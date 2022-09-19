Do Kwon, the Founder of Terra Is Clearly on the Run

As a community, the team excitedly shared some encouraging news. It joined forces with one of DeFi’s most promising IDO accelerators. The market is ripe for disruption, and it may be found in a launchpad platform and crowdfunding community that brings together the vision of long-term support and the muscle of a sizable, genuine supporter base from all over the world. The answer is UpLift.

The LIFT utility token supports the UpLift launchpad, which aspires to become a premier meeting place for innovative companies and everyday investors.

Gains, in the long run, are possible with the UpLift platform because of the opportunities it presents to participate in the whole project, from its genesis to its completion. The UpLift community has made it its mission to promote the long-term success of the platform’s incubated enterprises and to locate lucrative prospects for long-term investment.

Reasons why UpLift becomes a great springboard for new ventures:

The community has a long-term perspective, as seen by its resolve to hodl the project tokens rather than flip them for a quick profit.

To each initiative, the council and community devote three phases: incubating the pre-launch momentum, facilitating the formal launch, and accelerating the post-launch growth.

As opposed to only being a source of funding, communities also know how to get their ideas out there in the open market.

The community’s reach extends to more than 80 nations, allowing us to give every venture we fund maximum visibility on a worldwide scale.

Tokens for projects may be used on any chain thanks to our cross-chain platform.

Uplift’s Incubation, Launch, and Acceleration programs are designed to help startups succeed in the cryptocurrency industry and quickly scale.

With the UpLift IDO paradigm, tokens may be distributed more easily, opening up several possibilities for asset management, decreased listing fees, and uniform enrollment.

UpLift, which is built on the Binance Smart Chain, provides a safe and low-cost starting point for new users to join the network without any barriers.

For this reason, InsurAce.io has agreed to collaborate with these new initiatives in order to provide coverage for their IDO event, shielding users from any attacks during this vulnerable time. Among the several DeFi risk protection mechanisms, only InsurAce.io provides IDO insurance.

Oliver Xie, Founder InsurAce.io stated:

“We’re excited to be working with Uplift, it’s a great project, helping many new high growth startups to get established in the space. InsurAce is here to make crypto safter for everyone and that should extend to all levels in the ecosystem, not just focus on the most established entities. We’re proud to be able to add this support and protect users during IDO events.”

To give both communities enough time to make the necessary preparations, information about which IDO events will be covered will be made public in advance. Our future plans include expanding our collaboration with Uplift.

IDO Timeline

Preparation: The project has decided to use UpLift to debut IDO. The group is making all the required preparations.

Whitelist Registration with the IDO is made accessible to those on a whitelist.

Presale – IDO starts.

TGE – IDO ends. It is possible to collect tokens bought with cash and LIFT rewards earned via recommendations. The tokens are now available for trading on the DEX.

Whitelisting

Each project may only sell limited tokens during the IDO. Through the process of whitelisting, the number of IDO users who are interested in taking part may be estimated. If more individuals sign up, the odds of winning decrease.

A user must have the minimum quantity of Staking Power and pass the KYC process in order to be whitelisted.