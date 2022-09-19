News
Beijing denounces a “serious violation” of American commitments after Biden’s comments on Taiwan – RT in French
China believes that the United States has violated its commitment not to support Taiwan independence, after Joe Biden declared that Washington is ready to defend the island “in the event of a Chinese invasion”.
China castigated this September 19 the recent remarks of American President Joe Biden, who assured that the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of Chinese intervention, Beijing denouncing a “serious violation” of diplomatic promises from Washington.
“This is a serious violation of the United States’ important commitment not to support Taiwanese independence. This sends a bad signal, serious, [de soutien] to the separatist forces campaigning for the independence of Taiwan,” Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, lamented to the press.
Asked if “Americans would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion”, asked by CBS, Joe Biden replied: “Yes, if an unprecedented attack were to occur.” The President of the United States made a point of stressing that he was not there in the process of “encouraging” the island to declare its independence. “It’s their decision,” he said. Asked by AFP, a spokesman for the White House had however affirmed that the policy of the United States with regard to Taiwan “had not changed”.
Joe Biden had already angered Beijing by saying at the end of May that the United States would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attempt to seize Taiwan by force. He then went back, affirming his attachment to “strategic ambiguity”, a deliberately vague concept which has governed the Taiwanese policy of the United States for decades. The “strategic ambiguity”, which consists for Washington in refraining from saying whether or not the United States would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion, has made it possible to maintain a certain stability in the region so far.
Tensions at the top
Tensions around Taiwan have escalated in recent months, culminating in the visit to Taipei in early August by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, which sparked outrage in Beijing, which views the visit as an attack on its sovereignty. China had then launched the most important military maneuvers in its history around the island.
On September 2, Washington announced the sale of arms worth $1.1 billion to Taiwan. This is the biggest sale of American arms for the island since the arrival of the presidency of Joe Biden, in January 2021. A sale to which Beijing said it was “firmly opposed”, expressing its fears “that it will further affect relations with the United States, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.
A few days earlier, Beijing recalled in this respect that any military contact with the island violated the principle of “one China”; principle adhered to by the United States, which maintains diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, recognized as the only legal government of China, but which at the same time does not recognize China’s sovereignty over Taiwan and maintains relations not official with the island.
China considers Taiwan, an island with a population of around 23 million, to be one of its provinces, which it has yet to successfully reunify with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese Civil War. (1949). In seven decades, the communist army has never been able to conquer the island, which has remained under the control of the Republic of China – the regime that once ruled mainland China and now only rules Taiwan.
Are Abbott and DeSantis “trolling” while transporting migrants?
CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked about the “State of the Union” on Sunday if the governors. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) were “trolling” by sending migrants to northern cities.
Tapper said: “Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew migrant planes from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard without any warning to local authorities. I understand that immigration is a mess and has needed reform for decades. These are people fleeing Marxism in Venezuela. Many were falsely told that there would be jobs and housing waiting for them when they arrived in Massachusetts. Do you support what Abbott and DeSantis are doing? »
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said, “They are doing their best to try to send a message to the rest of the nation about the plight of these people who come from south of the border. You’re talking about 3.4 million people since the start of this Biden administration who have crossed the border.
Tapper said: “This immigration crisis has literally been going on for decades. There hasn’t been a major immigration bill since Ronald Reagan was president.
He continued, “One of the buses sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott dropped off about 50 migrants outside the vice president’s residence, including a one-month-old baby. There’s no warning to Mayor Adams. You just heard of him or people from Martha’s Vineyard. I get that they’re trying to send a message, to get attention, but isn’t there a degree of trolling here? Do you really have no problem using human beings, a month old baby, small children to make a political point like this?
Rounds said, “You have to put this into perspective with what is happening on the southern border right now. Every day, thousands of people come with babies. They arrive in these states. It’s the governors who are dealing with this, not just in terms of 50 of them, they’re talking hundreds or even thousands a day. ”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
ECB’s De Guindos: Exact number of rate hikes will depend on data
- Monetary policy always tries to act to fight inflation
- Further interest rate hikes will depend on economic data
There is still time before the decision at next month’s policy meeting on October 27, so I think we might have a better idea of what the ECB wants to do by then. Another 75 basis point rate hike is plausible as money markets have priced in around 70 basis points for October and December, although rate cuts are already forecast for the end of next year.
“Conor McGregor’s loss didn’t define him”
Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts and will be remembered as a sports legend.
The ‘King of Rio’ has confirmed to the UFC that he plans to hang up the gloves, even though he has one fight left on his contract.
Aldo’s most recent fight came in August in a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. It was the Brazilian’s 20th under the promotion’s banner, and he had eight more in the WEC before being absorbed by the UFC.
He is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history and was a two-time featherweight champion.
He made an incredible seven successful title defenses, the most in UFC featherweight history.
The 36-year-old also has 18 wins and 11 finishes in the featherweight division, both records.
Aldo defended his belt against big names like Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Frankie Edgar to stage the biggest fight of his career against Conor McGregor.
This fight only lasted 13 seconds when he was knocked out by a left hook from the Irishman.
As esteemed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said, Aldo didn’t let that loss define his career.
He wrote on Twitter: “José Aldo’s greatest legacy, [in my opinion], are not title defenses, wins or knockouts. It’s that he didn’t let the 2015 loss to McGregor define him.
“Many would have let that moment break them. Not Aldo. He made his way and even succeeded in two weight classes. Absolute legend.
Aldo went on to go 6-6 after that fight against McGregor in 2015, even challenging for the bantamweight title as recently as 2020.
The good and the great of the MMA world have paid tribute to the Brazilian.
The King of Rio! What a career my brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat açaí with cashew and milk powder for me @josealdojunior
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 18, 2022
I only wish the Featherweight Goat the best @josealdojunior
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 18, 2022
The king of Rio calls it a career
Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a mythical course pic.twitter.com/VvRQwFV0PO
— UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022
One of the best to do so. Enjoy your retirement legend @josealdojunior
– Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 19, 2022
Congratulations on an amazing career @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/2T4tmAaMr5
—Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) September 19, 2022
I always wonder what could have been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge and the crazy atmosphere.
Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/I4fHHLBMgc
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022
3 storylines to monitor with Orlando Magic’s wing options ahead of training camp
The Orlando Magic have plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season, which will tip off against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19.
Their training camp, which starts in one week at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center, should help provide answers.
The Magic’s 2½ weeks between the start of camp and the regular season, which includes five preseason games, will provide insight on their plan for their wings (combo players who can slot in at shooting guard or small forward).
Orlando’s wings include Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke, Terrence Ross and Franz Wagner.
Forwards Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield also are signed to two-way contracts with the Magic, while Joel Ayayi will be included on Orlando’s 20-man training-camp roster after signing an Exhibit 10 deal.
Here are three storylines to monitor once camp starts:
1. Wagner’s usage
Wagner exceeded expectations by playing at an elite level for a rookie most of the season.
He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances), being named to the All-Rookie first team and finishing fourth (two third-place votes) for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.
When asked to do more, Wagner stepped up in multiple facets — especially as a defender, pick-and-roll ballhandler, driver and playmaker.
He was a high-level cutter and off-ball threat offensively.
The questions surrounding Wagner entering his second season are not only about how he’ll build off last year but also his usage.
Wagner may not be relied upon as a ballhandler as much.
Forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, and Markelle Fultz, who returned from a torn left knee anterior cruciate ligament, likely will carry a significant load.
That’s in addition to guards Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs — Orlando’s starting backcourt for most of last season.
Wagner took steps forward as an on-ball creator, especially as a pull-up shooter, with the German men’s national basketball team in EuroBasket 2022. How much he’ll be able to show that growth will depend on how he’s used by coach Jamahl Mosley with this team.
Mosley thinks Wagner is versatile enough to be a primary ballhandler and values his decision-making, both on and off the ball.
“It’s not necessarily the ballhandling, it’s more the decision-making,” Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “You feel comfortable with a guy who can make decisions. That’s what we’re asking all of our guys to do: How can they be better decision-makers? When Franz first started summer league it was ‘look at how well he cuts.’ That’s a decision-maker.
“That’s what we work on with all our guys, not just with the ball in my hands. Franz will have the ball in his hands some. If you’re out there with four other decision-makers, you’re looking at a pretty good team.”
2. Harris’ injury
Harris, who signed a 2-year, $26 million contract extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1, had arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after tearing cartilage.
Tony Wanich, an orthopedic surgeon at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute, told the Orlando Sentinel an arthroscopic meniscectomy isn’t an invasive procedure and involves “removing the torn or unstable portion of the meniscus (or cartilage).”
Even with the Magic’s other guard/wing options, Harris’ on-court contributions will be missed depending on how long he’s sidelined.
He was one of the Magic’s most consistent 3-and-D contributors in 2021-22, averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
“Typical rehab/recovery is about six weeks for a full return to activity,” Wanich added. “The good thing about meniscus surgery is it’s not a very invasive procedure. After surgery, patients are able to move around right away but they’re limited as far as running or jumping usually for that first six weeks.”
A 6-8 week recovery period would give Harris a tentative return time frame for mid-to-late October.
Orlando plays seven games in the opening month, so Harris shouldn’t miss too much of the season — if he misses any. He’ll likely be limited for most of training camp, which starts Sept. 27.
“The first thing we focus on during that recovery process is getting back full range of motion,” Wanich said of the recovery and rehab from an arthroscopic meniscectomy. “Any time you do any sort of knee/joint surgery, there’s a risk for scar tissue formation, which would lead to loss of motion and stiffness in the knee. Focusing on making sure they recover their range of motion is important.
“The other part is making sure the knee has enough time to adapt to this new situation. What I mean by that is you’ve got this knee where it’s lost a little bit of a cushion. Every time you do run and jump, there’s more impact that gets put on that bone. The body adapts to that, but this is why you’ve got to worry about rushing players back too quickly. If the bone doesn’t have enough time to adapt and adjust, that could delay the recovery because it’s putting too much impact on the bone.”
3. Crowded house
With the Magic drafting Banchero, re-signing Mo Bamba and Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac’s expected return to the floor, it’ll be a battle for playing time in the frontcourt — especially as the 4/power forward.
What’ll be the impact on the rest of the roster?
Will Okeke, who’s mainly played the 4, play more as the 3 in lineups?
Will Ross, who’s entering the last season of a 4-year, $54 million contract, play more as the 2/shooting guard after mostly being used as the 3 in 2021-22?
Where does Houstan, the No. 32 pick in June’s draft, fit in the wing rotation, especially after Harris returns?
The Magic have options they’ll use camp to sort through.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Rising bond yields change the calculus of stocks
