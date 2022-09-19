News
Bitcoin drops 5% to 3-month low as risky assets continue to be crushed
Ether has hugely outperformed bitcoin since the two cryptocurrencies bottomed in June 2022. Ether’s higher gains came as investors anticipate a major upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain called “the merger.”
Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images
Bitcoin fell to a three-month low on Monday as investors dumped risky assets amid higher interest rate expectations.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 5% to an intraday low of $18,276, hitting its lowest level since June 19. Bitcoin is down 7.2% this month and on track for the second consecutive negative month after plunging 15% in August.
Ether is down a similar 5% to $1,281 each on Monday, hitting its lowest level since July 15. Ether is down 17% this month, on track to post its worst month since June.
Risk assets have come under massive pressure as the Federal Reserve is expected to stick to its aggressive tightening schedule. The central bank is widely expected to approve a third straight interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points this week that would take benchmark rates to a range of 3% to 3.25%.
–CNBC’s Gina Francolla contributed to this report.
cnbc
News
UK news channel airs ‘Emoji Movie’ during Queen’s funeral
This network’s decision has drawn many scowling faces on social media.
Channel 5 has sparked a major outcry online after it controversially aired the ‘Emoji Movie’ and other animated children’s films, instead of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.
Indeed, while BBC One, BBC Two and ITV were showing the funeral live and Channel 4 was showing a 1953 Queen documentary, the Paramount-owned station instead decided to show the 2017 sci-fi cartoon, which is widely considered one of the worst animated films. movies ever made, Express reported. He then followed it up by starring in other animated films “Stuart Little” and “Ice Age 3,” Metro reported.
In doing so, Channel 5 became the only major UK service to not air any Queen-related coverage during the event.
Needless to say, many social media users took umbrage at the scheduling decision with a the dismayed writing of a Twitter user, “no way channel 5 is showing movie emoji rn.”
“Sorry, why are all the channels on The Queen except channel 5 who saw fit to show the movie emoji”, stammered another.
“Indeed. Channel 5 really needs to show respect,” says an offended mourner of the Royal Rick Roll.
However, others felt the lineup was a refreshing interlude from the grim funeral coverage.
“Channel five showing the movie emoji while all the other channels are showing the Queen’s funeral is the best thing ever,” praised a cartoon fan on Twitter.
“Channel 5 showing the movie emoji at the Queen’s funeral…not the heroes we wanted…but the heroes we deserve…” sprung another.
Follow New York Post coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral:
Some Twitter spirits even cracked up at being touched by what they were seeing to reveal they were watching ‘The Emoji Movie’ and not the Queen’s funeral.
“It’s a bit of an emotional watch and there will never be anything like it again, it’s so unique and culturally significant,” joked an online joker. “Having said that, I hope they do a sequel to the Emoji movie.”
New York Post
News
The new meaning of the Porsche 911, a bot rolls over a crime scene and the bright side of a small Detroit auto show • TechCrunch
La Station is a weekly newsletter dedicated to everything related to transport. Sign up here – just click on The Station – to receive the full edition of the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. This is a shorter version of The Station newsletter that is emailed to subscribers. Want all the deals, news roundups and reviews? Subscribe for free.
Welcome to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future ways to move people and packages from point A to point B.
Another week, another reminder about a discount for Disrupt. I will be brief.
If you wish to attend TechCrunch disrupts in San Francisco (and please contact us if you do) go to this link and type in the code STATION to benefit from a 15% reduction on passes, excluding online and exhibition tickets.
Let’s go to the Detroit auto show. Wow, it was small this year. Like really small. TechCrunch veteran journalist and editor Matt Burns was on the ground and made an interesting observation, at least for startups. The lack of OEM presence was actually great news for startups, he reports.
Startups were relegated to the literal basement. Now they take center stage – or at least are stage adjacent. Of course, the lack of high-profile disclosures from traditional OEMs could mean less attention for everyone, including startups.
Oh, another notable person showed up at the show. President Joe Biden was there and announced the approval of the first $900 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations in 35 states as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Ahead.
You can always email me at [email protected] to share thoughts, reviews, opinions or advice. You can also send a direct message to @kirstenkorosec
Micromobilist
This week, our friends at Micromobility industries hosted another micromobility-focused event in San Francisco, and TC’s Haje Jan Kamps showed up to check out the goods.
Some highlights of the event:
Apollo introduced the Apollo Pro, a rugged $3,500 beast that claims to be the “Cybertruck of scooters.”
Based in Brooklyn Beyond launched its “Cargo One” e-scooter for delivery people.
Escape launched his electric roller skatesthat seem equal parts fun and equal parts terrifying.
Faction displayed sound latest driverless mini fleet vehicle.
hunter boards introduced its lightweight electric skateboard.
Tortoise has been to balance with its vending machine on wheels.
Launch of micromobility industries RideReview.io to create a one-stop-shop for micromobility vehicle reviews, feedback and testing.
Unagi had good and bad news to share. Let’s start with the bad. The much-hyped Unagi Eleven, which was built with incredibly smart features, is being phased out because it was simply too expensive to run as a subscription service.
However, Unagi launched its new Model One Voyager, which will be available in December, and appears to be an upgraded version of its original Model One scooter. The company is also expanding its subscription geographically.
Veo revealed the Apollo Class II Electric Bike which is designed to seat two passengers and will launch in select markets in 2023.
Wau bike showed his electric bike with 100 miles of range.
Want more news on micromobbins? Subscribe to the newsletter for free and you will receive many more.
—Rebecca Bellan
Offer of the week
When I think of Porsche and the 911, I no longer have just think of that sweet, iconic sports car. No.
Porsche’s highly anticipated (perhaps anxiety-provoking) IPO would offer 911 million shares. ;D
The IPO is expected to generate a market valuation of between €60 billion and €85 billion ($60 billion to $85 billion). This puts the VW Group in an interesting position, given that the entire company – which today includes Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Skoda, Seat and Volkswagen passenger vehicles – has a market capitalization of approximately 87 billion euros (at the time of writing). Prediction time: Porsche’s IPO won’t hit these highs (call me conservative).
As for the deal itself, it’s worth knowing Porsche’s background, the family behind it and its relationship to the VW Group. Reuters has a nice little story outlining the history and drama behind Porsche. To understand the past is to understand the issues.
Tl;dr: Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which was controlled by the Piëch family, attempted to take over Volkswagen, but instead gave up power and ended up merging with the company.
Want more offers? A whole list of them including information on Aptiv, TerraWatt and TruckSmarter were in the subscription version this week. Subscribe for free here.
Notable reads and other tidbits
Autonomous vehicles
AI Argo revealed an ecosystem of products and services designed to support commercial delivery and robotaxi operations. Why am I worried? Because after years of demos and videos, companies are starting to show how they plan to make money.
Cruise said it would launch commercial robotaxi services in Austin, Texas and Phoenix — two hotspots for self-driving vehicle development in the next 90 days. Services will initially be small-scale, but from the outset, robotaxi services will be driverless. Company executives have repeatedly emphasized this 90-day deadline; it seems they want to show that they can scale quickly. We will see!
Einridethe self-driving and electric truck maker, is expanding into Germany, representing its first new market in Europe outside of its native Sweden.
Philippe Koopmanautonomous vehicle safety consultant, breaks down an accident involving a Zoox autonomous test vehicle.
You probably saw the robot cover making its way into and through a crime scene. Here’s a little more about the story. The error of the robot, at least in this case, was caused by man. I think this story highlights the state of autonomous vehicle technology and the lessons that can be learned from it.
Want to read more notable reads plus other news of the week? The Station’s weekly email newsletter features much more about electric and audio-visual vehicles, the future of flight, insider information and more. Click here then tick ‘The Station’ to receive the full edition of the newsletter every weekend in your inbox.
techcrunch
News
What’s going on between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh: NPR
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Fighting has erupted again between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics and traditional adversaries sandwiched between Russia, Georgia and the Middle East in a region known as the South Caucasus.
The two bordering countries have been bitter rivals and have clashed over territorial claims since the late 1980s, with periodic bouts of violence that sometimes erupted into outright war.
Hostilities resumed between Armenia and Azerbaijan this month in the deadliest wave of violence since 2020, with at least 100 people killed, officials said. A ceasefire reached last Wednesday brought a temporary end to the bloodshed.
Here’s what you need to know about the conflict and what to expect:
Tracing the bad blood between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Territorial disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan were well advanced when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.
Tensions have largely centered on a region called Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan. Even though Armenia claims the territory, the area is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
A war in the mountainous region in the early 1990s, which killed around 30,000 people and displaced 1 million, led to Armenia taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh and several surrounding districts.
Fortunes tipped in 2020 when the two countries went to war again, this time with Azerbaijan – aided militarily by its ally Turkey – retaking large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring territories, according to the Crisis Group. An agreement to end hostilities was then brokered by Russia, which sent a peacekeeping force to patrol the rest of Nagorno-Karabakh, although it is still governed by local pro-Armenian authorities.
AFP via Getty Images
Both sides blamed the other for the latest round of fighting, which occurred not only around Nagorno-Karabakh but also along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and even in Armenia, a noticeable escalation in the conflict.
According to the United Nations, Armenia reported 105 servicemen killed and six civilians injured before Wednesday’s ceasefire, while Azerbaijan said 71 of its servicemen died and two civilians were injured.
The ceasefire continued on Saturday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other US lawmakers arrived in Armenia. Pelosi accused Azerbaijan of “unlawful attacks” on Armenia – prompting an angry rebuke from Azerbaijan, which called his remarks “Armenian propaganda” that could reignite the conflict.
Russia dominates the region, but its influence is waning
Although Russia is a military ally of Armenia under a regional security pact, it brokered the 2020 peace deal between the two countries and has traditionally tried to play a peacekeeping role. in this part of the Caucasus.
This time, however, Russia’s role was further tested by the conflict in Ukraine, where the Kremlin’s military campaign suffered significant setbacks amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
“The timing is interesting because Russia really cannot help Armenia right now,” Paul Stronski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told NPR. “The timing, the fact that Russia is preoccupied, certainly led to what looks like an Azerbaijani offensive right now.”
The most recent fighting has also moved beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and is now taking place along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, raising the risk of a ‘direct state-to-state conflict’ , Stronski said.
To further complicate the situation, Russia is a major arms exporter to Azerbaijan, as is NATO member Turkey.
In turn, Azerbaijan is a major exporter of oil and gas to Europe, where many countries are struggling with supply disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and are trying to reduce their dependence on energy. Russian.
World leaders push for peace in the region
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and urged him to “cease hostilities” after reports of shelling inside Armenia.
Blinken also spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. On Thursday, Blinken spoke again with Pashinyan and expressed his condolences for the deaths his country has suffered in recent fighting.
Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images
“The Secretary reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “He said diplomacy was the only way forward and noted that he would remain personally engaged.”
Miroslav Jenča, the UN’s under-secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, said the UN was “deeply concerned” about the resumption of hostilities and warned that the fighting risked destabilizing the entire community. region.
Meanwhile, Russia has suggested it will maintain its role as mediator – despite pleas from Armenia to join the conflict on its behalf.
At a recent Eurasian forum that included the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called “the latest incident” unfortunate.
“More importantly, under Russian influence, the conflict was localized,” Putin said.
“We hope it will continue like this.”
NPR News
News
Family of American say he was freed by Taliban in exchange – The Denver Post
By ERIC TUCKER and RAHIM FAIEZ
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American entrepreneur held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been freed, his family announced Monday, as a Taliban drug lord imprisoned by the United States was also freed. and sent back to Kabul.
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and has since been reportedly held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani Network.
Negotiations for his release centered on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban who told reporters in Kabul on Monday that he had spent 17 years and six months in military captivity. United States before being released. .
The swap is one of the largest prisoner swaps to take place under the Biden administration, coming five months after a separate deal with Russia resulted in the release of Navy veteran Trevor Reed. This took place despite concerns from his family and other advocates that the departure of the US military from Afghanistan and the collapse of the government there could make it more difficult for him to return home and divert attention from his imprisonment.
A US official also confirmed the exchange. Although the Biden administration did not immediately release details of the swap, a sister of Frerichs, who is from Lombard, Illinois, thanked US government officials who helped secure her brother’s release. .
“I am so happy to hear that my brother is safe and on his way home. Our family has prayed for this every day of the more than 31 months he has been hostage. We have never gave up hope that he would survive and return home safely,” said a statement from the sister, Charlene Cakora.
In Afghanistan, Noorzai told reporters at a press conference that he had been released from an unspecified US prison and handed over earlier today to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan. which he did not identify. Frerichs’ family later confirmed that it was him.
Other Taliban officials claimed that Noorzai was being held in the US detention center at Guantanamo Bay, but offered no support for this claim and a US official said that was not the case. Noorzai was prosecuted by the Justice Department, which does not send its defendants to military prison in Cuba, and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 for drug trafficking.
Frerichs, 60, was working on civil engineering projects at the time of his abduction on January 31, 2020 in Kabul. He was last seen in a video published last spring by The New Yorker in which he appeared in traditional Afghan clothing and pleaded for his release. The publication said it obtained the clip from an unidentified individual in Afghanistan.
Until Monday, US officials from two presidential administrations had tried unsuccessfully to bring him home. Even before their takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban had demanded the American release of Noorzai in exchange for Frerichs. But there had been no public sign of Washington engaging in any sort of trade or exchange along these lines.
Eric Lebson, a former U.S. government national security official who advised Frerichs’ family, said in a statement that “everything about this has been an uphill battle.” He blamed the Trump administration for ceding “our influence to bring Mark home quickly by signing a peace deal with the Taliban without ever asking them to bring Mark back first.
“Mark’s family then had to navigate between two administrations, where many people saw Mark’s safe return as an obstacle to their plans for Afghanistan,” the statement said.
The collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government and the Taliban takeover in August 2021 raised further concern that any progress in the negotiations could be reversed or that Frerichs could be forgotten.
But his name surfaced last month when President Joe Biden, who had publicly called for Frerichs’ release, was told by his advisers that he had pressed officials to consider any risk posed to Frerichs by the drone attack in Afghanistan. who killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.
Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also spoke at the Kabul press conference alongside Noorzai and welcomed the exchange, saying it marked the start of a “new era” in US-Taliban relations.
“It can be a new chapter between Afghanistan and the United States, it can open a new door for the talks between the two countries,” Muttaqi told the presser.
“This act shows us that all issues can be resolved through talks and I thank the teams on both sides who have worked so hard to make this happen,” he added.
The Taliban also posted a brief video Monday on social media showing Noorzai arriving at Kabul airport where he was greeted by senior Taliban officials, including Muttaqi.
At the press conference, Noorzai expressed his gratitude for seeing his “mujahideen brothers” – a reference to the Taliban – in Kabul.
“I pray for more success from the Taliban,” he added. “I hope this exchange can lead to peace between Afghanistan and America, because an American has been freed and I am also free now.”
___
Faiez reported from Islamabad.
denverpost
News
Canelo Alvarez momentarily forgot Dmitry Bivol beat him, then corrected himself in press conference after Gennady Golovkin win
Canelo Alvarez briefly forgot he was beaten by Dmitry Bivol earlier this year as he spoke at his post-fight press conference after beating Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night.
The Mexican star found his way back to victory as he edged out his Kazakh rival in their Las Vegas trilogy.
Canelo dominated the fight from the start.
Golovkin offered little in the first half, with the Mexican winning every round on the scorecards of many fans and ringside media.
GGG showed a late resurgence by taking control of round nine and making the later sessions more competitive.
Despite this, many believed Canelo had done enough to win 10 or 11 of 12 rounds.
Remarkably, the scorecards were read much closer at 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 but regardless, the Mexican is a winner again.
The win was particularly significant as it followed a surprise loss to Canelo in May.
Before this year, he hadn’t been beaten since suffering his first career loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.
Bivol’s unanimous decision victory put the second dent in Canelo’s impressive record.
And it was so unexpected that even the man himself momentarily forgot about it Saturday night.
When asked about opponents potentially feeling more confident that they beat him, Canelo replied in the post-fight press conference: “Listen, everyone can see it outside from the ring that they can beat me.
“But nobody – – very few people can beat me.
“It’s very difficult to beat me.”
Canelo now intends to take over Bivol next year, provided the Russian goes through with his WBA world light-heavyweight title defense against Gilberto Ramirez on November 5.
Sports
News
Ravens snap-count analysis: CB Marcus Peters rejoins secondary on ugly day for defense
The Ravens eased cornerback Marcus Peters back into their rotation on a day when their defense gave up 28 fourth-quarter points in an ugly collapse. On offense, they could not settle on a No. 1 running back as their ground game continued to sputter.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Miami Dolphins 9/18/22
Ben Powers G 59
Kevin Zeitler G 59
Patrick Mekari T 59
Morgan Moses T 59
Tyler Linderbaum C 59
Lamar Jackson QB 59
Mark Andrews TE 49
Patrick Ricard FB 38
Rashod Bateman WR 36
Devin Duvernay WR 32
Josh Oliver TE 28
Demarcus Robinson WR 23
Justice Hill RB 21
Isaiah Likely TE 21
Mike Davis RB 18
Kenyan Drake RB 15
Tylan Wallace WR 9
Daniel Faalele T 5
Observations: None of the running backs played more than 36% of the team’s offensive snaps as the Ravens continued to scrape for production from their backfield. They again turned to Drake first, but he did not produce, and Hill ended up playing the most. Ricard played more snaps than any running back or wide receiver. Again, they did not work any of their wide receivers particularly hard; Bateman led the way, playing 61% of offensive snaps, with Duvernay (who left the game late with a concussion) right behind him as a clear No. 2 and Robinson as the No. 3. Oliver played more snaps than Likely despite Likely’s greater production as a receiver. The Ravens kept the same offensive line, with Mekari at left tackle, on the field for every snap, though they did use Faalele as a sixth lineman in short-yardage situations.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Miami Dolphins 9/18/22
Chuck Clark SS 71
Marcus Williams FS 71
Patrick Queen LB 71
Odafe Oweh LB 58
Marlon Humphrey CB 56
Justin Houston LB 49
Calais Campbell DT 45
Marcus Peters CB 44
Jalyn Armour-Davis DB 38
Kyle Hamilton DB 38
Damarion Williams DB 37
Josh Bynes LB 37
Justin Madubuike DT 36
Broderick Washington DT 35
Michael Pierce NT 35
Malik Harrison LB 24
Brent Urban DE 22
Geno Stone SS 8
Daryl Worley CB 5
Steven Means LB 1
Observations: A groin injury limited Humphrey to 79% of the team’s defensive snaps, and the Ravens were careful with Peters’ workload after he missed all of last season and the opener as he recovered from a torn ACL. With their starting cornerbacks out on some key plays, they threw rookies Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams into a trial by fire. Given the secondary’s catastrophic performance in the fourth quarter and the injury questions still swirling, it will be fascinating to see how the rotation shakes out in the weeks to come. Otherwise, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s usage patterns did not change much from Week 1. The interior linemen shared their load fairly evenly, with Campbell playing the most snaps this time around. Queen again played every defensive snap, though he did not have a good game in coverage. Harrison maintained his modest role in the absence of Tyus Bowser, who will miss at least two more games.
()
