Are Abbott and DeSantis “trolling” while transporting migrants?

The Orlando Magic have a lot of questions heading into the 2022-23 season, which kicks off against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19.

Their boot camp, which begins in a week at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth training facility, should help provide some answers.

The Magic’s 2.5 weeks between the start of camp and the regular season, which includes five preseason games, will provide insight into their plan for their wings (combo players who can slot into shooting or small attacker).

Orlando’s wings include Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke, Terrence Ross and Franz Wagner.

Forwards Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield have also signed bilateral contracts with the Magic, while Joel Ayayi will be included on Orlando’s 20-man training camp roster after signing a 10-piece deal.

Here are three scenarios to watch out for once camp begins:

1. The use of Wagner

Wagner has exceeded expectations playing at an elite rookie level for most of the season.

He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances), being named to the All-Rookie First Team and finishing fourth (two votes for third place) for Rookie of the Year which was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.

When asked to do more, Wagner stepped up to his many facets – particularly as a defender, pick-and-roller, driver and playmaker.

He was a top-level cutter and an off-ball threat offensively.

The questions surrounding Wagner entering his second season aren’t just about how he’ll build on last year, but also how he’ll be used.

You can’t rely on Wagner so much as a ball handler.

Forward Paolo Banchero, the first pick in the June draft, and Markelle Fultz, who returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, will likely carry a heavy load.

That’s in addition to guards Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs — Orlando’s starting backcourt for most of last season.

Wagner has made strides as a ball-maker, particularly as a pull-shooter, with the German men’s national basketball team at EuroBasket 2022. How well he can show growth will depend how he is used by coach Jamahl Mosley with this team.

Mosley thinks Wagner is versatile enough to be a primary ball handler and appreciates his decision making, both on and off the ball.

“It’s not necessarily ball handling, it’s more decision making,” Mosley said on the official Magic podcast, Pod Squad. “You feel comfortable with a guy who can make decisions. That’s what we ask all of our guys to do: how can they be better decision makers? When Franz started the summer league it was ‘look how good he cuts’. He is a decision maker.

“That’s what we’re working on with all of our guys, not just with the ball in my hands. Franz will have the ball in his hands. If you’re there with four other decision-makers, you have a pretty good picture in front of you. crew.

2. Harris’ injury

Harris, who signed a 2-year, $26 million contract extension to return to Orlando before the official start of free agency on July 1, had arthroscopic surgery on August 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after a cartilage tear.

Tony Wanich, an orthopedic surgeon at HSS Sports Medicine Institute, told the Orlando Sentinel that an arthroscopic meniscectomy is not an invasive procedure and involves “the removal of the torn or unstable part of the meniscus (or cartilage)” .

Even with the Magic’s other guard/wing options, Harris’ contributions on the field will be missed depending on how long he’s been sidelined.

He’s been one of the Magic’s most consistent 3-and-D contributors in 2021-22, averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage – a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers are worth more than 2-pointers.

“Typical rehab/recovery takes about six weeks for a full return to activity,” Wanich added. “The good thing about meniscus surgery is that it’s not a very invasive procedure. After surgery, patients can move around immediately, but are limited in running or jumping, usually for the first six weeks.

A 6-8 week recovery period would give Harris a tentative return window of mid to late October.

Orlando plays seven games in the first month, so Harris shouldn’t miss too much of the season — if he misses any. He will likely be restricted for most of training camp, which begins Sept. 27.

“The first thing we focus on during this recovery process is getting full range of motion back,” Wanich said of recovery and rehabilitation after arthroscopic meniscectomy. “Whenever you perform knee or joint surgery, there is a risk of scar tissue forming, which would lead to loss of motion and stiffness in the knee. It is important to ensure that they recover their range of motion.

“The other part is making sure the knee has enough time to adjust to this new situation. What I mean by that is you have this knee where it’s lost a bit of cushion Every time you run and jump, there is more impact on this bone.The body adapts to this, but that’s why you have to worry about bringing players back too quickly.If the bone doesn’t don’t have enough time to adapt and adjust, it could delay recovery because it has too much impact on the bone.

3. Crowded house

With the Magic drafting Banchero, the re-signing of Mo Bamba and Bol Bol and the expected return of Jonathan Isaac to the field, it will be a battle for playing time in the frontcourt – especially as a forward 4/ power.

What will be the impact on the rest of the roster?

Will Okeke, who has mainly played as a 4, play more as a 3 in the lineups?

Will Ross, entering the final season of a 4-year, $54 million contract, play more as a 2/shooter after being used mostly as a 3 in 2021-22?

Where does Houstan, the No. 32 pick in the June draft, fit in the wing rotation, especially after Harris returns?

The Magic have options they will use to sort out.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Prize to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

