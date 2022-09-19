‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Top 5 Miami Heat point guards, an eclectic mix

toggle caption Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Fighting has erupted again between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics and traditional adversaries sandwiched between Russia, Georgia and the Middle East in a region known as the South Caucasus.

The two bordering countries have been bitter rivals and have clashed over territorial claims since the late 1980s, with periodic bouts of violence that sometimes erupted into outright war.

Hostilities resumed between Armenia and Azerbaijan this month in the deadliest wave of violence since 2020, with at least 100 people killed, officials said. A ceasefire reached last Wednesday brought a temporary end to the bloodshed.

Here’s what you need to know about the conflict and what to expect:

Tracing the bad blood between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Territorial disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan were well advanced when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.

Tensions have largely centered on a region called Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan. Even though Armenia claims the territory, the area is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

A war in the mountainous region in the early 1990s, which killed around 30,000 people and displaced 1 million, led to Armenia taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh and several surrounding districts.

Fortunes tipped in 2020 when the two countries went to war again, this time with Azerbaijan – aided militarily by its ally Turkey – retaking large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring territories, according to the Crisis Group. An agreement to end hostilities was then brokered by Russia, which sent a peacekeeping force to patrol the rest of Nagorno-Karabakh, although it is still governed by local pro-Armenian authorities.

Both sides blamed the other for the latest round of fighting, which occurred not only around Nagorno-Karabakh but also along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and even in Armenia, a noticeable escalation in the conflict.

According to the United Nations, Armenia reported 105 servicemen killed and six civilians injured before Wednesday’s ceasefire, while Azerbaijan said 71 of its servicemen died and two civilians were injured.

The ceasefire continued on Saturday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other US lawmakers arrived in Armenia. Pelosi accused Azerbaijan of “unlawful attacks” on Armenia – prompting an angry rebuke from Azerbaijan, which called his remarks “Armenian propaganda” that could reignite the conflict.

Russia dominates the region, but its influence is waning

Although Russia is a military ally of Armenia under a regional security pact, it brokered the 2020 peace deal between the two countries and has traditionally tried to play a peacekeeping role. in this part of the Caucasus.

This time, however, Russia’s role was further tested by the conflict in Ukraine, where the Kremlin’s military campaign suffered significant setbacks amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.

“The timing is interesting because Russia really cannot help Armenia right now,” Paul Stronski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told NPR. “The timing, the fact that Russia is preoccupied, certainly led to what looks like an Azerbaijani offensive right now.”

The most recent fighting has also moved beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and is now taking place along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, raising the risk of a ‘direct state-to-state conflict’ , Stronski said.

To further complicate the situation, Russia is a major arms exporter to Azerbaijan, as is NATO member Turkey.

In turn, Azerbaijan is a major exporter of oil and gas to Europe, where many countries are struggling with supply disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and are trying to reduce their dependence on energy. Russian.

World leaders push for peace in the region

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and urged him to “cease hostilities” after reports of shelling inside Armenia.

Blinken also spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. On Thursday, Blinken spoke again with Pashinyan and expressed his condolences for the deaths his country has suffered in recent fighting.

“The Secretary reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “He said diplomacy was the only way forward and noted that he would remain personally engaged.”

Miroslav Jenča, the UN’s under-secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, said the UN was “deeply concerned” about the resumption of hostilities and warned that the fighting risked destabilizing the entire community. region.

Meanwhile, Russia has suggested it will maintain its role as mediator – despite pleas from Armenia to join the conflict on its behalf.

At a recent Eurasian forum that included the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called “the latest incident” unfortunate.

“More importantly, under Russian influence, the conflict was localized,” Putin said.

“We hope it will continue like this.”