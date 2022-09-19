News
Celtic fans disrupt one-minute applause for Queen Elizabeth II with anti-royal chants and banner
The minute’s applause had been staged after home side St. Mirren chose to pay tribute to the late monarch, but Celtic fans unfurled a banner reading ‘If you hate the Royals, clap’ and chanted the same words throughout the project. tribute.
Sky, which was broadcasting the match, confirmed to CNN that it had muted the stadium microphones to limit the audibility of chants during its broadcast of the applause of the minute.
After the applause ended, commentator Ian Crocker said, “Apologies if you were offended by anything you might have heard. Most people showed respect, some didn’t.”
It is the second time this week that groups of Celtic supporters have expressed anti-royal sentiments, with the club currently under investigation by European football governing body UEFA after posting a banner reading “F**k the crown” during Wednesday’s Champions League. game against Shakhtar Donetsk.
CNN contacted the Scottish Professional Football League and Celtic FC for comment, but did not immediately get a response.
Although Celtic is based in Scotland, its traditions have been intertwined with those of the anti-monarchist Irish republicans since its founding with the aim of alleviating the poverty of Glasgow’s Irish Catholic immigrant population in the 1880s.
Its rival Crosstown Rangers, meanwhile, have traditionally been more aligned with Protestantism and royalist unionism, deepening the antagonism between the two sides.
The Scottish FA, football’s governing body in the country, told CNN it has “no jurisdiction over the behavior of fans at league matches”.
The boos during the minute’s silence were also audible at other Scottish Premiership matches over the weekend.
Sewanee sorority suspended over hazing allegations
SEWANEE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A sorority at Southern University has been suspended following accusations of hazing and “humiliating treatment” of new members.
Local News 3 reported that Theta Kappa Phi, or TKP, had been suspended “for at least a year” following an incident at the university’s Shake Day earlier this year, according to the university’s website at Greek life.
According to the university’s website, new sorority members had to put paint and glitter on their faces and were then forced to drink alcohol on the university’s Shake Day, the day new members find out which sorority or fraternity they accepted to.
“Throughout Shake Day, members were seen approaching new members asking them to ‘chug’ and have the word ‘chug’ written on their mugs,” the website reads. “During this time, new members had to wear yellow rubber gloves, baby bibs with the phrase ‘TeaKup’ painted on their bodies, and other unusual items.”
According to the decision released by the university, the sorority has a history of this kind of behavior “dating back many years.”
“Information gathered during this conduct case indicates that most of these events and behaviors are embedded in the culture and values of the organization, including some being considered formal traditions of the organization,” wrote the university in its decision. “The presence of high-risk alcohol consumption, the humiliating and demeaning treatment of new members, and disregard for University policies endangers the physical and emotional well-being of members.”
The sorority may apply to return for the fall 2023 semester.
The organization will carry out several rehabilitation actions in the meantime, including updates to its bylaws and a workshop focusing on member expectations and interactions with new members.
WSMV4 has reached out to members of the Intersorority Council for comment but has yet to receive a response.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
Asylum seeker commits suicide, New York mayor says
An asylum seeker died by suicide at a New York City shelter on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.
“The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city have come to this country in search of a better life. Unfortunately, yesterday an asylum seeker at one of our facilities committed suicide,” Adams said in a statement. “Our hearts break for this young woman and all her loved ones, and we as a city mourn her. This tragedy reminds us that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.
Adams said the city provides asylum seekers with resources that include mental health care.
“I encourage all asylum seekers who need mental health support to use these services, and anyone in our city struggling with anxiety, depression or mental health issues of any kind. or call 888-NYC-WELL. We’re here for you,” he said.
By law, the city is prohibited from sharing other information, Adams said.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
Herschel Walker, Georgia’s GOP Senate candidate, admits he’s ‘not that smart’ in effort to lower debate expectations against Sen. Raphael Warnock
Former NFL great Herschel Walker admits he’s “not that smart” as he seeks to downplay expectations for his upcoming Georgia Senate debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
The Republican retired football great claimed he’s just a bumpkin who wouldn’t have a chance of out-talking the erudite Warnock when they spar face-to-face on Oct. 14.
“I’m a country boy… He’s a preacher,” Walker said. “(Warnock) is smart and wears these nice suits.”
Walker, who starred for the University of Georgia and the National Football League, warned supporters not to expect much from him when the pair face off.
“He is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate,” Walker said. “I’m just waiting to show up and I will do my best.”
Walker has run a rocky campaign and has faced attacks over his previous violent threats against his ex-wife.
He suggested climate change couldn’t be real. He also admitted failing to acknowledge three children from former relationships, even though he often speaks about the importance of Black men being responsible fathers.
Walker, who grew up in rural Wrightsville, Ga., is down in most polls to Warnock, who is also the pastor of Atlanta’s iconic Ebenezer Baptist Church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.
The November race is likely to be close as the two parties are evenly matched in the Peach State.
It will help determine control of the Senate, with Democrats favored to hold onto their razor-thin edge.
Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who is not up for reelection, won their seats last year, becoming the first Democrats in decades to win statewide office. President Biden also narrowly beat former President Trump in 2020 in an election that cemented Georgia’s status as a battleground state.
Artist Gregg Deal Equates Punk Rockers and Native Americans in Art
The “End of Silence” exhibition is based on a simple but radical premise: that the ethics of punk rock musicians who began to infiltrate popular music in the 1970s are similar to the ethics of Native Americans today. who strive to claim their place in contemporary society. .
Gregg Deal – a “multidisciplinary artist, activist and disruptor”, according to the show’s text – takes this claim to the max, using lyrics from iconic punk-era bands like the Sex Pistols, The Clash, Black Flag and The Specials to inspire a long series of acrylic and ink paintings that address crucial aspects of the evolution of Native American identity.
The pieces, currently at the RedLine Contemporary Art Center, are loud in every way. Deal incorporates text into his paintings to directly quote direct lyrics about inequity and invisibility, and renders his Hollywood-style images of Indians and frontier soldiers in bright, saturated colors. Many of the works resemble the cutout images of classic comic books with dialogue spelled out in speech bubbles that form dots at the bottom indicating which character in the scene is speaking it.
Deal, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe, based in what is now Nevada, connects the dots – with great irony and almost no subtlety – between angry rock ‘n’ rollers of the recent past and Native Americans. currents that “push against power structures that restrain, oppress or suppress; question and challenge authority.
You could argue against the show’s premise, and fairly. There are many faults to be found in assimilating the struggles of people grappling with a barbaric legacy of displacement and near-annihilation, followed by generations of discrimination, exploitation (both financial and cultural) and double crossover with pop star angst, no matter how authentic their music was at the time.
The sincerity and credibility of the punk rock movement have been debated ever since its heyday. Yes, there was genuine anger and frustration, and it was vividly rendered and rightfully inspiring to a generation of young misfits. Punk was real.
But it was also business, done with mainstream record labels, concert organizers, fashion designers and MTV-style videographers. Punk was art, not life and death, and it’s troubling, at least to me, to associate its bullocks with Margaret Thatcher’s government with the threat of attempted genocide that defines, to a degree very significant, the history of North American Natives.
But Deal and its curator, Louise Martorano, present a thoughtful and resonant argument for their case, effectively using the many lyrics that run through the works. And it can be strange.
Consider the overlap of the lyrics of the group Stiff Little Fingers, stated in the Deal chart “Suspect Device”, with the anthemic pleas of today’s Native American activists:
“They deprive us of our freedom
In the name of freedom
Why can’t they all just walk away
Why can’t they let us live
They make us feel indebted
To save us from hell
And then they put us through it
It’s time for the bastards to fall”
Deal makes the most of shared sentiment. He places the words in a conversation bubble coming from the kind of brave Indian you might see in an old western movie, a strong, stereotypical, fictional “noble savage” suffering indignities with dignity, as if enough of a stiff upper lip bear the trauma. In this way, he addresses not only displacement but also centuries of mistreatment by everyone from government bureaucrats to artists.
Here’s another, perhaps more poetic, example where punk lyrics (as presented through Deal’s artistic framework) seem to echo sentiments that might be expressed by Native Americans now. This is from the “Got Each Other” chart, which borrows from current ska band The Interrupters:
“Let us establish our home in the sacred ground
We’ve been here for years
Solid in the foundation
Blood, sweat and tears
Raise your voice, stand side by side
And we’ll sing forever
We don’t have much
But we understood each other!”
It’s not just the redirected semantics that make the works powerful – which they are, especially when they grow to almost monumental proportions. Some canvases stretch 6 or 8 feet in height, and a mural, applied directly to the back wall of the gallery, is probably twice that size. Deal also allows them to become violent.
His scenes are full of brutality: knife fights and choking, battle scenes with bows and arrows and guns. It’s gritty stuff done by men – all men – with angry faces looking at each other.
He heightens the tension by painting abstract angst in the backgrounds of his scenes. There are dark spots and chips of paint running down like blood. He incorporates traditional Indian symbols – zigzag patterns and crosses – both in his paintings and on the walls around them, but leaves them hazy and incomplete. The works, and the way they are arranged, can be unsettling.
That said, they aren’t obnoxious, thanks to the comic book motif. Cartoon violence just doesn’t seem obscene, even when documenting actual violence. Even some of the particularly fierce song lyrics feel innocuous when presented via this colorful format with a long tradition of children’s entertainment.
There are contradictions in “End of Silence”. In some ways, the work has an aura of being raw punk-rock; Deal is anything but a commercial performer and he makes few compromises. Its ugly webs allow the lyrics to come as their authors intended, as “a fearless, uncensored affront to the systems that do not represent them and were built without them”, as Martorano puts it in his curator’s statement. .
But there’s also something a little too neat and clean about the entire exhibit. Despite the content, it’s neat and sleek, and hyper-contained in RedLine’s gallery of white cubes with avant-garde, polished floor architecture. It’s not messy like the music he wants us to connect with, not dangerous enough to reflect a genre defined by gigs where musicians were known to smash equipment and spit on their own audiences.
Even with that review, however, it’s easy to call “End of Silence” one of the best and most ambitious exhibitions this year in the region. It has a lot to say, as much about painting and pop culture as it does about the politics of convenience, human abuse and oppression – and in that way, it lives up to its title. He makes the connection he wants to make, across eras, across art forms, at a very high volume.
IF YOU ARE GOING TO
“End of Silence” continues through October 12 at RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St. Info: 303-296-4448 or redlineart.org.
Trudeau slammed as ’embarrassing’ for singing Bohemian Rhapsody days before Queen’s funeral
Nothing really matters to him? Justin Trudeau is slammed as a ‘deaf embarrassment’ for singing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody at London Hotel two days before Elizabeth II’s state funeral
- Dressed in a casual brown t-shirt, Trudeau was seen standing over a piano and singing at will with other members of his official delegation at the central London hotel.
- Trudeau was heard hitting the infamous notes, along with Queen’s lyrics: ‘Easy come, easy go’
- The song took place on Saturday evening – just hours before billions tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning
- The beloved monarch died aged 96 on Thursday September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland
- Queen’s funeral: All the latest news and coverage from the royal family
Justin Trudeau has faced intense backlash after a clip of him singing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was released after a dinner party just two days before Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.
Canada’s Prime Minister was filmed singing Freddie Mercury’s iconic song during an impromptu session at London’s Corinthia Hotel, during the official period of mourning days before Her Majesty’s state funeral.
Canada’s prime minister, 50, arrived in England after the death of Queen Elizabeth to join world leaders at her monumental funeral on Monday morning.
Dressed in a casual brown t-shirt, Trudeau was seen standing over a piano and singing at will with other members of his official delegation at the central London hotel.
It is understood that Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec, played the keys while others joined in the tune on Saturday night.
Trudeau was heard hitting the infamous notes, along with Queen’s lyrics: “Easy come, easy go”.
‘TONE DEAF’: Canada’s Prime Minister has been slammed for singing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody with a pianist in a central London hotel lobby just two days before the Queen’s official funeral
TRUDEAU AT QUEEN’S FUNERAL: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau leave Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Monday March 7, 2022
The Prime Minister, whose country has recognized the Queen – and now King Charles – as their official head of state, harmonized with the pianist during the short clip.
However, the unearthed video caused furor online – as many slammed the Prime Minister for joy just 48 hours before the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey and her burial.
The beloved monarch died aged 96 on Thursday September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
A furious person wrote online: ‘Curious how you can qualify this as honoring Her Majesty’s life and service? Because they were singing Queen music? That’s pretty rude!
Another furious viewer added: ‘Pay tribute? How deaf do you have to be to think this is somehow an homage? It’s a shame.
A third said: ‘Singing drunk is a ‘tribute’? What an embarrassment. There is no indication that the Prime Minister was drunk before singing at the piano on Saturday evening.
Queen Elizabeth greets Justin Trudeau in a line for the Queen’s Dinner reception for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace on April 19, 2018
Trudeau signs a condolence book at Lancaster House, London in London on September 17, 2022, following the death of Her Majesty
King Charles III sits with Justin Trudeau, as he receives the prime ministers of the realm in Room 1844 at Buckingham Palace on September 17, 2022 in London, England
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London on September 18, 2022
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “After dinner on Saturday, the Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who came together to pay tribute to the life and service of His Majesty.
“Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and recipient of the Order of Canada, played the piano in the lobby of the hotel, which led some members of the delegation, including the Prime Minister, to join.
“Over the past 10 days the Prime Minister has taken part in various activities to pay tribute to the Queen and today the entire delegation is taking part in the state funeral.”
dailymail us
Yeshiva University Halts All Student Club Activities Following High Court LGBTQ Ruling
NEW YORK — Yeshiva University abruptly suspended student club activity following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this week that ordered the school to recognize — for now — a group of LGBTQ students.
In an email to students, university officials said on Friday that it is “withholding all undergraduate club activities while it takes immediate steps to follow the roadmap provided by the Supreme Court. of the United States to protect YU’s religious freedom”.
The High Court on Wednesday cleared the way for the LGBTQ group, YU Pride Alliance, to seek official recognition from the Jewish University of New York.
The undergraduate group describes itself as “a supportive space for all students, of all sexual orientations and gender identities, to feel respected, visible and represented.”
University spokespersons did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on Saturday.
By a 5-4 vote on Wednesday, judges lifted a temporary stay of a court order that requires Yeshiva University to recognize the group, even as a legal fight continues in New York courts. Two conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, sided with the court’s three liberal justices to form a majority.
The disagreement between the judges appears to be mostly over procedure, with the majority writing in a brief unsigned order that Yeshiva should return to state court to seek a speedy review and temporary relief while the case continues. If it doesn’t win either state court, the school can go back to the Supreme Court, the majority wrote.
The case was closely followed by other denominational institutions.
Following the decision, the university’s president, Rabbi Ari Berman, said denominational universities have the right to establish clubs as part of his understanding of Torah.
“Yeshiva University is simply seeking that same right of self-determination,” he said. “The Supreme Court has given us the roadmap to find a speedy remedy and we will follow its instructions.”
Berman also said the university’s “commitment and love for our LGBTQ students is unwavering.”
Nonetheless, an attorney for the students said the university’s action on Friday was divisive and “shameful.”
“The Pride Alliance seeks a safe space on campus, nothing more. By shutting down all club activities, the YU administration is trying to divide the student body and pit students against their LGBT peers,” said attorney, Katie Rosenfeld.
The university’s tactic, she said, “is a throwback to 50 years ago, when the city of Jackson, Mississippi, closed all public swimming pools rather than comply with the ordinances of the desegregation court”.
The university, an Orthodox Jewish institution in New York, argued that granting recognition to the Pride Alliance would “violate its sincere religious beliefs.”
The club argued that Yeshiva’s plea to the Supreme Court was premature, also noting that the university had already recognized a gay pride club at its law school.
A New York state court sided with the student group and ordered the university to immediately recognize the club. The case is still on appeal in the state court system, but judges have declined to stay the order in the meantime.
