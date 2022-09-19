Biden on whether to run again in 2024: ‘That remains to be seen,’ no ‘firm decision’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden avoided answering whether he would run for re-election during an appearance on Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”

During the CBS interview, Scott Pelley asked the president if he was “committed” to running for office in 2024 or if “certain conditions” had to be met.

“Look, if I said to you, ‘I’m running again,’ all of a sudden a whole range of things come into play that I have – demands that I have to change and move and do,” Biden said, in terms of electoral laws.

He explained, “It’s way too early to make that kind of decision. I respect fate. And so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m going to do that job. And within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, as we approach next year, make a judgment call on what to do.”

When asked if he had decided to run in 2024, Biden remained evasive.

“Listen, my intention, as I said, is that I will run again. But that’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen. see,” Biden said.

Various mainstream media outlets and even some Democrats have expressed doubts about whether Biden should run again in 2024. Many have pointed to his age, noting that at 79 he is already the oldest president in history. . In 2024, he will be 82 years old.

Pelley asked Biden to comment on concerns about his age, saying, “Some people ask if you’re fit for the job. And when you hear that, I wonder what you think.”

“Look at me. I mean, honest to God, that’s all I think. Look at me,” Biden said. “If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you watch and, you know, respect my job of the time. Do what I do. I think – you know, I don’t know – when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don’t have them saying, ‘ Wait a minute – how old are you? How old are you — what can I say?’ You know, I mean, it’s a matter of, you know, that old expression: the proof that the pudding is in the eating. I mean, I respect that people would say, you know, ” You are old. “And — but I think it depends on how much energy you have, and whether or not the work you’re doing is compatible with what anyone of any age would be able to do.”

Although Democratic strategists admit concerns about Biden’s age, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Biden intends to run again in 2024.

“The president, as you know, has been asked this question many times, and he has answered it,” Jean-Pierre said. “His answer was quite simple, which is that he is a candidate for re-election. I cannot say more than that.”

Biden has also previously said he intends to run again “if he is healthy.”

