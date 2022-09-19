News
Are Abbott and DeSantis “trolling” while transporting migrants?
CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked about the “State of the Union” on Sunday if the governors. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) were “trolling” by sending migrants to northern cities.
Tapper said: “Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew migrant planes from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard without any warning to local authorities. I understand that immigration is a mess and has needed reform for decades. These are people fleeing Marxism in Venezuela. Many were falsely told that there would be jobs and housing waiting for them when they arrived in Massachusetts. Do you support what Abbott and DeSantis are doing? »
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said, “They are doing their best to try to send a message to the rest of the nation about the plight of these people who come from south of the border. You’re talking about 3.4 million people since the start of this Biden administration who have crossed the border.
Tapper said: “This immigration crisis has literally been going on for decades. There hasn’t been a major immigration bill since Ronald Reagan was president.
He continued, “One of the buses sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott dropped off about 50 migrants outside the vice president’s residence, including a one-month-old baby. There’s no warning to Mayor Adams. You just heard of him or people from Martha’s Vineyard. I get that they’re trying to send a message, to get attention, but isn’t there a degree of trolling here? Do you really have no problem using human beings, a month old baby, small children to make a political point like this?
Rounds said, “You have to put this into perspective with what is happening on the southern border right now. Every day, thousands of people come with babies. They arrive in these states. It’s the governors who are dealing with this, not just in terms of 50 of them, they’re talking hundreds or even thousands a day. ”
ECB’s De Guindos: Exact number of rate hikes will depend on data
- Monetary policy always tries to act to fight inflation
- Further interest rate hikes will depend on economic data
There is still time before the decision at next month’s policy meeting on October 27, so I think we might have a better idea of what the ECB wants to do by then. Another 75 basis point rate hike is plausible as money markets have priced in around 70 basis points for October and December, although rate cuts are already forecast for the end of next year.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
“Conor McGregor’s loss didn’t define him”
Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts and will be remembered as a sports legend.
The ‘King of Rio’ has confirmed to the UFC that he plans to hang up the gloves, even though he has one fight left on his contract.
Aldo’s most recent fight came in August in a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. It was the Brazilian’s 20th under the promotion’s banner, and he had eight more in the WEC before being absorbed by the UFC.
He is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history and was a two-time featherweight champion.
He made an incredible seven successful title defenses, the most in UFC featherweight history.
The 36-year-old also has 18 wins and 11 finishes in the featherweight division, both records.
Aldo defended his belt against big names like Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Frankie Edgar to stage the biggest fight of his career against Conor McGregor.
This fight only lasted 13 seconds when he was knocked out by a left hook from the Irishman.
As esteemed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said, Aldo didn’t let that loss define his career.
He wrote on Twitter: “José Aldo’s greatest legacy, [in my opinion], are not title defenses, wins or knockouts. It’s that he didn’t let the 2015 loss to McGregor define him.
“Many would have let that moment break them. Not Aldo. He made his way and even succeeded in two weight classes. Absolute legend.
Aldo went on to go 6-6 after that fight against McGregor in 2015, even challenging for the bantamweight title as recently as 2020.
The good and the great of the MMA world have paid tribute to the Brazilian.
The King of Rio! What a career my brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat açaí with cashew and milk powder for me @josealdojunior
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 18, 2022
I only wish the Featherweight Goat the best @josealdojunior
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 18, 2022
The king of Rio calls it a career
Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a mythical course pic.twitter.com/VvRQwFV0PO
— UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022
One of the best to do so. Enjoy your retirement legend @josealdojunior
– Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 19, 2022
Congratulations on an amazing career @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/2T4tmAaMr5
—Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) September 19, 2022
I always wonder what could have been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge and the crazy atmosphere.
Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/I4fHHLBMgc
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022
3 storylines to monitor with Orlando Magic’s wing options ahead of training camp
The Orlando Magic have plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season, which will tip off against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19.
Their training camp, which starts in one week at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center, should help provide answers.
The Magic’s 2½ weeks between the start of camp and the regular season, which includes five preseason games, will provide insight on their plan for their wings (combo players who can slot in at shooting guard or small forward).
Orlando’s wings include Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke, Terrence Ross and Franz Wagner.
Forwards Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield also are signed to two-way contracts with the Magic, while Joel Ayayi will be included on Orlando’s 20-man training-camp roster after signing an Exhibit 10 deal.
Here are three storylines to monitor once camp starts:
1. Wagner’s usage
Wagner exceeded expectations by playing at an elite level for a rookie most of the season.
He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances), being named to the All-Rookie first team and finishing fourth (two third-place votes) for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.
When asked to do more, Wagner stepped up in multiple facets — especially as a defender, pick-and-roll ballhandler, driver and playmaker.
He was a high-level cutter and off-ball threat offensively.
The questions surrounding Wagner entering his second season are not only about how he’ll build off last year but also his usage.
Wagner may not be relied upon as a ballhandler as much.
Forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, and Markelle Fultz, who returned from a torn left knee anterior cruciate ligament, likely will carry a significant load.
That’s in addition to guards Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs — Orlando’s starting backcourt for most of last season.
Wagner took steps forward as an on-ball creator, especially as a pull-up shooter, with the German men’s national basketball team in EuroBasket 2022. How much he’ll be able to show that growth will depend on how he’s used by coach Jamahl Mosley with this team.
Mosley thinks Wagner is versatile enough to be a primary ballhandler and values his decision-making, both on and off the ball.
“It’s not necessarily the ballhandling, it’s more the decision-making,” Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “You feel comfortable with a guy who can make decisions. That’s what we’re asking all of our guys to do: How can they be better decision-makers? When Franz first started summer league it was ‘look at how well he cuts.’ That’s a decision-maker.
“That’s what we work on with all our guys, not just with the ball in my hands. Franz will have the ball in his hands some. If you’re out there with four other decision-makers, you’re looking at a pretty good team.”
2. Harris’ injury
Harris, who signed a 2-year, $26 million contract extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1, had arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after tearing cartilage.
Tony Wanich, an orthopedic surgeon at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute, told the Orlando Sentinel an arthroscopic meniscectomy isn’t an invasive procedure and involves “removing the torn or unstable portion of the meniscus (or cartilage).”
Even with the Magic’s other guard/wing options, Harris’ on-court contributions will be missed depending on how long he’s sidelined.
He was one of the Magic’s most consistent 3-and-D contributors in 2021-22, averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
“Typical rehab/recovery is about six weeks for a full return to activity,” Wanich added. “The good thing about meniscus surgery is it’s not a very invasive procedure. After surgery, patients are able to move around right away but they’re limited as far as running or jumping usually for that first six weeks.”
A 6-8 week recovery period would give Harris a tentative return time frame for mid-to-late October.
Orlando plays seven games in the opening month, so Harris shouldn’t miss too much of the season — if he misses any. He’ll likely be limited for most of training camp, which starts Sept. 27.
“The first thing we focus on during that recovery process is getting back full range of motion,” Wanich said of the recovery and rehab from an arthroscopic meniscectomy. “Any time you do any sort of knee/joint surgery, there’s a risk for scar tissue formation, which would lead to loss of motion and stiffness in the knee. Focusing on making sure they recover their range of motion is important.
“The other part is making sure the knee has enough time to adapt to this new situation. What I mean by that is you’ve got this knee where it’s lost a little bit of a cushion. Every time you do run and jump, there’s more impact that gets put on that bone. The body adapts to that, but this is why you’ve got to worry about rushing players back too quickly. If the bone doesn’t have enough time to adapt and adjust, that could delay the recovery because it’s putting too much impact on the bone.”
3. Crowded house
With the Magic drafting Banchero, re-signing Mo Bamba and Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac’s expected return to the floor, it’ll be a battle for playing time in the frontcourt — especially as the 4/power forward.
What’ll be the impact on the rest of the roster?
Will Okeke, who’s mainly played the 4, play more as the 3 in lineups?
Will Ross, who’s entering the last season of a 4-year, $54 million contract, play more as the 2/shooting guard after mostly being used as the 3 in 2021-22?
Where does Houstan, the No. 32 pick in June’s draft, fit in the wing rotation, especially after Harris returns?
The Magic have options they’ll use camp to sort through.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
Rising bond yields change the calculus of stocks
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. The distribution and use of this material is governed by our subscription agreement and copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral live stream: Westminster Abbey state funeral underway
LONDON — Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday in a state funeral that draws presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and up to a million people onto the streets of London to say a word. final farewell to a monarch whose 70-year reign defines an age.
A day filled with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands of people filed before his coffin draped in flag. Many had lined up for hours, including on cold nights, to pay their respects in a wave of collective grief and respect.
“I felt like I had to come and pay my last respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a really small thank you from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the latest to join the line. . .
MORE: Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s oldest monarch, dies aged 96
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since that of Winston Churchill promised to be a spectacular sight: 142 Royal Navy sailors stand ready to pull the gun carriage carrying the Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers and volunteers plan to mourn her. Before the ceremony, one of the abbey’s bells rings 96 times – once a minute for each year of its life.
Monday was declared a bank holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died on September 8 – and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to take part in the historic moment. Long before the service began, city officials said viewing areas along the route of the funeral procession were full.
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II’s life through the years
The Duke and Duchess of York at the christening of their daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1926. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Millions more are expected to watch the funeral live on television, and crowds are flocking to parks and public spaces across the UK to watch it on screens.
The previous evening, King Charles III sent a message of thanks to people across the UK and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, had been ‘moved beyond measure’ by the large number of people who turned out to pay their respects to the Queen.
“As we all prepare to say our final goodbyes, I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such support and comfort to me and my family during this time of grief. “, did he declare.
After the funeral in the medieval abbey where Elizabeth was married and crowned, her coffin – surrounded by uniformed armed forces units and members of her family – will be brought through the streets of the capital to Wellington Arch, near from Hyde Park.
READ ALSO: 10 things to know about the life of Queen Elizabeth II
There he will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle – where Elizabeth spent much of her time – for another procession before a burial service in St George’s Chapel. She will be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.
US President Joe Biden was among the leaders to pay their respects at the Queen’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of civil servants made final preparations for the funeral.
Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honourable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart goes out to the royal family.
WATCH: Inside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s 7+ Decade Marriage
Mourners began arriving to be seated about three hours before the ceremony, and Biden entered the Abbey about an hour before it began.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8pm on Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the steady stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people watched the minute of reflection in profound silence.
In Windsor, the rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the Queen’s coffin.
Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait for hours to see the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin.
“It’s good to be with all the people who feel the same way. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that…the queen was part of their family,” he said. she stated.
___
Associated Press reporters Sylvia Hui, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
