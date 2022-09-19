Daily horoscope for September 19, 2022

Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Cancer.

Happy Birthday Monday, September 19, 2022:

You look neat and well drawn because you are always aware that you are presenting an image to the world. In fact, many of you can act and play any role you choose. This year is all about learning and teaching. Courses. Read books. Learn new things to enrich your world.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★

Be ready to seize an unexpected opportunity to improve your work, the appearance of your workplace, or your relationships with your colleagues. Likewise, fill the fridge, because you might suddenly receive home today. (This surprise may also relate to your health or your pet.) Tonight: Be practical.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★★

Be prepared to accept a surprise invitation today. It could be a wonderful social activity, a fun lunch, a movie, a party, a sporting event, or something related to your kids. Some of you will be caught off guard by an unexpected flirtation. Phew! Get out of bed and get dressed! Tonight: Romantic!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★

You could receive spontaneously at home today. (Plan ahead and have good food and drink on hand.) Pleasant news from a family member might please you. You might impulsively buy something for your home. In the meantime, be ready to jump on a real estate opportunity. Tonight: Have fun!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★★

It’s a hectic and fun day full of potential opportunities! Take a shower and dress to be ready to move in any direction. A spontaneous short trip or meeting with neighbors, relatives and siblings will delight you. Meanwhile, you are restless and ready for anything! Tonight: Schmooze!

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★

Keep your pockets open, because financial opportunities could suddenly appear today. You might see a better paying job or a way to increase your income. Conversely, you might spontaneously buy something because you can’t resist it. It’s a hectic and fun day! Tonight: Favorable finances.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★★

Today you want to do something different because you are bored with your daily routine. Look for new people and different forms of entertainment. Couples can agree to an unconventional arrangement in the relationship. Why not add a little spice to your life! Tonight: You’re nice!

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★★

You might surprise people unexpectedly today because you are high profile. People notice you. Something happening behind the scenes might appeal to you and you might make an announcement about it. Bosses and authority figures are unpredictable. Tonight: Pleasant solitude.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★★

A sudden chance to travel might fall on your knees today. If so, act quickly, as this window of opportunity will be brief. Chances are you will meet an unusual new friend today. The groups to which you belong will be the source of a pleasant surprise. Tonight: Have fun folks.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★★

A boss, parent, or someone in authority might do something that surprises and pleases you today. You might be offered an opportunity, a raise, praise, or some sort of recommendation. Others might be having a flirtation with their boss. Tonight: You look good!

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★★

A wonderful opportunity to travel somewhere could present itself today. If this happens, you will need to act quickly to take advantage of it. Likewise, a sudden romance (eyes in a crowded room) with someone unusual might begin. A close friend or partner might surprise you. Tonight: Explore!

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★★

It’s a great day to apply for a loan or mortgage, as financial doors will open for you. The wealth and resources of others might suddenly become available. You could receive an inheritance or a gift. It could be something unexpected in your job. Tonight: good luck.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★★★

A surprise invitation could delight you today. Certainly, you will have fun in a way you never expected. Dress up and get ready to travel in fantastic light! Get ready to party! Likewise, sporting events can take a surprising turn, as well as social outings with the kids. Tonight: Socialize.

BORN TODAY

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon (1974), singer, celebrity chef Trisha Yearwood (1964), actor Jeremy Irons (1948)