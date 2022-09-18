Connect with us

Blockchain

Stellar (XLM) Shows Strong Recovery From Recent Slide

Ste;;Ar
Stellar (XLM) has seen a stunning turnaround after the recent market downturn. However, following the announcement of the CPI report and corresponding fears of an interest rate hike, a sell-off ensued.

The Donchian channel indicates that the average price of XLM is $0.1076 as of this writing. After a drop, the Awesome Indicator also gives off very strong bullish signs.

This could signal a rebound. The XLM market has showed a spectacular recovery from the September 13 catastrophe, with prices climbing back above the $0.1004 support line that sustained the downturn from August 14 to September 6.

At the 4-hour time mark, the coin is following an uptrend. Looking at the wider picture, however, we see that the upturn may be short-lived.

Stellar Rally Gives Investors Some Confidence

The XLM token closely tracks Bitcoin’s price movements because the whole cryptocurrency market is modeled after it. The downward pressure of the triangle indicates that the coin’s motion is heading in a downward direction.

Price levels of support and resistance were calculated using the Fibonacci retracement tool. The bulls are attempting to leverage two supports located at $0.1023 and $0.1058.

These two factors have bolstered traders’ and investors’ optimism, which has contributed to the price increase.

The range of $0.1153 represents the resistance level. If price momentum overcomes this resistance, the price might rise to the $0.1234 region. This can be a strong purchase signal for investors and traders.

Indicator of momentum also demonstrates bullishness. In addition to purchase signals, moving averages are currently sending buy signals. For the market to rebound, however, bulls must have sustained momentum in order to surpass the $0.1194 and $0.1234 resistance levels.

Looming Interest Rate Hike To Determine XLM Price

Even for the broader cryptocurrency market, this can be a challenging issue. As previously indicated, XLM and other cryptocurrencies on the market share a strong correlation with Bitcoin which, in contrast, tracks the S&P 500 Index.

In light of this, XLM’s mini-rally could be imperiled if larger financial markets continue to fear an impending interest rate hike. The XLM price is already struggling to surpass the $0.1153 barrier level.

From the 10th until the 13th of September, the coin has already tested the specified resistance level. The coin is trading close to the resistance level of $0.1153 at the time of writing.

The presence of long candles on the charts may signal another attempt to break out of a trading range. If the price falls again, it should not breach the $0.1023 support level, since doing so could spark a bigger sell-off.

XLM total market cap at $2.8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Zipmex, Chart: TradingView.com

(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).

Blockchain

MANA Under Sideways Motion In The Last 4 Months

MANA
The MANA relative strength index has shown growth which signals an increase in buying activity.

  •         New developments, partnerships in Decentraland contribute to price spike
  •         Decentraland social mentions amplified by 89.07%
  •         MANA price up by 1.04%

There are so many exciting developments happening for Decentraland (MANA), such as the partnership of StadioPlus with LaLiga, a Spanish football league giant.

The partnership allows LaLiga to feature themed plots of virtual land starred in Vegas City, which happens to own the biggest entertainment, games, and sports areas of Decentraland.

With that being said, a bullish reversal is possible, off-shooting the $0.84 barrier and peaking towards the $1.26 mark.

According to CoinMarketCap, MANA price has skyrocketed by 0.15% or trading at $0.7431 as of this writing.

MANA/USDT Pair: Sideways Rally

The MANA/USDT pair is observed on sideways motion in the last four months. With this rally trend, the $1.15 resistance is now a barrier to any bullish outbreak. However, the $0.756 to $0.74 support levels have set an accumulation of active bullish activity.

Following the retracement that occurred in the second half of August plus the massive sell-off in light of the flush of high CPI data, Decentraland’s price has diminished to the key support of $0.71. On the flip side, MANA has retested the support level many times, triggering a recovery.

At this point, the buyers can resuscitate the prices from the ground up and set a bull run at the key resistance of $0.756. But, in order to do, the buyer will need to snag the supply level of $0.84 to validate this rally.

On the other hand, a breach below the mark of $0.71 signals a downtrend which could lead to MANA losing its $0.71 support.

Decentraland Social Metrics Up 

Decentraland is stirring up enormous social engagement following its development announcements with LaLiga. Stephen Ibbotson, Head of Franchises and Licensing CEP said, “This licensing agreement will allow us to reach a new and significant audience, like that of Decentraland.”

The news has dramatically improved the numbers of Decentraland’s NFT. Decentraland social mentions were amplified by 89.07%.  Social engagement has also improved by 30.6%. More so, Decentraland’s NFT prices have also spiked to 1.66 ETH showing an increase of 9.42%.

Miles Anthony, Decentraland Games’ CEO and Co-Founder tweeted the huge improvement seen in Decentraland towards the end of the Q4.

“Yesterday, on day 2 of ICE Poker Flex being live, we hit all-time highs of 614 DAU (Daily Active Users) and 593 tournaments played”, Anthony said.

MANA total market cap at $1.37 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Binance Academy, Chart: TradingView.com

(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).

Blockchain

Shiba Eternity Game Finally Released in Australia

Shiba Eternity Game Finally Released in Australia
20 mins ago |