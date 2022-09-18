News
Tyler Wade steps in Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani MVP race – The Denver Post
MILWAUKEE — Tyler Wade wouldn’t say it, but he’s biased. The infielder, who is with the Yankees here at American Family Field as a member of the taxi team, came through the Bombers’ minor league system and has been close to Aaron Judge for years. Last season, however, Wade started the year on the other coast by taking a close look at Judge’s biggest challenger for the American League’s Most Valuable Player award.
So he has an interesting perspective on racing.
“That’s a tough question,” Wade said when asked to compare the two players’ seasons and figure out who he would vote for. “Obviously, with the language barrier, I didn’t get to know [reigning MVP Shohei] Ohtani too, but being able to look at him and just read the body language and you can feel his intensity.
“But I put [Judge] in the LeBron and the Kobe and the [Michael Jordan] types of mindsets, because I think when he decides on something, there is no stopping [him] like he was going to accomplish that,” Wade said. “Just nothing is going to stop that. So I put him in the top five percent of athletes.
Wade joined the Bombers in July after being designated for an assignment by the Angels.
The rest of the baseball world will just have to debate what “precious” means in the award. Does that mean valuable in the broadest sense of play on a losing team like the Angels for Ohtani, who was the impetus for MLB to change its designated hitter rule this offseason. He has 34 home runs and 88 RBIs as a batter and is 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts as a pitcher.
“I mean it’s not easy, I mean doing either one at a high level is extremely difficult,” Wade said of Ohtani. “But like her day-to-day preparation and how strict she is. I feel like the more I looked at them, the more I was like, OK, he’s here at some point. … The way he prepares is amazing.
Ohtani, however, does it again on a team that is not in playoff contention.
Judge is having a historic offensive season, coming into Saturday night’s game on pace to break Roger Maris’ AL single-season home run record of 61 homers and chasing a possible triple crown as the Yankees edge closer to a title division and are looking to make a World Series.
Judge entered Saturday night’s game with 57 homers, 123 RBIs and a .311 batting average (fourth-best in the AL).
He is the first Yankee and only the fourth major leaguer to hit at least 57 homers in his club’s first 144 games of a season, joining Barry Bonds (63 in 2001), Mark McGwire (61 in 1998) and Sammy Sosa (59 in 1999 and 58 in 1998). His 57 home runs are the fourth most by a Yankee in a single season in franchise history, behind only Maris’ 61 in 1961 and Babe Ruth’s 60 in 1927 and 59 in 1921.
“I think what he brings to the game, to the clubhouse and all the intangibles is very impressive. But from a distance…what he’s done this year is something historic,” Wade said. “Shohei is also doing something absolutely historic. Because no one has ever done that, maybe Babe Ruth.”
“But, you know, chasing after 61 and then leading this team and seeing their impact, it’s really impressive.”
And Wade has no doubt that Judge will go down in history.
“Even this offseason, when he said it was going to be a great year, it’s not arrogant, it’s not arrogance,” Wade said. “It’s just the way he thinks it’s going to be. He’s that kind of special player.
A bus contractor hired by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to transport migrants to New York signed an agreement without speaking to New York officials, complicating efforts by volunteers to help: report
-
Texas has transported thousands of migrants to East Coast cities in recent months.
-
A contractor transporting the migrants has been barred from speaking with New York City officials, the AP reported.
-
Lack of communication complicates the efforts of non-profit groups to meet and assist newcomers.
A contractor hired by Texas to transport migrants by bus has signed an agreement that prohibits them from speaking to officials in New York, the Associated Press reported.
Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York mayor’s office of immigration affairs, told the AP that this complicates efforts to meet and provide resources to migrants sent from Texas.
“It’s a problem because we don’t know when the buses are coming, how many buses are coming, if anyone on those buses has any health issues that they will need help with, if they need a wheelchair,” Castro told the outlet. “We want to at least know that so we can best help people when they arrive.”
Volunteer groups are relying on the councils for help as they wait for hours at the New York Port Authority for buses from Texas to arrive.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent busloads of migrants to Democratic cities like Washington DC and New York to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.
Following in Abbott’s footsteps, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took on the responsibility of transporting 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard this week.
The AP reported that so far around 8,000 migrants have been bussed from Texas to Washington DC and another 2,200 have been bused to New York.
While some migrants told the AP they were grateful for the help they received to reach East Coast cities, The New York Times reported that the influx meant that volunteer groups and nonprofits helping these migrants have been overwhelmed, and many migrants end up in homeless shelters.
In a statement to the AP, Abbott’s office dismissed criticism of the lack of communication.
“Instead of complaining about keeping their sanctuary city promises, these hypocritical Democrats should be calling on President Biden to do his job and secure the border — something the president continues to fail to do,” the spokeswoman said Thursday. Renee Eze.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Newcastle branded unconvincing after draw with Bournemouth but former Premier League stars Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy think the Magpies should ‘aim for seventh place’
Newcastle have been told they “should be aiming for Europe” this season by talkSPORT Phone-In hosts Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy.
After being picked up last season after years of dissatisfaction under former owner Mike Ashley, expectations have been high for the Geordies this season due to their new cash-injected budget.
Last season, the North East side showed the takeover gave them a boost on the pitch, climbing out of the relegation zone to finish 11th.
This season, the Geordies sit 10th after seven games. However, after drawing 1-1 at home to newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday, O’Hara said Eddie Howe’s side needed to set themselves higher standards.
And the former Tottenham Hotspur player says he needs to work to play in Europe next season.
“I’m not sure about Newcastle this season so far, I’m not convinced. There haven’t been enough big results for them,” he said.
“They have spent the money, now they have top players in their squad. They have to keep going, Europe has to be the goal.
Meanwhile, Cundy agreed the Magpies should have all eyes on finishing in the top seven.
‘Ridiculous’ tackle on Grealish by Collins vs Haaland’s karate goal
But while O’Hara thinks Newcastle are underperforming, the ex-Chelsea star said Newcastle are not far from where they need to be when looking at the table.
“Look at the teams that are above them, [Manchester] City, Arsenal, Spurs, Brighton – okay, we’ll see what happens next [Graham] Potter leaves.
“Manchester United, Fulham – who are the big surprise this season – Chelsea are above them, Liverpool are above them.
“All these teams I just mentioned other than Fulham, other than Brighton and Brentford, means they should be around seventh.
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil next to her casket – NBC Chicago
Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren watched in silence beside her coffin on Saturday, capping off another huge day in which thousands of people came to pay their respects. Mourners crowded into a line that snaked through London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that lasted until 4 p.m.
Authorities warned colder weather was expected on Saturday evening. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothes are recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted.
As US President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries traveled to London ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, a wave of people wishing to say goodbye poured into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. This is where the queen’s coffin rests, draped in her royal standard and topped with a crown set with diamonds.
The number of mourners has steadily increased since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that winds its way around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 8 kilometres.
Honoring their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William paid an unannounced visit on Saturday to greet those waiting to pass Elizabeth’s coffin, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.
Later, all of the Queen’s grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, sons of Charles, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; the daughters of Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Prince Edward’s two children – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
William, now the heir to the throne, stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. The two princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to march in silence.
Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British Army officer, wore civilian clothes earlier in the week as the Queen’s coffin left Buckingham Palace because he is no longer an active member of the Royal family. He and his wife Meghan left their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020. The king, however, asked William and Harry to wear their military uniforms during the Westminster Hall vigil.
Ahead of the wake, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie released a statement praising their “beloved grandma”.
“We, like many, thought you would be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our back leading us through this world. You have taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the sisters wrote.
People lining up to see the Queen are of all ages and come from all walks of life. Many bowed before the coffin or made the sign of the cross. Several veterans, their medals sparkling, offered lively salutes. Some people cried. Others blew kisses. Many hugged as they walked away, proud to have spent hours queuing to pay their respects, even if it lasted only a few moments.
Overnight, volunteers handed out blankets and cups of tea to people queuing as temperatures dropped to 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite the weather, the mourners described the warmth of a shared experience.
“It was cold at night, but we had wonderful companions, met new friends. The camaraderie was wonderful,” said Chris Harman from London. “It was worth it. I would do it again and again and again. I would walk to the ends of the earth for my queen.
People had many reasons to come, from affection for the Queen to wanting to be part of a historic moment. Simon Hopkins, who traveled from his home in central England, compared it to “a pilgrimage”.
“(It’s) a little weird, because that kind of stuff goes against my grain,” he said. “I was kind of drawn into it.”
Saturday’s vigil followed Friday’s in which the Queen’s four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – stood vigil outside the coffin.
Edward said the Royal Family were “overwhelmed by the wave of emotions that engulfed us and the huge number of people who went out of their way to express their love, admiration and respect (for) our dear mum”.
On Saturday, the new king held audiences with new prime ministers, governors general of kingdoms and military leaders.
The Metropolitan Police arrested a man during the viewing on Friday evening on suspicion of a public order offence. Parliamentary authorities said someone stepped out of the queue and tried to approach the coffin.
Tracey Holland told Sky News her 7-year-old niece Darcy Holland was pushed aside by a man who tried to “run to the coffin, raise the standard and try to do I don’t know what”. She said police arrested the man in “two seconds”.
The in-state lie continues until Monday morning, when the Queen’s coffin will be transported to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, the final 10 days of national mourning for the longest-serving monarch in Britain. Elizabeth, 96, died at her estate of Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 after 70 years on the throne.
After Monday’s service at the Abbey, the late Queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn carriage. She will then be taken by hearse to Windsor, where the Queen will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Hundreds of soldiers from the British army, air force and navy held an early morning rehearsal on Saturday for the final procession. As the troops lined up the scenic path leading to Windsor Castle, the thud of drums echoed through the air as marching bands marched past a hearse.
London police said the funeral would be the force’s biggest ever police event, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign.
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
Strangers who lined up to pay tribute to the Queen over Love Actually
A budding romance between strangers who met in line to pay their respects to the Queen may have begun at a time that has been compared to romantic comedy Love Actually.
Royal mourners Jack and Zoe, who have ‘a lot in common’, hit it off in the five-mile queue, which currently has a 13-hour wait time according to the live tracker of the government at 10:30 p.m. last night.
Zoe said meeting Jack was a ‘blessing in disguise’ as they entertained each other with ‘chips and talk’ – and they now plan to watch the Queen’s funeral together on Monday.
She said she was going to have “mixed emotions” at Monday’s historic and sad funeral and wanted to “share this moment with someone else”.
Twitter users were quick to applaud their budding romance – with some suggesting a spiritual successor to Richard Curtis’ beloved rom-com Love Actually: ‘Queue Actually’.
Channel 4’s Minnie Stephenson, who interviewed the couple, tweeted: ‘Call me tail-pid’, adding a burning heart emoji.
Royal mourners Jack (left) and Zoe (right) hit it off in the queue to pay their respects to the Queen after meeting at 10.30pm last night
Zoe said meeting Jack was a “blessing in disguise” as they entertained themselves with “chips and talk” while waiting in the 1pm queue.
The couple now plan to watch the Queen’s funeral together on Monday
Queue in fact: Twitter users said their story could be turned into a spiritual successor to Richard Curtis’ hit rom-com Love Actually – with a David Beckham cameo
“Call me tail-pid,” said Channel 4 News’ Minnie Stephenson, who interviewed Jack and Zoe
“We met at 10.30pm last night and went through the whole process ‘until now’,” Jack told Channel 4 News’ Minnie Stephenson this afternoon with a smile on his face.
“We actually have a lot in common,” he said as Zoe looked at Jack with a smile and agreed, “Yeah.”
The Channel 4 New reporter asked the couple if they would keep in touch after paying their respects at Westminster Hall.
Zoe quickly replied, “Yeah, one hundred percent.”
“We’re going to the funeral together on Monday,” Jack added.
“It’s going to be mixed emotions,” Zoe said. “And it’s something that’s part of the story, so we want to be there and share this moment with someone else.”
People line up to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during her reclining state, outside Westminster Hall in London today
The five-mile queue stretches from Westminster to Southwark Park
Dr. Vicky suggests Jack and Zoe star in Love Actually: The Queue
Huge Norwood suggested the title: “Four Queues and a Funeral”
Jack added: “It’s going to be dark, really.” Seeing the Queen come down to Windsor – it’s going to be weird to see really.
When asked how the long wait in line was, Zoe said meeting Jack was a “blessing in disguise”.
“I thought I was going to be exhausted but it went so fast in the queue.”
She said they kept each other going by “sharing stories, laughing and joking”.
“Good conversation,” they said in unison, Jack adding that “the chips and the chat” were crucial in keeping them going.
Many Twitter users came up with the idea for a witty sequel to Love Actuall
But user Marty Perkins had a different angle, instead portraying the queue as a sentimental John Lewis Christmas ad
Twitter user Professor Ben Stanley suggested a new Richard Curtis Romcom called The Queue, featuring an appearance by David Beckham, who queued for the full eight hours despite being able to skip ahead.
He wrote: ‘Richard Curtis romcom called The Queue, late 2023, David Beckham cameo. Just to warn you.
Buerstmayr responded by suggesting the title: “Queue Actually”.
Another suggested title by Hugh Norwood was: “Four Queues and a Funeral”.
Witty pun writer Declan Cashin joked: ‘Hope they remember the grief pill afterwards.
Dr Vicky Foster suggested almost exactly the same idea, adding that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who didn’t enter Westminster Hall the usual way, should be the villains of the play.
She tweeted: ‘Love Actually: The Queue. With those two, David Beckham as the cameo heroes and Holly and Phil as the villains.
“I hope they remember the grief pill afterwards”
Comedian Dara Ó Briain had already tweeted a similar idea under the name “Meet Queuete” yesterday
Earlier today, Simon Crook tweeted: “Hope everyone realizes that Richard Curtis and Working Title are probably thinking about a Love, Actually style ensemble comedy-drama called The Queue. “
However, in what can be seen as a strange case of life imitating art, some users tweeted the idea before Channel 4 published their interview online.
Lynsey James and Amanda Jennings brainstormed a similar idea two days ago on Thursday – which started out as a four-part BBC drama starring Keeley Hawes – but then quickly turned into an ensemble piece’ Richard Curtis a bit like Love Actually where the individual stories all merge towards the end of the queue”.
Comedian Dara Ó Briain tweeted yesterday afternoon: ‘Pitch idea: ‘Meet Queuete’ about a guy and a girl who fall in love in an 11 waiting to see the Queen. Netflix already very interested.
“Things get rough in Episode 6 when she goes for coffee and meets David Beckham.”
However, Twitter user Marty Perkins had a different angle, instead portraying the queue as a sentimental John Lewis Christmas advertisement.
He wrote: ‘John Lewis’ ad agency furiously rewrote the Christmas advert so it’s about 2 people meeting in #TheQueue and ending up spending Christmas together. On a slow piano version of 500 Miles from The Proclaimers.’
Are you Jack and Zoe or have you met a new special someone in the queue? E-mail [email protected]
The occupiers are preparing retreat routes in Kherson Oblast, they sank 9 wagons General Staff
KATERYNA TYSCHHENKO — SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17, 2022, 6:30 PM
The Russians prepare retreat routes in Kherson Oblast; in particular, near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP), they sank nine wagons for the construction of a level crossing.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information at 6:00 p.m. on September 17
Quotation“Due to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disable all crossings through the Dnipro on the Kherson front, the occupiers are preparing their retreat routes.
Thereby, they sank 9 wagons near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station for the construction of a new crossing.
Details: The staff too confirmed the killing of more than 180 occupants in Kherson on September 10. The Ukrainian armed forces hit the building of “Alkoservis” LLC (limited liability company), where the personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupation forces were located.
“For five days, units of the Russian National Guard and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation dismantled the rubble and recovered the bodies of the dead, trying to hide the casualties,” the report said.
In addition, according to the General Staff, in Kherson Oblast, the occupation authorities continue to force local entrepreneurs keep accounts in Russian rubles. They also carry out weekly inspections and threaten to “nationalize”, that is to say to withdraw the company in the event of refusal to cooperate with the occupiers.
