Dolphins, as expected, sign OL Brandon Shell to practice squad
The Dolphins signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Christopher Hinton from the practice squad Monday.
Shell’s signing, which was reported by ESPN as an expectation last week, adds an offensive line option to help shore up starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) being placed on the short-term injured reserve list last week. Jackson must miss at least four games, starting with Sunday’s 42-38 victory at Baltimore.
Shell, 30, has 61 career starts, and one playoff start, in more than six seasons with Seattle (2020-21) and the New York Jets (2016-19). Shell was a fifth-round pick by the Jets in 2016 out of South Carolina.
Greg Little started at right tackle and performed well in the Ravens victory.
The Dolphins’ starting offensive line, which entered the Baltimore game with Jackson sidelined and left tackle Terron Armstead questionable with a toe injury, stayed intact for all 71 plays at Baltimore with center Connor Williams at center, Liam Eichenberg at left guard and Robert Hunt at right guard.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was only sacked once during his career-best day at Baltimore, and the Dolphins had a respectable 86 yards rushing on 18 carries (4.8 yards per carry).
Among the notable numbers for the Dolphins’ snap count at Baltimore, tight end Mike Gesicki had 44 snaps (62%), most among tight ends, followed by Durham Smythe’s 35 snaps (49%) and Tanner Conner (one snap; was listed at wide receiver). Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) and Hunter Long (illness) were inactive.
Running backs Raheem Mostert (39 snaps) and Chase Edmonds (36) were about equal in snaps while full back Alec Ingold had 25 snaps (35%), which shows
Defensively, safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Jerome Baker were the only ones to play all 59 snaps. Cornerback Xavien Howard played 52 snaps (88%) while cornerbacks Nik Needham (26 snaps, 44%), Kader Kohou (25 snaps, 42%) and Keion Crossen (20, 34%) all got a good amount of playing time.
On special teams linebacker Duke Riley (24 snaps, 80%) and defensive back Justin Bethel (24 snaps, 80$) led the way followed by cornerback Elijah Campbell (22 snaps, 73%), wide receiver Trent Sherfield (18 snaps, 60%), Crossen (17 snaps, 57%), linebackers Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel (17 snaps, 57%), Smythe (16 snaps, 53%) and Conner (15 snaps, 50%).
Buffalo, which visits Hard Rock Stadium next week, hosts Tennessee on Monday Night Football, which means the Bills come to South Florida on a short week for what could be a hot, humid 1 p.m. kickoff.
Buffalo, however, has beaten the Dolphins seven consecutive games.
Speaking of Buffalo, they pack a high-powered offense and the Dolphins’ defense had a shaky performance until the fourth quarter, when it made some key stops, none bigger than the one-yard loss to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fourth and one at the Dolphins’ 40-yard line.
“We played four quarters of football, especially in that second half,” said Howard, who was burned badly on a 75-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. “We made adjustments and made plays.”
The Ravens totaled 473 yards and 8.8 yards per play. But Baltimore only managed three points in the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins trailed, 28-7, at halftime Sunday at Baltimore, and 35-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Sunday’s comeback victory ties for the second-largest comeback in franchise history behind a 24-point comeback in a 34-27 victory over New England on Dec. 15, 1974 in the season finale at the Orange Bowl. In that game the Dolphins trailed, 24-0, in the second quarter, 24-17 at halftime, and were tied at 24 entering the fourth quarter.
Sunday’s comeback is tied with a 21-point comeback 24-23 victory at Buffalo on Dec. 4, 2005. The Dolphins trailed, 21-0, after the first quarter, 21-3 at halftime, and 23-3 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 21 points in the final 11:40.
The Dolphins, according to NFL Research, are the first team in league history to have a player with at least 400 passing yards and at least five passing touchdowns in the same game two receivers had at least 170 receiving yards and at least two touchdown receptions.
Tagovailoa ended with 469 yards passing and six touchdowns while wide receivers Tyreek Hill (11 receptions, 190 yards, two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (11 receptions, 171 yards, two touchdowns) filled out the never-seen accomplishment.
2 – Tagovailoa is the second-youngest quarterback since 1950 to pass for 450 yards and six touchdowns behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes;
4 – Tagovailoa’s four fourth-quarter touchdown passes are a franchise record for touchdown passes in a quarter;
13 – Tagovailoa’s number of completed passes in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa was 13 of 17 for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter for and a 154.2 passer rating (158.3 is perfect);
28 – Most points the Dolphins have ever scored in a fourth quarter, tied for most points in a quarter in franchise history (28-point second quarter vs. Boston Patriots on Dec. 17, 1967);
142 – Hill had five receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the most receiving yards in a fourth quarter in the NFL since the Dolphins’ Albert Wilson had 150 in the fourth quarter against Chicago on Oct. 14, 2018;
199 – Tagovailoa’s fourth-quarter passing yards, the most by a Dolphins quarterback in the fourth quarter since Joey Harrington passed for 227 yards on Oct. 22, 2006 vs. Green Bay;
233 – Yards of offense the Dolphins had in Sunday’s fourth quarter.
How much “pain”? Fed announces further rate hikes coming – The Denver Post
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell bluntly warned in a speech last month that the Fed’s drive to rein in inflation by aggressively raising interest rates “would cause pain.” On Wednesday, Americans might get a better sense of the pain that might be in store.
The Fed is expected at its last meeting to raise its short-term policy rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for the third time in a row. Another such big hike would take its benchmark rate – which affects many consumer and business loans – to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level in 14 years.
In a further sign of the Fed’s growing concern over inflation, it will also likely signal that it plans to raise rates much higher by the end of the year than it expected a while ago. three months – and to keep them higher for a longer period.
Economists expect Fed officials to expect their key rate to rise as high as 4% by the end of the year. They are also likely to report further increases in 2023, perhaps up to around 4.5%.
Short-term rates at this level would make a recession more likely next year by sharply increasing the cost of mortgages, auto loans and business loans. The Fed intends that these higher borrowing costs will slow growth by cooling a still-robust labor market to limit wage growth and other inflationary pressures. Yet, the risk is growing that the Fed will weaken the economy to the point of causing a slowdown that would lead to job losses.
The US economy hasn’t seen rates as high as the Fed predicted since before the 2008 financial crisis. Last week, the average fixed mortgage rate rose above 6%, its highest level in 14 years. Credit card borrowing costs have reached their highest level since 1996, according to Bankrate.com.
Powell and other Fed officials continue to say that the Fed’s goal is to achieve a so-called “soft landing,” whereby they would slow growth enough to bring inflation under control, but not to the point of trigger a recession.
Last week, however, that target appeared even further out of reach after the government announced that inflation over the past year was 8.3%. Worse still, so-called core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, rose much faster than expected.
The Inflation Report also documented how far inflation has spread through the economy, complicating the Fed’s anti-inflation efforts. Inflation now appears increasingly fueled by higher wages and consumers’ constant desire to spend and less by the supply shortages that had plagued the economy during the pandemic recession.
“They’re going to try to avoid the recession,” said William Dudley, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. “They will try to make a soft landing. The problem is that the leeway to do so is virtually non-existent at this point.
At a press conference he will give Wednesday after the end of the Fed meeting, Powell is unlikely to suggest that the central bank will ease its credit crunch campaign. Most economists expect the Fed to stop raising rates in early 2023. But for now, they expect Powell to reinforce his tough anti-inflationary stance.
“It’s going to end up being a hard landing,” said Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at Oxford Economics.
“He’s not going to say that,” Bostjancic said. But, referring to the Fed’s last meeting in July, when Powell raised hopes of a possible pullback in rate hikes, she added: “He also wants to make sure markets don’t rally. . That’s what happened last time.
Indeed, investors then reacted by driving up stock prices and buying bonds, which drove down rates on securities like the benchmark 10-year Treasury. Rising stock prices and falling bond yields generally stimulate the economy – the opposite of what the Fed wants.
At a previous press conference in June, Powell noted that a three-quarter point rate hike was “an unusually large hike” and suggested that “I don’t expect moves of this magnitude are common”. Yet, after August’s alarming inflation report, the Fed now seems almost certain to announce its third consecutive such increase. A fourth such hike is also possible if future inflation measures do not improve.
The central bank has already embarked on the fastest round of interest rate hikes since the early 1980s. Still, some economists — and some Fed officials — say they have yet to raise rates to a level that would actually limit borrowing and spending and slow growth.
Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank, and one of 12 officials who will vote on the Fed’s decision this week, said she thinks it will be necessary to raise the Fed’s rate to “a slightly above 4% at the start of next year and hold it there.
“I don’t expect the Fed to cut” rates next year, Mester added, dispelling the expectations of many Wall Street investors who had hoped for such a reversal. Comments like Mester’s contributed to a sharp drop in stock prices last month that began after Powell’s stern anti-inflation speech at an economics conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
“Our responsibility to ensure price stability is unconditional,” Powell said then – a remark widely interpreted to mean that the Fed will fight inflation even if it requires heavy job losses and a recession.
Many economists seem convinced that a recession and widespread layoffs will be needed to slow the rise in prices. A study released earlier this month under the auspices of the Brookings Institution concluded that unemployment may need to reach 7.5% to bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target.
According to an article by Johns Hopkins University economist Laurence Ball and two economists from the International Monetary Fund, only such a severe slowdown would reduce wage growth and consumer spending enough to calm inflation.
Celtic fans disrupt one-minute applause for Queen Elizabeth II with anti-royal chants and banner
The minute’s applause had been staged after home side St. Mirren chose to pay tribute to the late monarch, but Celtic fans unfurled a banner reading ‘If you hate the Royals, clap’ and chanted the same words throughout the project. tribute.
Sky, which was broadcasting the match, confirmed to CNN that it had muted the stadium microphones to limit the audibility of chants during its broadcast of the applause of the minute.
After the applause ended, commentator Ian Crocker said, “Apologies if you were offended by anything you might have heard. Most people showed respect, some didn’t.”
It is the second time this week that groups of Celtic supporters have expressed anti-royal sentiments, with the club currently under investigation by European football governing body UEFA after posting a banner reading “F**k the crown” during Wednesday’s Champions League. game against Shakhtar Donetsk.
CNN contacted the Scottish Professional Football League and Celtic FC for comment, but did not immediately get a response.
Although Celtic is based in Scotland, its traditions have been intertwined with those of the anti-monarchist Irish republicans since its founding with the aim of alleviating the poverty of Glasgow’s Irish Catholic immigrant population in the 1880s.
Its rival Crosstown Rangers, meanwhile, have traditionally been more aligned with Protestantism and royalist unionism, deepening the antagonism between the two sides.
The Scottish FA, football’s governing body in the country, told CNN it has “no jurisdiction over the behavior of fans at league matches”.
The boos during the minute’s silence were also audible at other Scottish Premiership matches over the weekend.
Sewanee sorority suspended over hazing allegations
SEWANEE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A sorority at Southern University has been suspended following accusations of hazing and “humiliating treatment” of new members.
Local News 3 reported that Theta Kappa Phi, or TKP, had been suspended “for at least a year” following an incident at the university’s Shake Day earlier this year, according to the university’s website at Greek life.
According to the university’s website, new sorority members had to put paint and glitter on their faces and were then forced to drink alcohol on the university’s Shake Day, the day new members find out which sorority or fraternity they accepted to.
“Throughout Shake Day, members were seen approaching new members asking them to ‘chug’ and have the word ‘chug’ written on their mugs,” the website reads. “During this time, new members had to wear yellow rubber gloves, baby bibs with the phrase ‘TeaKup’ painted on their bodies, and other unusual items.”
According to the decision released by the university, the sorority has a history of this kind of behavior “dating back many years.”
“Information gathered during this conduct case indicates that most of these events and behaviors are embedded in the culture and values of the organization, including some being considered formal traditions of the organization,” wrote the university in its decision. “The presence of high-risk alcohol consumption, the humiliating and demeaning treatment of new members, and disregard for University policies endangers the physical and emotional well-being of members.”
The sorority may apply to return for the fall 2023 semester.
The organization will carry out several rehabilitation actions in the meantime, including updates to its bylaws and a workshop focusing on member expectations and interactions with new members.
WSMV4 has reached out to members of the Intersorority Council for comment but has yet to receive a response.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
Asylum seeker commits suicide, New York mayor says
An asylum seeker died by suicide at a New York City shelter on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.
“The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city have come to this country in search of a better life. Unfortunately, yesterday an asylum seeker at one of our facilities committed suicide,” Adams said in a statement. “Our hearts break for this young woman and all her loved ones, and we as a city mourn her. This tragedy reminds us that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.
Adams said the city provides asylum seekers with resources that include mental health care.
“I encourage all asylum seekers who need mental health support to use these services, and anyone in our city struggling with anxiety, depression or mental health issues of any kind. or call 888-NYC-WELL. We’re here for you,” he said.
By law, the city is prohibited from sharing other information, Adams said.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
Herschel Walker, Georgia’s GOP Senate candidate, admits he’s ‘not that smart’ in effort to lower debate expectations against Sen. Raphael Warnock
Former NFL great Herschel Walker admits he’s “not that smart” as he seeks to downplay expectations for his upcoming Georgia Senate debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
The Republican retired football great claimed he’s just a bumpkin who wouldn’t have a chance of out-talking the erudite Warnock when they spar face-to-face on Oct. 14.
“I’m a country boy… He’s a preacher,” Walker said. “(Warnock) is smart and wears these nice suits.”
Walker, who starred for the University of Georgia and the National Football League, warned supporters not to expect much from him when the pair face off.
“He is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate,” Walker said. “I’m just waiting to show up and I will do my best.”
Walker has run a rocky campaign and has faced attacks over his previous violent threats against his ex-wife.
He suggested climate change couldn’t be real. He also admitted failing to acknowledge three children from former relationships, even though he often speaks about the importance of Black men being responsible fathers.
Walker, who grew up in rural Wrightsville, Ga., is down in most polls to Warnock, who is also the pastor of Atlanta’s iconic Ebenezer Baptist Church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.
The November race is likely to be close as the two parties are evenly matched in the Peach State.
It will help determine control of the Senate, with Democrats favored to hold onto their razor-thin edge.
Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who is not up for reelection, won their seats last year, becoming the first Democrats in decades to win statewide office. President Biden also narrowly beat former President Trump in 2020 in an election that cemented Georgia’s status as a battleground state.
Artist Gregg Deal Equates Punk Rockers and Native Americans in Art
The “End of Silence” exhibition is based on a simple but radical premise: that the ethics of punk rock musicians who began to infiltrate popular music in the 1970s are similar to the ethics of Native Americans today. who strive to claim their place in contemporary society. .
Gregg Deal – a “multidisciplinary artist, activist and disruptor”, according to the show’s text – takes this claim to the max, using lyrics from iconic punk-era bands like the Sex Pistols, The Clash, Black Flag and The Specials to inspire a long series of acrylic and ink paintings that address crucial aspects of the evolution of Native American identity.
The pieces, currently at the RedLine Contemporary Art Center, are loud in every way. Deal incorporates text into his paintings to directly quote direct lyrics about inequity and invisibility, and renders his Hollywood-style images of Indians and frontier soldiers in bright, saturated colors. Many of the works resemble the cutout images of classic comic books with dialogue spelled out in speech bubbles that form dots at the bottom indicating which character in the scene is speaking it.
Deal, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe, based in what is now Nevada, connects the dots – with great irony and almost no subtlety – between angry rock ‘n’ rollers of the recent past and Native Americans. currents that “push against power structures that restrain, oppress or suppress; question and challenge authority.
You could argue against the show’s premise, and fairly. There are many faults to be found in assimilating the struggles of people grappling with a barbaric legacy of displacement and near-annihilation, followed by generations of discrimination, exploitation (both financial and cultural) and double crossover with pop star angst, no matter how authentic their music was at the time.
The sincerity and credibility of the punk rock movement have been debated ever since its heyday. Yes, there was genuine anger and frustration, and it was vividly rendered and rightfully inspiring to a generation of young misfits. Punk was real.
But it was also business, done with mainstream record labels, concert organizers, fashion designers and MTV-style videographers. Punk was art, not life and death, and it’s troubling, at least to me, to associate its bullocks with Margaret Thatcher’s government with the threat of attempted genocide that defines, to a degree very significant, the history of North American Natives.
But Deal and its curator, Louise Martorano, present a thoughtful and resonant argument for their case, effectively using the many lyrics that run through the works. And it can be strange.
Consider the overlap of the lyrics of the group Stiff Little Fingers, stated in the Deal chart “Suspect Device”, with the anthemic pleas of today’s Native American activists:
“They deprive us of our freedom
In the name of freedom
Why can’t they all just walk away
Why can’t they let us live
They make us feel indebted
To save us from hell
And then they put us through it
It’s time for the bastards to fall”
Deal makes the most of shared sentiment. He places the words in a conversation bubble coming from the kind of brave Indian you might see in an old western movie, a strong, stereotypical, fictional “noble savage” suffering indignities with dignity, as if enough of a stiff upper lip bear the trauma. In this way, he addresses not only displacement but also centuries of mistreatment by everyone from government bureaucrats to artists.
Here’s another, perhaps more poetic, example where punk lyrics (as presented through Deal’s artistic framework) seem to echo sentiments that might be expressed by Native Americans now. This is from the “Got Each Other” chart, which borrows from current ska band The Interrupters:
“Let us establish our home in the sacred ground
We’ve been here for years
Solid in the foundation
Blood, sweat and tears
Raise your voice, stand side by side
And we’ll sing forever
We don’t have much
But we understood each other!”
It’s not just the redirected semantics that make the works powerful – which they are, especially when they grow to almost monumental proportions. Some canvases stretch 6 or 8 feet in height, and a mural, applied directly to the back wall of the gallery, is probably twice that size. Deal also allows them to become violent.
His scenes are full of brutality: knife fights and choking, battle scenes with bows and arrows and guns. It’s gritty stuff done by men – all men – with angry faces looking at each other.
He heightens the tension by painting abstract angst in the backgrounds of his scenes. There are dark spots and chips of paint running down like blood. He incorporates traditional Indian symbols – zigzag patterns and crosses – both in his paintings and on the walls around them, but leaves them hazy and incomplete. The works, and the way they are arranged, can be unsettling.
That said, they aren’t obnoxious, thanks to the comic book motif. Cartoon violence just doesn’t seem obscene, even when documenting actual violence. Even some of the particularly fierce song lyrics feel innocuous when presented via this colorful format with a long tradition of children’s entertainment.
There are contradictions in “End of Silence”. In some ways, the work has an aura of being raw punk-rock; Deal is anything but a commercial performer and he makes few compromises. Its ugly webs allow the lyrics to come as their authors intended, as “a fearless, uncensored affront to the systems that do not represent them and were built without them”, as Martorano puts it in his curator’s statement. .
But there’s also something a little too neat and clean about the entire exhibit. Despite the content, it’s neat and sleek, and hyper-contained in RedLine’s gallery of white cubes with avant-garde, polished floor architecture. It’s not messy like the music he wants us to connect with, not dangerous enough to reflect a genre defined by gigs where musicians were known to smash equipment and spit on their own audiences.
Even with that review, however, it’s easy to call “End of Silence” one of the best and most ambitious exhibitions this year in the region. It has a lot to say, as much about painting and pop culture as it does about the politics of convenience, human abuse and oppression – and in that way, it lives up to its title. He makes the connection he wants to make, across eras, across art forms, at a very high volume.
“End of Silence” continues through October 12 at RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St. Info: 303-296-4448 or redlineart.org.
