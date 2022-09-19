News
After getting torched for three quarters, Dolphins clamped down late on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Even as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and a franchise record-tying six touchdowns, it only led to a come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens because the Dolphins defense clamped down for late stops against quarterback Lamar Jackson, who torched Miami through three quarters.
“The last four offensive drives we had were touchdowns, and in that span, there was 3 points given up,” coach Mike McDaniel said after the Dolphins’ stunning 42-38 victory on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. “That’s complementary football when your team needs it the most. It doesn’t happen without a complete effort by everyone to press forward.”
The Ravens’ four possessions after Dolphins fourth-quarter touchdowns: A fourth-and-1 stop for turnover on downs; a punt after a minute was taken off the clock by Baltimore with a 7-point lead; a field goal after the Dolphins tied it; and the final Hail Mary attempt that fell short as time expired.
“You have to play four quarters of football,” said cornerback Xavien Howard, who nearly had a pick-six that he dropped when Miami was down a touchdown. “We played four quarters of football, especially in that second half. We made adjustments and made plays.”
Although the Ravens dominated much of Sunday afternoon, while they were complacent late, Tagovailoa threw fourth-quarter touchdowns to Jaylen Waddle for the winning score, two deep balls to Tyreek Hill and an earlier one to River Cracraft to get the comeback going.
“Once the offense scored and we made a stop, then that’s kind of like the slight little spark that we got,” said safety Eric Rowe, who had six tackles on Sunday. “Then a couple of deep balls to Tyreek and our defense said to ourselves, ‘We’ve got to hold it down.’ The momentum started shifting.”
Added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who led Miami with eight tackles, two for loss: “It was a gritty win on both sides of the ball and on special teams. We stuck together when we needed to and made plays when it mattered. We still gave up a lot of plays and a lot of yards, but when we needed them, we had them.”
Jackson finished with remarkable numbers: 21-of-29 passing for 318 yards, three passing touchdowns, plus a 79-yard rushing touchdown as part of 119 yards on the ground. Miami blitzed Jackson heavily early, including a cornerback blitz with Howard, and Jackson was finding the open receiver consistently.
“Both sides of the ball knew what happened last game,” said McDaniel. “They knew that there would be different preparation, and our defense knew that they couldn’t surprise the guys. To [Jackson’s] credit, he took advantage. He definitely rectified, he can put to bed those issues he had last year.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be the same formula. Some situations did come up where we audibled to some of the pressures, and they took advantage of us. Good for them. That’s to their credit. They did a great job with that, and I’m just happy that the guys got this learning experience. Fortunately, you can end up winning the game, as well, but I know our guys learned a lot from this game.”
Armstead, Wilkins play
The Dolphins had Wilkins, left tackle Terron Armstead and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. all play on Sunday after entering with injury concerns.
Armstead (toe), Wilkins (back) and Wilson (toe) all entered Sunday questionable. Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) was also active against the Ravens after going in questionable.
Instead of Ahmed, Myles Gaskin was a healthy inactive running back in Baltimore. Other inactives were rookies in linebacker Channing Tindall, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and quarterback Skylar Thompson and tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long.
Tindall was added to the game status report early Sunday morning with an illness, initially listed as doubtful before being ruled out 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. Carter (concussion) and Long (ankle) were already deemed out entering Sunday — Carter on Friday after missing the week of practice in concussion protocol and Long on Saturday, when he was downgraded from questionable.
The Dolphins started Armstead at his usual left tackle post after he missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited for Thursday and Friday drills with the toe injury. Miami’s three-time Pro Bowl free-agent acquisition solidified one side of the offensive line in a week where the team placed right tackle Austin Jackson on short-term injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Greg Little started in Jackson’s place. Practice squad tackle Larnel Coleman was elevated to the game-day roster on Saturday for reserve duties.
Wilkins’ back issue and Wilson’s toe limited them for Thursday and Friday practices. Wilson also missed Wednesday’s session.
Wilson left Sunday’s game with an injury to his ribs in the fourth quarter. Hill left the game momentarily in the second half with cramps but returned to catch two late touchdowns in the come-from-behind effort.
Meanwhile, the Ravens had cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) start against the Dolphins wide receiver corps. Fellow cornerback Brandon Stephens (quadriceps), though, was inactive. All entered Sunday questionable.
Humphrey and Peters have five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections between the two of them. Peters played for the first time since 2020. The Ravens, who surrendered career-high passing yardage and touchdown totals to Tagovailoa, were already without cornerback Kyle Fuller on injured reserve.
Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) didn’t make his 2022 debut for Baltimore as he was among the team’s six inactives, as were offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee), wide receiver James Proche II (groin) and tight end Nick Boyle.
Stanley was a second left tackle that was out for the Ravens with Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve. Stanley and Proche were doubtful for Sunday. Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), who entered Sunday questionable, was available for the Ravens.
On Saturday, Baltimore signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster and elevated wide receiver Raleigh Webb. In addition to Coleman, Miami elevated wide receiver River Cracraft for the second time in two weeks.
()
News
Texas Democrat slams Kamala Harris’ border claim: ‘If you call it secure, I don’t know what security is’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris’ assessment that America’s southern border is secure during a weekend appearance on CNN.
CNN host Michael Smerconish spoke to Cuellar about the southern border state and released a clip of Harris saying he was under control.
“The border is secure, but we also have a flawed immigration system and especially in the last four years before we arrived and it needs to be fixed,” Harris said in the clip. “We have a secure border as a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration.”
Smerconish appeared to balk at the assertion, asking his guest, who is from the area in question, if the border is actually secure.
BORDER AGENTS BLAST KAMALA HARRIS BORDER CLAIM, SAY IT’S ‘FAR FROM SECURE’
“Congressman, that’s just not true, is it?” asked Smerconish. “You are on the front line. You’ve spent your whole life in Laredo. The border is not secure, is it?
Cuellar claimed that Smerconish was right.
“The border is not secure, with all due respect to the vice president. This – look, we’re getting thousands of people along the border, 6,000 to 8,000 people a day. They’re releasing people people, and we can send you pictures and videos of what happened in Del Rio, in the Valley, in El Paso and elsewhere. People are coming,” he said.
VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AGAIN IGNORES MIGRANT ISSUE, HUSBAND CALLS BUSSING ‘ASHAMED’
Cuellar followed by delivering devastating numbers.
“We have 1.7 million people who were met last year. We’re going to have 2 or maybe 2.2 [million] by the end of this fiscal year in about two weeks. That’s nearly 4 million people,” he warned. “That doesn’t even include getaways. Getaways are the people the Border Patrol has a good idea that they missed. So you’re talking about almost 4 more, maybe 4.4 million individuals in two years.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The congressman then called out Harris’ assessment: “If you call it ‘secure,’ I don’t know what ‘secure’ is.”
Fox
News
Daniel Jones’ persistence pays off, Giants defense smothers Panthers for 2-0 start
Two close wins doesn’t mean the Giants are finishers yet. Not to center Jon Feliciano, who lamented the offense’s “many mental errors” in Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Feliciano said. “I think we got lucky today offensively. I think our defense and special teams played lights out.”
He’s right. Safety Julian Love’s third-down sack of Baker Mayfield with 2:38 to play — which forced Carolina to punt the ball and never get it back — epitomized this victory.
So did Graham Gano’s four field goals, capped by his 56-yard go-ahead kick with 3:34 remaining that required some body English to turn left inside the upright.
So did the first quarter fumbles forced by linebacker Carter Coughlin on a kickoff and Darnay Holmes on defense, recovered by safety Dane Belton and corner Adoree Jackson, respectively.
And yet, Daniel Jones and the offense were the ones who literally finished the game.
Jones was the one who put the Panthers down by improvising on a 3rd and 6 naked bootleg to the right with 1:50 to play on the Giants’ 40.
Jones was the one who stopped, cut back past Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson, and sprinted into a slide across the NFL logo at midfield to ice this game.
Jones was the one kneeling in victory formation to seal the Giants’ first 2-0 start since 2016, the last time this franchise went to the playoffs.
“Mental toughness, grit and resilience” were the qualities Jones described as necessary to win an ugly game like Sunday’s. And here’s the thing about Jones, who is under pressure to prove he’s a franchise QB once and for all this season:
He has all three.
“It was another game that wasn’t perfect, especially on offense,” Jones said. “There’s a lot to clean up. Slow start in the first half, picked it up in the second half, a lot we can do better. But at the end of the day, we made plays to win the game.”
They did. Jones did. For a second straight week.
Most importantly, for a second straight week, Jones did not let a horrible decision with the football compromise his ability to perform later.
He persisted. He performed. He answered when he needed to.
Sunday’s decision was an ill-advised throw into zone coverage toward the right sideline, into the hands of Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Luvu should have had an interception at the Giants’ 43-yard line, in a tie game with a chance for Carolina to get points before the half.
He dropped it, but the fans booed the Giants as they trotted off the field afterward anyway.
They had just watched Jones’ offense squander starting field position at Carolina’s 22 and 40 yard lines on their first two drives of the game, settling for field goals on both.
Jones had made the same kind of frightening throw into traffic that he’d made on his Week 1 red zone interception in Tennessee. That pick had brought the wrath of head coach Brian Daboll upon the Giants’ quarterback.
So Sunday’s throw injected an unsettling feeling into an already nervous building.
But Jones didn’t let playing on the razor’s edge in another nail biter get to him.
“I think that’s part of playing the position is being able to refocus and get going,” he said. “It’s part of it. Gotta be able to move on and play the next play.”
Jones’ offense went three and out to open the second half. Then the Panthers took their first lead, 13-6, on a 3-play, 67-yard touchdown drive.
Baker Mayfield attacked rookie Giants corner Cor’Dale Flott for two completions to receiver D.J. Moore for 45 yards and a 16-yard TD on the drive.
The game was turning.
But Jones answered. He captained an 8-play, 75-yard TD drive to tie it up, completing 4-of-5 passes for 58 yards on the drive, including a 16-yard TD to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.
Jones’ 15-yard, thread-the-needle strike to receiver Richie James on 3rd and 9 from the Giants’ 26 jump-started the possession and changed the game Barkley made a solid block to buy the QB time.
Jones’ ability to shake off a sluggish start and deliver that dart, though, is a key quality he has honed through a rocky first three seasons.
“I think you learn that,” Jones said. “These are long games. They’re tough games. Most of these are like today, a 3-point game that comes down to the last possession and one score. You can’t afford to worry about the last play or let that affect any decision you’re gonna make. I’ve learned that over my career and it’s something I’m always trying to do better and to focus on. I think it’s important for playing the position.”
Martindale’s replacement of Flott with veteran Fabian Moreau on defense made a difference late. Mayfield and receiver Shi Smith failed to take advantage of one big Moreau breakdown.
A run-game led Giants field goal drive gave the home team their final lead in the fourth quarter, highlighted by Gary Brightwell’s 14-yard scamper on 3rd and 1. And as Feliciano noted, the offense didn’t cough up the ball all day.
“We did a good job of not turning the ball over on offense,” the center said. “We kinda got our run game going late.”
Jones then used his head and his legs to put the Panthers on ice when his team needed a big play to end it.
“A situation like that, you get outside the pocket,” Jones said. “You want to throw a completion, stay inbounds or run the ball to keep the clock moving. I thought they matched Saquon in the flat, so I saw a lane to step up and run and obviously wanted to protect the ball.”
What does this all mean? The Giants (2-0), believe it or not, could host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3 in first place in the NFC East, depending on what the Philadelphia Eagles do in Minnesota on Monday night.
In the meantime, the offense will get back to work.
“Shoutout to Wink and the defense for playing such a great game,” Feliciano said with a smirk. “They could be really good. And we thank them for that.”
()
News
Ravens WR Devin Duvernay suffers concussion vs. Dolphins; OLB Steven Means carted off with ankle injury
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion), outside linebacker Steven Means (ankle) and rookie cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle) exited Sunday’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins because of injuries.
Coach John Harbaugh did not comment on the injuries after the game.
Duvernay suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the home opener after he took a hard hit on a 16-yard completion with 4:23 left. Duvernay, who had a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the game, jogged off to the sideline and was evaluated in the medical tent before being ruled out.
Duvernay’s concussion could affect the Ravens’ depth at wide receiver leading into next week’s game against the New England Patriots. James Proche II (groin) was inactive on Sunday.
Williams’ injury happened with 24 seconds left. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a pass to the back of the end zone to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle that Williams defended before landing awkwardly and grabbing his lower left leg. The fourth-round draft pick remained on the ground, was attended to by trainers and limped off the field.
Means exited the game with 14:43 left in the second quarter. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was tackled by Broderick Washington and Malik Harrison for a 3-yard loss, and Means remained on the ground in obvious pain. He took his helmet off and could not put any pressure on his right foot. Means was looked at by trainers before being carted off the field.
Means, who turned 32 on Friday, signed with the Ravens in the offseason before being cut and added to the practice squad. After Means was activated for the Ravens’ season-opener against the New York Jets, Harbaugh announced this week that he was signed to the active roster.
With Means injured, the Ravens’ already thin group at outside linebacker was dealt another blow. Second-year pro Odafe Oweh and veteran Justin Houston are the only healthy outside linebackers, as Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are both recovering from torn Achilles tendon injuries.
()
News
Ravens WR Devin Duvernay suffers concussion; OLB Steven Means with ankle injury vs. Dolphins – The Denver Post
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion), outside linebacker Steven Means (ankle) and rookie cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams left Sunday’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to injuries.
Coach John Harbaugh did not comment on the injuries after the game.
Duvernay suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit on a 16-yard pass with 4:23 left. Duvernay, who had a 103-yard punt return for a touchdown to start the game, ran to the sideline and was assessed in the medical tent before being ruled out.
Duvernay’s concussion could affect the Ravens’ depth at wide receiver ahead of next week’s game against the New England Patriots. James Proche II (groin) was inactive on Sunday.
Williams’ injury occurred with 24 seconds left. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass into the end zone to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle when Williams jumped and landed awkwardly. Williams stayed on the ground, was picked up by coaches and limped off the field.
Means left the game with 14:43 left in the second. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was tackled by Broderick Washington and Malik Harrison for a 3-yard loss, and Means was left on the ground in obvious pain. He took off his helmet and was unable to exert any pressure on his right foot. The pleas were vetted by the coaches before being carried off the field.
Means, who turned 32 on Friday, signed with the Ravens in the offseason before being cut and signed to the practice squad. After Means was activated for the Ravens’ season opener against the New York Jets, Harbaugh announced this week that he had been signed to the active roster.
With Means injured, the Ravens have depth issues with outside linebacker. Second-year pro Odafe Oweh and veteran Justin Houston are the only healthy outside linebackers, while Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are both recovering from Achilles tendon injuries.
()
denverpost sports
News
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 42-38 loss to Miami Dolphins | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s home opener at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 119 yards, including a career-long 79-yard touchdown run. Compared to previous seasons, he seems to have a better connection with his receivers on timing routes. He did fumble at the Dolphins’ 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter and overthrew tight end Mark Andrews late in the game, but he dominated Miami. He nearly finished with a perfect passer rating, settling for a mark of 142.6. If he doesn’t play well and carry the offense, the Ravens have no chance of winning. Grade: A
Running backs
The Ravens have no running game. If you subtract Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run, the Ravens had 76 yards on 24 carries. That’s unacceptable in an offense centered around the running game. Starter Kenyan Drake had 8 yards on six carries and backup Justice Hill had three carries for 16 yards, including a 13-yard run. The Ravens needed a closer, someone who could have kept the ball away from Miami’s offense. Instead, this running game remained extremely ineffective. Grade: D
Offensive line
The forte of this group was supposed to be run blocking, but the unit is pass blocking better than expected. On Andrews’ 25-yard reception in the second quarter, Jackson had time to go through his progressions. The Ravens couldn’t get any push in the running game, though, especially at the goal line. After reaching the Dolphins’ 4 on their long second drive, they failed to score on five straight rushing attempts before turning the ball over on downs on Jackson’s fumble. The Ravens aren’t getting any movement off the ball on initial contact. Grade: C-
Receivers
Rashod Bateman had a 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter after making a nice move to get inside of cornerback Xavien Howard. Andrews played well with nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown and Demarcus Robinson had a 12-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. The Ravens got rookie tight end Isaiah Likely involved with four catches for 43 yards. This group averaged 15.1 yards per catch, but the Ravens need to get Devin Duvernay (two catches for 42 yards) into the mix more with some quick screens and slants. Speed often leads to big plays. Just ask the Ravens’ secondary. Grade: A-
Defensive line
The Ravens were decent against the run in the first half but started to wear down in the second as Miami finished with 86 rushing yards while averaging 4.8 per carry. The starting group of Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike and Calais Campbell got little pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and there were no playmakers in the second half when the Ravens needed a stop. The defense allowed four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Grade: F
Linebackers
Justin Houston (one sack) has stepped up to be a force as a pass rusher on the outside, but fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh hasn’t been dominant after a strong training camp and preseason. Some thought that inside linebacker Patrick Queen had turned the corner after a strong game against the New York Jets last week, but he missed several tackles and was a liability in pass coverage against the Dolphins. The Ravens couldn’t stop the pass or the run. Grade: F
Secondary
The Ravens gave up six touchdown passes, and it seemed as if every Dolphins receiver caught one except for former Miami great Paul Warfield. The Ravens got beat physically, and communication on the back end was pathetic. The Ravens were without cornerbacks Kyle Fuller (torn ACL) and Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) because of injuries and starting cornerback Maron Humphrey also missed most of the second half with an injury. Do their replacements even practice? You couldn’t tell from Sunday’s performance. Grade: F
Special teams
Justin Tucker made a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 left in the game to give the Ravens a 38-35 lead, but the short boot on the ensuing kickoff was questionable. The Dolphins returned it 18 yards to start their game-winning drive at their own 32. Poor decision. Rookie Jordan Stout had a 36-yard punt after he handled a low snap from center on the Ravens’ penultimate possession, which allowed Miami to start at its own 36. Duvernay was untouched on a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the game. Grade: B
Coaching
Offensively, the Ravens did almost everything they wanted except run the ball, which would have let them close out the game. However, they went 1-for-3 on fourth down, which is not a good percentage for coach John Harbaugh. Defensively, they were a mess. Tagovailoa wasn’t as easy to track down as Jets quarterback Joe Flacco a week ago, and he made the Ravens pay. Regardless, this was a humiliating defeat and the entire staff has to be embarrassed, especially on defense. Grade: C-
()
News
Cause determined in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski, 3 others
The investigation into the August crash that killed U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and three others blamed the driver of the SUV she was driving in for trying to make a dangerous pass.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in its finding Friday that the driver of the Toyota RAV4 transporting the deputy was heading north when he initiated a pass over a plateau and collided with an oncoming Buick. reverse.
The August 3 collision took place in the Walorski District on State Route 19, a two-lane highway near the town of Wakarusa, about 21 miles southeast of South Bend.
His district manager, Zachery Potts, 27, who was driving, was also killed. its director of communications, Emma Thomson, 28; and Buick driver Edith Schmucker.
Potts had slowed to create distance from the board, then accelerated to 82 mph to make the pass, sheriff’s investigators said in a statement.
“The Toyota was observed slowing down in what was described as creating distance between the truck and the Toyota,” the statement said, citing a witness driving behind the SUV.
“The Toyota was then observed accelerating to a high speed, closing the distance to the unidentified truck,” the sheriff’s office said. “As the Toyota approached the rear of the truck, it swerved into the southbound lane where it collided with the southbound Buick.”
There was no evidence that any phones were used before or during the accident, and there was no indication of mechanical failures, the sheriff’s office said.
Representatives and the late MP’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A special general election on November 8 is scheduled to fill Walorski’s seat.
Indiana Republicans chose Rudy Yakym, an executive at distribution company Elkhart Kem Krest, to replace Walorski on the ballot. He will face Democrat Paul Steury, a high school science teacher, and Libertarian William Henry.
Ava Kelley contributed.
nbcnews
After getting torched for three quarters, Dolphins clamped down late on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Texas Democrat slams Kamala Harris’ border claim: ‘If you call it secure, I don’t know what security is’
Daniel Jones’ persistence pays off, Giants defense smothers Panthers for 2-0 start
Ravens WR Devin Duvernay suffers concussion vs. Dolphins; OLB Steven Means carted off with ankle injury
Ravens WR Devin Duvernay suffers concussion; OLB Steven Means with ankle injury vs. Dolphins – The Denver Post
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 42-38 loss to Miami Dolphins | COMMENTARY
Cause determined in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski, 3 others
Ravens fall apart late in 42-38 loss to Dolphins: ‘It sucks, but they beat us’
Bears – Packers inactive roster, who’s in and who’s out for Week 2 – NBC Chicago
Mike Lupica: Aaron Judge’s 59th home run caps off spectacular day of New York sports
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells