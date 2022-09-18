News
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell pictured with a new phone at Trump’s Ohio rally after saying the FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, was spotted at the former president’s rally in Ohio on Saturday using a cellphone – days after claiming his was seized by the FBI.
Lindell told DailyMail.com he was suing the US government and the FBI to get it back and that the phone he was seen using was a replacement.
After initially ignoring shouted requests for comment, he responded to a text from DailyMail.com asking if his phone had been returned.
“They didn’t return it and I’m suing the US government and the FBI on Tuesday, September 20,” Lindell said. He accused the FBI of violating his First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.
Lindell is a staunch supporter of Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential race was rigged and has hosted events dedicated to uncovering alleged evidence of voter fraud by Dominion Voting Systems.
He told DailyMail.com that his phone was seized because the FBI was looking for more information about the “voting machine evidence” he shared on his website, Frank Speech.
He said on his podcast this week that federal agents approached him while he was at Hardee’s in Mankato, Minnesota and took his.
The businessman was spotted texting and talking on his phone at 2 p.m., just as crowds were starting to pour into the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
MyPillow Mike Lindell seen texting Saturday, days after he said the FBI seized his phone from a Hardee store in Minnesota
It’s unclear if Lindell, who is attending the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, has gotten a new phone or is using a replacement. He did not respond to DailyMail.com’s shouted request for comment
The conservative contractor is currently being sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion.
He said on his podcast that agents questioned him about the polling company, his connection to an Ohio-based denier named Doug Frank and Tina Peters, an Arizona election official.
In the videotaped segment, Lindell then held up a letter from a Colorado-based federal prosecutor that said they were in the midst of an “official criminal investigation into an alleged crime.”
It comes as Trump prepares to rally in Youngstown on Saturday night and will appear with four congressional hopefuls – three of whom also cast doubt on the 2020 election.
Lindell is a regular at Trump’s Make America Great Again events and always receives a warm welcome from the crowd.
The last presidential race saw voters in Buckeye State pick Trump over President Joe Biden by a margin of around 8%.
Saturday’s rally is a test of his lingering influence on the critical battleground – joining Trump on stage will be the four of the aforementioned candidates he has backed, as well as stalwart pro-Trump representatives Jim Jordan and Bill Johnson.
The former president’s support helped conservative JD Vance clinch the GOP Senate primary despite a crowded race full of MAGA hopefuls.
Vance, an author and venture capitalist, will face Democratic House Representative Tim Ryan in November to take the seat of incumbent Senator Rob Portman.
Trump supporters had been waiting since Saturday morning to see the former president at the Covelli Center in Youngstown
The line extends a few blocks from the site. Trump is in Ohio campaigning for Senate nominee JD Vance and the people he has endorsed for the House of Representatives
The conservative businessman is a regular at Trump campaign rallies and has always been warmly greeted by crowds.
As a further swipe at the populist left, Saturday’s rally is taking place in what is now Ryan’s congressional district.
Vance and Ryan are currently locked in a close race. A poll conducted Friday by Emerson College Polling/The Hill shows the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” ahead of Ryan by 4%.
Trump’s pick for Ohio’s 7th congressional district is his former White House aide Max Miller, whose wedding the ex-president celebrated at his Bedminster golf course in August.
He also supports conservative commentator and former Miss Ohio Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in the 13th congressional district.
Also at the Saturday night rally is Air Force veteran JR Majewski, who is vying to unseat vulnerable Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the 9th District. Majewski was present on the grounds of the United States Capitol when a crowd of Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building.
Notably absent is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who Trump only recently endorsed despite the Republican leader challenging Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
Last year, DeWine also defended Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his vote to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot. “He made that call. It was his decision. I think he was a good congressman. He shouldn’t quit,” DeWine said.
DeWine told the Youngstown Vindicator on Friday that he missed the rally to see his granddaughters take part in an evening cross-country race that was happening at the same time.
He told the outlet it was a “special night” for the family.
“They run under the lights, which is pretty unusual for cross country,” DeWine said.
Debate Part 2: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1
Border process Biden touts ‘not working’ in El Paso, ‘they’re not getting’ the help they’re asking the feds for
During Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “World News Tonight” and in a report on Friday’s “World News This Week” podcast, ABC’s national correspondent Mireya Villarreal said the process management of migrants touted by President Joe Biden “clearly does not work”. in El Paso, TX, when people have to sleep rough and said city officials are “asking for help from the feds, and they’re not getting it.”
After playing clips of President Joe Biden saying there is a process for handling migrants at the border and that the GOP should not interfere with that process, Villarreal said, “But in El Paso, TX, it’s clear that the process isn’t working, Border Patrol agents apprehend nearly 1,300 people a day in this area. El Paso now charters its own buses to help migrants head north. … Volunteers ensure that these families know where they are going.
She then played a clip of the city’s deputy director, Mario D’Agostino, stating that the city has to take the migrants by bus because they “don’t have the accommodation capacity.” And as you have seen, in addition to the people we bring, there are [are] more than 1,000 outings in our community per day.
Villarreal then said: “And when the shelters in the city fill up, some families have no choice but to sleep on a sidewalk in the city near the bus station.”
She added, “The administration says they’re sending more people here to help respond, but El Paso city officials tell me they need transportation, maybe even shelter. temporarily to help some of these migrants as they continue to come in large groups”.
On the podcast, Villarreal said, [relevant remarks begin around 14:40] “They also don’t get a lot of help from the federal government or the state government. So they dip into the money and the budget they have here to try to help these migrants get out of this situation, to join the families they need. … They ask the federal government for help, and they don’t get it.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Frankie Montas heading for MRI on his shoulder
Frankie Montas, who is coming off another disappointing loss on Friday night, was sent for an MRI on his right shoulder Saturday afternoon.
The right-hander, who has a 6.35 ERA with the Yankees in eight starts, has been a disappointment since the Bombers acquired him from the A’s at the trade deadline.
Montas told the YES Network that he woke up with a little bit of an “impingement” on Friday. Montas missed from July 3-21 with a shoulder issue while with the A’s. He returned to make two starts with Oakland before the Yankees traded for him.
The 29-year-old, who is under team control next year as well, allowed four runs in just 3.1 innings of work Friday night in the Yankees’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers.
Developing story, check back for details
Tyler Wade steps in Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani MVP race – The Denver Post
MILWAUKEE — Tyler Wade wouldn’t say it, but he’s biased. The infielder, who is with the Yankees here at American Family Field as a member of the taxi team, came through the Bombers’ minor league system and has been close to Aaron Judge for years. Last season, however, Wade started the year on the other coast by taking a close look at Judge’s biggest challenger for the American League’s Most Valuable Player award.
So he has an interesting perspective on racing.
“That’s a tough question,” Wade said when asked to compare the two players’ seasons and figure out who he would vote for. “Obviously, with the language barrier, I didn’t get to know [reigning MVP Shohei] Ohtani too, but being able to look at him and just read the body language and you can feel his intensity.
“But I put [Judge] in the LeBron and the Kobe and the [Michael Jordan] types of mindsets, because I think when he decides on something, there is no stopping [him] like he was going to accomplish that,” Wade said. “Just nothing is going to stop that. So I put him in the top five percent of athletes.
Wade joined the Bombers in July after being designated for an assignment by the Angels.
The rest of the baseball world will just have to debate what “precious” means in the award. Does that mean valuable in the broadest sense of play on a losing team like the Angels for Ohtani, who was the impetus for MLB to change its designated hitter rule this offseason. He has 34 home runs and 88 RBIs as a batter and is 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts as a pitcher.
“I mean it’s not easy, I mean doing either one at a high level is extremely difficult,” Wade said of Ohtani. “But like her day-to-day preparation and how strict she is. I feel like the more I looked at them, the more I was like, OK, he’s here at some point. … The way he prepares is amazing.
Ohtani, however, does it again on a team that is not in playoff contention.
Judge is having a historic offensive season, coming into Saturday night’s game on pace to break Roger Maris’ AL single-season home run record of 61 homers and chasing a possible triple crown as the Yankees edge closer to a title division and are looking to make a World Series.
Judge entered Saturday night’s game with 57 homers, 123 RBIs and a .311 batting average (fourth-best in the AL).
He is the first Yankee and only the fourth major leaguer to hit at least 57 homers in his club’s first 144 games of a season, joining Barry Bonds (63 in 2001), Mark McGwire (61 in 1998) and Sammy Sosa (59 in 1999 and 58 in 1998). His 57 home runs are the fourth most by a Yankee in a single season in franchise history, behind only Maris’ 61 in 1961 and Babe Ruth’s 60 in 1927 and 59 in 1921.
“I think what he brings to the game, to the clubhouse and all the intangibles is very impressive. But from a distance…what he’s done this year is something historic,” Wade said. “Shohei is also doing something absolutely historic. Because no one has ever done that, maybe Babe Ruth.”
“But, you know, chasing after 61 and then leading this team and seeing their impact, it’s really impressive.”
And Wade has no doubt that Judge will go down in history.
“Even this offseason, when he said it was going to be a great year, it’s not arrogant, it’s not arrogance,” Wade said. “It’s just the way he thinks it’s going to be. He’s that kind of special player.
A bus contractor hired by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to transport migrants to New York signed an agreement without speaking to New York officials, complicating efforts by volunteers to help: report
A contractor hired by Texas to transport migrants by bus has signed an agreement that prohibits them from speaking to officials in New York, the Associated Press reported.
Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York mayor’s office of immigration affairs, told the AP that this complicates efforts to meet and provide resources to migrants sent from Texas.
“It’s a problem because we don’t know when the buses are coming, how many buses are coming, if anyone on those buses has any health issues that they will need help with, if they need a wheelchair,” Castro told the outlet. “We want to at least know that so we can best help people when they arrive.”
Volunteer groups are relying on the councils for help as they wait for hours at the New York Port Authority for buses from Texas to arrive.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent busloads of migrants to Democratic cities like Washington DC and New York to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.
Following in Abbott’s footsteps, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took on the responsibility of transporting 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard this week.
The AP reported that so far around 8,000 migrants have been bussed from Texas to Washington DC and another 2,200 have been bused to New York.
While some migrants told the AP they were grateful for the help they received to reach East Coast cities, The New York Times reported that the influx meant that volunteer groups and nonprofits helping these migrants have been overwhelmed, and many migrants end up in homeless shelters.
In a statement to the AP, Abbott’s office dismissed criticism of the lack of communication.
“Instead of complaining about keeping their sanctuary city promises, these hypocritical Democrats should be calling on President Biden to do his job and secure the border — something the president continues to fail to do,” the spokeswoman said Thursday. Renee Eze.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Newcastle branded unconvincing after draw with Bournemouth but former Premier League stars Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy think the Magpies should ‘aim for seventh place’
Newcastle have been told they “should be aiming for Europe” this season by talkSPORT Phone-In hosts Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy.
After being picked up last season after years of dissatisfaction under former owner Mike Ashley, expectations have been high for the Geordies this season due to their new cash-injected budget.
Last season, the North East side showed the takeover gave them a boost on the pitch, climbing out of the relegation zone to finish 11th.
This season, the Geordies sit 10th after seven games. However, after drawing 1-1 at home to newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday, O’Hara said Eddie Howe’s side needed to set themselves higher standards.
And the former Tottenham Hotspur player says he needs to work to play in Europe next season.
“I’m not sure about Newcastle this season so far, I’m not convinced. There haven’t been enough big results for them,” he said.
“They have spent the money, now they have top players in their squad. They have to keep going, Europe has to be the goal.
Meanwhile, Cundy agreed the Magpies should have all eyes on finishing in the top seven.
‘Ridiculous’ tackle on Grealish by Collins vs Haaland’s karate goal
But while O’Hara thinks Newcastle are underperforming, the ex-Chelsea star said Newcastle are not far from where they need to be when looking at the table.
“Look at the teams that are above them, [Manchester] City, Arsenal, Spurs, Brighton – okay, we’ll see what happens next [Graham] Potter leaves.
“Manchester United, Fulham – who are the big surprise this season – Chelsea are above them, Liverpool are above them.
“All these teams I just mentioned other than Fulham, other than Brighton and Brentford, means they should be around seventh.
