AutoZone, Take-Two Interactive, bluebird bio and more
Take a look at some of the biggest pre-market movers:
AutoZone (AZO) – AutoZone gained 3.9% in premarket stock after the auto parts retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its latest quarter. AutoZone’s same-store sales rose 6.2% from a year ago, double what analysts had expected amid continued strength in its business operations.
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Shares of Take-Two fell 5.8% in the pre-market after Bloomberg reported that a hacker had released gameplay for its upcoming Grand Theft Auto IV game online . This is said to be one of the biggest leaks in video game history.
bluebird bio (BLUE) – bluebird bio rose 7.3% in premarket trading after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s gene therapy for a rare and fatal brain disease in children.
Wix (WIX) – Shares of Wix jumped 4.5% in premarket action after activist investor Starboard Value disclosed a 9% stake in the web development platform company.
Coinbase (COIN) – Coinbase fell 5% pre-market as multi-month lows for cryptocurrencies weigh on sentiment in the crypto exchange and other crypto-related stocks. MicroStrategy (MSTR) – the business analytics firm that has billions of bitcoins on its balance sheet – also fell 4.9%.
FedEx (FDX) – FedEx remains under scrutiny after plunging 21.4% in Friday trading following a profit warning, its biggest single-day drop on record.
NCR (NCR) – NCR slid another 1.3% pre-market on top of a 20.3% drop on Friday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from “equal weight” to “overweight”. Friday’s decline followed news of NCR’s split into two separate companies, and Morgan Stanley said any value release from the move could take a long time to materialize.
Adobe (ADBE) – Wells Fargo downgraded shares of the software company to “equal weight” from “overweight”, saying Adobe’s planned acquisition of online design company Figma is a good product, but the price of $20 billion leaves little room for error. Adobe fell 1.3% in premarket trading after falling 16.8% last Thursday and another 3.1% on Friday.
Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) – Theravance has launched a $250 million share buyback program. As part of this program, it will buy back the 9.6 million shares held by the pharmaceutical company GSK (GSK). Theravance added 3.2% in pre-marketing.
Morning Report pets: Meet Ein, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Recently, the Pioneer Press sought photos of local Corgis, to honor the late Queen Elizabeth’s favorite royal companions.
This is how we came to learn about Ein, an 8-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi who belongs to Jen, one of our Morning Report readers.
While Ein does not live in a palace, she does have a great life:
“She is an adventurous pup who enjoys kayaking, hiking, and bike riding,” writes Jenna. “She loves playing fetch and tug, and can never get too much attention.”
Ein is not a Welsh name, but instead rooted in anime.
“Ein actually comes from a TV show anime called Cowboy Bebop,” Jenna explained. “I’m a bit of a geek and have always wanted a Corgi since i first saw the show. The name suits her really well because the Corgi in the anime is incredibly smart and goodness does that describe Corgis! They are highly intelligent, engaging dogs who love being around their humans. They can be chatty and have the typical corgi ‘grumble’ when they want attention.”
The name actually has German roots.
“Ein is also German for the number 1, and she is definitely number 1 in my heart!” Jenna writes. “I also tell people to think of Einstein without the Stein when I tell them her name, which is also appropriate because of how smart she is!”
The Corgis were also the top dogs in Queen Elizabeth’s life.
“I appreciated her love and attentiveness for Corgis,” Jenna writes. “It was always very clear how much they loved her too.”
Ein is not the first Corgi we’ve featured in the Morning Report over the years.
“Riley, the black and tan Corgi/Chihuahua mix, is 7 years old, and he holds a 6 degree black belt in snuggling. He was a rescue dog from an Oklahoma kill shelter.
“They are both good boys, although they bark like the dickens every time the postman delivers. 🙂 ”
If you’d like to have your pet featured in the Morning Report, our weekday newsletter, send your pet photos and stories to Molly Guthrey at [email protected] To subscribe to the free newsletters of the Pioneer Press, visit twincities.com/newsletters.
Column: A 2nd-quarter thrashing by the Green Bay Packers reminds the Chicago Bears of their place in a one-sided rivalry
Like so many Chicago Bears coaches before him, Matt Eberflus came to the visitor’s news conference room inside Lambeau Field late Sunday in a dour state.
Eberflus had a lopsided loss to digest and a boatload of concerning issues to sort through.
His young and hungry team couldn’t survive on intangibles alone in Week 2, struggling to tackle and failing to generate much offensive momentum. On a prime-time stage, the Bears were exposed by the reigning NFC North kings as flawed, error-prone and clearly overmatched. A 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers landed like a cement pillar to the gut.
“When this happens and you have adversity, it stings,” Eberflus said. “It hurts. And you have to soak that in.”
Like so many Bears quarterbacks before him, Justin Fields fielded questions about the deficiencies of the offense he’s tasked with running. With the Bears netting only 48 passing yards on a perfect fall evening in a game they trailed by double digits for the final 34 minutes, Fields was asked what’s missing.
“I’m not sure what’s missing in the passing game,” he said. “I don’t know.”
His aggravation was evident.
So much for those dreams of a 2-0 start and an early two-game lead over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Instead, Sunday night became a reality check, like so many of the Bears’ trips to Lambeau tend to offer.
As a rebuilding team with a thin margin for error, the Bears had far too many missteps — particularly late in the first half — to sneak out of Wisconsin with an upset.
The second quarter in particular was an absolute fireworks show for the Packers. Literally. They scored three touchdowns in the quarter, prompting a flurry of pyrotechnics in the September sky.
The Packers outgained the Bears 125-3 in that quarter and held a 9-0 advantage in first downs during a 21-0 blitzkrieg from which Fields and Co. never recovered.
Running back Aaron Jones scored on the first play of the quarter, a nifty 15-yard touchdown run that opened the door for the Packers stampede. Also included in the second-quarter avalanche:
- The Bears went three and-out on their three full possessions, once when Fields was penalized on third down for throwing a pass from 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
- The Bears offense ran almost as many plays for negative yardage (four) as it did for positive yardage (five). Mix in two penalties and the offensive sloppiness was apparent.
- The Packers, meanwhile, crawled out of a second-and-28 situation without much anxiety. Rodgers hit Romeo Doubs for 20 yards on a screen pass, then converted on third-and-long with a dart to Randall Cobb. That drive ended two plays later with a touchdown.
- The final Packers touchdown drive of the first half was an effortless 67-yard journey in which they never faced third down and scored when Rodgers hit Allen Lazard on a 5-yard slant against rookie Kyler Gordon.
Yikes.
“The rest of the three quarters were decent,” Eberflus said. “But you can’t play like that in the NFL. Every play matters.”
Just like that, the early buzz from the 7-3 lead the Bears took on Fields’ 3-yard first-quarter touchdown run turned into a pounding headache.
“That was tough, man,” said defensive end Trevis Gipson, who had two first-half sacks as one of the Bears’ few bright spots. “We’re a tough team that works really hard. And we’re built to handle adversity. … We’ve got to get back in the lab and figure out what we could have done better and implement that into our entire practice scheme.”
Much will be made of the Bears’ failed fourth-and-goal play from inside the 1 in the fourth quarter, a Fields run that was — depending on the vantage point — stopped a few whiskers short of the goal line. Eberflus challenged the officials’ ruling, convinced Fields had broken the plane, but was denied.
But more than any officiating verdict, many Bears fans will be spewing invective in Week 3, wondering why, with 9 inches to go for a possible comeback-fueling touchdown, the Bears called a quarterback run out of the shotgun rather than trying a simpler sneak from under center or even a handoff to David Montgomery, who ripped off 122 yards on 15 carries.
Eberflus and his players felt strongly the play call was a good one to attack the Packers in that situation.
“I like (that play) and the coaches liked it,” Eberflus said. “We looked at it and we practiced it and we repped it because a lot of times, you outnumber the box. Using your quarterback as a runner, you have an additional blocker, so you like your numbers in the box there. That’s why we called it.”
Added left guard Cody Whitehair: “It’s a great play, especially against this defense, with some down blocks and you’ve got a puller coming around, too, to open up that hole.”
Sure, had that play gone for a touchdown, the game might have taken an unpredictable spin down the stretch. But it’s also worth noting that the Bears lost by 17 points against a superior opponent and stumbled enough in all three phases to deserve their first loss.
The defense allowed 414 total yards with Jones accounting for 170 of those plus two touchdowns.
“For his size, he runs pretty hard,” Bears linebacker Nick Morrow said. “He’s not 240 (pounds), but he runs behind his pads, he keeps his balance and he’s a good receiver out of the backfield.”
The Bears offense, meanwhile, went 89 minutes of real time without picking up a first down, losing control of the game with four consecutive three-and-outs across the second and third quarters. And on the series that ended with Fields stopped near the goal line, the Bears somehow churned out 103 rushing yards and still went scoreless.
Mystifying.
Fields’ final stat line — 7 of 11 for 70 yards with an interception — also will be a hot topic in the coming days as the Bears’ ineffective passing attack draws justifiable scrutiny. Asked for a two-game progress report on the passing game, Eberflus talked in a circle.
“I’ll go back and look at it,” he said. “We have to look at that with the offensive staff. We threw the ball 11 times. But, again, we ran the ball really well. So we’ll look at it.”
Fields was asked if he would like a greater opportunity to throw as the season moves forward.
“Of course,” he said. “I’m a competitor. So, yeah, of course. But my job is to execute the play that’s given to me the best of my ability.”
Together, the Bears quarterback and coach seemed like a disappointed duo, humbled by their division rivals and left to begin an urgent cleanup mission as they left Lambeau Field and headed home with an agitating loss.
It seemed all so familiar.
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | Live Updates – The Denver Post
By The Associated Press
LONDON — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried on a cannon carriage from Westminster Abbey for a final procession through the heart of London.
The coffin is being transported to Windsor, outside the British capital, where the former monarch will be laid to rest later on Monday.
King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family walk behind the coffin towards Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. Tens of thousands of people line the route.
Gun salutes are fired into nearby Hyde Park, and Big Ben is rung at one-minute intervals during the procession.
The coffin is to be transported by hearse to Windsor, where the Queen will be buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS:
— Britain and the world bury Queen Elizabeth II
– Order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
— Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is a huge security challenge
– World leaders travel to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
– The royal lie in state rituals endures despite changing times
– Queen paved the way for the transition to Charles in later years
– Find more AP coverage here
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
LONDON — A two-minute silence was observed across the UK in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch’s state funeral drew to a close at Westminster Abbey.
The British royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at London’s Gothic Abbey for Monday’s service, bowed their heads as the Household Cavalry trumpeters played “The Last Post”.
The congregation then observed a two-minute silence before singing the national anthem.
A lament, played by the Queen’s piper, ended the service.
After the service, the Queen’s coffin was to be interred at Windsor Castle.
LONDON — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Queen Elizabeth II.
In a sermon at the monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, the head of the Church of England said the Queen was “joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives”.
Recalling the Queen’s promise on her 21st birthday that “her whole life would be devoted to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth”, Welby said: “Seldom has such a promise been so well kept.”
The funeral service includes readings and hymns important to the Queen, including the hymn “The Lord is my Shepherd”, which was sung at her wedding to Prince Philip at the same abbey in 1947.
___
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is underway at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners are gathered to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
The queen’s coffin sits in the center of the abbey after being carried by pallbearers on Monday and accompanied by her son King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.
They included Prince William, his wife Kate and their two eldest children George, 9, and Charlotte, 7. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also walked behind the coffin.
The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, opened the service in the Old Abbey, where Elizabeth was married and crowned.
He said: “We gather from across the country, the Commonwealth and the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service and with sure confidence to entrust her to the mercy of God our creator and redeemer.
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession has arrived at the West Door of Westminster Abbey for a state funeral service.
Pallbearers lifted the coffin from the state carriage and carried it inside the medieval Gothic abbey where 2,000 mourners stood at its entrance on Monday.
Crowds lined the route of the procession through London. Bagpipes played as soldiers wearing bearskin hats and 142 sailors escorted the coffin from Westminster Hall, where the Queen lay in state for four full days for the public to pay their respects ahead of her funeral.
The Queen’s coffin is draped with the Royal Standard and a wreath including flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House at Charles’ request.
They include rosemary for remembrance and myrtle cut from a plant that grew from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.
LONDON — Pallbearers trained by members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards have carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Westminster Hall for a solemn procession to nearby Westminster Abbey, where her state funeral is to be held.
The coffin of the late monarch has lain undisturbed in Westminster Hall for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people marched to pay their last respects.
On Monday morning, the coffin was placed on a state gun carriage, to be pulled by 142 Royal Navy service personnel to the nearby abbey past crowds of mourners lining the road.
The gun carriage was also used for the funerals of Edward VII, George V, George VI and former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family, members of the King’s Household and the Household of the Prince of Wales follow the coffin.
LONDON — US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The US leader is among hundreds of heads of state and political leaders from around the world attending the funeral in London.
Crowds of people lined up, six people deep along the route of the funeral procession after the service. Many held up their mobile phones to capture images of the day’s events.
Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the city for the ceremonies.
After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle for burial.
LONDON — A bell in Westminster Abbey has begun ringing 96 times, once for each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life.
The abbey’s tenor bell rang at 9.24am on Monday and was due to ring once a minute until the Queen’s funeral began at 11am.
Hundreds of mourners have already arrived at the Gothic cathedral for the service. They will be joined by royalty, heads of state and political leaders from around the world.
Others among members of the public include longtime nurse Nancy O’Neill, recognized for her efforts in the fight against Covid-19, and Pranav Bhanot, who helped provide 1,200 free meals during the pandemic.
Afterwards, a funeral procession will travel through the streets of the city with the coffin carried on the state carriage as it makes its way to Windsor Castle for burial.
London authorities said nearly three hours before the motorcade all public viewing areas were already full.
LONDON — Mourners arrive at Westminster Abbey to take their places for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Guests began entering the medieval Gothic abbey shortly after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT; 0300 EDT) Monday.
Dignitaries would arrive later, with many heads of state congregating at a nearby hospital to be taken by bus to the abbey.
Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953.
A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands of people filed in front of his coffin from the September 14.
CANBERRA, Australia – About 300 people are expected to watch a broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at an official Australian residence where, on her last visit to the country, the late monarch was woken in the morning by sulphur-crested cockatoos.
The doors of Government House, the residence in the Australian capital Canberra of the representative of the British monarch, Governor-General David Hurley, will be open to members of the public registered for the funeral.
Hurley attended the London funeral in person. The Queen spent several nights at Government House during her last visit to Australia in 2011 and noticed at the time the sound of the great white parrots at dawn.
The public offer to attend the funeral at the 19th-century mansion set in 54 hectares (130 acres) of parkland populated by kangaroos and other native wildlife has been overwhelmed. Registrations closed on Tuesday last week, a Government House official said.
The Queen visited Canberra on 14 of her 16 Australian visits, starting in 1954.
PARIS — The Paris Metro has renamed one of its stations after Queen Elizabeth II to honor the British monarch on the day of her state funeral.
The metro company tweeted that George V station, which serves the French capital’s famous Boulevard des Champs-Elysées, has been renamed Elizabeth II station for the day on Monday.
LONDON — The last member of the public to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay on display in Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray.
Heerey says “it was a real privilege to do that.”
She said on Monday she had walked through Westminster Hall twice – the first time in the early hours of the morning and then again just before its doors closed to mourners at 6.30am (0530 GMT).
She says the experience was “one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here”.
As the end of more than four days of the Queen’s statehood drew to a close, the stream of mourners dwindled to a trickle. After Heerey nodded to the coffin and walked away, parliamentary officials paid their last respects before leaving the Queen’s coffin in the 900-year-old room surrounded by four candles and military guards in ceremonial uniforms .
His coffin was taken later Monday morning to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral attended by 2,000 people.
LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the Royal Family in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers on Monday.
The funeral service order showed George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.
The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
By The Associated Press
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken on a gun carriage from Westminster Abbey for a last procession through the heart of London.
The coffin is being transported to Windsor, outside the British capital, where the former monarch will be laid to rest later Monday.
King Charles III and other senior royals are marching behind the coffin to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. Tens of thousands of people are lining the route.
Gun salutes are being fired in nearby Hyde Park, and Big Ben is tolling at one-minute intervals during the procession.
The coffin is to be taken by hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS:
— Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
— Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
— Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is huge security challenge
— World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
— Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times
— Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in final years
— Find more AP coverage here
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
LONDON — A two-minute silence has been observed across the United Kingdom in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch’s state funeral service drew to a close in Westminster Abbey.
Britain’s royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at the Gothic abbey in London for the service Monday, lowered their heads as Household Cavalry trumpeters played “The Last Post.”
The congregation then observed a two-minute silence before singing the national anthem.
A lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, brought the service to a close.
After the service, the queen’s coffin was to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle .
LONDON — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Queen Elizabeth II.
In a sermon at the monarch’s funeral in Westminster Abbey, the leader of the Church of England said the queen “was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”
Recalling the queen’s promise on her 21st birthday that “her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and the Commonwealth,” Welby said: “Rarely has such a promise been so well kept.”
The funeral service includes readings and hymns of significance to the queen, including the hymn “The Lord’s My Shepherd,” which was sung at her wedding to Prince Philip in the same abbey in 1947.
LONDON — The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is underway at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners are gathered to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
The queen’s coffin sits at the center of the abbey after being borne Monday by pallbearers and accompanied by her son King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.
They included Prince William, his wife Kate and their two elder children George, 9 and Charlotte, 7. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also walked behind the coffin.
Dean of Westminster David Hoyle opened the service in the ancient abbey, where Elizabeth was married and crowned.
He said: “We gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.”
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession has arrived at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey for a state funeral service.
Pallbearers have lifted the coffin from the state gun carriage and carried it inside the Gothic medieval abbey where 2,000 mourners stood as it entered Monday.
Crowds lined the route of the procession through London. Bagpipes played as soldiers in bear skin hats and 142 sailors escorted the coffin from Westminster Hall, where the queen lay in state for four full days for the public to pay their respects ahead of her funeral.
The queen’s coffin is draped with the royal standard and a wreath of flowers including blooms and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House at Charles’s request.
They include rosemary for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.
LONDON — Pallbearers formed by members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards have taken Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Westminster Hall for a solemn procession to nearby Westminster Abbey, where her state funeral service is to be held.
The late monarch’s coffin has been lying in state in Westminster Hall for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people have filed past to pay their last respects.
On Monday morning the coffin was placed on a state gun carriage, to be drawn by 142 Royal Navy service personnel to the nearby abbey past crowds of mourners lining the route.
The gun carriage was also used for the funerals of Edward VII, George V, George VI and former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
King Charles III and other members of the royal family, members of the King’s Household and the Household of the Prince of Wales are following the coffin.
LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The American leader is among hundreds of heads of state and political leaders from around the world attending the funeral service in London.
Throngs of people were lined up, six people deep along the route of the funeral procession after the service. Many held up their cellphones to grab images of the day’s events.
Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in the city for the ceremonies.
After the funeral the queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle to be laid to rest.
LONDON — A bell at Westminster Abbey has begun tolling 96 times, once for each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life.
The abbey’s Tenor Bell struck at 9:24 a.m. Monday and was due to toll once a minute until the queen’s funeral service begins at 11 a.m.
Hundreds of mourners have already arrived at the Gothic cathedral for the service. They will be joined by royalty, heads of state and political leaders from around the world.
Others drawn from members of the public include long-serving nurse Nancy O’Neill, recognized for her efforts in the fight against Covid-19, and Pranav Bhanot, who helped deliver 1,200 free meals during the pandemic.
Afterward, a funeral procession will wind through city streets with the coffin carried on the state gun carriage as it makes its way to Windsor Castle to be laid to rest.
London authorities said almost three hours before the procession that all public viewing areas were already full.
LONDON — Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service.
Guests began entering the Gothic medieval abbey shortly after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT; 3 a.m. EDT) on Monday.
Dignitaries were arriving later, with many heads of state gathering at a nearby hospital to be driven by bus to the abbey.
Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953.
A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14.
CANBERRA, Australia — Around 300 people are expected to watch a broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at an official Australian residence where during her final visit to the country the late monarch was woken in the mornings by shrieking sulfur-crested cockatoos.
The doors of Government House, the residence in the Australian capital Canberra of the British monarch’s representative Governor-General David Hurley, will be open to registered members of the public for the funeral.
Hurley is attending the London funeral in person. The queen spent several nights in Government House during her last Australian visit in 2011 and remarked at the time on the noise that the large white parrots made at dawn.
The public offer of an opportunity to watch the funeral at the 19th century mansion set on 54 hectares (130 acres) of parkland populated by kangaroos and other native wildlife was overwhelmed. Registration closed on Tuesday last week, a Government House official said.
The queen visited Canberra during 14 of her 16 Australian visits, beginning in 1954.
PARIS — The Paris Metro has renamed one of its stations after Queen Elizabeth II to honor the British monarch on the day of her state funeral.
The Metro company tweeted that the George V station, which serves the French capital’s famed Champs-Elysees boulevard, has been renamed Elizabeth II station for the day on Monday.
LONDON — The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray.
Heerey says “it felt like a real privilege to do that.”
She said Monday she went through Westminster Hall twice — the first time in the early hours of the morning and then again just before its doors closed to mourners at 6:30 a.m. (0530GMT).
She says the experience was, “one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here.”
As the end of more than four days of the queen’s lying-in-state drew to a close, the stream of mourners slowed to a trickle. After Heerey bowed her head toward the coffin and moved away, parliamentary officials paid their last respects before leaving the queen’s coffin in the 900-year-old hall ringed by four candles and military guards in ceremonial uniforms.
Her coffin was being taken later Monday morning to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral attended by 2,000 people.
LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.
George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.
The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members.
The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.
State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
The official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth IIBritain’s longest-serving monarch, peaked Monday morning with her state funeral in the old Westminster Abbey in London. The guest list for the service includes approximately 500 foreign dignitaries, including President Biden and a hundred other heads of state. The massive influx of VIPs put an unprecedented level security operationwhich was decades in the planning, on trial.
queen elizabeth died September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, his beloved estate in Scotland. His eldest son, now King Charles IIIhas leads the royal familythe nation and the world to honor his legacy and usher in a new era that is likely to present growing challenges for the kingdom and its Commonwealth.
Monday’s full service will air live, with CBS News coverage starting at 5:30 a.m. ET, anchored by Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King.
The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, 39th Dean of Westminster Abbey, who officiated at the funeral, told CBS News“You can be absolutely certain that some of the things the Queen hoped we would say will be part of the service.”
The funeral was preceded by several days of carefully choreographed public events, including a majestic procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Countless admirers lined up for mileswaiting day and night for a chance to parade past the Queen’s coffin during her four days of lying in the state.
After Monday’s service, the Queen’s coffin will be taken in a procession on foot to Hyde Park and then by hearse to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, her final resting place, where her late husband, Prince Philip, and his sister, Princess Margaret, are also buried.
Follow the updates below as events unfold.
Grub5
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
LONDON — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.
“I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: 142 Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walking behind as bagpipers played. Pall bearers carried the coffin into the abbey, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of her life.
“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners, as the funeral opened.
It drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom. The attendees then sang the national anthem.
Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment. Long before the service began, city authorities said viewing areas along the route of the funeral’s procession were full.
Millions more had been expected to tune into the funeral live on television, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby noted during the funeral that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth.
On the evening before, Charles issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.
Following the funeral, the coffin — ringed by units of the armed forces in dress uniforms and members of her family — will be brought through the capital’s streets to Wellington Arch near Hyde Park.
There, it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle — where Elizabeth spent much of her time — for another procession before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.
U.S. President Joe Biden was among leaders to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the funeral.
Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.
In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the queen’s coffin.
Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see procession carrying the queen’s coffin.
“It’s good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that … the queen was part of their family,” she said.
Associated Press journalists Sylvia Hui, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report.
