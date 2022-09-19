Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?

Bitcoin (Btc) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

Weekly BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

BTC saw a decline in its price from $69,000 to around $18,500, with an over 70% drop from its all-time high. The price of BTC bounced off after touching a weekly low of $19,000, and the price rallied to $25,000, showing some great strength as many set prices and expectations for a rally back to $30,000, but the price was faced with rejection.

The price of BTC on the weekly chart formed a downtrend line as the price continued to respect this resistance line bouncing off to maintain its bearish run. Still, the price of BTC could not break this trendline after a while, with the price being rejected from the trendline resistance.

BTC’s price is trading above the key support of $18,000; the price of BTC needs to hold above this support to avoid the price going lower to $16,000-$15,000. With the price of BTC holding this support, we could have the chance of trading higher to a region of $20,000. A break below $18,000 would mean retesting lower demand zones and reluctance for bulls to step into buy orders as there would be more agitation for lower prices. 

For BTC’s price to restore its bullish move, the price needs to break and hold above the trendline resistance preventing the price of BTC from trending higher. If the price of BTC keeps rejecting the trendline resistance, we could see the price going lower as there are more sell orders than buy orders. 

Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,000.

Weekly support for the price of BTC – $18,000.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

1663582073 973 Bitcoin Btc Price Needs To Hold 18000 At All Means
Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for BTC prices continues to weaken as prices break to the downside, finding prices in the daily range of June 2022, with prices ranging in a channel having $20,700 as resistance and $18,400 as support.

The price of BTC needs to break out of this range channel with good volume as this will restore a bit of hope and relief for most investors. A break and close below $18,000 would not be good for the structure of BTC as the price would be faced with more sell orders and panic. If the price of BTC breaks and closes above $20,700, we could have a minor relief bounce across the market.

On the daily timeframe, the price of BTC is currently trading at $18,400 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for BTC price. The price of $21,000 and $28,000 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of BTC.

Daily resistance for the BTC price – $21,000.

Daily support for the BTC price – $18,000.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

HNT, ALGO, TUSD, USDP, USDC

Hnt, Algo, Tusd, Usdp, Usdc
  • The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is trading at $18,000 in last 24 hours.
  • Even though USDC is down 0.01% it is the 5th gainer from last 24 hours.

All of the top coins have been experiencing a bearish market during the last 24 hours. Even the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is trading at $18,000, while all other coins are on a red candle march. Despite this, the five gainers are Helium (HNT), Algorand (ALGO), TrueUSD (TUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP), and USD Coin (USDC), as per CMC.

      Top 5 Gainers (Source: CMC)  

Helium (HNT)

Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The Helium network’s purpose, according to the whitepaper, is to incentivize the construction of physical and decentralized wireless networks. It is ranked 62nd in terms of market capitalization on CoinMarketCap. It is also the 1st gainer during the last 24 hours.

1663581089 880 Hnt Algo Tusd Usdp Usdc
HNT Price Prediction (Source: CMC)

Helium (HNT) is currently trading at $4.4947, up 2.87% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $571,351,030 and a circulating volume of 126,435,699.25 HNT with 24h trading volume $30,736,210.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency that functions similarly to a large payment processor. ALGO, the Algorand platform’s native token, was used to protect the network and reward its operators. And it is the 2nd top gainer from last 24 hours.

1663581089 315 Hnt Algo Tusd Usdp Usdc
     ALGO Price Chart (Source: CMC)

At the time of writing, the Algorand (ALGO) is trading at $0.3109, with a market cap of $2,165,532,388. And a 24-hour volume of $178,332,392, and circulating $178,751,192 and it was increased to 0.94%.

TrueUSD (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) is the first independently verified digital asset that can redeemed 1:1 in US dollars. This multichain stablecoin eliminates counterparty risk, provides transparency, and avoids fraud by utilizing established institutions, trust accounts, and third-party confirmation. Its price is fluctuating, and it is one of the top three gainers during the last 24 hours.

1663581089 740 Hnt Algo Tusd Usdp Usdc
     TUSD Price Chart (Source: CMC)

TrueUSD (TUSD) is trading at $1 at the time of writing, with a 0.06% increase in 24h volume at $105.47M and circulating 1.08B TUSD with a market cap of $1,076,327,006.

Pax Dollar (USDP)

Pax Dollar, or USDP, is a token that is backed by cash and currency equivalents in a 1:1 ratio. USDP can exchanged or redeemed for US dollars through Paxos. USDP tokens are immediately withdraw from the supply upon redemption. In practice, USDP tokens exist only when the associated dollars are in custody.

1663581089 123 Hnt Algo Tusd Usdp Usdc
 USDP Price Chart (Source: CMC)

It is a 4th gainer from the 24 hours and is trading at $0.9996, up 0.10%, with a 24-hour volume of $6.59M and a market cap of $946,819,489.

USD Coin (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin that is redeemable for US dollars at a 1:1 ratio. Coinbase and Circle collabration leads to launch of USDC. It is 5th gainer from last 24 hours.

1663581089 252 Hnt Algo Tusd Usdp Usdc
    USDC Price Chart (Source: CMC)

At the time of writing, the USD Coin (USDC) is trading at $1.0001 with a 0.01% decrease and a 24h volume of $4.64B, a circulating supply of 50.16B USDC, and a market cap of $50,164,273,554.

Blockchain

Ethereum Energy Consumption Plummets 99.99% Post-Merge

Ethereum Energy Consumption Plummets 99.99% Post-Merge
