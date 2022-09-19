Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bloody Monday Leads To Reversal Hammer

Bitcoin Bloody Monday Leads To Reversal Hammer
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a recent showing from bulls after a bloody Monday morning open in Bitcoin price action.

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 19, 2022

Last night, we had the weekly close in Bitcoin price, and overnight, there was a deep plunge to the low $18K region. However, since the 9AM Monday morning open, prices have climbed by more than 5% already leaving a long wick behind.

Bull Stop Bears Short With Hammer Time

Bitcoin price is forming a hammer. A hammer is a type of bullish reversal signal in Japanese candlesticks that represents a large, sudden presence from bulls once a key price objective was reached.

On daily timeframes, there isn’t all that much significant going on otherwise to confirm the signal. Price has once again touched the lower Bollinger Bands where the reaction occurred. The RSI suggests that the strength behind the move was very weak despite the depth.

Stochastic has also fallen to the oversold line. Holding above it leads to short-term rallies, but as you can see in the past price can fall right back down.

Despite the plunge, there wasn't much strength from bears | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Weakening Weekly Momentum Could Be Ready To Turn

Since today is the first day of the week, the weekly candle in Bitcoin currently is a hammer also. With several days remaining before the close, it is unlikely it will stay that way. The head of the hammer, or real candle body, is hanging on just above former all-time high resistance.

Zoomed in closely, you can see why this move was especially demoralizing for bulls. Any traders who entered on leverage will have been stopped out after months of position building, leaving only those who entered on the wick to $17,500 remaining in a long position.

Given the macro situation and the extreme bearish sentiment, new lows appear to be a given. However, bearish momentum has been weakening on weekly timeframes, which is a bullish signal to go with a hammer candle. If bulls can close the weekly histogram in the green and complete a bullish crossover on the LMACD, a sustained rally could materialize.

Comparing it with the 2018 bear market bottom, once crossed, Bitcoin never returned to those prices.

Btcusd_2022-09-19_11-39-46

Bears expose weakness on weekly timeframes | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Related Reading: WATCH: Ethereum Merge Sell The News Event | ETHUSD September 15, 2022

Why Bitcoin Bulls Have 11 Days To Save September

There are only 11 days left in the monthly candle, and this is all the time bulls have left to prevent a much deeper selloff in BTC. 

Although the current candle looks ugly, compare it to past levels where a meaningful reversal began. A doji pattern to close September could be the beginning of a cluster of support forming that tells the market new lows won’t be happening.

The onus is on bulls to make a strong showing within the next 11 days to put bearish momentum on monthly timeframes to a stop. In the past, the histogram turning pink was the turning point that let the market know bulls were taking back control over crypto. 

How will September end?

Btcusd_2022-09-19_11-42-22

Can bulls finally stop bearish momentum? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Yuga Labs Hires Spencer Tucker as first Chief Gaming Officer

September 19, 2022

Establishment Of Bitdao's Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
Web3 and NFT pioneer Yuga Labs, creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, expands C-suite team with a new role overseeing Yuga’s gaming initiatives and the Otherside metaverse

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced that Spencer Tucker will be joining the company as Chief Gaming Officer. Spencer will oversee all of the company’s gaming initiatives and Yuga’s ambitious interoperable Otherside metaverse project.

Tucker joins Yuga with nearly two decades of experience in the gaming industry. Previously, Tucker was the President of Games at Scopely and served as Senior Vice President of Product at Gree International Entertainment. He specializes in game development, design, UGC, web3, and creative community involvement.

“Web3 is revolutionizing gaming, entertainment, and community in much the same way the shift to mobile revolutionized communication,” said Tucker. “I am beyond excited to join the Yuga Labs team and to continue building toward the new era of interoperability and community-empowered growth in the Otherside metaverse.”

This newly formed C-suite role and recent events such as Otherside’s First Trip demo are hints at Yuga’s ambitious long-term vision to expand beyond being the home to top NFT collections. The company will continue to show the rest of the industry through a flurry of initiatives in the coming months that Yuga is more than the sum of its parts.

“Spencer brings a passion for and deep knowledge of gaming and shares our vision for the Otherside metaverse,” said Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs. “Yuga today is known most prominently for being the home of Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, but Yuga is more than that. Gaming is one of our main focus areas. We are uniquely situated to revolutionize the way we all think about web3 gaming through core principles such as ownership, utility, community, and storytelling.”

This newly formed C-suite role and recent events such as Otherside’s First Trip demo are hints at Yuga’s ambitious long-term vision to expand beyond being the home to top NFT collections. Despite the bear market, Yuga Labs has grown from approximately 10 employees in January to over 70 today and will likely exceed 100 full-time employees by the end of year. Yuga has welcomed talented individuals from top companies such as Google, Oculus, Twitter, Apple, Dune Games, Monolith Gaming, WB Gaming, Microsoft, Coinbase, and American Express.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected]

Contacts

Delaney Simmons

[email protected]

Blockchain

Do Online Crypto Casinos Have What It Takes To Last Long?

September 19, 2022

Do Online Crypto Casinos Have What It Takes To Last Long?
Online crypto casinos are beginning to gain ground in the gambling industry. Just as crypto has been able to penetrate other sectors, it has wormed its way into the heart of the online gambling industry, where players are looking towards crypto betting due to its unique advantages.

Despite the growing popularity of online crypto casinos, there is still the question of whether these platforms will be able to stand the test of time. Since they are directly tied to the crypto market’s performance, their longevity can be determined by taking a look at the crypto market and its ability to endure.

Online Crypto Casinos Are Better

Online crypto gambling is beginning to garner favor among players, but it is still far behind in this industry that dates back more than 400 years. However, online casinos are able to provide users with important features they would not get from traditional exchanges.

One of the leading advantages of online crypto casinos is the privacy that it provides users. When it comes to traditional casinos, users generally have to give easily identifying personal information, credit or debit card details, and bank information to gambling platforms. These leave a paper trail that shows the players’ activities across these casinos even when they do not wish for this information to be known.

Photo by regularguy.eth on Unsplash

The privacy provided by crypto casinos also ties in directly to the security issue; since traditional casinos have to collect bank and credit or debit card information, they have to store it somewhere. When these platforms succumb to hacking attempts, some or all of their user data are often compromised. This information is frequently sold on the dark web to other bad actors, which puts users at financial and sometimes physical risk.

With cryptocurrencies, these risks are eliminated since users do not need identifying personal information to operate crypto wallets. As such, casinos do not need banking information to process deposits or withdrawals.

Furthermore, the difference in ease of use between online crypto casinos and traditional casinos can be pretty stark. Where the latter often has convoluted processes to navigate their platforms, crypto casinos are designed for users’ ease and satisfaction. Add in the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of deposit and withdrawals, and it is a much faster, easier, and more efficient process for all parties. Some online casinos have been known to process crypto withdrawals in a matter of minutes.

Another important advantage of crypto casinos over traditional casinos is that users can play no matter what part of the world they are from. Where players can often be restricted by banking and financial institutions from funding gambling accounts, crypto does not discriminate and works anywhere.

1663604167 348 Do Online Crypto Casinos Have What It Takes To Last

Photo by Kaysha on Unsplash

 

Beating The Odds

The unique advantages of online crypto casinos over traditional casinos have put them on a path to becoming formidable competitors in the space. It is even more evident in the fact that some well-known platforms are offering cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals for online gambling.

These platforms prioritize safety and user comfort while providing them with a wide variety of games to choose from, ranging from slots to casino table games and sports betting. It allows a broader user base of players to participate online in their favorite games without risking their privacy.

Crypto online casinos are also affordable, with lower deposit minimums and the ability of users to handle their winnings how they choose. Crypto transactions also promote transparency on the part of the casinos since every transaction is stored on the blockchain and available to the public. Couple this with faster transactions, and online crypto casinos have got a recipe for success.

Additionally, the growing mainstream acceptance of crypto payments will also drive the adoption of online crypto casinos. Players will no longer have to worry about restrictions or hidden fees/charges. A general distrust of banking institutions also plays into this mainstream adoption, and players are flocking to platforms that enable them to bypass dealing with these institutions.

Given this, it is no longer a question of if online crypto casinos will be able to survive in the long run but rather a question of when crypto casinos will become the norm. With the growing acceptance of crypto payments, traditional casinos will have to switch to accepting crypto payments or risk getting left behind as the world moves forward with crypto.

 

Image by besteonlinecasinos from Pixabay

Blockchain

Ethereum Could Gain 10% Before ETH Resumes Its Reversal

September 19, 2022

Ethereum
With the latest price drop in the first half of this month, Ethereum has reached a new low. Ethereum, as of late, has been estimated to be worth around $1,420. Ethereum’s future, though, appears to be gloomier at the moment.

The current price of one ether is below the 61.80 Fibonacci level, which is somewhere around $1,340 at the time of this writing. Any progress made since early September has been lost in the recent market downturn.

The coin still has some chance of being salvaged, though. There has been a lot of volatility in the financial markets since the market crash on September 13 in response to the CPI report and interest rate hike.

In response to the recent negative developments in the U.S. economy, stock prices and cryptocurrency prices fell precipitously. However, Ethereum has a chance of gaining 10% before it resumes its backward motion.

On Jittery Traders & Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

Fear has spread among traders and investors due to the combination of historically high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening initiatives, which center on a potential 1% interest rate hike.

The market’s reaction to this newfound anxiety was a precipitous drop almost instantly. The price decreased by 26.02 percent from the 10th to the 18th of September, effectively erasing the purported recovery seen in late August.

There are two possible ways for the price of Ethereum to recover: 1- investors will “buy the dip” in response to a price decline, or 2- investors will “HODL” until the price recovers to normal.

Scenario one is more probable, as buying the dip will result in a profitable investment for traders. With the Stoch RSI indicators providing strong oversold signals, it is possible for the market to see increased purchasing activity as anxieties recede.

Recent market movements are also consistent with the XABCD harmonic pattern. This can be a buy signal for traders, resulting in a 10 percent price increase relative to the present price movement.

Second Scenario Might Lead To Another Pain For Ethereum

If Ethereum is ever to rebound, bulls must generate and maintain sufficient momentum to overcome the current market’s worries.

The momentum must also surpass the 1,467 price range, as failure to do so will impede future uptrends.

The support for this hypothetical bull rebound is $1,243. Any downturn from that point can provide the bears with sufficient momentum to break the 78.60 Fib level. This could be the case if market confidence is not restored.

Buyers and holders of Ethereum should also monitor other currencies. With a correlation value of 0.72, any additional decline in Bitcoin’s price will prompt a sell-off in Ethereum and other altcoins.

ETH total market cap at $163 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Crypto Basic, chart from TradingView.com

(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).

Blockchain

Dream Idols: The future of SocialFi fan economy is coming this October

September 19, 2022

Dream Idols: The Future Of Socialfi Fan Economy Is Coming This October
The renowned Web3 entertainment company, X World Games, has been hard at work in the past few months, creating what is considered the biggest SocialFi project to date in the crypto industry.

Dream Idols: Fantasia is crypto’s first ever metaverse idol group, launched and built on the BNB Chain. An ecosystem created by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. 

Features four virtual idols that will have their personalities and performances acted out by real-life girls behind the scenes. The Dream Idols have garnered attention in various crypto communities after X World Games revealed their first Idol, Andal, recently.

Now, the X World Games is revealing their ambitious roadmap and how they plan to make this SocialFi/Engage to Earn venture a hot new project in the cryptocurrency and entertainment industry.

Dream Idols Fan Economy 

As with all SocialFi projects, the X World Games team wanted to create a dynamic way to reward their community for their commitment to the Dream Idols project. The X World Games team is introducing “Engage-to-Earn”, a fan economy allowing users to earn crypto assets through regular engagement with the Dream Idols.

The first step in participating in this new crypto ecosystem is to purchase one of three tiers of “Fan NFTs”, ranging from Genesis Producers to Super Fans to Casual Fans. To create the most diverse community possible, the X World Games team wanted to provide equal opportunities to participate for all levels of commitment.

The Dream Idols fan economy will also introduce two new crypto assets, JOY, and DREAM. These assets will be crucial in how fans can support their favorite idols as they will be the main determining factor in ranking their popularity.

More details on the Fan Economy system will be revealed throughout October 2022.

Genesis Producer Invitations & App Reveal

Around the beginning of October, the X World Games team will also be revealing the official Web portal for the desktop user on their website- Dreamidols. Fans, with IOS and Android app, launches to follow.
The site portal will act as the central hub for Dream Idol fanatics, allowing users to participate in the fan economy, watch live idol streams, and converse with fellow supporters.

Also, during the beginning of October, top-tier community members and partners will receive an exclusive invitation to become one of our Genesis Producers. Genesis Producers are the ecosystem’s highest tier of fans and will be granted the unique responsibility and privilege of creating fan clubs to support their favorite idols. 

Dream Idols Origins: First Look

Towards the end of October, the fans will have their first chance to participate and engage with their favorite Idols during public live streaming events. Andal will be the first idol introduced and begin live streaming to the community, followed by the rest of the Dream Idol girls. 

Fans will also get to read about the origins of Andal, Betty, Catherine, and Luceo before they became Dream Idols. Events, sneak peeks at the Dream Idol’s music, personalities, and more will be slowly introduced to invite the fans into the Dream Idol world.

Building the Future of SocialFi

A key part of any crypto project is its potential to grow, and with X World Games’ Dream Idols, the potential is seemingly limitless. With an entire fan economy in the works, music in the production, and a huge metaverse concert to be hosted, the future is looking bright for this SocialFi phenomenon. 

X World Games CGO and Co-Founder Edwin Liu has this to say about the future of the crypto industry and Dream Idols,

“Despite recent market sentiments, I believe that Dream Idols will be the light at the end of this very dark tunnel. XWG puts a lot of effort into ensuring that every part of this project is not only rewarding for our users but just fun in terms of entertainment as well! We’re excited to see how the community will engage with this project as we have so much more in the works for the future of Dream Idols.”

The Dream Idols project will be making huge strides starting in October 2022. X World Games also estimates the global SocialFi economy with NFT is now worth roughly $10 billion in market value and expects this sector to grow to $2 trillion within the next 8 to 10 years. Not only has X World Games launched Dream Idols, but the ecosystem has integrated a third-party-produced game called, Hero Card. With the rapid growth of its gaming catalog alongside this new industry venture, X World Game is set to become an entertainment and media conglomerate in the cryptocurrency industry.

About Dream Idols

Dream Idols: Fantasia is crypto’s first virtual idol group consisting of four themed versions of NFT hero characters from the popular P2E video game Dream Card incorporated with SocialFi fan economics- developed by X World Games.

About X World Games

Founded in 2018, X World Games (“XWG”) aims to build the next-gen decentralized gaming metaverse.

X World Games’ vision is to build a diversified gaming ecosystem that connects traditional gamers with the blockchain world and invites more game developers into the crypto space by creating and providing the underlying blockchain framework. With its gaming innovation, crypto game – Dream Card & Hero Card, Metaverse entertainment – Dream Idols, NFT Marketplace and DeFi Pool, X World Games now serves over 2 million registered gamers. It has quickly become the fastest-growing crypto gaming platform in the ecosystem. X World Games is headquartered in Singapore with a 100+ dynamic team located worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: X World Games

Contact Person: Edwin Liu

Email: [email protected]

Address:1 Marina Boulevard #28-00, One Marina Boulevard

Country: Singapore

Website: https://xwg.games/

Media Contact

Company Name : Edwin Liu

Company Address : Singapore

Blockchain

Crypto Miners Peer to Alternative As Ethereum Merge Completed

September 19, 2022

Crypto Miners Peer To Alternative As Ethereum Merge Completed
  • Vietnam, which has the highest crypto miner facing huge losses.
  • Ethereum Classic (ETC) experienced a surge in hashrate.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization converted from the Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism to the Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism on September 15. Following that, Vietnam’s cryptocurrency miners faced significant losses with their mining equipment as it turned off, as per the recent report. 

According to recent survey statistics, almost 21% of Vietnamese consumers reported using or mining cryptocurrency, second only to Nigeria at 32%. But following the Merge upgrade, crypto miners faced huge losses.

Crypto Miner Started Looking for Alternatives 

The amount of energy required to validate transactions is greatly decreased through the Ethereum protocol upgrades. Powerful coin minting equipment is no longer required to carry out challenging mathematical computations due to the adoption of the new Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus process, making this equipment all worthless.

Many Ethereum miners intended to continue mining with a well-known faction headed by Chandler Guo to create ETHPoW (ETHW). Currently, ETHPoW is traded at $5.42, ETHW is down 27.82% in the last day as per the CoinMarketCap.

However, before ETHPoW, there was EthereumFair (ETF originally ETHF) which is focusing on Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus. But compared to EthereumPoW, EthereumFair has received a tiny fraction of the attention. And EthereumFair is run by a group of Chinese miners. 

The block explorer for EthereumFair shows that ETF has 1.8 million wallet addresses and 6.9 million total transactions. According to CoinMarketCap, ETF traded at $4.64, down 41.93% over the last 24 hours. Besides ETHPoW tokens maintained 86.3 million addresses and recorded 1.7 billion total transactions.

Moreover, according to 2miners.com, Ethereum Classic, which was forked off of Ethereum in 2015, experienced a surge in hashrate as a result of the merge. ETC’s current hashrate is 192.09 TH/s and the highest hashrate is 227.95 TH/s, which is recorded on the Merge day (September 15). 

Ethereum classic hashrate (Source: 2miners.com)

Blockchain

Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Investors to turn on Bitcoin

September 19, 2022

Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Investors To Turn On Bitcoin
