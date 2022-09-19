Crypto Miners Peer to Alternative As Ethereum Merge Completed

Vietnam, which has the highest crypto miner facing huge losses.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) experienced a surge in hashrate.
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization converted from the Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism to the Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism on September 15. Following that, Vietnam’s cryptocurrency miners faced significant losses with their mining equipment as it turned off, as per the recent report.
According to recent survey statistics, almost 21% of Vietnamese consumers reported using or mining cryptocurrency, second only to Nigeria at 32%. But following the Merge upgrade, crypto miners faced huge losses.
Crypto Miner Started Looking for Alternatives
The amount of energy required to validate transactions is greatly decreased through the Ethereum protocol upgrades. Powerful coin minting equipment is no longer required to carry out challenging mathematical computations due to the adoption of the new Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus process, making this equipment all worthless.
Many Ethereum miners intended to continue mining with a well-known faction headed by Chandler Guo to create ETHPoW (ETHW). Currently, ETHPoW is traded at $5.42, ETHW is down 27.82% in the last day as per the CoinMarketCap.
However, before ETHPoW, there was EthereumFair (ETF originally ETHF) which is focusing on Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus. But compared to EthereumPoW, EthereumFair has received a tiny fraction of the attention. And EthereumFair is run by a group of Chinese miners.
The block explorer for EthereumFair shows that ETF has 1.8 million wallet addresses and 6.9 million total transactions. According to CoinMarketCap, ETF traded at $4.64, down 41.93% over the last 24 hours. Besides ETHPoW tokens maintained 86.3 million addresses and recorded 1.7 billion total transactions.
Moreover, according to 2miners.com, Ethereum Classic, which was forked off of Ethereum in 2015, experienced a surge in hashrate as a result of the merge. ETC’s current hashrate is 192.09 TH/s and the highest hashrate is 227.95 TH/s, which is recorded on the Merge day (September 15).
Kiyosaki says the Federal Reserve will destroy the American economy by raising interest rates.
The Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to increase interest rates by 75 basis points.
American businessman and author, Robert Toru Kiyosaki has again come up with support for cryptocurrencies. In a recent tweet, he claimed that the central banking system of the US, the Federal Reserve, will ruin the American economy by raising interest rates. He also suggested the investors put their money into “real money,” mentioning Bitcoin.
Through the tweet, Robert Kiyosaki brought up his most well-known book, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” in which he said that “savers are losers,” and he reminded his audience of this once more.
He tweeted:
Today, US debt in 100s of trillions. REAL INFLATION is 16% not 7%. Fed raising interest rates will destroy US economy. Savers will be biggest losers. Invest in REAL MONEY. Gold, silver & Bitcoin.
Kiyosaki’s Support for Crypto
Kiyosaki has regularly issued warnings regarding the market crash. He previously claimed that the largest crash in history is imminent and all markets will collapse in April. Recently, he urged people to invest in cryptocurrencies right away, by specifying, ‘now is the time you need to get into crypto.’
Moreover, the US Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to increase interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting which is set for September 20 to 21. Even though a huge rate increase of 100 bps, or one percentage point, is also a possibility. The Fed has made it clear that it is focused on taming scorching US inflation, even if it means sacrificing economic growth that destroys demand. As a result, the majority of economists anticipate a sizable rate hike.
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority issued a consumer warning on FTX.
The FCA previously issued a similar warning on Binance.
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a consumer warning regarding Sam Bankman-crypto Fried’s exchange FTX, stating that it is not allowed by the regulator to offer financial services or products in the country.
The financial Conduct Authority stated:
We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the U.K. without our authorization
Targeting People in the UK
Companies and individuals in the UK who provide, promote, or sell financial services or products must be authorized and registered with the FCA. According to certain sources, the regulator stated that FTX, domiciled in the Bahamas, is targeting people in the UK and that investors are unlikely to get their money back if things go wrong because they will not be covered by the country’s ombudsman service and compensation plan.
The FCA previously issued a similar warning on Binance, another large global cryptocurrency exchange, and its activity in the United Kingdom. Several regulators from around the world later issued similar statements about Binance. Under anti-money laundering regulations, cryptocurrency enterprises operating in the UK must register with the FCA. The Cypriot financial authorities recently granted FTX a license that allows it to operate in the EU.
In April , the UK made its crypto asset registration permanent, a scheme that compels enterprises engaging in crypto activity in the country to meet the FCA’s anti-money laundering criteria. While some companies, such as Gemini, Kraken, and Crypto.com, are included, others, such as FTX, Coinbase, and Binance, are not. All are still available to UK customers.
Fear has gripped investors and traders alike in light of the recent adverse market action. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has suffered the highest levels of selling pressure since the crisis in June and July.
With a high of $22,400 on September 13 and a low of $18,790 today, Bitcoin has fallen by nearly 8%. The price has dropped by a stunning 13.31 percent.
This, too, can be explained by the unfavorable economic developments in the United States, as have the recent price fluctuations. As of this writing, the latest sell-off has not lost any of its steam.
Price information from the last few days places Bitcoin between $19,344 and $18,346. Financial market participants should not place any stock in these figures.
Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin Needs To Crawl Back Up
Bitcoin’s attempt at a comeback resulted in the formation of a double triangle, which is harmonically related to the XABCD pattern.
This pattern may point to a reversal in which buyers can get in at a discount and sellers can make a profit. However, this was not the situation.
Bitcoin may retest the $20,000 crucial territory before if retreats to the $18,000 level.
BTC is selling at a significant discount to the 78.60 Fib level right now. Being so far away from the important psychological threshold of $20,000, this price point may hinder any further rebound.
Investor confidence can only continue to rise with the aforementioned price in place.
A turnaround can only occur if bulls step in to buy the ongoing decline and turn around the bearish trend.
Bitcoin’s price may be able to retest the $20,500 resistance level if the aforementioned hypothetical event occurs. The 61.80 Fib level is where the aforementioned resistance is located.
However, Bitcoin’s correlation with the broader financial landscape is not advantageous. Bitcoin’s close correlation with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes makes it difficult to restore upward momentum.
BTC Needs All Energy It Can Muster To Normalize
Bitcoin’s rebound is in peril as the larger financial sector experiences a steep decline. In fact, it may not even hit the $20,500 resistance mentioned.
According to the renowned cryptoanalyst @woonomics, Bitcoin has not yet reached rock bottom. As he evaluated the past and present performance of Bitcoin, he discovered that only 52 percent of all coins are underwater.
Bitcoin’s previous bottoms were 61 percent, 67 percent, and 57 percent. The data he gave indicates that if Bitcoin were to reach rock bottom once more, it would not be at $18,000.
For Bitcoin to emerge from this predicament, the larger financial sector must rebound from the current collapse in order to restore investor and trader confidence.
As of this writing, the Stoch RSI values are converging, which may provide a modest boost to the price.
However, with present market dynamics following a strong downward trend, recovery is unlikely.
BTC total market cap at $359 billion on the daily chart
Featured image Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).
TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) are excited to announce Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022. This season is focused on expanding upon the success of Season 2, when we had over 1800 participants with over 200 projects. We intend on keeping that momentum moving forward.
In Season 3, we are increasing our overall prize pool from $1 million to $1.2 million. The same 4 tracks will be available for participants, and 2 new tracks will be introduced.
The returning tracks will have a total of 5 winners chosen by members of the TRON community as well as 5 winners chosen by the judges. There will be 5 winners for the Academy track along with 5 “honorable mention” winners. The Ecosystem track will feature 10 winners, 5 for creative based projects and another 5 for technical based projects.
Prizes for judge-voted winners across the DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3 tracks:
1st Prize – $60,000
2nd Prize – $50,000
3rd Prize – $40,000
4th Prize – $30,000
5th Prize – $20,000
Prizes for community-voted winners across the DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3 tracks:
1st Prize – $10,000
2nd Prize – $9,000
3rd Prize – $8,000
4th Prize – $7,000
5th Prize – $6,000
Prizes for Technical & Creative projects in the Ecosystem track:
1st Prize – $15,000
2nd Prize – $12,500
3rd Prize – $10,000
4th Prize – $7,500
5th Prize – $5,000
Prizes for judge-voted winners in the Academy track:
1st Prize – $15,000
2nd Prize – $10,000
3rd Prize – $9,000
4th Prize – $8,000
5th Prize – $7,000
The 5 “honorable mention” winners in the Academy track will each receive $5,000.
To learn more about community voting and the prizes surrounding it, make sure to visit the TRON DAO Forum.
We are excited to discover a multitude of innovative and diverse projects looking to positively influence the world with TRON.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2022, it has over 110 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.8 billion total transactions, and over $13.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
In Livepeer (LPT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LPT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Livepeer (LPT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Livepeer (LPT) is $ 8.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9,590,689 at the time of writing. However, LPT has decreased by nearly 9.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Livepeer (LPT) has a circulating supply of 26,216,691 LPT.Livepeer (LPT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Gate.io and Bithumb.
What is Livepeer (LPT)?
Livepeer (LPT) is the Ethereum blockchain’s native token. Token makes use of a two-layer consensus technique. First, the Livepeer ledger and its transactions are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and safeguarded by it. The second consensus layer is in charge of distributing newly created LPT and ensuring that transcoding work is completed correctly. In 2017, the Livepeer network was launched.
Livepeer’s technology has a wide range of potential applications. LPT’s technological stack has a wide range of applications, including video-enabled decentralized applications, pay-as-you-go streaming platforms, uncensorable live journalism solutions, and blockchain-powered digital conferences.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022
Livepeer(LPT) holds the 145th position on CoinGecko right now. LPT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Livepeer (LPT) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Livepeer (LPT) is in the range of $ 8.69 If the pattern continues, the price of LPT might reach the resistance levels of $10.55 and $ 12.78. If the trend reverses, then the price of LPT may fall to $8.29 and $6.45.
Livepeer (LPT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Livepeer(LPT).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Livepeer (LPT).
Resistance Level 1
$ 13.11
Resistance Level 2
$ 23.96
Resistance Level 3
$ 36.47
Resistance Level 4
$ 58.99
Support Level
$ 6.78
LPT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Livepeer (LPT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, LPT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $ 58.99.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Livepeer (LPT) might plummet to almost $ 6.78 , a bearish signal.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Livepeer (LPT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of LPT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Livepeer (LPT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Livepeer (LPT) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, LPT has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LPT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the LPT is 38.40. This means that Livepeer (LPT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of LPT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Livepeer (LPT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Livepeer (LPT). Currently, the ADX of LPT lies in the range of 13.66 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Livepeer (LPT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of LPT lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Livepeer (LPT) is at 38.40 thus confirming a potential bought signal.
Comparison of LPT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Livepeer (LPT).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of LPT is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of LPT increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of LPT decreases.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Livepeer (LPT) might probably attain $65 by 2023.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Livepeer (LPT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, LPT might rally to hit $70 by 2024.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2025
If Livepeer (LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, LPT would rally to hit $75.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2026
If Livepeer(LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, LPT would rally to hit $80.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2027
If Livepeer (LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, LPT would rally to hit $85.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2028
Livepeer (LPT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, LPT would hit $90 in 2028.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Livepeer(LPT), it would witness major spikes. LPT might hit $95 by 2029.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in LPT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Livepeer (LPT) might hit $100 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Livepeer Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for LPT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Livepeer (LPT) in 2022 is $58.99. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Livepeer (LPT) price prediction for 2022 is $ 6.78.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of LPT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 99.03 very soon. But, it might also reach $60 if the investors believe that LPT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Livepeer (LPT)?
Livepeer (LPT) is the Ethereum blockchain’s native token. Token makes use of a two-layer consensus technique. First, the Livepeer ledger and its transactions are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and safeguarded by it. The second consensus layer is in charge of distributing newly created LPT and ensuring that transcoding work is completed correctly. In 2017, the Livepeer network was launched.
2. Where can you purchase Livepeer (LPT)?
Livepeer (LPT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Gate.io and Bithumb.
3. Will Livepeer (LPT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, LPT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Livepeer (LPT)?
On November 09, 2021,Livepeer (LPT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $99.03.
5. Is Livepeer(LPT) a good investment in 2022?
Livepeer (LPT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, LPT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Livepeer (LPT) reach $60?
Livepeer (LPT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Livepeer (LPT) will hit $60 soon.
7. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2023?
Livepeer (LPT) price is expected to reach $65 by 2023.
8. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2024?
Livepeer (LPT) price is expected to reach $70 by 2024.
9. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2025?
Livepeer(LPT) price is expected to reach $75 by 2025.
10. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2026?
Livepeer (LPT) price is expected to reach $80 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author's. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks.
Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
As it continues to evolve, more countries have legalized cryptocurrency, with some declaring it legal tender. However, the technology doesn’t show any signs of slowing down either, with analysts projecting that the cryptocurrency market will be three times as large by 2030, estimating a valuation of around $5 trillion.
Despite the rapid mainstream adoption of the technology, due to the sector’s lack of regulation and inherent volatility, many people still haven’t entered the space. However, despite the setbacks, countries like Columbia and Venezuela have started to use it for business purposes.
Like any new technology, the lack of education around cryptocurrency is a huge barrier preventing people from getting involved, and while there are several educational platforms, there’s still a need for a holistic educational tool that investors can use. That’s where Collective Shift aims to solve this problem through its educational platform used to educate people through media, providing access to tools, insights, opportunity alerts, and portfolio strategies that investors need to succeed.
Collective Shift believes that the key to cryptocurrency is its community focus, which is why it has designed a platform built on being a collective. With its team of expert investors, research analysts, passionate team, and dedicated members, it believes it can confidently move the industry towards collective success.
“No technology in recorded history has ever been adopted faster than cryptocurrency, including the internet itself. We must come together to give people exactly what they need to succeed as we build a new future,” the company states on its website.
The platform profoundly understands what the cryptocurrency space needs—a place where they can get consolidated access to the most critical insights and information. This is why the platform publishes free education through its research reports, beginner materials, articles, videos, and podcasts.
The company’s founder, Ben Simpson, fell in love with cryptocurrency while building his apparel business, seeing the potential in Bitcoin “beyond the rational benefits of decentralization, its deflationary nature, and permissionless, borderless qualities.”
The more he learned about the space, the more he learned about the power of community, which is what spurred a need for the platform. “I created a group of crypto experts to surround myself with and together, we collectively began sharing our research to spot the next trends and opportunities,” the entrepreneur says.
Ultimately, Simpson says that Collective Shift was born to empower individuals to succeed by educating them and connecting them with the crypto community. “The idea that no one person could do this alone. That the collective makes the individual stronger — and that with the right tools, resources, and people — we could democratize wealth through crypto for all,” he says.