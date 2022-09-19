Blockchain
BitNile Holdings Projects Bitcoin Mining Production Run Rate of 4.7 Bitcoin per Day by the End of September 2022, Nearly Doubling by End of the Year to 9.33 Bitcoin per Day
The Company Expects to Have 7,500 Miners at Its Michigan Data Center and 6,500 Miners at the Hosted Texas Facility Installed by the End of September 2022
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #ARBK—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today provided projections on expected Bitcoin mining production levels. The Company expects to have 7,500 miners at its Michigan data center and 6,500 miners at the Texas facility hosted by Computer North, LLC installed by the end of September 2022. This includes the 2,004 S19j Pro Antminers that had been held by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for review and audit, which miners have been released and delivered to the Company’s Michigan property.
Based on expected installations of S19j Pro and S19 XP Antminers, BitNile expects to increase its average daily mining production to approximately 4.7 Bitcoin per day by the end of September 2022, nearly doubling to approximately 9.33 Bitcoin per day by the end of December 2022, based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 32.05 trillion.
Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “As the market has experienced a crypto winter, our investment in the Michigan data center and our positive relationship with Bitmain allow us to have confidence in our long-term plans regarding Bitcoin mining. Our recent purchase of additional Bitcoin mining equipment demonstrates our belief in the long-term outlook for Bitcoin. The plan to grow our Bitcoin mining operations is clear, and it is rewarding to see the team continue to deliver on the goal of timely installation of new Bitcoin miners as they arrive at our Michigan data center and the Texas hosted facility.”
As previously disclosed, BitNile has entered into purchase agreements with Bitmain Technologies Limited for a total of 21,925 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 environmentally friendly S19 XP Antminers that feature a processing power of 140 terahashes per second (“TH/s”) and 17,325 S19j Pro Antminers that feature a processing power of 100 TH/s. Once all of the miners are fully deployed and operational, BitNile expects to achieve a mining production capacity of approximately 2.3725 exahashes per second.
The Company notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the actual delivery and installation of Bitcoin miners, the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, and other factors that may impact the results of production or operations.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
Blockchain
Investment Opportunity with new Cryptocurrency Miners
If you are an aspiring crypto investor, Bitramo is now offering a series of exciting investment opportunities tailor-made for you. This crypto start-up stormed into the market earlier this year with three mining rigs that have already claimed their stake as the most profitable mining hardware ever created. Making things even better, you don’t need to be a technology geek to make a profit using Bitramo miners.
Bitramo’s product range currently comprises of Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X, three cutting-edge 3nm ASIC miners. Many industry experts feel that these three rigs are the most powerful and cost-efficient mining rigs ever to hit the market. The extraordinary capabilities of these miners are because of their unrivaled hash rates and reasonably lower power consumption, two factors that are directly responsible for a miner’s profit-making potential.
Bitramo Hash Rates
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: 360 TH/s 30 GH/s 2 GH/s 2MH/s
Ramo 2: 750 TH/s 70 GH/s 5 GH/s 5 MH/s
Ramo X: 2250 TH/s 210 GH/s 15 GH/s 15 MH/s
Individuals that are well acquainted with the field of crypto would surely understand the value of these hash rates. As a result of these hash rates, compared to other products, Bitramo miners can process much more data in a given time. Some of the delighted users of these miners claim that they have recovered 100% return on their investment within just one month. Some of the profitability figures revealed by these users are simply mind-boggling.
Monthly Profits
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: $1900 $1400 $2200 $2500
Ramo 2: $4000 $3500 $5700 $6600
Ramo X: $12,300 $10,500 $17,000 $20,000
If you think that now you know all the great things about Bitramo miners, you are wrong because there is much more in store. Firstly, unlike any other company in the crypto market, Bitramo takes the needs of all types of users into account while creating its products. The company’s mission is to create a space for everyone to benefit from investing in crypto. All their mining rigs are plug-and-play devices that can be used without any specialized knowledge of crypto. These miners have simple system requirements and can be operated with a nominal internet speed of just 10kb/second. Oftentimes, finding a trustworthy mining pool can be a problem for newbies. Bitramo solves this problem by offering its own mining pool that is available to its customers for free.
To make crypto investment more profitable for its customers, Bitramo covers the delivery and custom fees for all its customers. The company also offers complete insurance coverage during transit and a warranty for all types of software or hardware issues.
Blockchain
KuCoin Labs Enriches NFT Ecosystem by Incubating NFT Liquidity Solution BidShop.io
VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin Labs, the investment and incubation arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially announced its co-incubation with Republic Capital in BidShop.io, a startup that creates additional liquidity streams for NFT holders.
BidShop.io introduces game theory factors into the traditional NFT auction process, which has the effect of creating additional liquidity streams above floor price for holders of non-fungible tokens. On the buyer side of the equation, the solution also allows bidders to acquire rare NFTs at a fraction of the price.
The startup uses an innovation known as reverse auctions to put more power into the hands of NFT owners and furnish buyers with greater prospects of success. With reverse auctions, all bid values are encrypted and invisible to other bidders. This is a big technological challenge when implementing encryption on EVM blockchain and keeping the process completely trustless.
“The reason why we love BidShop.io is not only the unique technology but the true gamification of the NFT space, adding more liquidity and providing more people with a chance of acquiring NFTs with true value. KuCoin Labs is advising Bidshop.io from various aspects, such as business strategy, fundraising, marketing orientations as well as go-to-market strategies, etc.” stated Lou Yu, Head of KuCoin Labs.
In the future, KuCoin Labs will further explore potential and diversified collaborations with BidShop.io to vastly improve the NFT ecosystem.
About KuCoin
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.
In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B Round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021 Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts. For more information, please, visit https://www.kucoin.com.
About KuCoin Labs
Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.
For more information, please visit https://www.kucoin.com/land/kucoinlabs
About BidShop.io
BidShop.io is the first NFT marketplace built on a reverse auction mechanism that provides a gamified experience for users while addressing market failures in the NFT space.
Buyers can purchase valuable NFTs for a fraction of the price while sellers can create additional liquidity streams above the floor price of their NFTs.
BidShop’s auction mechanism is fully decentralized and built on one-of-a-kind technology, encrypting bidding values on EVM networks while remaining completely trustless.
Bid Small, Win Big with BidShop.
Website | Discord | Twitter | Telegram Announcement
Contacts
Emma Haul
Blockchain
Bitcoin Bloody Monday Leads To Reversal Hammer
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a recent showing from bulls after a bloody Monday morning open in Bitcoin price action.
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 19, 2022
Last night, we had the weekly close in Bitcoin price, and overnight, there was a deep plunge to the low $18K region. However, since the 9AM Monday morning open, prices have climbed by more than 5% already leaving a long wick behind.
Bull Stop Bears Short With Hammer Time
Bitcoin price is forming a hammer. A hammer is a type of bullish reversal signal in Japanese candlesticks that represents a large, sudden presence from bulls once a key price objective was reached.
On daily timeframes, there isn’t all that much significant going on otherwise to confirm the signal. Price has once again touched the lower Bollinger Bands where the reaction occurred. The RSI suggests that the strength behind the move was very weak despite the depth.
Stochastic has also fallen to the oversold line. Holding above it leads to short-term rallies, but as you can see in the past price can fall right back down.
Despite the plunge, there wasn't much strength from bears | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Weakening Weekly Momentum Could Be Ready To Turn
Since today is the first day of the week, the weekly candle in Bitcoin currently is a hammer also. With several days remaining before the close, it is unlikely it will stay that way. The head of the hammer, or real candle body, is hanging on just above former all-time high resistance.
Zoomed in closely, you can see why this move was especially demoralizing for bulls. Any traders who entered on leverage will have been stopped out after months of position building, leaving only those who entered on the wick to $17,500 remaining in a long position.
Given the macro situation and the extreme bearish sentiment, new lows appear to be a given. However, bearish momentum has been weakening on weekly timeframes, which is a bullish signal to go with a hammer candle. If bulls can close the weekly histogram in the green and complete a bullish crossover on the LMACD, a sustained rally could materialize.
Comparing it with the 2018 bear market bottom, once crossed, Bitcoin never returned to those prices.
Bears expose weakness on weekly timeframes | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: WATCH: Ethereum Merge Sell The News Event | ETHUSD September 15, 2022
Why Bitcoin Bulls Have 11 Days To Save September
There are only 11 days left in the monthly candle, and this is all the time bulls have left to prevent a much deeper selloff in BTC.
Although the current candle looks ugly, compare it to past levels where a meaningful reversal began. A doji pattern to close September could be the beginning of a cluster of support forming that tells the market new lows won’t be happening.
The onus is on bulls to make a strong showing within the next 11 days to put bearish momentum on monthly timeframes to a stop. In the past, the histogram turning pink was the turning point that let the market know bulls were taking back control over crypto.
How will September end?
Can bulls finally stop bearish momentum? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Yuga Labs Hires Spencer Tucker as first Chief Gaming Officer
Web3 and NFT pioneer Yuga Labs, creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, expands C-suite team with a new role overseeing Yuga’s gaming initiatives and the Otherside metaverse
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced that Spencer Tucker will be joining the company as Chief Gaming Officer. Spencer will oversee all of the company’s gaming initiatives and Yuga’s ambitious interoperable Otherside metaverse project.
Tucker joins Yuga with nearly two decades of experience in the gaming industry. Previously, Tucker was the President of Games at Scopely and served as Senior Vice President of Product at Gree International Entertainment. He specializes in game development, design, UGC, web3, and creative community involvement.
“Web3 is revolutionizing gaming, entertainment, and community in much the same way the shift to mobile revolutionized communication,” said Tucker. “I am beyond excited to join the Yuga Labs team and to continue building toward the new era of interoperability and community-empowered growth in the Otherside metaverse.”
This newly formed C-suite role and recent events such as Otherside’s First Trip demo are hints at Yuga’s ambitious long-term vision to expand beyond being the home to top NFT collections. The company will continue to show the rest of the industry through a flurry of initiatives in the coming months that Yuga is more than the sum of its parts.
“Spencer brings a passion for and deep knowledge of gaming and shares our vision for the Otherside metaverse,” said Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs. “Yuga today is known most prominently for being the home of Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, but Yuga is more than that. Gaming is one of our main focus areas. We are uniquely situated to revolutionize the way we all think about web3 gaming through core principles such as ownership, utility, community, and storytelling.”
This newly formed C-suite role and recent events such as Otherside’s First Trip demo are hints at Yuga’s ambitious long-term vision to expand beyond being the home to top NFT collections. Despite the bear market, Yuga Labs has grown from approximately 10 employees in January to over 70 today and will likely exceed 100 full-time employees by the end of year. Yuga has welcomed talented individuals from top companies such as Google, Oculus, Twitter, Apple, Dune Games, Monolith Gaming, WB Gaming, Microsoft, Coinbase, and American Express.
About Yuga Labs
Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.
For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected]
Contacts
Delaney Simmons
Blockchain
Do Online Crypto Casinos Have What It Takes To Last Long?
Online crypto casinos are beginning to gain ground in the gambling industry. Just as crypto has been able to penetrate other sectors, it has wormed its way into the heart of the online gambling industry, where players are looking towards crypto betting due to its unique advantages.
Despite the growing popularity of online crypto casinos, there is still the question of whether these platforms will be able to stand the test of time. Since they are directly tied to the crypto market’s performance, their longevity can be determined by taking a look at the crypto market and its ability to endure.
Online Crypto Casinos Are Better
Online crypto gambling is beginning to garner favor among players, but it is still far behind in this industry that dates back more than 400 years. However, online casinos are able to provide users with important features they would not get from traditional exchanges.
One of the leading advantages of online crypto casinos is the privacy that it provides users. When it comes to traditional casinos, users generally have to give easily identifying personal information, credit or debit card details, and bank information to gambling platforms. These leave a paper trail that shows the players’ activities across these casinos even when they do not wish for this information to be known.
Photo by regularguy.eth on Unsplash
The privacy provided by crypto casinos also ties in directly to the security issue; since traditional casinos have to collect bank and credit or debit card information, they have to store it somewhere. When these platforms succumb to hacking attempts, some or all of their user data are often compromised. This information is frequently sold on the dark web to other bad actors, which puts users at financial and sometimes physical risk.
With cryptocurrencies, these risks are eliminated since users do not need identifying personal information to operate crypto wallets. As such, casinos do not need banking information to process deposits or withdrawals.
Furthermore, the difference in ease of use between online crypto casinos and traditional casinos can be pretty stark. Where the latter often has convoluted processes to navigate their platforms, crypto casinos are designed for users’ ease and satisfaction. Add in the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of deposit and withdrawals, and it is a much faster, easier, and more efficient process for all parties. Some online casinos have been known to process crypto withdrawals in a matter of minutes.
Another important advantage of crypto casinos over traditional casinos is that users can play no matter what part of the world they are from. Where players can often be restricted by banking and financial institutions from funding gambling accounts, crypto does not discriminate and works anywhere.
Photo by Kaysha on Unsplash
Beating The Odds
The unique advantages of online crypto casinos over traditional casinos have put them on a path to becoming formidable competitors in the space. It is even more evident in the fact that some well-known platforms are offering cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals for online gambling.
These platforms prioritize safety and user comfort while providing them with a wide variety of games to choose from, ranging from slots to casino table games and sports betting. It allows a broader user base of players to participate online in their favorite games without risking their privacy.
Crypto online casinos are also affordable, with lower deposit minimums and the ability of users to handle their winnings how they choose. Crypto transactions also promote transparency on the part of the casinos since every transaction is stored on the blockchain and available to the public. Couple this with faster transactions, and online crypto casinos have got a recipe for success.
Additionally, the growing mainstream acceptance of crypto payments will also drive the adoption of online crypto casinos. Players will no longer have to worry about restrictions or hidden fees/charges. A general distrust of banking institutions also plays into this mainstream adoption, and players are flocking to platforms that enable them to bypass dealing with these institutions.
Given this, it is no longer a question of if online crypto casinos will be able to survive in the long run but rather a question of when crypto casinos will become the norm. With the growing acceptance of crypto payments, traditional casinos will have to switch to accepting crypto payments or risk getting left behind as the world moves forward with crypto.
Image by besteonlinecasinos from Pixabay
Blockchain
Ethereum Could Gain 10% Before ETH Resumes Its Reversal
With the latest price drop in the first half of this month, Ethereum has reached a new low. Ethereum, as of late, has been estimated to be worth around $1,420. Ethereum’s future, though, appears to be gloomier at the moment.
The current price of one ether is below the 61.80 Fibonacci level, which is somewhere around $1,340 at the time of this writing. Any progress made since early September has been lost in the recent market downturn.
The coin still has some chance of being salvaged, though. There has been a lot of volatility in the financial markets since the market crash on September 13 in response to the CPI report and interest rate hike.
In response to the recent negative developments in the U.S. economy, stock prices and cryptocurrency prices fell precipitously. However, Ethereum has a chance of gaining 10% before it resumes its backward motion.
On Jittery Traders & Federal Reserve Rate Hikes
Fear has spread among traders and investors due to the combination of historically high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening initiatives, which center on a potential 1% interest rate hike.
The market’s reaction to this newfound anxiety was a precipitous drop almost instantly. The price decreased by 26.02 percent from the 10th to the 18th of September, effectively erasing the purported recovery seen in late August.
There are two possible ways for the price of Ethereum to recover: 1- investors will “buy the dip” in response to a price decline, or 2- investors will “HODL” until the price recovers to normal.
Scenario one is more probable, as buying the dip will result in a profitable investment for traders. With the Stoch RSI indicators providing strong oversold signals, it is possible for the market to see increased purchasing activity as anxieties recede.
Recent market movements are also consistent with the XABCD harmonic pattern. This can be a buy signal for traders, resulting in a 10 percent price increase relative to the present price movement.
Second Scenario Might Lead To Another Pain For Ethereum
If Ethereum is ever to rebound, bulls must generate and maintain sufficient momentum to overcome the current market’s worries.
The momentum must also surpass the 1,467 price range, as failure to do so will impede future uptrends.
The support for this hypothetical bull rebound is $1,243. Any downturn from that point can provide the bears with sufficient momentum to break the 78.60 Fib level. This could be the case if market confidence is not restored.
Buyers and holders of Ethereum should also monitor other currencies. With a correlation value of 0.72, any additional decline in Bitcoin’s price will prompt a sell-off in Ethereum and other altcoins.
ETH total market cap at $163 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Crypto Basic, chart from TradingView.com (The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).
BitNile Holdings Projects Bitcoin Mining Production Run Rate of 4.7 Bitcoin per Day by the End of September 2022, Nearly Doubling by End of the Year to 9.33 Bitcoin per Day
Childress has the last laugh snatching Kyle Busch
Judge approves fund for victims of U of M’s Dr. Robert Anderson
Investment Opportunity with new Cryptocurrency Miners
Aaron Judge doing his best to focus on wins, not home runs, as he prepares to step into history
“You turn your back” on fentanyl
Dolphins sign former Jets offensive lineman Brandon Shell to practice squad
KuCoin Labs Enriches NFT Ecosystem by Incubating NFT Liquidity Solution BidShop.io
Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols close in on home run milestones – The Denver Post
Chris Eubank Jr taunts Conor Benn with 60% birthday cake and eats it on camera as he continues trolling ahead of 157lb heavyweight clash
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells