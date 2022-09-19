News
Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for thrilling comeback victory over Ravens
This will be a week of debate on what the Miami Dolphins’ ceiling is now after coming back from a three-touchdown deficit twice, including early in the fourth quarter, to a very good Ravens team for a 42-38 win in Baltimore.
The Dolphins were already expected to be in contention for a playoff berth. Can they compete in the conference? Are they now up there with the top dogs in the AFC after the stunning road win?
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a game unlike anything that has ever been seen from him professionally. His 469 passing yards bested his previous career high by more than 100 yards. His six touchdowns were two more than his previous best and tied Bob Griese and Dan Marino for franchise records. Four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter tied an NFL mark.
The Dolphins showed remarkable resiliency as the 21-point comeback was the franchise’s largest on the road and second-largest overall. Miami was the first team in 12 years to come back from down 21 in the fourth quarter, with the last 711 teams to face such deficits losing, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
We have now seen Tagovailoa, throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, pull off a comeback of such proportions, granting confidence this team can win a shootout if necessary. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ more conventional style of winning will be to lean on the defense while counting on the run game and short passing game plus an occasional deep shot. Maybe they can do both.
It doesn’t get easier next Sunday as the Dolphins host the Super Bowl-favorite and AFC East-rival Bills. In the next big challenge, Miami can either prove it belongs with Buffalo or get humbled back to where it was before Sunday’s thriller.
Passing game: A
What else is there to grade the passing game in a historic performance? Tagovailoa was 36 of 50, and he found Hill and Waddle for 11 receptions and two touchdowns each. Hill had 190 receiving yards and Waddle 171 in the case and point of how dangerous Miami’s offense is with the two complementing each other. Opponents simply cannot defend either 1-on-1 – or 1-on-0 for that matter, like on Hill’s tying touchdown where the Ravens watched him streak free deep.
Coach Mike McDaniel wanted to get Waddle more looks, and Tagovailoa targeted him a whopping 19 times. Tight end Mike Gesicki got back in the mix with four catches on his four targets, including the 14-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. And practice-squad elevation River Cracraft scored a touchdown!
The two first-half interceptions, albeit poor decisions and throws by Tagovailoa, can easily be overlooked when he still finished with a 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. If it was a two-interception game with some padded stats late as a comeback attempt fell short, this may be in the C range. But an all-time epic rebound? A. Enough said.
Running game: B
Playing from behind from the start played a part in the Dolphins’ only getting to run the ball 18 times, but the run game was effective for 86 yards, a 4.8 average. This matchup against Baltimore, Raheem Mostert was the featured back after Chase Edmonds got the bulk of the workload in the Week 1 win against the New England Patriots. Mostert went for 51 yards on 11 carries, and Edmonds had 33 on five attempts, mostly on the key 28-yard scamper on the final drive that set Miami up for the winning Tagovailoa-to-Waddle touchdown connection. Tagovailoa and fullback Alec Ingold each converted fourth-and-1 run plays on Sunday.
Defending the pass: D-
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a perfect passer rating through the early portion of the fourth quarter. The Dolphins started off with the blitz-heavy approach that frustrated Jackson when the two teams met last year, but this time, he was ready for it. When Xavien Howard blitzed from his cornerback spot on the boundary, Jackson caught it immediately, on top of various other examples as Jackson finished 21 of 29 for 318 yards and three passing touchdowns. The blitzes didn’t work to pressure Jackson, and Miami never sacked the elusive passer. Howard, who was burned on the 75-yard touchdown by Rashod Bateman, and Melvin Ingram were the only defenders to deflect a pass. The only thing saving the Dolphins from an F is back-to-back incompletions on second and third down late when trailing by 7 to force a Baltimore punt.
Defending the run: C+
The final numbers of 6.2 yards per carry are largely inflated by Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run. Of course, one can’t simply ignore that the Dolphins allowed it to happen, but they held strong in run defense for much of the afternoon. Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill combined for 28 yards on 14 attempts. Miami clamped down for fourth-down stops once at the goal line when Jackson fumbled the first-half sneak attempt and then when Elandon Roberts and Trey Flowers stuffed Jackson on a fourth-quarter fourth-and-1 stop that preceded the first Hill touchdown.
Special teams: F
Can’t let an All-Pro return specialist like Devin Duvernay beat you on the opening kickoff for a 103-yard touchdown. The Dolphins learned their lesson and kicker Jason Sanders booted the following three kickoffs for touchbacks. The grade is essentially entirely a reflection of that blunder. Sanders didn’t get to attempt a field goal while Baltimore’s Justin Tucker nailed his one 51-yard attempt late. Punter Thomas Morstead was fine with one of his two punts inside the 20 as he averaged 41 yards on those attempts.
Coaching: B
McDaniel brought his team together to come from behind with a simple message of not worrying about the score and just playing sound football. Sticking with the same defensive scheme as last time against Jackson worked to the Dolphins’ detriment for much of Sunday. They did make second-half adjustments to get the necessary stops for the comeback.
Stock up: Tua Tagovailoa
You thought he was heavily discussed nationally before? Tagovailoa’s really going to be the topic of every sports talk show throughout the week after his career-best performance. Whatever you thought about him before, your opinion today of the the third-year quarterback has to be that he’s better than previously believed. Even if most of the key big plays were wide open, he made those throws.
Stock down: Xavien Howard
Howard got burned on the long touchdown to Bateman. This is not too big of an indictment on him as he’s only “stock down” coming from a place where his stock is very high on this team. In order for the Cover-0 blitz — or any defensive call without safety help over the top to work — the cornerback has to lock down his man. He almost made one of his patented game-changing plays late, but drop the interception that could’ve been returned for a touchdown.

News
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral marks the end of an era
Earlier, tens of thousands of people lined the Mall in London to watch the procession who followed the funeral.
Farewell for the monarch – whose 70-year reign began in the aftermath of World War II, survived the Cold War, and rode through the dawn of the space race to the ubiquity of the internet – also cemented the rule of his again.
His coffin was carried on a Royal Navy gun carriage from the funeral service to Wellington’s Arch near Hyde Park. He was then transferred to a state hearse for the trip to Windsor.
Prior to the funeral service, Westminster Abbey’s tenor bell rang 96 times, once for each year of Elizabeth’s life, before her coffin was carried inside for the state funeral.
Behind the coffin followed his eldest son, Charles, who at 73 finally takes the reins of the kingdom.
Then, for the next hour, there were tributes to Elizabeth and hymns that culminated in two minutes of silence observed by those present and across the country.
In his sermon, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby recalled how, when Elizabeth turned 21, she swore in a radio address to her millions of subjects around the world to spend her life in the service of British Nation and Commonwealth.
“Rarely has such a promise been so well kept,” he said.
Towards the end of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, mourners gathered in the old building sang ‘God Save the King’, a version of the national anthem that had not been heard there for 70 years .
The service took place after the epic line of devoted mourners who had spent four days before his casket stopped, and more than a week of ceremonies steeped in ancient tradition came to an end.
And it was a shipment that took place on a large scale.
Some 4,000 servicemen were gathered to march through the streets of London and Windsor. Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, lined the streets. Inside Westminster Abbey, the guest list included leaders such as President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron, members of the European royal family, as well as British doctors and other emergency workers.
nbcnews
News
One more long road trip for the Mets, who have thrived away from home
A lot of things can go wrong on the road.
The late-night arrivals, the unfamiliar surroundings, the reliance on hotel dining and beds. A bad combination of those things can leave any person feeling a bit off, especially baseball players who are notorious creatures of habits. In the olden days, the road is often where players got into trouble too, though those days are mostly over as smartphones and social media have forced athletes to button up their public behavior.
The 2022 Mets, who have been pretty good at everything, have not had many issues on the road though. As they embark this week for their final two-city road trip of the year — they still have three games in Atlanta left, so this isn’t the last time they’ll board a plane — the Mets are 43-29 away from Citi Field. Heading to Milwaukee and Oakland in September certainly qualifies as a strange schedule quirk for the Mets, but if their previous 72 road games are any indication, Buck Showalter and his boys will not be fazed. Only the untouchable Dodgers (52-26) have a better road record than the Mets.
Winning at any and every location is a great sign of a team’s postseason aptitude, and the Mets have fared well in the other National League contenders’ ballparks. They’ve won series in Atlanta, Philadelphia and St. Louis and split their four games at Dodger Stadium. The Padres are the only serious NL squad who protected their house against the Mets, winning two of their three games in San Diego while outscoring the Mets 25-13 in the series.
For the Mets, hitting has been less of a chore on the road too. They do everything at the plate slightly better when free of Citi Field’s pitcher-friendly confines. At home, the Mets have a .252/.330/.393 slash line in 76 games compared to .264/.333/.425 in 72 games everywhere else. Unsurprisingly then, their pitchers’ ERA rises by almost a full run on the road, shooting up from 3.08 to 4.02.
Like with a player who gets traded to a different organization, sometimes a change of scenery is needed to get out of a rut. After the Mets’ recent homestand that just seemed to be missing, something — they rebounded after getting swept by the Cubs to then sweep the Pirates, but the confluence of cooler weather, kids being back in school, and three weekday games against a bad team made for a slightly deadened environment than we’re used to seeing in Flushing this year — one final road trip might be exactly what they need to put the battery in their back.
After two and a half weeks exclusively facing teams that were trying to play spoiler, the Mets will now get a chance to do that themselves, as a sweep in Milwaukee could effectively kill the Brewers’ playoff aspirations. On top of that, any win in Milwaukee clinches at least a wild card berth for the Mets, though they’ll obviously keep trucking ahead in pursuit of a National League East title after that.
As motivated as the Mets should be for every game, that might add a little juice to the next three games, and any little edge is useful 148 games into a season. Players are typically much looser on the road too, especially in central or western cities where fewer traveling media members are present, and the fact that they get Max Scherzer back for Monday’s game could take another weight off their shoulders. If Scherzer shoves and the Mets can secure a win in game one, the rest of the road trip suddenly takes on a much more celebratory vibe.
Following the trio of games in Milwaukee, the Mets get a look at the Oakland Athletics, who are playing for pride and draft order. The A’s have the worst record in the American League, and while their players will still be invested, losing is actually better for the franchise. Major League Baseball has a draft lottery now for the first time, so finishing with the worst record in the league does not guarantee the first pick anymore.
Each of the three worst teams get equal 16.5% odds of receiving the No. 1 pick, and there’s six teams (Oakland, plus Washington, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Kansas City and Cincinnati) that could realistically end up in those spots. In other words, the Mets’ week of games is against a team fighting for their playoff life and a team that helps both parties by losing. Both situations should breed some desire to take care of business.
Stacking as many wins as possible also takes some tension away from the final boss of road games: the Sept. 30-Oct. 2 faceoff in Atlanta. Everything about the way this season has played out points to that series deciding the NL East, but if the Mets can find a way to go 5-1 or even 6-0 in Milwaukee and Oakland, they’ll be in much better standing when those dates roll around.
Until then, one more week of travel ball awaits the Mets, who have been extremely comfortable in that setting all year.

News
Childress has the last laugh snatching Kyle Busch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch walked into the garage at Bristol Motor Speedway with a blown engine, ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons.
Of course, there are still seven races to go before Busch hands over the keys to the #18 Toyota. But two blown engines in the first three heats knocked him out, and between now and the November finale, Busch is just rolling on the JGR channel.
It has already found a new home: Richard Childress Racing has recruited the only active driver with multiple Cup championships.
As a signing bonus, Childress presented Busch with a Rolex watch. And told Busch he could race the Indianapolis 500 with a Chevrolet-backed team.
The whole thing felt surreal on so many levels.
As a history lesson, Childress in 2011 attempted to fight Busch after a Truck Series race and even took off his watch before the confrontation. He told a manager to “hold my watch” just before the fight that earned the Hall of Fame team owner a $150,000 NASCAR fine.
And then there’s the reality of what RCR has become over the past 15 years. Childress features a two-car team that last won a Cup title in 1994 with the late Dale Earnhardt. Busch, a two-time champion with 60 career wins, is 37 and likely has a decade of racing in him.
There’s also Tyler Reddick’s messy July announcement that he was leaving RCR at the end of the 2023 season to drive a Toyota for 23XI Racing. RCR barely had a chance to begin talks of a long-term extension and Reddick’s defection – even though he gave the team a year to occupy his seat – seemed like a crippling blow.
“We are focused on winning the championship in 2022 and 2023,” Childress said in a terse statement the day Reddick announced his move, “though the timing couldn’t be worse.”
RCR has fallen on hard times and has long since lost its place among the NASCAR elites. Reddick’s departure could have been devastating with all the sponsor lineups and the notion that Reddick was a key part of Childress’ rebound.
He needed a splash replacement.
Kyle Busch, come down.
It was Childress who had the last laugh, despite Toyota’s stunt for Reddick to “bomb” a scheduled media zoom for the surprise reveal he was to drive for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. Toyota believed he had fired a quick shot at Childress, a former NRA board member who in 2017 shot three intruders who broke into his home.
His answer was to take the precious jewel of the Toyota fleet. Busch is not only Toyota’s winningest driver at NASCAR’s three national levels, but his Kyle Busch Motorsports program is Toyota Truck Series’ flagship program.
Busch is now returning to Chevrolet – where he began his career as an 18-year-old with Hendrick Motorsports – and his trucks are also moving to a Chevrolet team. It’s the biggest free agent signing in NASCAR since 2007, when Rick Hendrick fired Kyle Busch to sign Dale Earnhardt Jr.
“When we talked about winning races and winning championships, I looked him in the eye and I had seen that look in Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s eyes,” Childress said of his new driver. “He’s hungry. We’re going to win.
“When all the (Busch) rumors started and you were walking through the racing store, the excitement in people’s voices when they were asking, ‘Is Kyle Busch really coming here to drive for us? ‘” Childress continued.
Childress even got revenge on Reddick, who won two races and qualified for the playoffs with the No. 8 team. Childress said that Busch will drive Reddick’s car next season, with Reddick’s crew chief, and that he’ll put Reddick in a third Chevy that doesn’t even exist yet to complete his contract.
Of course, that’s only if Childress isn’t looking for a takeover from Toyota or 23XI to get Reddick a year earlier than expected. 23XI has two cars, but Kurt Busch has been sidelined with a concussion since July and his return is uncertain. Hamlin said 23XI is planning Kurt Busch’s return next season and a contingency plan that doesn’t include Reddick is already in place.
Reddick’s feelings aren’t hurt.
“I saw it from a business perspective. They’re looking to the future and what’s going to be best in the long run,” Reddick said. “I’m sure I could understand how people might think it’s personal, but I don’t see it that way. For the long term of the RCR, it makes sense to put it in car 8.”
Ultimately, the credit for signing Busch goes to Austin Dillon, grandson of Childress and driver of the #3 Chevrolet. It was Dillon who told his grandfather to put the 2011 fight with Busch in the past and focus on what Busch can bring to the RCR in the future.
“It was about what is the future of the RCR and where to go from now? In my mind, there was a guy in free agency that everyone would love to have,” said Dillon, who thinks Busch can “elevate your competitive side right off the bat. And it moves the needle when it comes to marketing. He has a huge fan base.
“As far as Kyle is concerned, he wants to go fast and win races. The people at our store are really excited to have a guy with his kind of experience. North, competes at the top every week and be seen as a contender, we are on an upward trajectory, so we need to keep this momentum going.
___
More AP Auto Racing: and
yahoo
News
Judge approves fund for victims of U of M’s Dr. Robert Anderson
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday approved a fund for more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan doctor, an order that allows victims to start collecting part of a $490 million settlement. dollars negotiated with the school.
“The University of Michigan sincerely apologizes for the abuses perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson. We hope this settlement will aid in the healing process for survivors,” said Paul Brown, chairman of the school’s board of trustees.
Anderson died in 2008 after working at the university for nearly 40 years. He was the director of the campus health service and a physician for several sports teams, including football.
Former athletes, students and others who had no connection to the university — mostly men — said they were assaulted by Anderson during routine physical exams or other visits.
The settlement was announced in January, but final details took months to finalize. The university said the deal recently won approval from 98% of applicants.
“It’s been a long road,” said Richard Schulte, one of the chief negotiators for Anderson’s victims. “I am very happy for the survivors and happy to have been able to cross the finish line.”
The university will have no role in the distribution of the money. Six percent, or $30 million, of the settlement will be set aside for people who later file claims.
U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts approved the creation of the fund and appointed Houston-based Archer Systems LLC as the claims administrator.
“The process is completely confidential, but we expect distribution to take place this fall,” Schulte said.
The scandal emerged publicly in 2020, two years after Tad DeLuca, a 1970s wrestler, filed a complaint that sparked a police investigation, despite Anderson being long dead.
This sparked a wave of men who came forward to say they too had been assaulted by Anderson; some allegations date back decades. Trials followed.
The university, meanwhile, has hired law firm WilmerHale to investigate. The results were devastating: Anderson harassed, abused and assaulted patients on “countless occasions” during his 37-year career.
Coaches, coaches and other athletic department personnel did not question Anderson’s status, despite complaints, rumors and even jokes among athletes about his behavior, according to the report.
The report says complaints have been made to sporting director Don Canham and legendary football manager Bo Schembechler, but no action has been taken. Both are deceased.
Anderson has also been federally certified to give physical exams to pilots and air traffic controllers in southeast Michigan, some of whom consider themselves victims.
“We see this settlement as one of the steps we have taken in a process we started more than two years ago to fully understand what happened, make amends and enact reforms,” said Brown. “Our job is not done until UM is seen as the leader in creating a safe campus environment for everyone.”
Not everyone was satisfied. Richard Goldman, a student broadcaster and victim of Anderson in the early 1980s, said Schembechler referred him to Canham but the powerful sporting director did not intervene.
“Seriously, bogus apologies are not accepted,” Goldman said of Brown’s remarks.
The settlement is one of many reached by universities following sex abuse scandals. Michigan State University has paid $500 million to settle the claims of more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Larry Nassar, a campus sports physician and USA Gymnastics physician.
Grub5
News
Aaron Judge doing his best to focus on wins, not home runs, as he prepares to step into history
CHICAGO — This was as close as it gets. Aaron Judge hammered two home runs on Sunday and the Yankees slugger came as close as he has to admitting that he is on the verge of breaking a historic, 61-year old record. The Bombers head back to the Bronx where Judge will have two games against the Pirates and four against Boston to reach Roger Maris’ American League — and Yankees franchise — record of 61 home runs.
The thought of matching or beating Maris’s record across the street from where it was set and in front of the Bleacher Creatures and the fans who have cheered him on since he broke into the big leagues at least made the stoic 30-year-old stop and smile for a minute.
“If it happens during a win, that would be great,” Judge said after hitting Nos. 58 and 59 in a 12-8 win over the Brewers at American Family Field. “That’s what I’m focused on. If I get a chance to do it at home, that would be great, too. But we’ll talk about it if that time ever comes.”
With 15 regular season games left and Judge putting together an all-around offensive season that has not been seen in over 20 years, it’s likely to happen sooner than later. He has shown an uncanny ability to block out the noise from outside even before he started hitting home runs this season. He stoically took on the Yankees this spring, turning down a contract extension that would have been worth over $230 million and betting on himself hitting the free agent market this winter.
He will already have a very gaudy resume when he does talk to “all 30 teams,” as he said he would after turning down the Bombers’ offer.
Not only does he lead MLB with 59 home runs — by a large margin — but his consistency this season has him within reach of winning the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012. His .316 batting average is the third best in the American League and he leads the majors in 127.
The home run record would be an unbelievable bonus to an incredible season.
The Pirates pitching staff has given up 149 homers this season — including a grand slam to Judge in July — and the Red Sox staff has given up 155. Judge has hit four homers off Boston pitchers this season.
With the next home run Judge hits, whenever and wherever it is, he’ll become just the sixth player to reach 60 in a season, joining Yankees legends Babe Ruth and Maris as well as current MLB-record holder Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, who did it twice, and Sammy Sosa, who did it three times. Bonds, who hit 73, McGwire and Sosa, of course, are associated with the steroid allegations that hung over each of them.
Judge, who grew up about an hour from San Francisco where Bonds was demolishing the record set by Maris, does not discount what Bonds, McGwire and Sosa did. In fact, that home run race between McGwire and Sosa to get to the previously unattainable 61 was formative for Judge. That is what flamed his love for MLB and help him set his goals.
“You set personal goals, especially as a 10-year-old kid,” he said. “You have dreams and aspirations of what you want to try to accomplish in Major League Baseball if you ever get there, but never in your wildest dreams you think it will come true.”
Of course, Judge was careful about admitting what those goals were and are for him. He’s been determined to keep his personal goals personal as he chases the postseason success that has eluded him so far in his career.
“Yeah, make it to the big leagues, be an All-Star,” Judge said were some of the goals he set while watching Bonds all those years ago. And then he added the one that is driving him publicly this season. “The big one, win a championship, is still out there, but we’ve got some time for that. We’ve got a team that can do that, so hopefully we’ll check that one off the list.”

News
“You turn your back” on fentanyl
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) called on CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to take action on the fentanyl crisis, saying she is “currently turning her back” on the outbreak.
Senator Marshall asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, asking what steps are being taken to address the fentanyl crisis.
During the examinationWalensky said she had conversations with Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the fentanyl crisis was a public health emergency, although she did not say whether or not she recommended such a declaration.
Senator Marshall asked, “One or two people have died of monkeypox in the United States…but every day hundreds of Americans die from fentanyl poisoning…Why didn’t you state that Was it a public health emergency?
He then asked, “Why didn’t you ask the administration to close the border where 90% of this fentanyl comes from? in reference to our southern border. He also pointed to the shocking fact that “more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning that we lost in Vietnam.
Senator Marshall’s questions took place during a hearing titled “Stopping the Spread of Monkeypox: Review of the Federal Response.”
A press release from Senator Marshall’s office noted that the Biden administration took swift and drastic action to address monkeypox.
“The Biden administration has a national monkeypox response coordinator and deputy coordinator, declared monkeypox a public health emergency and sent a $47 billion emergency funding request to Congress,” the statement read. . It goes on to say that the emergency funding “includes $3.9 billion for monkeypox vaccines, treatments, testing and operational support, as well as funds to help fight the spread in the world”.
The press release contrasted the Biden administration’s response to Monkeypox to its response to fentanyl, which the release said “kills more than 100 people every day and is the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18-45. “.
Almost 14,000 pounds of fentanyl have been seized on the southern border since Biden took office.
In a previous hearing, Marshall asked Walensky if she would consider using Title 42, a measure that can be used to restrict immigration during a public health crisis, to stop the flow of fentanyl into America. Instead, Walensky pivoted and discussed the role of Title 42 as it relates to Covid-19.
Additionally, Marshall also announced his support for the Fentanyl HALT Actthat would permanently mark fentanyl-related substances as a class in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, allowing law enforcement to crack down on this deadly drug.
Senator Marshall has taken many steps to combat the fentanyl crisis.
Marshall announced his support for the Stop the fentanyl border crossing law, which would expand the suppression authority of Title 42 in an effort to suppress drug trafficking. Marshall also released a Message of public interest and one video warning that “one pill can kill”.
On International Overdose Awareness Day, I want parents to understand the challenges they face: your kids, through social media including Snapchat, can buy a fentanyl pill. One pill can kill. pic.twitter.com/oVGVtrrANm
— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) August 31, 2022
Marshall also joined seven other senators in sending a letter to the CEOs of Instagram, TikTok, Snap Inc and YouTube asking what steps the platforms are taking to ensure illegal drugs are not sold on their sites.
Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and contact us at [email protected]
Breitbart News
