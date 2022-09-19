News
Biden on whether to run again in 2024: ‘That remains to be seen,’ no ‘firm decision’
President Biden avoided answering whether he would run for re-election during an appearance on Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”
During the CBS interview, Scott Pelley asked the president if he was “committed” to running for office in 2024 or if “certain conditions” had to be met.
“Look, if I said to you, ‘I’m running again,’ all of a sudden a whole range of things come into play that I have – demands that I have to change and move and do,” Biden said, in terms of electoral laws.
He explained, “It’s way too early to make that kind of decision. I respect fate. And so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m going to do that job. And within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, as we approach next year, make a judgment call on what to do.”
BIDEN’S INTERVIEW WITH ’60 MINUTES’ MARKS FIRST MEETING WITH US JOURNALIST IN SEVEN MONTHS
When asked if he had decided to run in 2024, Biden remained evasive.
“Listen, my intention, as I said, is that I will run again. But that’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen. see,” Biden said.
Various mainstream media outlets and even some Democrats have expressed doubts about whether Biden should run again in 2024. Many have pointed to his age, noting that at 79 he is already the oldest president in history. . In 2024, he will be 82 years old.
Pelley asked Biden to comment on concerns about his age, saying, “Some people ask if you’re fit for the job. And when you hear that, I wonder what you think.”
CHUCK TODD ON NEW NBC POLL: BIDEN ‘GETS A LIFT FROM JUST DONALD TRUMP’S PRESENCE’
“Look at me. I mean, honest to God, that’s all I think. Look at me,” Biden said. “If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you watch and, you know, respect my job of the time. Do what I do. I think – you know, I don’t know – when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don’t have them saying, ‘ Wait a minute – how old are you? How old are you — what can I say?’ You know, I mean, it’s a matter of, you know, that old expression: the proof that the pudding is in the eating. I mean, I respect that people would say, you know, ” You are old. “And — but I think it depends on how much energy you have, and whether or not the work you’re doing is compatible with what anyone of any age would be able to do.”
Although Democratic strategists admit concerns about Biden’s age, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Biden intends to run again in 2024.
“The president, as you know, has been asked this question many times, and he has answered it,” Jean-Pierre said. “His answer was quite simple, which is that he is a candidate for re-election. I cannot say more than that.”
Biden has also previously said he intends to run again “if he is healthy.”
Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.
Fox
News
How Will Parks and Justin Hardee orchestrated the Jets kick
CLEVELAND — Will Parks found Justin Hardee as the two took to the field for the Jets’ onside kick attempt with 1:22 left in the game.
“We were going out for the game and my guy Will Parks was like, ‘Man, I’m gonna smack Amari Cooper. I’m gonna keep the ball alive for y’all,’ Hardee said.
Parks did, and Hardee was able to jump on the ball and give the Jets offense the chance it needed to win the game. Nine plays later, the Jets were in the end zone and the point after gave them a 31-30 lead. It was all set up by Hardee and Parks collecting the spinning kick from Braden Mann.
“Once the ball was spinning all I saw was the guy who was supposed to catch it got hit and then another guy and it bounced off a few hands but once he touched my hands, he wasn’t going anywhere else,” Hardee said.
Mann said the Jets work on in-game kicks every week and have a variety of them. On this one, he faked to his right and kicked to his left. Instead of a high, hopping kick, he spun him around on the floor.
“It was a crazy game,” Mann said. “It was a really good job from Will Parks and Hardee on the outside, jumping on it. It’s not an easy job to do. They have a good chance of getting hit pretty well. It was a great work for them to keep it in play and Hardee to jump on it.
The onside kick wasn’t Mann’s only contribution. He had two punts inside the 20 and also completed a 17-yard pass to Jeff Smith on a fake punt in the first quarter that gave the Jets some momentum on the way to their first touchdown. It came a week after Mann had a 20-yard punt in the loss to the Ravens. Mann did not bow on Sunday, however.
“It was really cool to win with everyone,” Mann said. “It was a great team win, great complementary football at the end of the day.”
Kicker Greg Zuerlein had a 57-yard field goal to tie the game 17-17 with 14:19 remaining. The kick tied the Jets record for longest field goal. Chandler Catanzaro hit 57 yards in 2017, also at Cleveland.
Rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall each scored their first career touchdowns. … CB Bryce Hall was an idle surprise. … S Ashtyn Davis made the game-sealing interception on his only defensive play of the game, per ESPN.
hero
Joe Flacco, the 37-year-old Jets quarterback, completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards with four touchdowns and no INTs. He threw for two touchdowns in the final 1:22 to help set up the comeback win.
Zero
Browns running back Nick Chubb inexplicably scored on a 12-yard run with 1:55 left in the game, with the Browns already leading by a touchdown and the Jets out of timeouts. If Chubb had knelt before reaching the goal line, the Browns could have won the game. By scoring, he gave the Jets the only glimmer of hope they needed.
unsung hero
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a career day in his second NFL game, catching eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson caught a 15-yard TD pass with 22 seconds left in the game to win it – after dropping a critical third pass to end a streak earlier in the fourth quarter.
Key stat
2 Sacks the Jets allowed against a pass-rush heavy team that includes Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Each was held to a sack and failed to blow up the Jets offense.
quote of the day
“Winning in the NFL is like a drug. Not that I have experience with drugs, but it’s addictive. It’s a powerful thing.”
– Jets quarterback Joe Flacco
New York Post
News
FX Option expires September 19 at 10:00 a.m. in New York
There’s nothing significant on the board for today, so the techs will keep talking in the meantime. The same can be said for the most part heading into Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, although there will be some big issues for EUR/USD to watch out for at parity in the latter stages of the week.
It will be interesting to see how this relates to the Fed’s policy decision as well as the difficult technical situation following the key risk event later in the week. But for now, there is nothing on the chart to really influence trading sentiment as the new week begins.
For more information on the use of this data, you can refer to this article here.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
The failure of the 4th game and 1 of Justin Fields stops the momentum of the Chicago Bears. What the QB had to say on the call – and the replay.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was firm when asked about the critical fourth-and-one play in the Green Bay Packers’ 27-10 win Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Did Fields think he crossed the goal line midway through the fourth quarter?
“Yeah,” Fields said.
How much of a game-changer would it have been if the officials agreed?
“It changes everything,” he says.
The Bears trailed 24-10 with 8 minutes and 13 seconds left when they lined up inside the 1-yard line. Fields took a shotgun blast and surged past a scrum of players that included right guard Lucas Patrick, tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery. Fields advanced to the line, but authorities ruled he failed to cross.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus challenged the decision, and the replay was played repeatedly on the stadium’s video card and televisions. In the end, the field call stood and the Packers continued to eat over five minutes before Mason Crosby’s 28-yard field goal made it a three-point game.
Any chance of a Bears rally has gone.
“I saw the replay up top and it looked like she was in it, but there probably wasn’t enough evidence to undo it,” Kmet said. “Tough call there. I thought we were gaining momentum at the end and that would have been a good position for a comeback.
Beyond whether Fields crossed the goal line, the play call to line up in the shotgun formation when the Bears were inside 1 will be examined in depth in the coming week.
The Eberflus and Bears players said they’ve been practicing the game all week and are comfortable with him being called.
“You outnumber the box,” Eberflus said. “So you use your quarterback as a runner. You have an extra blocker, so you like your numbers in the box over there. That’s why we called it. It was the best game we had at that time.
Says Fields: “It’s us against them. It’s just the trenches. It’s our O line against the D line and we’ll never know if I got in or not. But just a tribute to these guys for fighting over this.
A game earlier, Fields was ruled to rush for a 6-yard touchdown, but this replay showed his knee dropped before hitting the pylon with the football.
That set up the critical play, one of many the Bears will be looking at in the coming days, as left guard Cody Whitehair was already set to do after the game.
“I could have helped identify it better with the noise and all that,” Whitehair said. “I kind of let Braxton (Jones) dry out there, but we’re going to fix that and it won’t happen again.”
The Bears needed a desperate comeback because their offense couldn’t get going after scoring a touchdown on its first drive.
The Bears came out in the second half intent on running the ball, sticking to it even as time started ticking. David Montgomery had 122 yards on 15 carries — 8.1 yards per carry — and Khalil Herbert had four carries for 38 yards.
But Fields only completed 7 of 11 passes for 70 yards without a touchdown and a late interception. He was sacked three times for a loss of 22 yards. Equanimeous St. Brown was the Bears’ leading receiver with two catches for 39 yards, and Darnell Mooney was the only other wide receiver with a catch for minus-4 yards.
“(Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy) said before the game that we were going to put it through them,” Fields said. “D-Mo, I don’t know what he ate today, but he was going crazy. O-line did a great job blocking and he did a great job running. My job is not to call the games. My job is to run the game given to me as best I can.
It wasn’t enough to match Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense, which rebounded from a poor first outing in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings for 414 yards. Rodgers threw for 234 and two touchdowns, and Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Those numbers meant the Packers weren’t left out looking at the hypotheses of a game.
“We’re going to let it sting for 24 hours and come back to it tomorrow,” Kmet said. “Move on and keep improving every week.”
()
denverpost sports
News
Oscar De La Hoya Says He ‘Fall Asleep’ As Canelo Beats Gennady Golovkin In Trilogy Fight
It seems not everyone was entertained by Canelo’s trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin, as promoter Oscar De La Hoya admitted he was falling asleep.
On Saturday night, Canelo bounced back from his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol by recording a dominating win over GGG.
The first fight between the two men ended in a split decision draw, with Canelo winning the rematch by majority decision in two extremely close contests.
But, according to promoter De La Hoya, the third fight did not carry the same excitement.
“I was falling asleep until Holly Sonders grabbed my a**,” De La Hoya said on Instagram as he sat at ringside.
This is just the latest in a long feud between the two, which began after Canelo sued De La Hoya and his promotion company, Golden Boy, to become a free agent in 2020.
Then the pair began publicly bashing each other ahead of Canelo’s fight with Billy Joe Saunders in 2021, as the Mexican said in an interview that De La Hoya had ‘no loyalty’ and was more ‘worried about drinking’. .
De La Hoya didn’t appreciate those insults at the time and he clapped back under an Instagram post of Canelo coaching a young boxer.
Support
Promoter Eddie Hearn backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Deontay Wilder if they face off
Unexpected
Benn says he’s ‘surprised’ Eubank Jr took fight ahead of October clash
Next?
‘Let’s fight’ – Eubank Jr calls out Golovkin after loss to Canelo
RESPECT
Canelo reveals what he said to Golovkin in the ring after settling feud
NEXT?
‘Dangerous’ – Usyk calls out Wilder as new target opponent and slams Fury
OFFICIAL
Full Canelo vs Golovkin judges scorecards revealed after controversy
“Please, this guy is doing everything wrong. Heads up when he throws hooks. On his heels, flat feet. What else? Oh, he avoids Charlo. said De La Hoya.
Canelo didn’t mince words in his response, saying, “Oh really? You want me to talk? You fucking traitor.
“Do me a favor and fuck you.”
That being said, De La Hoya seemed to be trying to salvage his relationship with Canelo recently, even posting on Twitter wishing him luck ahead of his latest clash with Golovkin.
“I wish Canelo and Golovkin all the best,” said De La Hoya, “and may they have all the strength and courage possible to wage an all-out WAR on the fans!!!”
Sports
News
News
Anita Vogel on government plans to give money to the homeless: ‘Why not take the money and help put people to work?’
‘Big Sunday Show’ panelists commented on reports that the City of Denver is joining more than 40 cities across America to ‘donate money’ to their homeless populations, in an effort to help them to get off the street.
Denver recently announced plans to donate up to $12,000 to 140 women, transgender and gender nonconforming people, and families in homeless shelters through its Denver Basic Income Project.
Anita Vogel, one of the panelists, argued that it would be better to give the homeless population an opportunity to have a future with a job, not a cash handout.
“This idea of giving people money really has mixed reviews,” Vogel said. “I just think, why not take the money and help give people jobs, help give people a purpose to get back on their feet. When you give people money, it discourages them from working” , she said.
GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM APPROVES COURT-ORDERED MENTAL TREATMENT FOR HOMELESS
Tyrus, agreeing with Vogel, asked, “When has free money ever worked? It doesn’t.”
“Usual human nature is terrible. When they get free money, they tend to do things. We saw during the pandemic, people were buying new cars and going on trips instead of paying rent” , Tyrus continued.
The filing house Republicans cited “several reports that fraud related to federal spending and government benefits related to COVID-19 has exceeded hundreds of billions of dollars, although the exact figure is unknown.”
Tyrus also warned that handing out cash could actually lead to more violence between members of the homeless population.
GREG GUTFELD: LIBERALS LIKE TO ‘THROW MONEY’ AT PROBLEMS LIKE HOMELESSNESS BECAUSE IT’S NOT THEIR MONEY
“They’re excluding one group, aren’t they? Aggressive homeless men. What do you think they’re going to do to the other group that gets money? What do you think is going to happen to them? pass ?” He asked. “So now you’re going to have more violent attacks, and you’re going to have more outrage from another group,” Tyrus explained.
NEW YORK CITY HOMELESS MAN SLEEPS ON SIDEWALK WITH TOASTER OVEN, WORST CRISIS ‘SINCE THE GREAT DEPRESSION’
Dr Nicole Saphier stressed: “The money is not going anywhere” unless there is an infrastructure in place to deal with addiction and mental health issues.
“So without having that support and infrastructure in place, like you assess them for addiction, mental health, give them support and treatment, shower, clothes, [a] a place to stay and give them on-the-job training for something they can do, and then a number and a contact for someone they can contact if they’re having trouble” would be ” wasted money,” she said.
The homelessness crisis in the United States has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s response to it, which included closing businesses and printing billions of dollars, rising prices on the housing market and rising rents.
