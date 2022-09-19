Britain and the world say goodbye to an iconic monarch

Research shows that staying active is a good way to maintain a strong heart and reduce your risk of developing heart disease. By exercising, not only are you preparing to live a long and healthy life, but you prioritize your heart health.

Different types of exercise like walking can keep your heart in top shape. We spoke with experts to determine the best exercises you should do to maintain a healthy heart, brain and body. There’s something for every type of lifestyle, whether you like low-intensity exercise or high-intensity exercise. Get the most out of these workouts by adding them to your exercise routine today.

Why exercise is important for your heart

Exercise in general is beneficial for cardiovascular health. This makes you less likely to develop heart problems as you age, to begin with. It helps lower your blood pressure, increases your high-density lipoproteins (or good cholesterol), reduces stress, and improves your heart’s ability to pump more blood to your muscles by efficiently moving oxygen out of the blood. It also has indirect benefits.

“Exercise can also help control cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity,” said Dr. Lance LaMotte, interventional cardiologist, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and owner of Title Boxing Club in Baton Rouge, LA.

On the other hand, it’s also important to stay active as you age, as inactivity has been linked to an increased risk of developing heart disease. It also increases your chances of a major cardiovascular event. LaMotte said, “Studies have shown a decreased risk of heart attack and stroke by maintaining or increasing activity with age.” In addition to keeping your heart healthy, LaMotte added that as you age, exercise can also improve your cognition and memory.

Which exercises are best for your heart?

Any exercise that gets your heart rate up is good for your heart health, says Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, preventive cardiologist and member of Peloton’s Health and Wellness Advisory Board: “I’ve always said that exercise is the best medicine and prevention for heart disease and for living a healthier and happier life.” LaMotte added that “almost any form of regular exercise can provide tremendous cardiovascular benefits, whether it’s traditional cardio like walking, running, cycling, swimming, high-intensity interval training , resistance training or full body workouts, such as boxing”.

While all exercise has heart health benefits, there are certain workouts that are ideal for keeping your heart in shape. Here’s a breakdown of five of the best exercises for heart health. These exercises get your heart pumping and offer a variety of options to prevent overuse injuries and work different muscles.

Interval training

A good rule to follow with interval training is to keep exercises short and intense followed by a rest period of the same or shorter duration in between. Interval training is a good option when you’re short on time and want to sweat fast. Studies even suggest that HIIT-style or high-intensity interval training improves both your lung and heart health, as well as your heart’s response to exercise. Plus, there are workout apps and programs you can download that focus on this type of workout if you don’t know where to start.

Bodybuilding

Weightlifting may be slower, but it’s also a good way to increase your heart rate and improve core strength. One study found that lifting weights can reduce your risk of having a stroke or heart attack by around 40% to 70%. Depending on your goals, it is helpful to contact a personal trainer who can teach you the proper techniques and put together a personalized training program for you.

While walking

Walking is just as beneficial as running, but is gentler on the body. It’s easy to do anywhere, and you can gain even more benefits by picking up the pace. “Walking is a low-intensity workout that’s been shown to be good for your heart, especially when you walk at a brisk pace and pump your arms,” ​​Steinbaum said. Research suggests that brisk walking may further improve your cardiovascular health compared to slow walking. Other ways to make your walks more challenging are to walk with hand weights, add a half mile each time you walk, or add bodyweight exercises once in a while.

Yoga



Yoga is known to lower blood pressure, improve your flexibility and balance, and help reduce aches and pains. Yoga can be practiced in the comfort of your own home — all you need is a yoga mat and a little space to move around.

Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact, full-body workout that’s gentle on the joints, but still packs a cardio punch. Swimming strengthens your lungs and heart and even helps lower your blood pressure. It’s a great aerobic option if you’re also recovering from an injury or if your body doesn’t respond well to high-impact exercise.

Where to start ?

Before embarking on a new exercise program, it is important to discuss it with your doctor, especially if you have had any previous health problems or if heart problems run in your family. LaMotte said that “if cardiovascular risk factors are present, it is advisable to have a doctor’s clearance beforehand.” Steinbaum agreed and said, “Checking your blood pressure, cholesterol panel, hemoglobin A1C (sugars) and inflammatory markers, among other indicators, are vital sources of information to help determine risk levels for higher intensity workouts.” However, if you are a generally healthy person, use good judgment when taking on a new workout and respect your limits.

If you’re just beginning your training journey, it’s important to make sure you don’t overdo it too soon. LaMotte recommended that you start slowly to establish consistency and set reasonable goals. For example, if you’re just starting to run, it’s best to focus on achieving a set distance at a comfortable pace, rather than increasing the intensity. and approach the distance at the same time.

A good rule of thumb is to follow the recommendations of the American Heart Association. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both per week. Along with this, you should include resistance training at least two days a week. “Studies have shown that activities that bring your heart rate into the moderate-intensity heart rate zone are the best option for optimal cardiovascular benefit,” Steinbaum advised.

The best way to do this is to explore and find an activity that you enjoy and will be consistent with. Some people may find it helpful to have a workout buddy or a small group of friends who can hold them accountable. “It’s also important to tune into the body’s reactions to reduce injury,” LaMotte warned, adding that hydration and rest days are also important to minimize the risk of injury and fatigue.

Additionally, it’s important to balance heart-healthy exercise with a healthy diet. “I always tell my patients that they can’t exercise on a bad diet,” LaMotte advised. “A diet low in saturated fats, refined sugars and sodium can help control or lower blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.”

If you have a family history of heart disease, it’s important to start getting your numbers checked before age 20 for blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugars. “If a woman has a history of complications during pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, or high blood pressure, she should have her heart checked,” Steinbaum said. For other people, she says, “knowing your numbers” and having an annual wellness visit is part of living a heart-healthy life.

