Blockchain

The Wanted Crypto Creator Do Kwon Claims He Is Not on the Run

Terra Founder Do Kwon Transferred $80 Million To Secret Wallets
  • According to Do Kwon, they are currently defending themselves in a number of jurisdictions.
  • His tweets gave no indication of where he was.

South Korean prosecutors filed an arrest warrant earlier this week for Do Kwon, the co-founder of the Terra ecosystem, which fell catastrophically in May. They also requested that his passport be revoked. Kwon was believed to be in Singapore by officials seeking for him. However, Singapore police confirmed on Saturday that he is not there.

Kwon tweeted:

I am not on the run or anything similar – for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide.

He also stated that they are currently defending themselves in numerous jurisdictions. and look forward to revealing the facts in the coming months. and his tweets did not identify where he was.

Kwon has been prosecuted in South Korea for breaking capital market laws, and he is also facing legal issues in numerous jurisdictions. The Terra ecosystem’s demise caused a large crypto selloff, sending Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies down. Prosecutors in South Korea have also issued arrest orders for five other people associated with the stablecoin TerraUSD and Luna.

Terra’s demise prompted high-profile meltdowns of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager, as well as hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, and has increased regulatory attention on crypto investment and stablecoins. According to certain sources, the SEC is looking into whether Kwon’s Terraform Labs violated federal investor protection guidelines when it sold UST.

Blockchain

XRP Price Rallied 7%, Is It Gearing To Test The Next Resistance?

Xrp Price
The XRP price climbed 7% over the last 24 hours, turning the technical outlook for the coin bullish. In the past week, the XRP price had not performed too well, but with the recent price surge, it made up for its weekly loss.

Currently, XRP has only lost 2% of its market value in the last week.

Despite most altcoins staggering under the bearish influence, XRP has managed to display positive sentiments on its daily chart. Buyers seemed to have gained confidence in the asset.

The technical outlook also turned towards bullish signals at the time of writing. After registering selling strength over the past few weeks, XRP now trades with increased buying strength.

Bitcoin’s price movement is still taking a toll on XRP price movement.

At the current price level, XRP is still trading 89% lower than its all-time high of $3.40. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1 trillion, with a 0.1% negative change in the last 24 hours.

XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart

XRP was priced at $0.35 on the one-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

The altcoin was trading at $0.35 at the time of writing. Tight resistance awaits XRP at $0.38 as the altcoin has struggled at that price level for a considerably longer period of time.

Once XRP propels above the aforementioned resistance, there could be a chance for the altcoin to revisit the $0.44 level. On the other hand, support for the coin stood at $0.33.

At the moment, the XRP price is trading quite close to that level. The amount of XRP traded in the last trading session declined, which could be a sign that the number of buyers could have declined at the time of writing.

Technical Analysis

Xrp Price
XRP displayed positive buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

At the time of writing, buyers seemed to have helped XRP push prices up. Technical indicators also indicated that buying strength helped with the altcoin’s recovery.

The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line, which meant that buyers took over the price action in the market.

On the RSI, however, there was a small downtick, which could mean that the number of existing buyers has declined.

The XRP price also peeped through the 20-SMA line, which demonstrated that demand for the coin existed and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Xrp Price
XRP registered buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

Buyers have acted on the buy signal flashed by XRP on the daily chart as seen on its indicator.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence underwent a bullish crossover and depicted green signal bars, which were buy signals for XRP.

The MACD displays the price momentum and the direction of the asset. The Stochastic RSI also reads the market momentum. The indicator was seen above its centre line, which meant the asset was trending higher.

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Is Declining Following The Merge, Vital Trading Levels To Follow

Ethereum Price
The Ethereum price showed no positive effect despite the successful completion of the Merge.

Over the last 24 hours, the coin depreciated by 2%, and in the last week, Ethereum noted a 17% decline. At the moment, ETH is trading sideways with very little change in price.

A further drop in prices would mean that Ethereum could be captured by the bears. Technical indicators have turned bearish at the time of writing.

Sellers are dominating at the time of writing, which points towards increased chances of the bears taking over.

The current support line for Ethereum was $1,350, and if buyers push back into the market, Ethereum could move slightly upwards.

Ethereum could be facing strong resistance at the $1,500 price level.

Bitcoin’s chart also hasn’t looked very positive in the past few days as BTC revisited the $19,800 price zone. Increased buying power could lead to a short-term breakout near the $1,500 price zone for Ethereum.

Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Ethereum was priced at $1,431 on the one-day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

ETH was trading at $1,431 at the time of writing. The coin was moving further close to its immediate support line of $1,350.

The immediate resistance mark for Ethereum was at $1,500, which earlier acted as a support zone for the coin.

It is now consolidating near the $1,400 price zone. With buyers coming back into the market, Ethereum might be able to zoom past the $1,500 price level.

However, it is yet to be seen how long the coin manages to trade above its overhead resistance. The amount of Ethereum traded declined in the past session, signalling that sellers have taken charge of the price action.

Technical Analysis

Ethereum Price
Ethereum displayed a fall in buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

ETH registered a fall in the number of buyers as they seemed to have lost confidence in the asset given that Ethereum barely registered positive movement after the completion of the Merge.

The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, as an indication that buyers left the market.

The Ethereum moved below the 20-SMA line, and that was also another indication of the sellers’ driving the price momentum in the market.

Buying strength can help ETH rise above the 20-SMA, reinstating some positive price action.

Ethereum Price
Ethereum depicted a sell signal on the one-day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Other indicators of Ethereum have also depicted bearish price action, with an intense sell-off across most indicators.

The Awesome Oscillator measures the price momentum and the overall direction of the asset. AO depicted red histograms underneath the half-line, signifying the sell signal for the coin.

Bollinger Bands depict price volatility and fluctuations.

The bands narrowed, which was indicative of rangebound price movement for Ethereum.

Blockchain

Chinese Court Rules Crypto as Virtual Property Protected by Law

Binance.us Lures Traders By Waving Off Bitcoin Spot Trading Fee
  • Wenjie is entitled to the protections accorded to the owner of virtual property.
  • In its ruling on cryptocurrencies, the court said that although LTC is a “network currency.”

According to a recent report, a Chinese intermediate court reiterated a lower court’s decision that litecoin is a virtual property protected by Chinese law. The court made clear that the applicable administrative legislation in the nation does not prohibit the use of virtual currencies as a whole, just their circulation and use as money.

After a Beijing court heard Ding Hao’s appeal, it ruled that he must repay 33,000 litecoin (LTC) to Zhai Wenjie in accordance with their agreement.

Justice Served

The court record states that on December 5, 2014, Hao got 50,000 LTC from Wenjie and was required to pay this back in four instalments. According to the filing in court, the last instalment of 8,334 LTC was due on October 15, 2015.

But Hao contended that the lower court made a mistake in ruling in favor of Wenjie. Citing rules published by the Bank of China and other relevant authorities. That declare virtual money is not protected by the law. Hao also argued that his loan arrangement with Wenjie was illegal since it included “prohibited financing behaviour.”

However, the Chinese intermediate court disagreed with Hao. Stating that the rules he referenced are essentially “regulatory opinions” and do not relieve him of his responsibilities.

In its ruling on cryptocurrencies, the court said that although LTC is a “network currency.” It still lacks crucial features of a currency such as “legal compensation and coercion.” However, the court ruled that the cryptocurrency satisfies the definition of virtual property. And thus Wenjie is entitled to the protections accorded to the owner of virtual property.

China Cracks Down on Digital Media Piracy Including NFTs

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst Says

Ethereum
In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August. 

“Ethereum is in the final stages of its current bearish run and will swing upward soon,” he assured his 211,000 followers. Once the token corrects its course, investors can then get ready to take up long-term positions, the tweet explained.

Related Reading: XRP Sluggish In Last 7 Days As Ripple Vs. SEC Case Drags On

Smart Contracter’s Predictions Have Held Thus Far 

Smart Contracter presented a chart based on the Elliot Wave theory as evidence of his predictions. As one of the prominent theorists of this market analysis method, Bluntz has successfully made some predictions in the past. Apart from his much-lauded 2018 Bitcoin forecast, the strategist’s recent predictions on Ethereum seem to be holding so far. Smart contracter predicted September’s $1800 rise last month using the Wave crowd psychology method. 

At the time of his prognosis, the second largest crypto was trading a $1600 low. The analyst predicted that ETH would rise temporarily in a B wave before bottoming out in anticipation of another rally. He forecasts that ETH will dip to $1,200 before climbing back to $2,000.

Ethereum’s price is currently trading above %1,450. | Source: ETHUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Other Predictions By Smart Contracter

We’re in the final innings of this $eth correction, correcting the rise from July. Have been mapping this out step by step since August top, only 10% or so more down to go before we begin to look for long-term buys, Bluntz said.

Furthermore, the Analyst’s chart indicates that Ethereum is going through another drop that will eventually transition into a Bull run. $1,300 will mark the buy signal point if the chart’s structure looks appropriate, says the pseudonymous strategist. 

Notably, Ethereum is not the only crypto Smart Contracter is tracking. Last week, he expressed bearish sentiments on Bitcoin, claiming its price charts looked ugly at the time. Another famous analyst ‘Dave the Wave’ had predicted that the king Coin was gearing up for a bull run according to his MACD chart. However, Bluntz insisted that Bitcoin was still expecting several more dips. He announced that he would not buy any bitcoin unless it dropped below $17,000.

Several Factors Contribute to The Crypto Market’s Current Volatility

Although Smart Contracter’s predictions have remained unrefuted so far, there is still time before his predictions get proven or discounted. Several factors, including inflation, the CPI release, and Ethereum Merge, continue contributing to crypto’s volatility. Hence crypto traders and investors will do well to be circumspect in their investment decisions.

Related Reading: Bitcoin Loses $20,000 Grip, Extends Consolidation For 2nd Straight Day

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading around $1,470, up over 2.50% in the last 24 hours, according to TradingView data.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

GEM Digital Limited Commits $50m to Inery In Anticipation of the Coin Launch and Listing

Gem Digital Limited Commits $50M To Inery In Anticipation Of The Coin Launch And Listing
Singapore, Singapore, 17th September, 2022, Chainwire

Inery secured $50 million in an Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) as it plans for the listing and launch of its token, $INR, in Q3 of 2022.

17th September 2022, Singapore Inery, a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM). Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web3. 

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Inery aims to provide decentralized data management services to both Web2 and Web3 users across diverse industries. The project utilizes blockchain functionalities and distributed database synergies to enable enterprises and developers to safely store, manage, access, and provide data on a decentralized infrastructure. Inery gained traction with the launch of its first public testnet on August 10, 2022, ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch. Inery is preparing for the listing of its token in Q3 2022.

Through this funding, Inery aims to expand its use cases—making it more accessible to the general population who are not Web3 or blockchain native. As GEM is an established fund in the traditional markets, this is a significant milestone in pushing Inery to become more mainstream.

“This commitment from GEM will push Inery a step closer to becoming the global standard in database management. Not just in the web 3 world, but in the traditional sense as well for all companies and professionals” said Inery CEO and co-founder Dr. Naveen Singh.

Inery’s coin (INR) will be listed this quarter (2022), following closely to their testnet launch in Q3 (2022).

About Inery

Inery enables a decentralized, secure, and trusted foundation for database management by leveraging blockchain technology. Inery introduces a decentralized and distributed infrastructure for database management.

About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.

Blockchain

