roster when his 15 days are up.”
Kopech is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts. He has 105 strikeouts and 57 walks in 119⅓ innings.
“This isn’t ideal, but at the same time, with him having made 25 starts and thrown about 120 innings, it’s not entirely unforeseen,” Hahn said. ”He could well be hitting a wall at this point in the season. There’s no long-term concerns here. And as we talked about, going all the way back to spring training, there were going to be a number of factors dictating how many innings Michael was going to wind up throwing for us this year.
“Certainly protecting his long-term health is one of the most important factors, which led to the decision.”
Asked if the team thought about shutting Kopech down for the remainder of the season, Hahn said, “Oh, it’s possible he doesn’t make another start. All I’m saying is that … the diagnosis and where he’s at symptomatically, it’s reasonable to believe he could well be good to start in 16 days.
“We’ll just make the assessment based upon first and foremost how he’s responding and how he is feeling, and then certainly where we are at in the season will factor into whether it makes sense to have him make that start or not.”
Kopech made two starts after returning from the IL because of a left knee strain. He was on the IL with the injury from Aug. 23-Sept. 7.
“Certainly any time you don’t have your legs under you, you worry about the cascading effect on other parts of the delivery,” Hahn said. “I don’t believe it’s been a factor (for this IL stint). When the knee issues have cropped up, the starts have been quickly truncated. He hasn’t thrown a ton of pitches while it has been inflamed. I suppose it could factor for him in his head to make sure he has no issues with his knee or adjusting his delivery accordingly, but we really haven’t seen that.”
Hahn said there have been many positives while watching Kopech make the move back to the rotation after spending most of 2021 as a reliever.
“He managed to take the ball 25 times so far this year,” Hahn said. “And certainly there have been some ups and downs. But we’ve seen I think consistently the makings of what is going to be a very solid starter in this league.
“I’m not ready to put a bow on his season just yet and respond to it as it’s all in the past. This has been an important year for Michael as he solidifies himself as a solid major-league starter.”
Martin has been called on for spot starts throughout the season. He entered Saturday 2-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 10 appearances (five starts).
“That’s something I really like about him, he goes over there, competes and pitches the way he wants to pitch,” Cairo said.
()
