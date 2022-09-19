After being set on fire for three quarters, Dolphins belatedly put down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson – The Denver Post

Even though Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and a franchise-record six touchdowns, it only led to a win from behind over the Baltimore Ravens because the Dolphins defense cracked down on late saves against quarterback Lamar Jackson, who set Miami on fire for three quarters.

“The last four offensive drives we had were touchdowns, and in that span there were 3 points given up,” coach Mike McDaniel said after the Dolphins’ stunning 42-38 victory Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. “It’s complementary football when your team needs it most. This does not happen without a total effort by everyone to move forward.

The Ravens’ four possessions after the Dolphins’ touchdowns in the fourth quarter: a fourth and a save for a turnover on tries; a punt after one minute was taken off the clock by Baltimore with a 7-point lead; a basket after the Dolphins tied it; and the last Hail Mary attempt that failed when time expired.

“You have to play four quarterbacks of football,” said cornerback Xavien Howard, who nearly had a pick six that he dropped as Miami was down a touchdown. “We played four quarters of football, especially in that second half. We made adjustments and made plays.

Although the Ravens dominated much of Sunday afternoon when they were complacent late, Tagovailoa threw fourth-quarter touchdowns to Jaylen Waddle for the game-winning score, two deep balls to Tyreek Hill and one earlier to River Cracraft to kick off the comeback.

“Once the offense scored and we made a save, it’s kind of like the little spark we had,” said safety Eric Rowe, who had six tackles on Sunday. “Then some deep balls to Tyreek and our defense was like, ‘We have to keep it going. The momentum began to change.

Added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who led Miami with eight tackles, including two for a loss: “It was a great win on both sides of the ball and on the special teams. We stuck together when we needed to and made games when it mattered. We still gave up a lot of plays and a lot of yards, but when we needed them, we had them. »

Jackson finished with remarkable numbers: 21 of 29 passes for 318 yards, three passing touchdowns, plus a 79-yard rushing touchdown as part of 119 rushing yards. Miami threw a blitz on Jackson early on, including a cornerback blitz with Howard, and Jackson consistently found the open receiver.

“Both sides of the ball knew what happened in the last game,” McDaniel said. “They knew there would be a different preparation, and our defense knew they couldn’t surprise the guys. To [Jackson’s] credit, he took advantage of it. He has definitely rectified, he can put to bed the issues he had last year.

“We knew it wouldn’t be the same formula. There were some situations where we heard some of the pressures, and they took advantage of us. Good for them. It is to their credit. They did a great job with that, and I’m just glad the guys had that learning experience. Fortunately, you can also win the game, but I know our guys learned a lot from this game.

Armstead, Wilkins play

The Dolphins had Wilkins, left tackle Terron Armstead and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. all play Sunday after coming in with injury issues.

Armstead (toe), Wilkins (back) and Wilson (toe) all entered questionable Sunday. Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) was also active against the Ravens after becoming questionable.

Instead of Ahmed, Myles Gaskin was a healthy inactive running back in Baltimore. Other inactive were rookies linebacker Channing Tindall, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and quarterback Skylar Thompson and tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long.

Tindall was added to the state of the game report early on Sunday morning with an illness, initially listed as questionable before being ruled out 90 minutes before kick-off. Carter (concussion) and Long (ankle) were already considered out on Sunday — Carter on Friday after missing the week of training in concussion protocol and Long on Saturday, when he was demoted from questionable.

The Dolphins started Armstead at his usual left tackle position after missing practice on Wednesday and were limited to practice on Thursday and Friday with a toe injury. Miami’s three-time Pro Bowl free agent acquisition solidified one side of the offensive line in a week the team placed right tackle Austin Jackson on short-term injured reserve with a knee injury. ankle.

Greg Little started in place of Jackson. Practice squad tackle Larnel Coleman was elevated to the game day roster on Saturday for reserve duty.

Wilkins’ back problem and Wilson’s toe limited them for practices on Thursday and Friday. Wilson also missed Wednesday’s session.

Wilson left Sunday’s game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter. Hill left the game momentarily in the second half with cramps, but came back to catch two late touchdowns in the return effort.

Meanwhile, the Ravens had cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) against the body of the Dolphins wide receivers. Cornerback Brandon Stephens (quadriceps), however, was inactive. All entered Sunday questionable.

Humphrey and Peters have five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections in between. Peters played for the first time since 2020. The Ravens, who gave Tagovailoa a record number of passing and touchdown yards, were already without cornerback Kyle Fuller on injured reserve.

Running back JK Dobbins (knee) did not make his 2022 debut for Baltimore as he was one of the team’s inactive six, as did offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee ), wide receiver James Proche II (groin) and tight end Nick Boyle.

Stanley was a second left tackle who was out for the Ravens with Ja’Wuan James on the disabled list. Stanley and Near were uncertain for Sunday. The back Patrick Ricard (calf), entered Sunday in question, was available for the Ravens.

On Saturday, Baltimore signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster and high wide receiver Raleigh Webb. In addition to Coleman, Miami raised wide receiver River Cracraft for the second time in two weeks.

