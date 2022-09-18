Tyler Wade steps in Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani MVP race – The Denver Post

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Wade wouldn’t say it, but he’s biased. The infielder, who is with the Yankees here at American Family Field as a member of the taxi team, came through the Bombers’ minor league system and has been close to Aaron Judge for years. Last season, however, Wade started the year on the other coast by taking a close look at Judge’s biggest challenger for the American League’s Most Valuable Player award.

So he has an interesting perspective on racing.

“That’s a tough question,” Wade said when asked to compare the two players’ seasons and figure out who he would vote for. “Obviously, with the language barrier, I didn’t get to know [reigning MVP Shohei] Ohtani too, but being able to look at him and just read the body language and you can feel his intensity.

“But I put [Judge] in the LeBron and the Kobe and the [Michael Jordan] types of mindsets, because I think when he decides on something, there is no stopping [him] like he was going to accomplish that,” Wade said. “Just nothing is going to stop that. So I put him in the top five percent of athletes.

Wade joined the Bombers in July after being designated for an assignment by the Angels.

The rest of the baseball world will just have to debate what “precious” means in the award. Does that mean valuable in the broadest sense of play on a losing team like the Angels for Ohtani, who was the impetus for MLB to change its designated hitter rule this offseason. He has 34 home runs and 88 RBIs as a batter and is 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts as a pitcher.

“I mean it’s not easy, I mean doing either one at a high level is extremely difficult,” Wade said of Ohtani. “But like her day-to-day preparation and how strict she is. I feel like the more I looked at them, the more I was like, OK, he’s here at some point. … The way he prepares is amazing.

Ohtani, however, does it again on a team that is not in playoff contention.

Judge is having a historic offensive season, coming into Saturday night’s game on pace to break Roger Maris’ AL single-season home run record of 61 homers and chasing a possible triple crown as the Yankees edge closer to a title division and are looking to make a World Series.

Judge entered Saturday night’s game with 57 homers, 123 RBIs and a .311 batting average (fourth-best in the AL).

He is the first Yankee and only the fourth major leaguer to hit at least 57 homers in his club’s first 144 games of a season, joining Barry Bonds (63 in 2001), Mark McGwire (61 in 1998) and Sammy Sosa (59 in 1999 and 58 in 1998). His 57 home runs are the fourth most by a Yankee in a single season in franchise history, behind only Maris’ 61 in 1961 and Babe Ruth’s 60 in 1927 and 59 in 1921.

“I think what he brings to the game, to the clubhouse and all the intangibles is very impressive. But from a distance…what he’s done this year is something historic,” Wade said. “Shohei is also doing something absolutely historic. Because no one has ever done that, maybe Babe Ruth.”

“But, you know, chasing after 61 and then leading this team and seeing their impact, it’s really impressive.”

And Wade has no doubt that Judge will go down in history.

“Even this offseason, when he said it was going to be a great year, it’s not arrogant, it’s not arrogance,” Wade said. “It’s just the way he thinks it’s going to be. He’s that kind of special player.

()