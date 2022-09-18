Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge

A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live.
Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going down around the merge’s completion.
The relevant indicator here is the “funding rate,” which measures the periodic fee that perpetual futures contract traders exchange between each other.
When the value of this metric is positive, it means long investors are paying a premium to the short holders right now to hold onto their positions. Such a trend shows a bullish sentiment is more dominant in the market currently.
On the other hand, negative values of the indicator suggest shorts are overwhelming the longs at the moment as the majority are feeling bearish.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Ethereum funding rates over the last few days:
Looks like the metric had a deep red value not too long ago | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Ethereum funding rates had been going down only a couple of days back, and reached a new negative peak right as the merge arrived.
The quant explains that this was because investors thought the PoS transition hype had already impacted the market, and so they bet on short positions, believing that the price would go down during the aftermath of the much anticipated event.
But just following the merge, the price actually rather saw a slight improvement. Seeing that the decline they had waited for didn’t come, these short holders quickly started closing up their positions, leading to the funding rates sharply moving up.
Right as this happened, the whales who had been waiting jumped in and dumped their ETH, causing the price to plunge down hard. The analyst notes that this is a display of whales trying to make a move in such a way that nets them the largest gains. “To read those moves, we need to utilize both on-chain data and charts,” says the quant.
ETH Price
At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price floats around $1.4k, down 7% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 24% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have been going down during the last few days | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
Ethereum has been trending down since the merge took place, and right now it’s unclear when the crypto may show some reversal.
Featured image from Thomas Lipke on Unsplash.com
The purchase is intended to increase participation in motorsport-themed mobile games.
Animoca bought Eden Games in April of this year.
Animoca Brands, a prominent provider of digital property rights, has expanded its roster of gaming affiliates with the announcement of yet another important acquisition.
On Friday, they revealed that they had acquired WePlay Media, the makers of the hit blockchain game MotoGP Championship Quest. Moreover, the purchase is intended to increase participation in motorsport-themed mobile games, per the terms of the arrangement.
Motorsport Craze on the Rise
According to MotoGP co-creator and WePlay Media co-founder Graeme Warring, the purchase is a win-win for the companies involved. And will allow them to reach more rider fans across the world.
Graeme stated:
“Animoca Brands has the ability to reach hundreds of millions of users in core growth demographics to expand the sport’s fan base and create engagement opportunities for the riders, teams and sponsors.”
Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, made a similar point about how Animoca’s purchase of MotoGP and similar motorsport-related games may increase user engagement. Moreover, the recent Global Fan Survey from MotoGP shows that there is significant interest and involvement from their audience in competitive mobile gaming on a daily basis.
Furthermore, Animoca’s introduction of a motorsport-based REVV token rewards ecosystem and NFT initiatives inside the MotoGP game demonstrates the company’s dedication to growing the racing gaming industry. Animoca bought Eden Games in April of this year. Meaning they now own the rights to make racing games like Gear.Club and the Test Drive series.
Moreover, Animoca raised $110 million in a round sponsored by Temasek on September 8. Furthermore, its intention is to use the funds for future strategic acquisitions, such as the one announced today.
If there’s one name that should be on everyone’s radar right now, it’s CropBytes. As the crypto and blockchain sector continues to skyrocket in terms of both popularity and usage, viable projects like CropBytes have managed to not only maintain the consistency of providing new innovative features but have also sustained the quality of these services in an effective manner.
Perhaps most importantly however, CropBytes has succeeded where many others have seemingly failed and that has to do with the simple fact that they have built for the community which has stayed close for over 4 years.
The farming simulator game, which experienced a whopping 800% ROI during August to September, will soon be ‘Free-to-Play’. Also, the many markets in CropBytes, namely CAF, FRF, and Pro Mix, have increased by over three times which resulted in the aforementioned ROI for the players.
What is CropBytes?
CropBytes is a farming simulation game built on a real world economy. Starting a ‘cryptocurrency farm’ involves more than growing digital crops and rearing animals, the ultimate goal is for users to contribute to the economy while growing their own crypto farming business.
Its primary objective is to offer its customers an efficient and high-quality platform for harnessing the benefits of crypto to both play and earn in a virtual environment. CropBytes is also fully interoperable with both Android and iOS compatible devices with over 4.3 / 5 ratings in app stores and #1 position in simulation genre games in playtoearn.net
The game features an in-game marketplace with over a million assets traded daily between players. Since 2018, CropBytes has over 600K signups which include Investors, Traders and Players.
Mining Game Assets
‘Asset Mining’, one of CropBytes’ most anticipated features, is now available. This new feature allows players to generate new game assets which can be mined by burning CBX and Pro Mix. CropBytes’ economy is sustainable because of high liquidity assets that are easy to trade and have in-game utility. As a result, there are numerous layers to the gameplay in terms of asset mining as well as providing both value and utility.
The process is simple; all users need to do is go to the CBX station, select the asset they want to mine, and then burn their CBX and Pro Mix to begin mining. Moreover, combining Pro Extracts and Fruit Feed yields Pro Mix which can be traded in the market.
Asset Mining enables farmers to have access to a new source of valuable game assets in addition to also helping them prepare their businesses for the arrival of the service economy. Furthermore, it empowers the farmers to utilize their farm’s output to increase their asset inventory which will provide additional use-cases for extracts.
Invite and Earn with CropBytes
There is a new CropBytes referral program that has been performing very well. The ‘Invite & Earn’ program is designed to help users grow their farming business while being promotional ambassadors.
Users can earn assets worth up to 80 CBX in rewards for each new player they bring on board. New players will also benefit from receiving a reward when they use a referral code to sign up. Users can also easily keep track of their invites, rewards, and earnings using their ‘Rewards Dashboard’. There are a number of ‘Terms and Conditions’ listed on the website that should be read before participating in the new program. There is also a useful ‘FAQ’ section available to answer some commonly asked questions.
CropBytes’ future goals:
As per the official roadmap, CropBytes supporters can look forward to some new features being introduced soon such as ‘CBX Mining V2’, and ‘Asset Tokenization’ (for which asset mining is essential although the assets shall be minted on-chain in a later version. This results in both greater transparency as well as true ownership for the users). Long term plans also include developing the metaverse, mini-games, the service economy, and so much more.
Yuga CEO Nicole Muniz has said that gaming would continue to be a “main focus.”
By the end of 2022, the company hopes to have a full array of 100 people.
On Friday, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT creators Yuga Labs announced the hiring of Spencer Tucker as the company’s first Chief Gaming Officer.
Tucker will be in charge of overseeing the creation of Yuga’s Web3 game initiatives, beginning with the “Otherside” metaverse. In January of this year, Otherside caused a stir on Ethereum by selling 561 million NFTs’ worth of land in only 24 hours for $561 million.
New Era of Gaming
Tucker has previous experience in the mobile game industry from his roles as President of Games at Scopely and Senior Vice President of Product at GREE. Moreover, Tucker said on LinkedIn that he was “super stoked” to be joining Yuga, the company that owns the CryptoPunks and the Meebits NFTs.
Tucker wrote:
“I believe the future of gaming will be powered by player ownership, social collaboration, and creative expression.”
Yuga CEO Nicole Muniz has said that gaming would continue to be a “main focus” for the firm. It’s remarkable since the NFT firm has four of the five largest Ethereum NFT collections ever recorded by OpenSea.
Despite a massive $450 million seed round and a $4 billion valuation, Yuga’s staff is still very modest. About 60 people have been added to the team so far. And by the end of 2022, the company hopes to have a full array of 100 people.
On the other hand, recently there was a release of the first Web3 product on the prominent PC gaming marketplace, Epic Games Store. And the game in question is Blankos Block Party, an online creativity game powered by NFT.
Open beta testing for Mythical Games’ title began in December 2020. And the developer said in June 2022 that the game had collected over a million players on its official website.
As new details of the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit emerged, the price of XRP felt sluggish in the last week. As of this writing, the price of XRP fluctuates at $0.32903, a 7.80 percent decrease from its latest high of $0.35874 on September 7.
This price decrease is not surprising given the magnitude of the ongoing court showdown between Ripple and the SEC.
Multiple exchanges have delisted the currency since 2021, further depressing its value.
There has been $1.2 billion worth of XRP traded in the last 24 hours. Trading started at $0.3439 for the XRP/USD pair on Saturday, reaching a high of $0.3576 and a low of $0.3438.
XRP Future To Be Determined By Ongoing Court War
Since its inception, Ripple Labs’ XRP has been the native coin of the XRP Ledger, and its market value has kept it in the top 10 of all cryptocurrencies almost every day.
While the US Securities and Exchange Commission has been trying to exert its authority over the cryptocurrency market, Ripple has stated that the SEC is not being fair.
Image: Coinpedia
The SEC sued Ripple in December 2020 for more than US$1.38 billion, claiming that the issuance of XRP constituted an unregistered securities offering.
The SEC also charged Chris Larsen, the executive chairman of Ripple, and Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO, with aiding and abetting the company’s infractions.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a cryptocurrency industry association, has requested to join the case between Ripple Labs and the SEC as an amicus curiae (Latin for “friend of the court”).
Chamber Of Digital Commerce To The Rescue?
The CDC is a nonprofit group that campaigns for widespread use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the financial sector. It’s not the first time something like this has happened.
In March of 2020, the chamber participated in the Telegram vs. SEC case. Telegram was also sued by the SEC for the same thing Ripple is now being sued for, and they prevailed despite the CDC getting involved.
Telegram lost the case versus the SEC and was forced to pay back investors over $1.2 billion plus a penalty of $18.9 million.
According to renowned attorney Jeremy Hogan, the XRP community could anticipate the same argument the Chamber used during the Telegram affair.
The What Ifs And Buts
Recent sources also indicate that the parties may reach a settlement later this month or year. This is considered as the strongest possible outcome for XRP holders.
However, if Ripple loses the lawsuit, this might spell trouble for XRP holders.
Using the U.S. Securities Act as a precedent, this litigation will define the crypto field over the next few years.
A victory for Ripple might further legitimize cryptocurrency usage.
Nonetheless, if the SEC wins, Ripple may be compelled to do the same as Telegram in 2021.
XRP total market cap at $17.09 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image The Daily Hodl
(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.)
As a result of last week’s remarkable surge, Bitcoin is now seeing one of its largest drops in recent months.
After starting the week at $18,742, the coin’s price jumped to a staggering $22,537 on September 14, a gain of 15% over its September 7 low. Since the market bottomed in June, this rally has been its strongest.
Bitcoin’s steep 14 percent correction during the crash almost entirely nullified this gain. Bitcoin’s value dropped from $22,536 to $19,735 in the space of just two days.
Bitcoin’s link to the S&P 500 Index is blamed for the recent decline in its value. The Consumer Price Index report had been released by the US government a few days ago.
The data indicated that year-over-year inflation increased from 8.1% to 8.3%. The global financial markets were rocked by this report.
Bitcoin Shaken By CPI Data
After the report was released, the stock and cryptocurrency markets both felt the pain.
The overall financial market followed the S&P 500’s lead and dropped 200 points. After a drop in the index, crypto markets went into a tailspin as well.
Similar to the drop of 2972 points in the index, the price of bitcoin fell. A sell-off in the cryptocurrency market was caused by this crash.
The decline is the result of more than just this report, though. The US Federal Reserve is considering boosting interest rates by 1 percentage point due to higher-than-expected inflation causing concerns for the start of a recession.
The Fed’s contemplation instills panic in the market, causing further declines in the value of both equities and cryptocurrencies.
As of this writing, Bitcoin has surpassed the 78.60 Fib level. This downward trend has placed Bitcoin in a perilous situation.
BTC Bulls Must Reclaim $20K Turf
Losing the $20,000 psychological support can cause the price to collapse to levels prior to the September 9 surge. And access to real-time data makes this feasible.
The current reading of the fear and greed index is 19, indicating extremely fearful market sentiment. Bulls must recover to the 78.60 Fib level if Bitcoin is to survive market worries.
This prior support level can serve as the market’s catalyst for recovery. If the bears prevail over the bulls, the price might fall to roughly $18,000 on September 7.
Depending on current market conditions, this may not be true. As the S&P 500 continues to lose ground, Bitcoin may follow suit. The correlation coefficient of 0.69 indicates that there is still a correlation between the two markets.
The correlation coefficient fluctuates between 0.93 and 0.65 as a result of the historical market activity.
If the crypto industry as a whole is to revive, market conditions must improve and bulls must strive for a sustained recovery.
BTC total market cap at $384 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image Pixabay
(The analysis above represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.)
Bullish Celsius price prediction is $2.39788 to $4.13498.
Celsius (CEL) price might also reach $5 soon.
Bearish Celsius price prediction for 2022 is $0.45380.
In Celsius (CEL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Celsius to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Celsius (CEL) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Celsius (CEL) is $1.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,247,515 at the time of writing. However, Celsius has decreased by nearly 11.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Celsius (CEL) has a circulating supply of 423,415,980 Celsius. Currently, Celsius (CEL) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, DigiFinex, MEXC, Gate.io, Huobi Global.
What is Celsius (CEL)?
CEL is the native cryptocurrency of Celsius. The Celsius Network is a financial technology (fintech) network that provides interest-bearing savings accounts, borrowing, and payments in both digital and fiat currencies. It is based on an economic concept that challenges traditional banking models while putting the Celsius community first. Celsius (CEL) launched in June 2018. CEL enables users to take out loans, make payments, and gain additional loyalty advantages. CEL, on the other hand, is primarily utilized as a reward system for Celsius Network users and as a collateral currency to receive loans.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022
Celsius (CEL) holds the 66th position on CoinGecko right now. Celsius price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Celsius (CEL) laid out the Ascending Channel Pattern. laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Celsius (CEL) is in the range of $1.47649. If the pattern continues, the price of Celsius might reach the resistance level of $2.43880. If the trend reverses, then the price of Celsius may fall to $1.41395 and 0.83657.
Celsius (CEL) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Celsius (CEL).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Celsius (CEL).
Resistance Level 1
$2.39788
Resistance Level 2
$4.13498
Support Level 1
$1.24787
Support Level 2
$0.84327
Support Level 3
$0.45380
Celsius /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Celsius (CEL) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Celsius might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.1349.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Celsius (CEL) might plummet to almost 0.45380, a bearish signal.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Celsius (CEL) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Celsius lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend
The above chart represents the ADX of Celsius (CEL). Currently, the ADX of Celsius lies in the range of 19.74232 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Celsius (CEL). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Celsius lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Celsius (CEL) is at 19.74232 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Celsius (CEL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Celsius (CEL). Currently, the ADX of Celsius lies in the range of 19.74232 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
Comparison of Celsius with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Celsius (CEL).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of ETH and CEL are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases, the price of CEL also increases or decreases respectively.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Celsius (CEL)might probably attain $8 by 2023.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Celsius (CEL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Celsius might rally to hit $11 by 2024.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2025
If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Celsius would rally to hit $14
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2026
If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Celsius would rally to hit $17
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2027
If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Celsius would rally to hit $20
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2028
Celsius (CEL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Celsius would hit $23 in 2028.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Celsius (CEL), it would witness major spikes. Celsius might hit $26 by 2029.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Celsius ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Celsius for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Celsius (CEL) might hit $29 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Celsius network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Celsius. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Celsius (CEL) in 2022 is $4.13498. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Celsius (CEL) price prediction for 2022 is $0.45380.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Celsius ecosystem, the performance of Celsius would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.05 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that Celsius is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Celsius (CEL)?
CEL is the native cryptocurrency of Celsius. The Celsius Network is a financial technology (fintech) network that provides interest-bearing savings accounts, borrowing, and payments in both digital and fiat currencies.
2. Where can you purchase Celsius (CEL)?
Celsius (CEL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, DigiFinex, MEXC, Gate.io, Huobi Global.
3. Will Celsius (CEL) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Celsius Platform, Celsius has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Celsius (CEL)?
On June 04, 2021 Celsius (CEL) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.05.
5. Is Celsius (CEL) a good investment in 2022?
Celsius (CEL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Celsiusin the past few months, Celsius is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Celsius (CEL) reach $5?
Celsius (CEL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Celsius (CEL) will hit $5soon.
7. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2023?
Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $8 by 2023.
8. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2024?
Celsius (CEL)price is expected to reach $11 by 2024.
9. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2025?
Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $14 by 2025.
10. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2026?
Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $17 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author's. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.