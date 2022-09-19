News
Beyond meat is beyond hope
Beyond meat the stock is crashing. What a stunning development.
In 2019, Beyond Meat went public amid massive media coverage, and its stock exploded. It peaked at $234 per share in the summer of 2019. Partnerships with distributors, retail grocery chains and fast food restaurants were announced. A public relations blitz led to flattering media coverage. It’s the future. It’s clean. It’s sustainable. The flatulence of cows causes climatic changes. Eat this fake burger or everyone will die.
Ravens WR Devin Duvernay suffers concussion; OLB Steven Means carted off with ankle injury vs. Dolphins
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion), outside linebacker Steven Means (ankle) and rookie cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams exited Sunday’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins because of injuries.
Coach John Harbaugh did not comment on the injuries after the game.
Duvernay suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter after he took a hard hit on a 16-yard completion with 4:23 left. Duvernay, who had a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the game, jogged off to the sideline and was evaluated in the medical tent before being ruled out.
Duvernay’s concussion could affect the Ravens’ depth at wide receiver leading into next week’s game against the New England Patriots. James Proche II (groin) was inactive on Sunday.
Williams’ injury happened with 24 seconds left. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass in the end zone to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle when Williams leaped and landed awkwardly. Williams remained on the ground, was attended to by trainers and limped off the field.
Means exited the game with 14:43 left in the second. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was tackled by Broderick Washington and Malik Harrison for a 3-yard loss, and Means remained on the ground in obvious pain. He took his helmet off and could not put any pressure on his right foot. Means was looked at by trainers before being carted off the field.
Means, who turned 32 on Friday, signed with the Ravens in the offseason before being cut and signed to the practice squad. After Means was activated for the Ravens’ season-opener against the New York Jets, Harbaugh announced this week that he was signed to the active roster.
With Means injured, the Ravens have depth issues at outside linebacker. Second-year pro Odafe Oweh and veteran Justin Houston are the only healthy outside linebackers, as Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are both recovering from torn Achilles tendon injuries.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle – The Denver Post
By JOSH DUBOW
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle on Sunday.
Lance went down after throwing the ball on the second practice of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A trolley came out onto the pitch and Lance’s leg was put in a cast before he was removed. The 49ers immediately announced he would not be returning.
Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid tribute to him before leaving the field and were replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on his first full practice and passed for 154 yards.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan announced Lance’s prediction immediately after the game.
Lance took over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Lance spent his rookie season mostly on the bench watching Garoppolo as the Niners made it all the way to the NFC title game before losing to the Rams.
San Francisco planned to trade Garoppolo this offseason, but was unable to do so after undergoing shoulder surgery in March.
Garoppolo remained on the roster but did not train with the team at all during training camp, throwing alone at the side, before agreeing to return as a substitute on a reduced contract.
Instead of the non-guaranteed base salary of $24.2 million that Garoppolo owed this season, he will receive a fully guaranteed base salary of $6.5 million, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the opportunity to earn nearly $9 million more in game time bonuses.
Now he might have a chance to play a bigger role depending on how long Lance is injured. Garoppolo was quick to get into shape, throwing a 38-yard TD pass to Ross Dwelley on his first full possession.
Lance was 2-for-3 for 30 passing yards and had three carries for 13 yards before leaving the game. This is the second time Lance has been injured during his brief stint in the NFL. He suffered a knee injury after his first start last season against Arizona when Garoppolo was injured.
After job well done from Dereck Rodríguez, Twins turn to fresh arm, Ronny Henriquez
CLEVELAND — Dereck Rodríguez got the call around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning: He was needed in Cleveland — immediately.
Just over an hour later, he was on a plane, taking off to meet the Twins in Ohio. Hours later, he was activated ahead of the second game of the Twins’ doubleheader to join the bullpen, and, after churning through five other relievers, the Twins turned the game over to Rodríguez.
“I was sitting there for five hours, and then that phone rang and nobody else was in the bullpen,” he said. “I knew the game was mine pretty much until it was over.”
Rodríguez did cover the final 3 2/3 innings of the marathon game, which the Twins wound up losing on a Jermaine Palacios error in the 15th inning.
Rodriguez’s reward for a job well done? A trip back to Triple-A.
“D-Rod was awesome. Awesome. Without him, we’re not playing baseball for that long last night, and we’re not going to be able to stick around in that game,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s not easy to put up zeros when there’s runners starting on second base.”
Baldelli said Rodríguez, a starter who was originally scheduled to start for the Saints on Saturday, would have pitched indefinitely had the game continued on. And with the bullpen, Rodríguez now included, so taxed after the doubleheader, the Twins needed to bring in a fresh arm. That wound up being rookie Ronny Henriquez.
“On the human side looking across at a guy that just did what he did, you can tell him all of the incredible things that he just did and acknowledge those things,” Baldelli said of Rodríguez. “I think that’s not just worth doing — I think those things need to be said. But also there’s actually no alternative at this point and he understands that. I think he understands it probably as well as any player.”
Henriquez, 22, was part of the return from the Texas Rangers this March for catcher Mitch Garver. The Twins’ No. 22 prospect per MLB Pipeline has spent the entirety of this season at Triple-A St. Paul, recording a 5.66 earned-run average across 95 1/3 innings.
Henriquez has been used both as a starter and as a multi-inning reliever this year with St. Paul.
“He’s made a lot of nice moves at Triple-A,” Baldelli said. “I think he’s a significantly better pitcher with a lot of different tools to look at now than where he was at the beginning of the year. … I could see a lot of scenarios where he does actually get out there, and he’s out there pitching for us in spots that could be important spots.”
Henriquez, who did not get into Sunday’s game against the Guardians, said he was packing for the Saints’ next road trip to Indianapolis when he got the call from Triple-A manager Toby Gardenhire that he’d be joining the Twins.
“He asked me if I was ready to pitch and I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he was like, ‘You’re pitching in the big leagues tomorrow,’” Henriquez said. “And I was in shock.”
BRIEFLY
While starting pitcher Louie Varland was officially returned to Triple-A after serving as the 29th man on Sunday, Baldelli said their plan was to have him remain with them on the road trip right now as a member of a taxi squad. “We’re going to let him stay on a routine here with us right now and we’ll see what happens.” … The San Francisco Giants claimed reliever Jharel Cotton off of waivers. The Twins had designated the reliever, who had a 2.83 earned-run average in 25 games, for assignment four separate times this season.
Ryan kicks the white ball again, Twins beat Guardians 3-0
CLEVELAND –Joe Ryan kicked the white ball for the second straight outing and became just the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season, leading the Twins over the Cleveland Guardians of AL-Central 3-0 on Sunday.
Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second against Cody Morris (0-2) and AL batting leader Luis Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth against Enyel De Los Santos. Third-place Minnesota snapped an eight-game losing streak against Cleveland, and the second-place Chicago White Sox moved within 3½ games of the Guardians.
Cleveland had won the first three games of the five-game series, which ends Monday. The third-placed Twins lead the Guardians by six games.
“It was kind of like a plug-type performance from him at a time when everyone felt we needed someone to go out there and do something like that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. .
Ryan (12-8) allowed three hits in 7 2/3 innings, struck out five and scored two in his first start since being retired after seven hitless innings and 106 throws against Kansas City. The only former Minnesota starter to reach No. 8 this year was Dylan Bundy on June 18 at Arizona.
“It’s super important to me,” Ryan said of the deep throw. “It’s something we’ve tried to preach as staff all year. It hasn’t happened as consistently as we would have liked.”
Ryan said he took his usual approach, which is to have a no-hitter from the moment he takes the mound.
“I think about it every game until whatever happens,” he said. “If it happens on the first pitch, I’m like the no-hitter walks away.”
Center fielder Gilberto Celestino made a catch near the runway warning of José Ramirez’s drive to end a threat in the sixth. The Twins’ infield also turned three double plays.
“Celestino’s take was beyond electric,” Ryan said. “That’s probably the most double plays I’ve had all year.”
Ryan was out after the single with two outs from Myles Straw in the eighth. Jovani Moran retired Andrés Giménez on a flyout and Jhoan Duran pitched in the ninth for his eighth save. Ramirez walked one with one out, but Duran struck out the last two batters.
The Twins lost both games of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader, including the last drink that lasted 15 innings.
“Great day at the ballpark, great day out there after a long day at the ballpark,” Baldelli said. “It’s amazing what a huge effort from your starting pitcher and a few big swings does to put a good vibe back into things.”
Morris struck out six in six innings in his fourth major league start.
“He filled the strike zone, getting better each time, the change was effective,” manager Terry Francona said. “As he becomes more consistent with that curve ball, that will definitely help.”
Besides Cave’s home run, Morris’ toughest battle came first in a 14-pitch battle with Arraez to start the game which ended in a right-hand straight single.
REGISTER
Giménez was hit with a pitch for the 21st time this season, one more than the previous club record set by Ryan Garko in 2007. … Amed Rosario had eight hits on Saturday, tying Cleveland’s record for most hits safe in a double. Rosario had four hits each game. Nap Lajoie (1910), George Burns (1924) and Earl Averill (1933) also had eight hits in a doubleheader.
LIST MOVEMENTS
Minnesota selected contract RHP Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A St. Paul. He would become the first Twins player born in the 2000s to appear in a game. Henriquez was born June 20, 2000. … RHP Dereck Rodriguez, who pitched the last 3 2/3 innings and lost in Game 2 of Saturday, was designated for an assignment.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: 2B Nick Gordon was out of the lineup after playing both games on Saturday, but walked as a hitter in the ninth. He was taken out of Friday’s game after fouling a ball with his foot and was hit in the arm by a pitch in Saturday’s second game.
Goalies: Francona said RHP Zach Plesac (broken right hand) will either undergo minor league rehab or kick off a mock game on Tuesday. Plesac has been on the injured list since August 30.
NEXT
RHP Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.83 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the series finale. Gray is 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA in three starts against the Guardians this season. RHP Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51 ERA) will pitch for Cleveland. Quantrill is 12-0 in 41 games at Progressive Field and has made 33 consecutive home starts without a loss.
Joe Ryan shines once more as Twins beat Guardians
CLEVELAND — Joe Ryan waded into unfamiliar territory on Sunday — both for himself and for Twins starters: the eighth inning.
It was the first time in the rookie’s young career that he pitched past the seventh and just the second time all season that a Twins starter has recorded an out in the eighth inning. And it was sorely needed after the Twins emptied out the bullpen during Saturday’s doubleheader, which featured a marathon 15-inning nightcap. Ryan’s 7 2/3 pristine innings on Sunday afternoon propelled the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Guardians at Progressive Field.
The eighth inning, he said, was cool. It would have been cool, he said, to finish it, too.
He didn’t get the chance, but his effort went a long way on Sunday.
“(It was) super important to me,” Ryan said of pitching deep to help preserve the bullpen. “It’s something we’ve preached as a staff the whole year, and it hasn’t really happened as consistently as we’d like. But yeah, just the ability — it was awesome in a one-run game, too, to be able to go out there and make pitches and stay in the game a little longer.”
Ryan was protecting a one-run lead for most of his start after Jake Cave hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning. But the one run was enough for Ryan on a day in which he didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning.
That after throwing seven hitless innings in his last start out against the Kansas City Royals. Between those two starts, Ryan hasn’t allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings. He became the first starter for the Twins (73-73) to throw seven or more scoreless innings in consecutive starts since Martín Pérez accomplished the feat in 2019.
“I like it when they don’t score,” Ryan said. “That’s good for us, so if we can just keep them not scoring and if we score more, that’s fun. And usually a good outcome.”
Sure is.
“When you throw the ball the way he did last time out, to come back out here and basically do it again and throw the ball with that type of consistency and stuff and executions, all the stuff we talk about every day, he was at a very, very high level today from beginning to end.”
Catcher Gary Sánchez, who was behind the plate for both of those starts, praised his control and said Ryan “did a great job not giving them a lot of opportunities to foul a lot of balls.”
“We were just attacking,” Sánchez said.
And in the process, they helped the Twins snap an eight-game losing streak to the Guardians (79-67), including three losses in the past two days.
After Ryan, the Twins turned to Jovani Moran, who recorded the final out of the ninth inning, and then Jhoan Duran, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning after Luis Arraez had given the Twins some breathing room.
The Twins loaded the bases using a pair of walks and a hit before Arraez, who began the game with a 14-pitch at-bat that ended with a single, shot his second hit of the day up the middle, driving in a pair of runs to help put the game away and make a winner out of Ryan and the Twins.
“That’s about as good of a start as you could ever ask for,” Baldelli said. “We’ll take more of that.”
The stars step out in New York for the premiere of ‘Amsterdam’
NEW YORK — The stars step out in New York for the premiere of ‘Amsterdam’
The stars stepped out at Lincoln Center on Sunday night for the premiere of ‘Amsterdam’ – a new feature film which will be released next month just in time for the Oscars.
“Amsterdam” features three former Oscar winners and even an Oscar host. It’s directed by a guy who grew up in Larchmont. Writer-director David O. Russell has garnered Oscar nominations for movies like “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and his latest is making a bold bid for attention.
“Amsterdam” tells us the story of what happened to World War I veterans when the depression hit, and it wasn’t pretty.
Christian Bale and John David Washington play soldiers injured in combat, cared for by a French nurse played by Margo Robbie.
After a post-war interlude in Amsterdam, the guys find themselves embroiled in a murder in the United States. As the Depression strains democracy, a general, played by Robert De Niro, is recruited by American fascists, but will the commander be friend or foe to our heroes?
Robert DeNiro is so awesome, and there are also cameo appearances from Taylor Swift, Mike Myers and Chris Rock that will amuse their fans.
“Amsterdam” is released on October 7 and is distributed by 20th Century Fox, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.
