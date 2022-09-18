News
Viking Mississippi makes inaugural departure from St. Paul to New Orleans
Warm towels as you board. Champagne in the Explorer Room, which offers a 180-degree glass view of the Mississippi River beneath a constellation design that lights up at night. A live band and turntable for playing vinyl records at your leisure in the lounge dubbed the Living Room. And don’t forget the narrow but soothing infinity plunge pool on the top deck by the Sun Terrace.
Welcome to the Viking Mississippi, the first luxury cruise liner to visit downtown St. Paul in roughly a decade. The five-deck, 386-passenger boat began its inaugural voyage toward St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 3, arriving Saturday morning back at St. Paul’s Lambert’s Landing with a boatload of passengers. On Saturday evening, the Viking Mississippi was scheduled to depart again for a 15-day sojourn down the iconic Mississippi River to New Orleans, the first of what promises to be a regular series of trips from the river headwaters to its gulf.
“The ship is so beautiful,” said artist Marianne Harlor, while waiting along Shepard Road Saturday morning with her partner, sportswear executive Herb Winward, for a hotel transport. “They worked hard.”
The couple, from Tacoma, Wash., were impressed with the friendly and attentive crew and the modern ship design, which borrows heavily from larger luxury ocean vessels, though they acknowledged that Viking was still working out the kinks in a handful of areas. “It still has a few problems,” said Winward, pointing to small hiccups such as a digital menu on the in-room TV screen that was stuck all day on breakfast.
“It’s only its third trip,” said Winward, who planned to spend almost a week in Minnesota and Wisconsin before flying home. “It’s beautifully designed and the decor is fabulous. The crew communication, they’re just getting to know each other. It’s just minor things.”
LUXURY FINISHES
Purpose-built for the Mississippi River in New Orleans by vessel builders Edison Chouest Offshore, the 450-foot-long cruise ship has persevered through regulatory challenges, labor shortages and a pandemic. A debut, once envisioned for 2017, was delayed five years while Viking worked through the approval of its American charter with the U.S. Maritime Administration, which ultimately allowed Viking to lease operations from Edison.
Among the luxury finishes, all 193 passenger staterooms open to the ship’s exterior. A white tablecloth restaurant, one of two eateries aboard, serves cuisine inspired by the recipes of company founder Torstein Hagen’s mother, who was nicknamed Mamsen, which is Norwegian for “mum.” In fact, all Viking vessels host a Mamsen’s Deli.
Decorative touches include an illustrated chapter of Huckleberry Finn inscribed on a stairway that weaves through the vessel from top to bottom. Framed wall photos of the people and places of the Mississippi River line hallways, and a large map of the lower Mississippi overlooks the bar in the Explorer Room, a first deck lounge that offers a glassy view of the river on three sides.
Not all the sailing has been smooth. Room preparations have continued up to the last minute and beyond (a Viking tour guide on Saturday declined to show off the staterooms as they were being turned over). Voyages scheduled to and from St. Paul in July and August were canceled this summer, and some customers have said they’re still being bumped from trips.
PASSENGER CANCELLATIONS
When the Viking Mississippi boarded off St. Paul’s Shepard Road on Saturday, Jeff Marschner wasn’t aboard. A former attorney with the state of California, Marschner had been looking forward to the 15-day “America’s Great River” voyage from St. Paul to New Orleans until Sept. 8, just nine days before his departure date, when Viking informed him in writing they would sail “at a reduced capacity” and had canceled his reservation.
The international cruise giant, based in Los Angeles and Switzerland, reimbursed him with a consolation voucher good for 110 percent of his $18,000 fare, but he was left wondering if the company had overbooked, of it he had simply been bumped at nearly the last minute in favor of another guest or Viking executive.
“As you may be aware, due to circumstances beyond our control, construction of the Viking Mississippi was delayed, impacting the ship’s delivery date and the preparations necessary to welcome guests on board,” reads his Sept. 8 letter from Viking.
“The ship has now begun sailing with her first guests, but we are still putting the finishing touches on the overall experience and refining the itinerary. On your scheduled departure, we must operate at a reduced capacity as we continue to ramp up service. Unfortunately, this means that some staterooms need to be cancelled, and we are contacting you today because yours is among them.”
Paul Boyd and Marleen Moreau of Coventry, Rhode Island had originally planned a Viking voyage on the Rhine River in Switzerland, which was canceled during the early days of the pandemic. Their consolation trip mostly lived up to expectations, at least until it was time to get to their hotel. “Lambert’s Landing” doesn’t always show up online on GPS-based mapping services.
“Trying to get an Uber,” said Boyd good-naturedly, standing along Shepard Road while his wife explained their whereabouts to their perplexed driver by phone. “Having a hell of a time.”
Other than that, said Boyd, his only complaint was that the week-long experience was too short. “I wish they could have stopped a little longer at each port,” he said. “We needed a little more time.”
Chicago White Sox place starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation: ‘Someone’s got to step up’
The Chicago White Sox face another challenge as they chase the Cleveland Guardians after placing starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation.
The right-hander was scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers.
The team recalled Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte, and he started Saturday in place of Johnny Cueto, who is under the weather. Cueto’s status to start Sunday is to be determined.
“We’ve got to keep going,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said before Saturday’s game against the Tigers at Comerica Park. “We’ve got another game (Saturday). Someone’s got to step up.”
The rotation moves come while the Sox continue their pursuit of the division-leading Guardians in the race for the American League Central title. The Sox entered Saturday night trailing the Guardians by 4½ games after the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of a doubleheader earlier in the day.
If the Sox are going to make up ground, it will be with a different rotation. Kopech noticed issues during his side session Thursday in Cleveland.
“He didn’t feel quite right to him,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a conference call. “Did not like how the ball was coming out of his hand, and that led us to perform an MRI, which did not reveal anything too alarming.
“There’s inflammation in there, and there’s enough of a concern to pull the plug on at least his next couple of starts. We’ve given him some medication, (and) he’ll rest for the early part of this IL stay. And it is still a possibility that he can return to the active roster when his 15 days are up.”
Kopech is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts. He has 105 strikeouts and 57 walks in 119⅓ innings.
“This isn’t ideal, but at the same time, with him having made 25 starts and thrown about 120 innings, it’s not entirely unforeseen,” Hahn said. ”He could well be hitting a wall at this point in the season. There’s no long-term concerns here. And as we talked about, going all the way back to spring training, there were going to be a number of factors dictating how many innings Michael was going to wind up throwing for us this year.
“Certainly protecting his long-term health is one of the most important factors, which led to the decision.”
Asked if the team thought about shutting Kopech down for the remainder of the season, Hahn said, “Oh, it’s possible he doesn’t make another start. All I’m saying is that … the diagnosis and where he’s at symptomatically, it’s reasonable to believe he could well be good to start in 16 days.
“We’ll just make the assessment based upon first and foremost how he’s responding and how he is feeling, and then certainly where we are at in the season will factor into whether it makes sense to have him make that start or not.”
Kopech made two starts after returning from the IL because of a left knee strain. He was on the IL with the injury from Aug. 23-Sept. 7.
“Certainly any time you don’t have your legs under you, you worry about the cascading effect on other parts of the delivery,” Hahn said. “I don’t believe it’s been a factor (for this IL stint). When the knee issues have cropped up, the starts have been quickly truncated. He hasn’t thrown a ton of pitches while it has been inflamed. I suppose it could factor for him in his head to make sure he has no issues with his knee or adjusting his delivery accordingly, but we really haven’t seen that.”
Hahn said there have been many positives while watching Kopech make the move back to the rotation after spending most of 2021 as a reliever.
“He managed to take the ball 25 times so far this year,” Hahn said. “And certainly there have been some ups and downs. But we’ve seen I think consistently the makings of what is going to be a very solid starter in this league.
“I’m not ready to put a bow on his season just yet and respond to it as it’s all in the past. This has been an important year for Michael as he solidifies himself as a solid major-league starter.”
Martin has been called on for spot starts throughout the season. He entered Saturday 2-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 10 appearances (five starts).
“That’s something I really like about him, he goes over there, competes and pitches the way he wants to pitch,” Cairo said.
Gophers throttle Colorado 49-7 to improve to 3-0
The Gophers football team completed the preseason — ahem, nonconference — portion of its schedule on Saturday.
Minnesota cruised to a 49-7 win over Colorado at Huntington Bank Stadium to move to 3-0 going into the Big Ten slate. With a 38-0 win over New Mexico State and a 62-10 victory over Western Illinois, Minnesota outscored those three by a combined 149-17.
Those 149 points register as the fourth-highest total through a season’s opening three games in program history, and two of those were in the early 1900s, when the U was demolishing some poor Minnesota high schools. The third was 1916 versus three colleges in the Dakotas.
Colorado was, in theory, supposed to be a stiffer test given their status as a member of the PAC-12 Conference. It didn’t matter; Saturday’s game was about as one-sided as possible.
The biggest downside Saturday was clear: top receiver Chris Autman-Bell left the game in the second quarter with an apparent right leg injury. He looked distraught as he needed help getting into the locker room at the half and didn’t return.
Former Gophers coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. was in his first game after not being retained in November. He couldn’t get anything going against his former employer, and U defensive coordinator Joe Rossi got spicy out of the gate. He dialed up a corner blitz on their first play.
Terell Smith came off the edge a blindside strip sack of J.T. Shrout, which was recovered from Jalen Logan-Redding.
After scoring on the opening drive, Minnesota took the turnover and quickly added another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead. It was the start of a long day for the Buffaloes.
Sanford’s offense, which was 125th in the country in total yards, didn’t score until the Gophers backups were in the game in the fourth quarter.
Colorado’s rushing defense was even worse. They entered into Week 3 dead last in the country with 355 rushing yards allowed per game. They gave up 334 on Saturday.
Ibrahim had 202 yards on 23 carries, a nearly nine yard average and three touchdowns to tie Darrell Thompson’s career record of 40 rushing scores, which as set in 1989.
The Gophers led 35-0 at the half. Minnesota led in total yards (349-40), passing yards (131-16) and rushing yards (218-24) and first downs (20-3).
Orioles struggle again with runners in scoring position, suffer second straight loss to Blue Jays, 6-3
The sharply hit ground ball from Gunnar Henderson seemed almost an inevitable outcome in the third inning, plating two runners with the bases loaded. But in the same vein, the flurry of outs with runners in scoring position from other Orioles hitters felt inescapable Saturday.
For so much of September, that has been a common trend for Baltimore. Henderson is hitting .500 with runners in scoring position since he was called up Aug. 31, driving in a team-high nine RBIs in that span. His teammates, however, have batted 17-for-99 with 23 RBIs in those situations.
The lack of clutch hitting this month has pushed Baltimore against the wall, and with a 6-3 loss Saturday afternoon — the second in as many games to the Toronto Blue Jays — the situation has become more bleak. The Orioles (75-69) now trail the Blue Jays by seven games in the wild-card race before the Seattle Mariners or Tampa Bay Rays played later Saturday night.
Henderson was one of four rookies inserted into the lineup, the most first-year players manager Brandon Hyde has used this season. The main part of Baltimore’s offense came from those rookies, too, especially after first baseman Ryan Mountcastle exited the game after he was hit by a fastball on his left elbow in the second inning. His initial X-rays were negative.
Henderson’s two-run single in the fourth inning came off right-hander José Berríos, then Terrin Vavra’s eighth-inning single plated Henderson, who reached with an opposite-field double.
But beyond those two, Baltimore put traffic on the bases against Berríos but failed to capitalize. The Orioles loaded the bases in the second and third innings; they managed two runs from those chances. In the fourth, with runners on the corners and two outs, Baltimore had the heart of the order up but ended the inning on the bases.
Whether the decision to force a rundown was intentional or not, it left questions as to why Adley Rutschman decided to leave first base. He stopped short of second, forcing catcher Danny Jansen to throw down to the bag. But as Cedric Mullins took off for third, shortstop Bo Bichette fired back to Jansen, beginning a rundown that ended with Mullins out between third and home to end the inning.
The decision was curious in several facets. For one, Anthony Santander was at the plate, one of Baltimore’s best hitters even though he entered with an 0-for-12 record with runners in scoring position since Aug. 31. Santander faced a 2-0 count. And the Orioles had hit well against Berríos to that point, with nine base runners on against him in the first four innings.
But as Baltimore struggles to produce much offensively, perhaps there was pressure to create a play rather than wait for a breakthrough to come. And at the end of August, the Chicago Cubs used a delayed double steal in a similar situation to bring home a run. It worked for Chicago; it didn’t for Baltimore.
The lack of offense has left the pitching staff with little room for error. Right-hander Kyle Bradish, who lasted at least seven innings in three of his last four outings, was pulled in the fifth by Hyde. Bradish had avoided major trouble to that point, giving up a first-inning sacrifice fly and a two-run double to George Springer, who brought his RBI count in this series to five.
But a throwing error from Ramón Urías put one runner on in the fifth, and then Bradish — despite retiring 10 of his last 11 batters — walked Matt Chapman with two outs. Hyde turned the game over to right-hander Jake Reed, who promptly gave up a walk and a bases-clearing double to Raimel Tapia.
That blow pushed Toronto out of reach — both in the game, the series and likely in the wild-card hunt.
Around the horn
A week after closer Félix Bautista experienced arm fatigue from a two-inning save appearance, Hyde said he’ll stay away from using Bautista in a similar situation the rest of the way. Hyde clarified that he could still see Bautista in a four- or five-out save situation, but going two full innings is unlikely for the rookie.
This story will be updated.
[email protected]
Sunday, 1:37 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER
LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.
Authorities warned that more chilly weather was expected Saturday night. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothing is recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted.
As U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries flew into London ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday, a tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. That’s where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown.
The numbers of mourners have grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 5 miles (8 kilometers).
Honoring their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet people waiting to file past Elizabeth’s coffin, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.
Later, all the queen’s grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, Charles’ sons, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
William, now the heir to the throne, stood, his head bowed, at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence.
Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British army officer, wore civilian clothes earlier in the week as the queen’s coffin left Buckingham Palace because he is no longer a working member of the royal family. He and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020. The king, however, requested that both William and Harry wear their military uniforms at the Westminster Hall vigil.
Before the vigil, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a statement praising their “beloved grannie.”
“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the sisters wrote.
People queuing to see the queen have been of all ages and come from all walks of life. Many bowed before the coffin or made a sign of the cross. Several veterans, their medals shining, offered sharp salutes. Some people wept. Others blew kisses. Many hugged one another as they stepped away, proud to have spent hours in line to offer a tribute, even if it lasted only a few moments.
Overnight, volunteers distributed blankets and cups of tea to people in line as temperatures fell to 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite the weather, mourners described the warmth of a shared experience.
“It was cold overnight, but we had wonderful companions, met new friends. The camaraderie was wonderful,” Chris Harman of London said. “It was worth it. I would do it again and again and again. I would walk to the end of the earth for my queen.”
People had many reasons for coming, from affection for the queen to a desire to be part of a historic moment. Simon Hopkins, who traveled from his home in central England, likened it to “a pilgrimage.”
“(It) is a bit strange, because that kind of goes against my grain,” he said. “I’ve been kind of drawn into it.”
Saturday’s vigil followed one on Friday in which the queen’s four children — Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward — stood vigil at the coffin.
Edward said the royal family was “overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect (for) our dear mama.”
On Saturday, the new king was holding audiences with incoming prime ministers, governor generals of the realms and military leaders.
The Metropolitan Police arrested a man Friday night during the viewing for a suspected public order offense. Parliamentary authorities said someone got out of the queue and tried to approach the coffin.
Tracey Holland told Sky News that her 7-year-old niece Darcy Holland was pushed out of the way by a man who tried to “run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don’t know what.” She said police detained the man in “two seconds.”
The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be borne to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Elizabeth, 96, died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne.
After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Late Saturday, the government revealed details of where the public can watch the day’s services and processions.
In addition to a number of viewing areas along the route, mourners will be able to watch on screens set up in Hyde Park, close to Buckingham Palace. There also will be screening sites at several towns and cities across the U.K and about 125 cinemas will open to screen the funeral.
Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy held an early-morning rehearsal Saturday for the final procession. As troops lined the picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed in the air as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse.
London police say the funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating the queen’s 70-year reign.
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner makes big impression in Twins debut
CLEVELAND — Matt Wallner was “pretty sure,” when he connected with the Shane Bieber pitch that it was a home run — the first of his career.
Bieber had more certainty.
“I knew it off the bat,” the Guardians’ ace quipped as he walked past Wallner doing an interview with reporters.
In the middle of a 5-1 loss to the Guardians with little else to write home about on Saturday afternoon, the rookie outfielder from Forest Lake debuted, collecting the hit he had been waiting a lifetime for. That eighth-inning home run was also the first hit of career, and he recorded it in front of a crowd that included his parents, fiancée, brother, his girlfriend and some friends from college.
“That was pretty cool. That was pretty rewarding,” Wallner said. “The biggest part was just making sure I touched every base, because that’d be pretty embarrassing if I didn’t.”
Wallner did indeed manage to touch ‘em all on his way home to an excited Twins dugout. The home run, which he hit out to center field, came on the first pitch of his third at-bat.
Prior to that, he had grounded out and struck out in his first two trips to the plate against Bieber.
“I was missing pitches a little bit the first two (at-bats) and just made a little adjustment in my third,” he said. “That was needed to do that, to be able to hit that last pitch. It’s rewarding when you’re able to do that.”
Twins senior director of team travel Mike Herman then made the walk from the press box out to center field to do some negotiating with the fan who caught the ball, eventually settling on a trade after a long bartering session. Afterwards, Wallner joked that they “had to sell the Capitol Building,” to get his milestone ball back.
Wallner, who had traveled to Cleveland as a member of the taxi squad, was activated before the game when the Twins placed Max Kepler on the injured list with a right wrist sprain.
Kepler, who has also been dealing with a hip issue and a shin contusion in addition to his wrist injury, has not played since last Sunday. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he will be shut down from baseball activities for a couple of days because he was not trending in the right direction. But the goal is to get him back on the field before the season ends.
“If Kep could have stayed active, believe me, we would have kept him active, even if he would have missed a couple more days,” Baldelli said. “If we could have slipped him into the lineup, we would have done that. It really appeared it wasn’t going to be something that was in the cards.”
And that opened the door for Wallner, a Forest Lake High School grad and the Twins’ No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline to finally get the call.
This season between Double and Triple-A, Wallner had hit .277 with a 953 OPS and 27 home runs. He also has been walking more as a result of changing his approach to try to be more patient, taking 97 of them in 128 games and posting a .412 on-base percentage.
“When he makes a leap to a new level, he adjusts and he finds what the opposing pitches are doing to him, and I think he has really started to do that well at the Triple-A level,” Baldelli said. “He has had good at-bats. He’s gotten on base a little bit. He does what he always does when he hits the ball — he hits it hard, so he’s always been part of the conversation.”
BRIEFLY
Jorge Polanco was removed from his rehab game early on Friday after experiencing some discomfort in his knee. The Twins were evaluating him at Target Field and giving him further treatment before deciding what his next steps will be. … Pitcher Drew Strotman was designated for assignment to make room for Wallner on the 40-man roster.
More than 30 cars in St. Paul lot burn in Saturday fire
A fire broke out in a car lot Saturday in St. Paul, ripping through at least 30 vehicles, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.
Flames broke out at a car lot in the 1200 block of Jackson Street containing vehicles that had been declared total losses by insurance companies and were up for auction.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page, access to the lot was difficult at first, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze. The fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
