Not the Same Old Jets? Time for Robert Saleh’s team to prove that on the field vs. Browns

Yesterday my neighbor made a startling confession.

“What did you do this time?” I asked.

“I left the garage door open.”

“You what?????”

I wondered whether to call the police or administer the appropriate punishment myself, maybe with the garden hose I had in my hand. Twenty lashes to the criminal. Ten lashes deducted from the appropriate 30 because the defendant copped to the gravity of her evil deed.

The other punishment, arguably more painful but only to the guilty party, is the loss of her leaf blower.

“It was brand new. Don’s gonna kill me.”

Don is her husband. And she’s right. He IS gonna kill her.

Not a word about the lesser crime, by modern standards, of stealing the thing.

In our present era, acts of blatant theft are the fault of “the idiot” who practiced what we used to esteem but no longer do: trust.

Why trust no longer “works” for us is the topic of today’s column. It is the conversation I wish I could have with people like my hapless neighbor. Why don’t we blame the thief and leave it at that? Why is it bad to expect people to be good? A columnist for this paper recently opined that we are “in a world of crime.” A purse snatching is the example he gave. In this case the victim deserves our sympathy. She had not forgotten to lock the garage but merely opened her car window, whereupon the thief reached across her to get the goods. Blaming the victim in this case would be ridiculous.

On the other hand, letting a creep con you online or otherwise steal something from you owing to your own careless and reckless disregard, well, that’s on you, right?

Wrong. And this is where I take issue with my esteemed colleague and suggest he look deeper into this so-called crime wave.

Though I’m not a religious person I do consider the Ten Commandments a pretty good set of rules to live by. They include a rule against stealing. Another one prohibits mendacity. What is not in the Ten Commandments is “Thou Shalt Not Trust.”

Trust is in fact required for any of the rules to work. It’s not the other way around.

Yet this is the rule — “Thou Shalt Not Trust” — that my neighbor broke when she left the garage door open.

How has trust become a crime in 21st century America? Why is it “on me” if I operate on the assumption that people will behave themselves and not take my stuff when my back is turned?

And what happens to a civil society when this is reversed? When social messaging tells us to protect ourselves because no one is trustworthy? When choosing not to encircle one’s home and garden with video monitors and blaring security lights is regarded as reckless and hazardous to the health and safety of oneself and others?

Ask yourself this: at what point do such “precautions” become provocations, daring any would-be “intruder” to show his true dark side because, hey, we’re all criminals at heart?

How many times does a person who has just been scammed on the internet demand legal action, as opposed to castigating himself for being “so gullible”?

I did the same thing when a fake gardening website stole my identity, causing me no end of inconvenience and anxiety and worst of all, shame. What a moron I was to have been deliberately (and with malice aforethought) robbed?

And don’t think I didn’t blame myself for another evil thing: through my negligence I incentivized a bad business, in effect turning it into good business, one that any sharp Wall Street bank might want to take public for “proving the concept” that conning people online is very lucrative.

All you have to do is use the ever-reliable internet to identify the people who are most likely to fall for your particular style of dishonesty, set your trap and watch the money roll in!

Old people are the “most likely,” according to the algorithms. They are the trusting ones. This isn’t because of senility but because they grew up in a time when trust was a good thing and trusting someone usually paid off, not vice versa.

When a society unravels to the point where trust is treated as a misdemeanor or worse, one has to ask the chicken and egg question. Who and what started this?

Gardeners are good at asking such questions, and not just gardeners like me who raise chickens. Experience teaches us to find real causes when, say, a plant dies. It does no good to blame ourselves. Beginners do this, professionals don’t. It’s a sign of insecurity stemming from ignorance about how nature works.

The sign of an experienced gardener, just like an experienced physician, is that he or she doesn’t waste time on self-recrimination because it is irrational and non-productive. As long as people are forgetful (which is not a crime) we will all occasionally leave the garage door open. It takes premeditated planning to pull off a real crime. It is a conscious act, not an unconscious failure to act.

Likewise, there are no “bad” gardeners lacking a magical green thumb. It was not my failure to remember to water the oak tree that killed the oak tree, but complications from drought.

What caused the drought? Ah ha! Now we’re getting somewhere.

Turns out it’s the same darn thing that has caused people to lose their ability to trust. I am talking about the rule of law, and our failure to enforce laws on the books, specifically those that punish crimes committed by anyone who can hire an expensive lawyer to convince a less well paid judge that the law is ill-advised or just … inconvenient for their client.

The Ten Commandments have been replaced by a new code that says, essentially, anything goes as long as you get away with it, including (for example) lying about the long-term effects of pesticides in agriculture. It’s on the consumer to protect the planet, according to this thinking. It’s on the individual human, not the government or corporation, to prevent our own looming extinction.

A North Dakota State University study found neonicotinoids in the corpses of pheasants and deer. Neonicotinoids helped kill these animals, the researchers believe, and are probably killing people too. Their effect on bees and butterflies has long since been established.

But it’s “on us” to stop using them, just as it’s “on the farmer” to make the tough choice to either withhold chemicals and lose his addicted crop (and his livelihood) or go with the flow, take the short-term profits and begin the slippery slope to government sanctioned criminality.

That the corporations who make and sell such chemicals cover up their own findings matters not a wit. I’m referring (again, just as an example) to Exxon Mobil’s studies on the climate effects of fossil fuels. The chemical companies have no in-house studies to cover up. They need only to ask the USDA to conduct studies, knowing the outcome will favor the corporations who fund the campaigns of the administrators who go back and forth between jobs as paid lobbyists and elected officials to secure the control by corporations of our federal and state government, as well as our land grant universities.

So, if you get cancer owing to exposure to one of these chemicals, or if humans as a species go extinct owing to the myriad ill effects of fossil-fuel burning, well, maybe we all left the garage door open.

Resisting the slippery slope is near impossible these days. Rationalizing and scapegoating are the way we live now. Americans are served up an unrelenting diet of lies through the wonders of advertising. Most of us know by now at some level of consciousness that our food is contaminated. And yet …

It’s so cheap and it tastes so good. And so instead of getting mad at the criminals who poison and lie to us, we blame ourselves for the cancer, hypertension and/or diabetes. Why did I go and eat the whole bag of chips and drink that gallon of Coke? If I just had some discipline, this never would have happened to me.

Wrong-o.

Being overweight may be just as “bad” as being gullible in this day and age, but it’s not why people get cancer. Carrying a few extra pounds does not cause cells in your body to go haywire. Choosing to eat food laced with toxic chemicals does. And that includes the corn syrup in that gallon of Coke.

Which is why in this space I urge people to grow vegetables along with the pretty flowers. There’s nothing like weaning oneself from the propaganda machine to feel like you’re in control of your life, or part of it anyway.

I had planned to write about a garden when I got hijacked by the leaf blower criminal. Regrettably, I’ll have to keep the garden tour brief.

Its owner had written to ask where the Frogtown garden was that I’d written about last month.

I then asked for his address, and a few days later found myself back in Frogtown, this time marveling at the things a boulevard garden can’t hide, the things it reveals about its maker, the things that make me love gardeners.

In this case, once again, these telltale traits are humility, resourcefulness, curiosity and imagination.

James’s boulevard is “a mess,” according to James.

“Come have a look at mine,” I said by way of sharing in the age-old ritual of gardeners criticizing our gardens in inverse proportion to the amount we secretly adore them.

The boulevard garden used to be “all roses, but someone kept digging them up,” he said.

James now grows annuals and edible plants mostly, which for some reason people don’t dig up. They don’t even take the tomatoes.

Go figure, eh?

In the back he has created his private kingdom, another “big mess.” He couldn’t stop grinning at the smile on my face as I took in the giant hot tub and the strand of lights above it, the giant garden bench made of cement blocks, and the 10-foot-tall sunflowers and cannas, and the giant zinnias.

The squash was running rampant as squash always does, and James pretended to be embarrassed by what he knew that I knew was as charming and picturesque as all get out.

If I were asked the style of this garden I would say “cubist,” not as in “early Picasso” but because it is about the same size and shape as James’s small two-story house.

The handsome grid-style metal fencing he found at Fleet Farm.

“Two bucks a foot,” he said.

When a gardener brags about how little it cost to make his or her one-of-a-kind garden — in dollars, that is — I know I’m in the company of a kindred spirit. I do that too.

This is how we protect ourselves from the common (in this modern era) assumption that money is the measure of merit and that what we all want is to find a way to eliminate “menial” work (by using leaf blowers, for instance, which is why I hope my guilt-stricken neighbor doesn’t buy Don a new one) so we can spend meaningful time watching TV.

We are not to blame when crime happens. Except to the extent that we kill the messenger. That the messenger is us makes it no less pernicious.

Repeat after me the next time crime happens to you, whether it’s the internet scam that gets your bank pin number or a common thief who takes the leaf blower: “I am not a bad person. I am in fact a good and strong and kind person. I am a person who trusts other people.”