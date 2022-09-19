News
A 2nd-quarter thrashing by the Green Bay Packers reminds the Chicago Bears of their place in a one-sided rivalry
Like so many Chicago Bears coaches before him, Matt Eberflus came to the visitor’s news conference room inside Lambeau Field late Sunday in a dour state.
Eberflus had a lopsided loss to digest and a boatload of concerning issues to sort through.
His young and hungry team couldn’t survive on intangibles alone in Week 2, struggling to tackle and failing to generate much offensive momentum. On a prime-time stage, the Bears were exposed by the reigning NFC North kings as flawed, error-prone and clearly overmatched. A 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers landed like a cement pillar to the gut.
“When this happens and you have adversity, it stings,” Eberflus said. “It hurts. And you have to soak that in.”
Like so many Bears quarterbacks before him, Justin Fields fielded questions about the deficiencies of the offense he’s tasked with running. With the Bears netting only 48 passing yards on a perfect fall evening in a game they trailed by double digits for the final 34 minutes, Fields was asked what’s missing.
“I’m not sure what’s missing in the passing game,” he said. “I don’t know.”
His aggravation was evident.
So much for those dreams of a 2-0 start and an early two-game lead over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Instead, Sunday night became a reality check, like so many of the Bears’ trips to Lambeau tend to offer.
As a rebuilding team with a thin margin for error, the Bears had far too many missteps — particularly late in the first half — to sneak out of Wisconsin with an upset.
The second quarter in particular was an absolute fireworks show for the Packers. Literally. They scored three touchdowns in the quarter, prompting a flurry of pyrotechnics in the September sky.
The Packers outgained the Bears 125-3 in that quarter and held a 9-0 advantage in first downs during a 21-0 blitzkrieg from which Fields and Co. never recovered.
Running back Aaron Jones scored on the first play of the quarter, a nifty 15-yard touchdown run that opened the door for the Packers stampede. Also included in the second-quarter avalanche:
- The Bears went three and-out on their three full possessions, once when Fields was penalized on third down for throwing a pass from 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
- The Bears offense ran almost as many plays for negative yardage (four) as it did for positive yardage (five). Mix in two penalties and the offensive sloppiness was apparent.
- The Packers, meanwhile, crawled out of a second-and-28 situation without much anxiety. Rodgers hit Romeo Doubs for 20 yards on a screen pass, then converted on third-and-long with a dart to Randall Cobb. That drive ended two plays later with a touchdown.
- The final Packers touchdown drive of the first half was an effortless 67-yard journey in which they never faced third down and scored when Rodgers hit Allen Lazard on a 5-yard slant against rookie Kyler Gordon.
Yikes.
“The rest of the three quarters were decent,” Eberflus said. “But you can’t play like that in the NFL. Every play matters.”
Just like that, the early buzz from the 7-3 lead the Bears took on Fields’ 3-yard first-quarter touchdown run turned into a pounding headache.
“That was tough, man,” said defensive end Trevis Gipson, who had two first-half sacks as one of the Bears’ few bright spots. “We’re a tough team that works really hard. And we’re built to handle adversity. … We’ve got to get back in the lab and figure out what we could have done better and implement that into our entire practice scheme.”
Much will be made of the Bears’ failed fourth-and-goal play from inside the 1 in the fourth quarter, a Fields run that was — depending on the vantage point — stopped a few whiskers short of the goal line. Eberflus challenged the officials’ ruling, convinced Fields had broken the plane, but was denied.
But more than any officiating verdict, many Bears fans will be spewing invective in Week 3, wondering why, with 9 inches to go for a possible comeback-fueling touchdown, the Bears called a quarterback run out of the shotgun rather than trying a simpler sneak from under center or even a handoff to David Montgomery, who ripped off 122 yards on 15 carries.
Eberflus and his players felt strongly the play call was a good one to attack the Packers in that situation.
“I like (that play) and the coaches liked it,” Eberflus said. “We looked at it and we practiced it and we repped it because a lot of times, you outnumber the box. Using your quarterback as a runner, you have an additional blocker, so you like your numbers in the box there. That’s why we called it.”
Added left guard Cody Whitehair: “It’s a great play, especially against this defense, with some down blocks and you’ve got a puller coming around, too, to open up that hole.”
Sure, had that play gone for a touchdown, the game might have taken an unpredictable spin down the stretch. But it’s also worth noting that the Bears lost by 17 points against a superior opponent and stumbled enough in all three phases to deserve their first loss.
The defense allowed 414 total yards with Jones accounting for 170 of those plus two touchdowns.
“For his size, he runs pretty hard,” Bears linebacker Nick Morrow said. “He’s not 240 (pounds), but he runs behind his pads, he keeps his balance and he’s a good receiver out of the backfield.”
The Bears offense, meanwhile, went 89 minutes of real time without picking up a first down, losing control of the game with four consecutive three-and-outs across the second and third quarters. And on the series that ended with Fields stopped near the goal line, the Bears somehow churned out 103 rushing yards and still went scoreless.
Mystifying.
Fields’ final stat line — 7 of 11 for 70 yards with an interception — also will be a hot topic in the coming days as the Bears’ ineffective passing attack draws justifiable scrutiny. Asked for a two-game progress report on the passing game, Eberflus talked in a circle.
“I’ll go back and look at it,” he said. “We have to look at that with the offensive staff. We threw the ball 11 times. But, again, we ran the ball really well. So we’ll look at it.”
Fields was asked if he would like a greater opportunity to throw as the season moves forward.
“Of course,” he said. “I’m a competitor. So, yeah, of course. But my job is to execute the play that’s given to me the best of my ability.”
Together, the Bears quarterback and coach seemed like a disappointed duo, humbled by their division rivals and left to begin an urgent cleanup mission as they left Lambeau Field and headed home with an agitating loss.
It seemed all so familiar.
()
News
Kyler Murray’s magic and fumble return to OT give Arizona Cardinals victory over Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS – After barely playing in the first half, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons made the biggest play of the game in overtime to help Arizona to a 29-23 win over the Raiders. Las Vegas Sunday.
Simmons, who knew all week that his role would be drastically reduced as he improved his practice habits, knocked the ball out of the hands of Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow before it was picked up by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who returned the 59-yard fumble. for the winning touchdown.
“Everything was a blur,” Murphy said. “I just saw the end zone. ‘I have to go into the end zone to finish this game’ is the first thing I thought about all the time.”
But a game full of drama was not without some in the closing seconds. Murphy’s touchdown was reviewed to see if he let the ball out of his hand before crossing the finish line. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury waved his team to the locker room during the exam, later joking that he told his players to get on the bus.
After a lengthy review, the touchdown was upheld, giving Arizona their first win of the season.
At first, Murphy thought the review was “a little questionable”.
“But now that I’ve seen this, I’m taking this ball home, to the cradle, to Arizona,” Murphy said.
It will be a learning experience, Kingsbury said.
“Fortunately, it wasn’t a meme for the next 30 years of his life,” Kingsbury said.
Arizona’s victory, however, was not possible without quarterback Kyler Murray, who almost single-handedly led the Cardinals into overtime.
The comeback began with the Cardinals down 20 at halftime and ended in a six-way victory. They scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t even know,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “It’s crazy.”
It was how Arizona got to the extra period that showed just how valuable Murray, who signed a five-year mega extension worth up to $230.5 million, is to the Cardinals. And it was a masterclass in Murray’s ability to keep plays alive and then play with his feet.
The Raiders knew they contained him in the first half, but in the second Murray was “just running,” said Raiders safety Duron Harmon. Murray threw for 277 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 31 of 49 passes. He also rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
That touchdown put the Cardinals up 23-21 after Murray scored from the 3-yard line as time expired. However, it was a 2-yard run from Murray on fourth-and-1 with 2:28 left in the game that kept Arizona’s hopes alive. He got the first try and the Cardinals’ tie campaign continued.
“He’s a special talent,” Kingsbury said of Murray. “You can see when he’s able to do his thing, that’s what he does, and he’s had some great games, and the numbers might not be great, [but] we don’t care about numbers.”
With time expiring and the Cardinals down 8 points, Murray stepped into the pocket as the Raiders’ pass rush closed in on him, then took off to the left and won a run into the far corner left of the end zone to do so. 23-21. Murray then hit AJ Green on the ensuing 2-point conversion with no time on the clock in a game that was also subject to lengthy review. It was also confirmed, which led to the extra period.
The Cardinals got the play after Murray had to use a late game penalty to get more time after Arizona couldn’t line up after a timeout. There were issues with substituting Cardinals and then getting receivers to where they were supposed to be. Murray took the penalty, which brought the Cardinals back to the 7-yard line, then he hit Green.
“I didn’t want to risk [it]”, Murray said. “The game was too important. I thought it was smarter to take the game late. I don’t want to ruin this play and give them a free one because we weren’t ready or we all freaked out at the end.
“I didn’t think that was smart.”
Murray also had a unique 2-point conversion earlier in the fourth quarter to put Arizona in position to tie. After Murray hit wide receiver Marquise Brown for a 24-yard pass down the left sideline to give Arizona the ball at 1, running back Darrel Williams pushed for a touchdown, bringing the Arizona at 23-13.
In the ensuing 2-point conversion, Murray rushed for 84.9 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, as he rushed, backed up and moved before throwing the ball into the end zone, reducing the lead the Raiders at 23-15.
The play did not seem long to spectators alone. It seemed “quite long” to Murray too.
“I mean they dropped nine, two people rushed in. I knew they weren’t going to be able to tackle me,” Murray said. “It was pretty much hopefully backyard football at the time, trying to find someone, move, open up and play.”
Kingsbury joked that he gave a “super inspirational and moving” halftime speech to spark the comeback, but, ultimately, it was just about Arizona executing their offense better.
Although that’s what the Cardinals needed to do to come back from a 20-point deficit, it led to a stressful second half.
“There are so many do or die plays, I lost count, where we had to have that save, we had to have that 2-point conversion, we had to score, we had to have the fourth down,” said Kingsbury. “And the guys kept fighting. I mean, nobody blinked. At halftime, it was just, ‘Hey, we have to settle down and do what we’re doing.
“We played about as badly as we could in the first half and didn’t play very well in the second half, but the effort was incredible.”
Leaving Vegas a winner on a Sunday was a different feeling for Kingsbury.
“I was saying to these coaches, usually I just lost and I have a really bad hangover on Sundays in Vegas, so that’s a nice change,” he said.
The moment Murphy crossed the goal line, chaos ensued on the pitch. The entire Cardinals bench emptied onto the field in celebration, and the celebration continued in the locker room.
“It’s crazy to see us just celebrating, all 53 guys, coaches and staff, and then the whole stadium is completely silent,” left guard Justin Pugh said. “It’s the most beautiful thing in sport.”
espn
News
Suspect free after 3 teenagers were shot dead during a homecoming party at a short-term rental property in Katy, according to HCSO
KATY, TX (KTRK) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that injured three people Saturday night at a party attended mostly by teenagers.
Deputies answered the call around 11.30pm at a short-term rental property at 21123 Bridgemeadows Lane, HCSO said.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were as many as 200 people at the rally, which turned out to be an after-school homecoming party for Paetow High School in the Katy Independent School District.
Neighborhood neighbor Jim Shinabarger said he heard a lot of noise coming from the house behind his and decided to call the police when he saw all the teenagers partying. While on the phone in a hurry, that’s when he said he heard gunshots.
“I noticed a few kids hovering over someone lying in the yard. So I called them (dispatcher) back and said, ‘Listen. You better send an ambulance. There’s someone down there,” Shinabarger said. “You could hear him screaming in the yard when I was coming out.”
Mason Rowe, who lives across the street, said he got out quickly enough to see the chaos unfold afterwards.
“I saw people coming through the fence and running. I saw people lying in the garden. It was a crazy thing,” he said. “Things like that keep happening and now that it’s getting closer to my home I’m very uncomfortable with it. My mum is upstairs disabled. The bullets could have hit her. I would have lost his mind.”
Deputies initially reported that they found only two of the three shot victims. They later discovered that the third victim presented to the hospital after leaving the scene before HCSO arrived.
Officials said the three victims, one 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, are stable with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the deputies, the party was promoted on social networks, which resulted in the participation of teenagers from several schools.
At one point there was a fight between two groups and the shootout began, HCSO said. All the victims were reportedly shot as they tried to flee on foot.
At the scene, the front and back yard could be seen littered with trash, such as red plastic cups, bloodstained torn clothes and beer cans. The backyard fence is left damaged with holes, apparently by people trying to escape when the shots rang out.
“This block here has never had teenagers, violence, gunfire, nothing. So last night was a total shock, and it makes you wonder. No neighborhood is safe. My mother is elderly, so it’s something she really doesn’t ‘need’,” neighbor Lisa Harris said. “I think parents, you know, to wake up and get that phone call, you have to go to the emergency room. You don’t know if your child is alive or dead. That’s the saddest part.”
Owner Bolade Abioye told ABC13 he rented it from someone who originally found it on Airbnb before the listing was removed. They communicated privately, but he said he didn’t know the property would be used for a party. He said he was just glad no one was killed.
“I will not rent this house again,” Abioye said. “When I came this morning, I said, ‘Jesus Christ. I don’t know what to do.’ I asked: ‘Is there a dead person in the house?’ They (the investigators) said, “No. No one died.” So I said, ‘Glory to God.’”
Authorities said the suspect fled the scene and has not been located. The description of the suspect is unknown at this time.
If you have any information, please contact HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘301587867451487’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘301587867451487’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Cnn
News
Royal biographer offers insight into Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood: she learned the ‘virtues of detachment’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Queen Elizabeth II’s biographer offered insight into the early years of the young princess who grew up to rule Britain with a firm hand and a deep love of country in a special broadcast on Fox News on Sunday evening.
As the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, the TV special ‘Queen Elizabeth II: For the Love of Country’ reveals little-known details about her upbringing and precocious character that left her followed by Buckingham Palace and the ascension to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of his father, George VI.
QUEEN ELIZABETH’S BIRTHDAY: IN NUMBERS
Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on Wednesday 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, which was a townhouse owned by her maternal grandparents (the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne). When she was eight months old, her parents embarked on a six-month tour of Australia, leaving the young princess in the care of her grandparents, her biographer Robert Lacey said on the special.
“The first time young Elizabeth found her parents, she didn’t quite recognize them,” Lacey said. “She had actually grown closer to her grandfather and grandmother.”
FUNERAL PREPARATION FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II: LIVE UPDATES
Lacey said the experience taught her “from an early age the virtues of detachment”.
After her parents returned, the childhoods of Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister Margaret were described as relatively “normal”. But the future queen struggled to formulate relationships she felt comfortable in, royal biographer Gyles Brandreth said.
“I think it was hard for people to treat her normally, for her to relate to people normally,” he said. “She was maybe a little suspicious of everyone except those she knew very well.”
The Queen’s cousin recalled having ‘lots of unorganized fun’ with the princesses in the special, adding that Elizabeth was ‘always the more serious of the two’.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Elizabeth’s life changed when her father was crowned king when she was just 11 at Westminster Abbey in London in 1937. He died in 1952 after a long battle with illness. Princess Elizabeth, the eldest of the king’s two daughters, was next in line to succeed him and became queen, reigning for more than 70 years.
Watch the full documentary now at FOX NATION.
Fox
News
Not much on the agenda in Europe with UK markets closed
The Dollar remains steady as we look to the session ahead, with markets focusing on key central bank decisions this week. Risk tones are instead more cautious with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% after last week’s beating. Friday’s close was somewhat saved, but the negative overtones persist as we next look to the Fed.
It’s almost a single calendar day in Europe, which won’t offer much for traders and investors to work with before Wall Street enters the fray later. Remember that the British markets are also closed today on the occasion of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. It could also make trading calmer in the upcoming session.
08:00 GMT – Total SNB sight assets Wed 16 September
0900 GMT – Exit from Eurozone construction in July
That’s all for the upcoming session. I wish you all the best days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe there.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Why scientists are teaching robots to laugh like humans
Anyone who’s shared a laugh with a friend knows how deeply bonding humor can be, so it stands to reason that our future robot companions are more likely to earn our trust and affection if they can laugh with us. But just because a the robot tells jokes doesn’t mean he can answer it appropriately. Did a comment warrant a polite robot laugh or a robot belly laugh? The correct answer could make the difference between an approachable android and a metallic boor.
That’s why Japanese researchers are trying to teach humorless robot nerds to laugh at the right time and in the right way. It turns out that training an AI to laugh isn’t as simple as teaching it to answer a desperate phone call to cancel a subscription. “Systems that try to mimic everyday conversation still struggle to know when to laugh,” reads a study published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Robotics and AI.
The study details the team’s research on developing an AI conversational system focused on shared laughter to make human-robot chatter more natural. They plan to integrate it with existing conversational software for bots and agents, who are already learning to detect emotions and manage open complexity like vague human orders.
“We believe that one of the important functions of conversational AI is empathy,” said Koji Inoue, assistant professor of computer science at Japan’s Kyoto University and co-author of the study, in a statement. . “Conversation is, of course, multimodal, and not just responding correctly. So we decided that one of the ways a bot can empathize with users is by sharing their laughter.”
The key is that the system not only recognizes laughter, it also decides whether to laugh in response, and then chooses the right type of laughter for the occasion. “The most significant result of this paper is that we showed how we can combine these three tasks into one robot,” Inoue said. “We believe that this kind of combined system is necessary for good laughter behavior, not just to detect and respond to laughter.”
To collect training data on the frequency and types of laughter shared, the team harnessed Erica, an advanced humanoid robot designed by Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa, as a platform to study human-robot interaction. . Erica can understand natural language, has a synthesized human voice, and can blink and move her eyes when listening to humans talk about their personal issues.
The researchers recorded a dialogue between male students at Kyoto University who took turns chatting face-to-face with Erica while amateur actresses in another room teleoperated the bot via a microphone. The scientists chose this configuration knowing that there would naturally be differences between the way humans talk to each other and the way they talk to robots, even those controlled by another human.
“We wanted, as much as possible, to have the laughter model trained under conditions similar to real human-robot interaction,” Kyoto University researcher Divesh Lala, another co-author of the paper, told me. ‘study.
Based on the interactions, the researchers created four short audio dialogues between humans and Erica, who was programmed to respond to conversations with varying levels of laughter, from nothing at all to frequent laughter in response to her human conversation buddies. . The volunteers then rated these interludes on empathy, naturalness, human-likeness, and understanding. Shared laugh scenarios performed better than those where Erica never laughs or laughs every time she detects human laughter without using the other two subsystems to filter context and response.
The Kyoto University researchers have already programmed their shared laughter system into robots in addition to Erica, though they say the humanoid howls could still be more natural. Indeed, even as robots become more and more realistic, sometimes disturbing as wellroboticists admit that infusing them with their own distinct human traits poses challenges that go beyond coding.
“It could well take more than 10 to 20 years before we can finally have a casual conversation with a robot like we would with a friend,” Inoue said.
Erica, needless to say, isn’t ready for the standing circuit just yet. But it’s intriguing to think that there may soon come a day when it really seems like she gets your jokes.
CNET
News
California chameleon awaits sentencing for 2016 kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two faces up to eight months in prison Monday for meticulously faking her own kidnapping so she could return to a former boyfriend, prompting an intensive search for three weeks in several states before it resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.
Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty last spring in a plea bargain that includes paying more than $300,000 in restitution. Her lawyer says she is troubled and disgraced and should serve most of her sentence at home, while prosecutors say it is imperative that she spend her entire sentence in prison.
“The Papini kidnapping hoax was deliberate, well-planned and sophisticated,” prosecutors wrote in their court filing. And she was still telling people falsely that she had been kidnapped, prosecutors said, months after pleading guilty in April to masterminding the kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it.
“The nation is watching the outcome of Papini’s sentencing hearing,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Veronica Alegria and Shelley Weger wrote. “The public should know that there will be more than a slap on the wrist for committing financial fraud and making false statements to law enforcement, particularly when such misrepresentations involve the expenditure of substantial resources and involve innocent people.”
Probation officers and Papini’s lawyer say she is expected to serve one month in custody and seven months in house arrest. Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb is due to sentence her after a final hearing in federal court in Sacramento.
“Seemingly gentle and loving, yet capable of intense deception… Ms. Papini’s chameleon personalities drove her to seek family security and youthful freedom simultaneously,” defense attorney William Portanova wrote in his filing. answer.
So “in pursuit of an absurd fantasy,” Portanova said the married mother ran away to an ex-boyfriend in Southern California, nearly 600 miles south of her home in Redding. He dropped her off along Interstate 5 about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from her home after she said she wanted to go home.
Passers-by found her with ties all over her body, a swollen nose, a fuzzy “mark” on her right shoulder, bruises and rashes all over her body, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles and burns on the left forearm. All injuries were self-inflicted and all designed to support her story that she was abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women while she was running.
The injuries were a manifestation of his “unstable masochism” and “self-inflicted penance”, Portanova wrote. And once she started, “every lie demanded another lie.”
Prosecutors said Papini’s ruse harmed more than herself and her family. “An entire community believed in the hoax and lived in fear of Hispanic women roaming the streets abducting and selling women,” they wrote.
Prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence below the sentencing range in exchange for Papini’s guilty plea. It was to be between eight and 14 months of detention, against 25 years maximum for the two counts.
She provided no rationale for her actions, baffling even independent mental health experts who said her actions did not fit any typical diagnosis.
“Papini’s painful early years twisted and froze her in so many ways,” Portantino said as he pleaded for home confinement. With his deception finally exposed, he said: ‘It’s hard to imagine a starker public revelation of a person’s shattered inner self. At this point, the punishment is already intense and feels like a life sentence.
But prosecutors said “his past trauma and mental health issues alone cannot explain all of his actions.”
“Papini’s planning of his prank abduction was meticulous and began months in advance – it was not simply the reaction to a traumatic childhood,” they wrote.
After his arrest in March, Papini received more than $30,000 in psychiatric treatment for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. She billed the state victim compensation fund for the treatment and now has to pay it back as part of her restitution.
As part of the plea deal, she agreed to reimburse law enforcement over $150,000 for search costs for her and her non-existent kidnappers, and to repay the $128,000 she received. on disability benefits since his return.
yahoo
A 2nd-quarter thrashing by the Green Bay Packers reminds the Chicago Bears of their place in a one-sided rivalry
Kyler Murray’s magic and fumble return to OT give Arizona Cardinals victory over Las Vegas Raiders
Suspect free after 3 teenagers were shot dead during a homecoming party at a short-term rental property in Katy, according to HCSO
Royal biographer offers insight into Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood: she learned the ‘virtues of detachment’
Not much on the agenda in Europe with UK markets closed
Why scientists are teaching robots to laugh like humans
California chameleon awaits sentencing for 2016 kidnapping hoax
Conor Benn admits he was ‘surprised’ Chris Eubank Jr took the fight ahead of their October clash
Kentucky school shooter jailed for 25 years seeks parole
Over 4,500 new cases of Covid-19 reported
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells