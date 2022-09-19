Cosmos ATOM Holds Gains While Market Fluctuates Heavily

ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens.
The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.
Related Reading: XRP Price Rallied 7%, Is It Gearing To Test The Next Resistance?
Nonetheless, one token continued to stand out amidst the bearish market trends, the native crypto of the Cosmos protocol. Despite the extreme market fluctuations, ATOM continued to glide upward, gaining up to 20% in 48hours. ATOM is trading around $17 dollars at the time of writing, close to 20% above its $14 price 48 hours before. The Cosmos native token has been experiencing its up and downs in an ever-ascending trendline, unlike the wider market.
ATOM Gains Were Due To IBC and Staking Opportunities
The recent gains lead back to the influx of protocols migrating to the Cosmos blockchain. After the crash of the Terra ecosystem, several projects rebuilt their operations on Cosmos Hub. Consequently, each project adds value to ATOM by participating in the inter-blockchain security system IBC.
Cosmos also offers staking opportunities with a lucrative APY of close to 18%. Furthermore, the network is introducing different utilities into its ecosystem, which will increase the value of ATOM going forward. One of these is the liquidity staking the protocol is ready to launch. Additionally, protocols on Cosmos are preparing to launch their own stablecoins, with ATOM most likely the primary assets for minting.
Recent Macroeconomic Events Contribute to Increased Market Volatility
Meanwhile, recent macroeconomic events have increased bearish pressure on the digital assets market. As cryptos struggle to breach various price barriers and flip bullish, these factors bear down, causing the assets to fluctuate. Events like the recent release of the August inflation data reveal the continued rise of inflation.
Related Reading: Chiliz (CHZ) Could Be Set For A Hot Streak With This Data
Ethereum, for instance, has been rising and falling within the $1,700 and $1,500 range in the past seven days. Its volatility curve has been on a downward trend for the past week. The second largest crypto by market cap is down 11% since the Merge. ETH is currently trading below $1,500. As for Bitcoin, the crypto dropped below the $21,000 zero mark on Thursday in response to the Tuesday inflation data release. The first coin has been trading inconsistently within the range of $19,000 to $23,000. BTC is trading at above $20,000 at the time of writing.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bullish CKB price prediction is $0.00536 to $0.02189.
Nervos Network (CKB) price might also reach $0.05 soon.
Bearish CKB price prediction for 2022 is $0.00282.
In Nervos Network (CKB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CKB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Nervos Network (CKB) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Nervos Network (CKB) is $0.00372019 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,329,470 at the time of writing. However, CKB has decreased by nearly 8.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Nervos Network (CKB) has a circulating supply of 33,340,636,263 CKB. Currently, Nervos Network (CKB) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global and MEXC.
What is Nervos Network (CKB)?
The Nervos Network is an open-source, multi-protocol public blockchain platform. The tier 1 public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network is called the Nervos CKB. It supposedly enables smart contracts and layer 2 scaling while enabling any crypto-asset to be kept with the security, immutability, and permission lessness of Bitcoin. Through its store of value crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte, it seeks to capture the entire network value.
The Nervos Network’s native coin CKB is intended to serve as a secure store of value while also enabling platform functionality. Users pay transaction fees in CKB tokens, which are then used to reward block validators.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022
Nervos Network (CKB) holds the 205th position on CoinGecko right now. CKB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Nervos Network (CKB) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Nervos Network (CKB) is in the range of $0.00408. If the pattern continues, the price of CKB might reach the resistance levels of $0.00586 and $0.00971. If the trend reverses, then the price of CKB may fall to $0.00347 and $0.00278.
Nervos Network (CKB) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Nervos Network (CKB).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Nervos Network (CKB).
Resistance Level 1
$0.00536
Resistance Level 2
$0.00839
Resistance Level 3
$0.01384
Resistance Level 4
$0.02189
Support Level
$0.00282
CKB /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Nervos Network (CKB) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CKB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.02189.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Nervos Network (CKB) might plummet to almost $0.00282, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Nervos Network (CKB) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of CKB lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Nervos Network (CKB) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Nervos Network (CKB) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, CKB has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CKB at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CKB is 51.81. This means that Nervos Network (CKB) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of CKB may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Nervos Network (CKB). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Nervos Network (CKB). Currently, the ADX of CKB lies in the range of 26.7959 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Nervos Network (CKB). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of CKB lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Nervos Network (CKB) is at 51.81 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of CKB with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Nervos Network (CKB).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and CKB are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CKB also increase or decrease respectively.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Nervos Network (CKB)might probably attain $0.07 by 2023.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Nervos Network (CKB) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CKB might rally to hit $0.09 by 2024.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2025
If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.1.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2026
If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.3.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2027
If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.5.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2028
If Nervos Network (CKB) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, CKB would hit $0.7 in 2028.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Nervos Network (CKB), it would witness major spikes. CKB might hit $0.9 by 2029.
Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Nervos Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in CKB for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Nervos Network (CKB) might hit $1 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Nervos Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CKB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Nervos Network (CKB) in 2022 is $0.02189. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Nervos Network (CKB) price prediction for 2022 is $0.00282.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Nervos Network ecosystem, the performance of CKB would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.04370633 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.05 if the investors believe that CKB is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Nervos Network (CKB)?
Nervos Network (CKB) is the Nervos Network’s native coin. The token is intended to serve as a secure store of value while also enabling platform functionality. Users pay transaction fees in CKB tokens, which are then used to reward block validators.
2. Where can you purchase Nervos Network (CKB)?
Nervos Network (CKB) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global and MEXC.
3. Will Nervos Network (CKB) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Nervos Network platform, CKB has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Nervos Network (CKB)?
On March 31, 2021 Nervos Network (CKB) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.04370633.
5. Is Nervos Network (CKB) a good investment in 2022?
Nervos Network (CKB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Nervos Network in the past few months, CKB is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Nervos Network (CKB) reach $0.05?
Nervos Network (CKB) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Nervos Network (CKB) will hit $0.05 soon.
7. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2023?
Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.07 by 2023.
8. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2024?
Nervos Network (CKB)price is expected to reach $0.09 by 2024.
9. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2025?
Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.1 by 2025.
10. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2026?
Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Increasing volume in Chiliz intraday trades pointed to a likely bullish comeback in the coin’s price.
Since the start of trading today, the volume of Chiliz has increased from $395,564,490 to $694,854,345.
Market capitalization rose from $1,203,242,510 to $1,222,317,487 as trading volume rose.
Increases in both trading activity and market capitalization of this magnitude suggest that a turnaround may be in the works.
This could be the case if we believe real-time data. A cup-and-handle pattern appears on the chart, suggesting a possible or current upswing.
As a whole, the cryptocurrency market has been seeking to rebound from the unfavorable market conditions that have dominated the financial sphere, so the recovery should come as no surprise for Chiliz.
The ensuing crashes in April–August further reinforced the consensus that the crypto winter would last for some time.
The bulls in this market are currently testing the $0.2505 resistance level. Resistance at the 38.20 Fibonacci level sits at $0.2615, thus this price range is below that.
Any price action for Chiliz above these levels would signal a continuation of the bullish trend that began at $0.2505 and is currently in play.
Indicators provide a similar positive rebound narrative. The momentum indicator maintains a V-shaped pattern, indicating that the present market trend is rising.
The Awesome oscillator indicates a major bullish reversal at the 4-hour tick level. At the level of 5.78, the price oscillator indicates a strong buy signal for investors and traders.
The $0.2505 Barrier Poses Major Challenge
To sustain current upward trend, it is necessary to overcome the barrier at $0.2505. This is the immediate resistance the bulls will encounter before a possible push towards the 38.20 Fibonacci level. Currently, though, the bulls may have overextended and lost some impetus.
The price has failed to consolidate above the 50.00 Fib level, according to current data. This failure to surpass the 50.00 Fibonacci barrier and the following lack of momentum can transform the bullish price reversal into a bearish trend.
A short examination of the 4-hour clock reveals the formation of a double triangular pattern that may influence the recovery of the coin. The base of the formation rests directly on the 78.60 Fib level.
It is vital for bulls not to be swayed by this emerging pattern, as the CHZ coin’s recovery hinges on the larger price fluctuations at the 1-day tick mark.
If the bulls maintain their pace, we may finally witness a net price increase in the coming days.
CHZ total market cap at $1.4 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Somag News, Chart: TradingView.com
The Russian government has entrusted the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance.
Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia’s potential as a currency minting destination.
To help shape the future of the digital financial asset (DFA) market in the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has instructed the Ministry of Finance to work with the Bank of Russia to develop and submit tangible ideas by December 1st.
RBC Crypto stated that the directive came from the top of the Russian government after a discussion on the country’s financial system. This senior official stressed the importance of DFAs in the present economic climate, saying that they allow for ongoing payments for imports and Russian exports.
Perfect Way to Avoid Sanction
The Russian government has entrusted the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance with revising the country’s “Strategy for the Development of the Financial Market until 2030.” The document has to be updated to reflect both President Putin’s directives and the current geopolitical climate, as described by Mishustin.
In January of this year, Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia’s potential as a currency minting destination and asked Russian government institutions to find agreement on crypto legislation. Digital assets are a “safe alternative” for international transactions, as Mikhail Mishustin put it in August.
The Russian financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Tax Service, and the Federal Security Service are all tasked with collaborating with the Treasury Department and the Monetary Authority by the 19th of December to develop a uniform stance on the proposed regulations that would govern the issue and circulation of digital currency in Russia. There should also be suggestions on how to allocate funds using the digital ruble.
Russia’s central bank digital money, as well as decentralized cryptocurrencies, are now seen as instruments in Moscow that may mitigate the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and international commerce.
Recommended For You:
Russian Giant Rostec Plans International Commerce Via Crypto
NFT gaming, while probably a novelty aspect in blockchain gaming, can no longer be considered a niche but an established part of games built on blockchain.
With the ability to earn being a major pull for gamers, NFT gaming has attracted a large number of new players. At some point in 2021, there were game streamers who were posting earnings in the thousands of dollars every week due to their participation in these NFT games.
Naturally, given that most of these games had been launched during the bull market, their token prices had soared, and so did the earnings of gamers. But these NFT games are now being put to the test as the crypto market has entered another inevitable bear market.
As prices have collapsed, so has the interest from gamers. A large number of games that had been popular due to their growing token prices are now suffering in the bear market. Even large players such as Axie Infinity have seen interest plummet significantly during this time. This has called for more innovation and less focus on token prices when it comes to NFT gaming. That is if these games plan to survive the current bear market.
Token Price Should Not Be The Focus
A problem with existing blockchain games is the fact that the value of the entire gaming ecosystem depends solely on how their token prices are doing. When the price of their tokens is rising, they see a lot of interest, but any decline sees players leave in large numbers. It is evident that such a model is unsustainable, and some industry experts have even referred to the current models as being akin to Ponzi schemes that need a steady flow of new entrants to keep it going.
Using such models only attract gamers who only care about the price of the tokens they earn. The result of this is the mass exodus that has taken place in the gaming sector as crypto has welcomed another bear market.
A new entrant into the space has taken the initiative to tackle the problems that currently plague the NFT gaming space. Cradles: Origin of Species is a blockchain game that focuses on innovation and its community rather than on token price. This game promises to bring never-before-seen capabilities to NFT gaming in a bid to transcend beyond the questionable models employed by existing blockchain games.
How Cradles Differentiates Itself
Cradles: Origin of Species focuses on innovation to keep its community engaged and interested rather than token price. Taking a gamer-first approach, the creators introduce new metaverse gaming experiences. These range from popular aspects of the play-2-earn ecosystem to new metaverse features that make it more than just a virtual reality gaming experience. One of the innovations from the Cradles: Origin of Species team has been the introduction of the EIP-3664 proposal for a new type of NFT.
It follows in the footsteps of the ERC-20 by introducing revolutionary features when it comes to how tokens are created. Unlike ERC-721 or other token standards currently used for NFTs, EIP-3664 contains several new attributes that permit various types of fungible and non-fungible aspects. Players can add and remove components to and from their NFTs, as well as give them new traits, which will enable continuous and dynamic gameplay, unlike traditional NFTs, whose traits are pre-set and unable to change.
Props, characters and operation modes of games using EIP-3664 can be fully represented as smart contracts. This promotes different gameplay and expands the types of NFTs on the Ethereum network to bring about a stronger and more diverse gaming experience.
Play And Earn, Not Play To Earn
Cradles’ gamer-first strategy has seen it move away from the traditional play-to-earn model and bring players towards the new world of play and earn. This helps shift the focus of players from the price of the token being earned in the game to playing the game for pure enjoyment. This way, the tokens earned by gamers become just an added incentive for playing as they progress through the game, not the core motivator for playing.
It is also the first subscription-based game to grace the blockchain gaming space. This allows all players to immediately access the game without having to purchase expensive NFTs upfront. By buying a monthly card, users can play and earn in Cradles for the whole of that month.
The game also has zero transaction fees for small transactions. These are transactions that happen between players and peer-to-peer transactions. For transactions involving more valuable items, there is a small tax.
Staking Into NFTs
As mentioned already, Cradles: Origin of Species players do not have to make a significant initial investment before playing Cradles. Another invention that makes this possible is the Staking Into NFTs (SIN) feature in the game.
This allows users to stake into the NFTs already held by their favorite steamer or professional player. So if a player does not have access to a powerful weapon in the game and a streamer does, they can stake their tokens into the streamer’s NFT to help boost the power of the weapon. This gives the streamer an edge over their opponents to help them claim victory and win the prizes, which are distributed between the streamer and those who staked into their NFT.
All of the in-game items in Cradles: Origin of Species are also created by the players. There are no external NFTs being sold before entering the game, and players can freely move and trade items with each other thanks to a completely decentralized item supply.
Cradles recently raised $5 million in a private funding round to build out its metaverse. The game is backed by some of the largest players in the space, including Animoca Brands, Signum Capital, and Huobi Global, among others.
The innovation behind Cradles: Origin of Species is what puts it ahead of all other blockchain games. By successfully detaching the value of the game from the token price, it makes sure that its community is always involved regardless of whether the price of the token goes up or down. A complete game that kickstarts the evolution of the metaverse.
Payments from guests will be handled via the Binance platform.
The Binance Pay system has been used by the European supermarket, Varus.
Palazzo Versace Dubai, a five-star hotel in Dubai, now accepts cryptocurrency payments for rooms, meals, and spa services. Payments made by Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Binance Coin (BNB) from guests will be handled via the Binance platform.
Moreover, the 146-room, ultra-luxury resort in Jaddaf Waterfront announced in a press release that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments for goods on its e-commerce platforms, particularly gift certificates and vouchers.
Binance’s MENA Business Development Head Nadeem Ladki said:
“Palazzo Versace’s ability to now accept payments in virtual assets is a reflection of how the hospitality industry in Dubai is at the forefront of innovation as we move into a more digital world. Payments are just the beginning and we look forward to building on this partnership together.”
Rise in Adoption Rate
Similarly, Ukrainian retailer Varus, which has more than a hundred superstores throughout the nation, will begin accepting crypto via Binance Pay.
Furthermore, the Binance Pay system has now been used by the first European supermarket, Varus. Kyiv, Dnipro, Kamianske, Brovary, Nikopol, Vyshhorod, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and Pavlograd are among the nine Ukrainian towns. This is where customers may pay with cryptocurrency for food and supplies.
Moreover, it was reported last month that Techno zhak and Stylus, two of the leading technology merchants in Ukraine, will begin accepting bitcoin payments at their combined 110 locations. There have been a number of noteworthy instances of businesses accepting cryptocurrencies in recent months.
In June, Hublot, a Swiss luxury wristwatch, released two hundred pieces of a new line dubbed Big Bang Unico Essential Grey. Moreover, these timepieces are exclusive to the Hublot US e-Boutique site, where cryptocurrency payments are accepted. Company-wide cryptocurrency transactions will be handled by BitPay.
Recommended For You:
Dubai’s VARA Issues New Guidelines Over Crypto Promotions
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
BTC saw a decline in its price from $69,000 to around $18,500, with an over 70% drop from its all-time high. The price of BTC bounced off after touching a weekly low of $19,000, and the price rallied to $25,000, showing some great strength as many set prices and expectations for a rally back to $30,000, but the price was faced with rejection.
The price of BTC on the weekly chart formed a downtrend line as the price continued to respect this resistance line bouncing off to maintain its bearish run. Still, the price of BTC could not break this trendline after a while, with the price being rejected from the trendline resistance.
BTC’s price is trading above the key support of $18,000; the price of BTC needs to hold above this support to avoid the price going lower to $16,000-$15,000. With the price of BTC holding this support, we could have the chance of trading higher to a region of $20,000. A break below $18,000 would mean retesting lower demand zones and reluctance for bulls to step into buy orders as there would be more agitation for lower prices.
For BTC’s price to restore its bullish move, the price needs to break and hold above the trendline resistance preventing the price of BTC from trending higher. If the price of BTC keeps rejecting the trendline resistance, we could see the price going lower as there are more sell orders than buy orders.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,000.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $18,000.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for BTC prices continues to weaken as prices break to the downside, finding prices in the daily range of June 2022, with prices ranging in a channel having $20,700 as resistance and $18,400 as support.
The price of BTC needs to break out of this range channel with good volume as this will restore a bit of hope and relief for most investors. A break and close below $18,000 would not be good for the structure of BTC as the price would be faced with more sell orders and panic. If the price of BTC breaks and closes above $20,700, we could have a minor relief bounce across the market.
On the daily timeframe, the price of BTC is currently trading at $18,400 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for BTC price. The price of $21,000 and $28,000 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of BTC.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $21,000.
Daily support for the BTC price – $18,000.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview