ECB’s De Guindos: Exact number of rate hikes will depend on data
- Monetary policy always tries to act to fight inflation
- Further interest rate hikes will depend on economic data
There is still time before the decision at next month’s policy meeting on October 27, so I think we might have a better idea of what the ECB wants to do by then. Another 75 basis point rate hike is plausible as money markets have priced in around 70 basis points for October and December, although rate cuts are already forecast for the end of next year.
“Conor McGregor’s loss didn’t define him”
Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts and will be remembered as a sports legend.
The ‘King of Rio’ has confirmed to the UFC that he plans to hang up the gloves, even though he has one fight left on his contract.
Aldo’s most recent fight came in August in a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. It was the Brazilian’s 20th under the promotion’s banner, and he had eight more in the WEC before being absorbed by the UFC.
He is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history and was a two-time featherweight champion.
He made an incredible seven successful title defenses, the most in UFC featherweight history.
The 36-year-old also has 18 wins and 11 finishes in the featherweight division, both records.
Aldo defended his belt against big names like Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Frankie Edgar to stage the biggest fight of his career against Conor McGregor.
This fight only lasted 13 seconds when he was knocked out by a left hook from the Irishman.
As esteemed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said, Aldo didn’t let that loss define his career.
He wrote on Twitter: “José Aldo’s greatest legacy, [in my opinion], are not title defenses, wins or knockouts. It’s that he didn’t let the 2015 loss to McGregor define him.
“Many would have let that moment break them. Not Aldo. He made his way and even succeeded in two weight classes. Absolute legend.
Aldo went on to go 6-6 after that fight against McGregor in 2015, even challenging for the bantamweight title as recently as 2020.
The good and the great of the MMA world have paid tribute to the Brazilian.
The King of Rio! What a career my brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat açaí with cashew and milk powder for me @josealdojunior
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 18, 2022
I only wish the Featherweight Goat the best @josealdojunior
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 18, 2022
The king of Rio calls it a career
Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a mythical course pic.twitter.com/VvRQwFV0PO
— UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022
One of the best to do so. Enjoy your retirement legend @josealdojunior
– Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 19, 2022
Congratulations on an amazing career @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/2T4tmAaMr5
—Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) September 19, 2022
I always wonder what could have been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge and the crazy atmosphere.
Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/I4fHHLBMgc
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022
3 storylines to monitor with Orlando Magic’s wing options ahead of training camp
The Orlando Magic have plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season, which will tip off against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19.
Their training camp, which starts in one week at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center, should help provide answers.
The Magic’s 2½ weeks between the start of camp and the regular season, which includes five preseason games, will provide insight on their plan for their wings (combo players who can slot in at shooting guard or small forward).
Orlando’s wings include Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke, Terrence Ross and Franz Wagner.
Forwards Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield also are signed to two-way contracts with the Magic, while Joel Ayayi will be included on Orlando’s 20-man training-camp roster after signing an Exhibit 10 deal.
Here are three storylines to monitor once camp starts:
1. Wagner’s usage
Wagner exceeded expectations by playing at an elite level for a rookie most of the season.
He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances), being named to the All-Rookie first team and finishing fourth (two third-place votes) for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.
When asked to do more, Wagner stepped up in multiple facets — especially as a defender, pick-and-roll ballhandler, driver and playmaker.
He was a high-level cutter and off-ball threat offensively.
The questions surrounding Wagner entering his second season are not only about how he’ll build off last year but also his usage.
Wagner may not be relied upon as a ballhandler as much.
Forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, and Markelle Fultz, who returned from a torn left knee anterior cruciate ligament, likely will carry a significant load.
That’s in addition to guards Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs — Orlando’s starting backcourt for most of last season.
Wagner took steps forward as an on-ball creator, especially as a pull-up shooter, with the German men’s national basketball team in EuroBasket 2022. How much he’ll be able to show that growth will depend on how he’s used by coach Jamahl Mosley with this team.
Mosley thinks Wagner is versatile enough to be a primary ballhandler and values his decision-making, both on and off the ball.
“It’s not necessarily the ballhandling, it’s more the decision-making,” Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “You feel comfortable with a guy who can make decisions. That’s what we’re asking all of our guys to do: How can they be better decision-makers? When Franz first started summer league it was ‘look at how well he cuts.’ That’s a decision-maker.
“That’s what we work on with all our guys, not just with the ball in my hands. Franz will have the ball in his hands some. If you’re out there with four other decision-makers, you’re looking at a pretty good team.”
2. Harris’ injury
Harris, who signed a 2-year, $26 million contract extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1, had arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after tearing cartilage.
Tony Wanich, an orthopedic surgeon at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute, told the Orlando Sentinel an arthroscopic meniscectomy isn’t an invasive procedure and involves “removing the torn or unstable portion of the meniscus (or cartilage).”
Even with the Magic’s other guard/wing options, Harris’ on-court contributions will be missed depending on how long he’s sidelined.
He was one of the Magic’s most consistent 3-and-D contributors in 2021-22, averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
“Typical rehab/recovery is about six weeks for a full return to activity,” Wanich added. “The good thing about meniscus surgery is it’s not a very invasive procedure. After surgery, patients are able to move around right away but they’re limited as far as running or jumping usually for that first six weeks.”
A 6-8 week recovery period would give Harris a tentative return time frame for mid-to-late October.
Orlando plays seven games in the opening month, so Harris shouldn’t miss too much of the season — if he misses any. He’ll likely be limited for most of training camp, which starts Sept. 27.
“The first thing we focus on during that recovery process is getting back full range of motion,” Wanich said of the recovery and rehab from an arthroscopic meniscectomy. “Any time you do any sort of knee/joint surgery, there’s a risk for scar tissue formation, which would lead to loss of motion and stiffness in the knee. Focusing on making sure they recover their range of motion is important.
“The other part is making sure the knee has enough time to adapt to this new situation. What I mean by that is you’ve got this knee where it’s lost a little bit of a cushion. Every time you do run and jump, there’s more impact that gets put on that bone. The body adapts to that, but this is why you’ve got to worry about rushing players back too quickly. If the bone doesn’t have enough time to adapt and adjust, that could delay the recovery because it’s putting too much impact on the bone.”
3. Crowded house
With the Magic drafting Banchero, re-signing Mo Bamba and Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac’s expected return to the floor, it’ll be a battle for playing time in the frontcourt — especially as the 4/power forward.
What’ll be the impact on the rest of the roster?
Will Okeke, who’s mainly played the 4, play more as the 3 in lineups?
Will Ross, who’s entering the last season of a 4-year, $54 million contract, play more as the 2/shooting guard after mostly being used as the 3 in 2021-22?
Where does Houstan, the No. 32 pick in June’s draft, fit in the wing rotation, especially after Harris returns?
The Magic have options they’ll use camp to sort through.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Rising bond yields change the calculus of stocks
Queen Elizabeth II funeral live stream: Westminster Abbey state funeral underway
LONDON — Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday in a state funeral that draws presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and up to a million people onto the streets of London to say a word. final farewell to a monarch whose 70-year reign defines an age.
A day filled with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands of people filed before his coffin draped in flag. Many had lined up for hours, including on cold nights, to pay their respects in a wave of collective grief and respect.
“I felt like I had to come and pay my last respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a really small thank you from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the latest to join the line. . .
MORE: Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s oldest monarch, dies aged 96
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since that of Winston Churchill promised to be a spectacular sight: 142 Royal Navy sailors stand ready to pull the gun carriage carrying the Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers and volunteers plan to mourn her. Before the ceremony, one of the abbey’s bells rings 96 times – once a minute for each year of its life.
Monday was declared a bank holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died on September 8 – and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to take part in the historic moment. Long before the service began, city officials said viewing areas along the route of the funeral procession were full.
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II’s life through the years
The Duke and Duchess of York at the christening of their daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1926. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Millions more are expected to watch the funeral live on television, and crowds are flocking to parks and public spaces across the UK to watch it on screens.
The previous evening, King Charles III sent a message of thanks to people across the UK and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, had been ‘moved beyond measure’ by the large number of people who turned out to pay their respects to the Queen.
“As we all prepare to say our final goodbyes, I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such support and comfort to me and my family during this time of grief. “, did he declare.
After the funeral in the medieval abbey where Elizabeth was married and crowned, her coffin – surrounded by uniformed armed forces units and members of her family – will be brought through the streets of the capital to Wellington Arch, near from Hyde Park.
READ ALSO: 10 things to know about the life of Queen Elizabeth II
There he will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle – where Elizabeth spent much of her time – for another procession before a burial service in St George’s Chapel. She will be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.
US President Joe Biden was among the leaders to pay their respects at the Queen’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of civil servants made final preparations for the funeral.
Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honourable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart goes out to the royal family.
WATCH: Inside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s 7+ Decade Marriage
Mourners began arriving to be seated about three hours before the ceremony, and Biden entered the Abbey about an hour before it began.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8pm on Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the steady stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people watched the minute of reflection in profound silence.
In Windsor, the rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the Queen’s coffin.
Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait for hours to see the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin.
“It’s good to be with all the people who feel the same way. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that…the queen was part of their family,” he said. she stated.
Associated Press reporters Sylvia Hui, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins – The Denver Post
The Ravens entered the fourth quarter of their home opener with a three-touchdown lead thanks to one of the great performances of Lamar Jackson’s career. They finished it as 42-38 losers, licking their wounds after a disastrous defensive meltdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Here are five things we learned from their stunning loss:
Ravens don’t know where they’re going after epic meltdown
What can I say to sum up 15 minutes of unfathomable football horror? For Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, it was the recurring image of passes flying over his head. For her rookie teammate Jalyn-Armor Davis, it was a feeling that no one on the Baltimore defense could find the same wavelength as they tried to block the aqua blue avalanche heading their way. For coach John Harbaugh, it was the stinging realization that his team needed to mend their foundations in the weeks to come.
It wasn’t the most atrocious home loss in franchise history. It lacked the finality of the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans that ended the Ravens’ antics throughout the 2019 season. It wasn’t marked by a single stunning play, like the 49-yard pass from Andy Dalton to Tyler Boyd who erased the Ravens’ playoff chances on the final day of the 2017 season. But for a boost, it was one for the annals.
You see, it wasn’t a tense contest for most of the afternoon. It was a party – a chance for Baltimore to shout hosannas for its sublime quarterback and refreshed squad.
For three quarters of their home opener on Sunday, the Ravens told us they were a reborn contender. They mocked the same Dolphins defense that suffocated them last season and covered their own defensive shortcomings with the takeaways that were so rare for them in 2021. Going into the game, we wondered if Miami had their number. When the score reached 35-14, it looked like the Ravens were saying no one would get their number in 2022.
Perhaps we should have read the first omens. The Ravens started with a 103-yard kickoff return. They interrupted Miami’s first drive with an interception. In their first real practice, they ran 18 plays and held the ball for nearly 11 minutes. All that, and with 10:54 left in the second quarter, they were tied at 7.
But whatever opportunities they left on the table seemed out of place in the light of Jackson’s masterpiece. His sharp scalpel shots put them up 28-7 at halftime, and when he slid 79 yards through the heart of Miami’s defense to make it 35-14 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter, chants of “MVP!” MVP!” echoed through M&T Bank Stadium.
Even the most cynical fan couldn’t have imagined the nightmare to come.
For the final 15 minutes, however, all of the disturbing storylines from the past year have returned to the building. The Ravens watched helplessly as Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, an uneven performer in his first two NFL seasons, completed a performance of 469 yards and six touchdowns. Injuries, fresh or lingering, hampered their more experienced cornerbacks, leaving much of the covering work for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to bewildered rookies. The dominant front seven we saw in Week 1 against the New York Jets did nothing to hinder Tagovailoa. On offense, the Ravens couldn’t muster the kind of drive they relied on to put away games.
Assessing this slump against the electric event of the first three quarters, what do we know about the Ravens as we look ahead to 16 more weeks?
“There’s really no conclusion to be drawn at this point,” Harbaugh said.
Secondary health is already the #1 concern
We’ve spent the past nine months assuming the Ravens couldn’t reach the depths of 2021, when they finished last in pass defense. Humphrey and Marcus Peters would be back. Safety Marcus Williams would consolidate the back line. First-round pick Kyle Hamilton would be an immediate playmaker, and veteran Kyle Fuller would provide battle-tested depth. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald danced the plays in patterns not limited by traditional notions of position. No, it couldn’t get as bad as last year, when they gave up 435 yards to Derek Carr and 402 to Carson Wentz and 525 to Joe Burrow.
Well, Tagovailoa’s fourth quarter — 13 of 17 for 199 yards and four touchdowns — said 2022 could be just as bad.
With Fuller lost to a torn ACL late in the season, Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) inactive, Humphrey limited by groin pain and Peters fighting his way through after 20 months out with a torn ACL , they had to rely on Armour-Davis and another rookie, Damarion Williams, against the terrifying duo of Hill and Waddle.
We saw an array of horrors on Waddle’s 59-yard catch-and-run that set up Miami’s first touchdown. Linebacker Patrick Queen tripped and fell for coverage. Armour-Davis was knocked down by a block. Williams couldn’t push Waddle out of bounds.
As the Ravens protected a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, Hill passed Peters for a 48-yard touchdown. He dusted it enough that he had time to stop and wait for Tagovailoa’s underground pass to reach him.
On Miami’s next possession, Hill sped past Armour-Davis, who seemed to think he would have a safety assist behind him. There were three Ravens who could have shaded on that side of the field, but none did as Hill caught a 60-yard touchdown with no one near him to tie the game at 35.
“There were communication issues across the defense,” Armour-Davis said when asked what happened on the play. “It’s something we have to sort out. It’s something we’ve been pushing all week, so it’s definitely disappointing.
When asked if the same answer could apply to the entire fourth quarter, the rookie said yes.
Logic tells us that was probably the nadir. Peters and Humphrey will feel better and play more snaps. So will Stephens, who looked like he wanted to play as he trained hard in front of coaches before the game. Armour-Davis will learn. But the Ravens can’t feel right, already looking at the same issues they couldn’t get past a year ago.
“You never thought we were going to have so many balls thrown over our heads,” Harbaugh said. “It just can’t happen; it’s not OK. I don’t care who’s over there, [or] what theyre doing.”
The Ravens killed their offensive demons 10 months ago
As disappointing as the day was, Jackson buried the idea that he couldn’t punish Miami’s offensive defense. His stats — 11 of 13 for 210 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3 — tell a compelling story about how he got the ball going in the first half. On the contrary, he was better than the cold numbers said.
Facing a defense that had given him tantrums 10 months earlier, he only made an off-target shot at the last minute before halftime. His only incompleteness at this point was a beautifully feathered pass that tight end Mark Andrews dropped (not a phrase we utter often).
Jackson hit Rashod Bateman perfectly in stride for a 75-yard catch-up touchdown. He passed passes to Andrews and Demarcus Robinson in traffic. He hasn’t taken a bag all day.
Give credit to the Ravens pass protectors for this latest issue. They’ve spent all week hearing about how the Dolphins upset Jackson’s composure by cramming the line of scrimmage and firing safeties, unblocked, into Baltimore’s backfield. They did their homework on Miami’s Cover 0 while understanding the Dolphins might take a more patient approach this time around (which they did). Jackson operated from a clean pocket — “Our line did a hell of a job protecting me,” he said — and did more than enough damage to win the game.
The running game could not put away the game
Even though so much went well for the Ravens early on, their ground game continued to be a concern. Running backs Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis had 13 yards on eight carries on their nearly 11-minute drive that straddled the first and second quarters. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman turned to fullback Patrick Ricard and Andrews (on a straight snap no less) for two short conversions to extend that walk. The Ravens had four chances to hit the ball from the 2-yard line and couldn’t, with Jackson falling an inch down on third down and fumbling on fourth.
That’s a problem for a team that relies on the sport’s most productive ground operation.
We saw that weakness again in the fourth quarter, when the Ravens needed hard practice to blunt Tagovailoa’s momentum. They failed to convert fourth and ran on a drive and went three-and-one on the next. Drake and Davis, little helped by the same blockers who did a good job protecting Jackson, finished with a combined 12 yards on 11 carries.
“We are not there yet; we don’t block like we have to,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a good front, just like last week [against the Jets] was a good front, but we’re not doing that right now. So that’s one of the things that we have to look at carefully and try to get to where we need to be that way because that’s how you win games.
We don’t know enough to guess the Ravens for holding off No. 1 runner JK Dobbins for another week. As Dobbins detailed on Friday, he suffered an unusually devastating knee injury prior to last season, and we don’t know specifically what the Ravens are looking for to determine his readiness. What we do know is that they badly need a more dynamic threat in the backfield.
The defensive front has also disappeared
Nose tackle Michael Pierce and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike were among the best defensemen in the league in Week 1, and the Ravens generally owned the line of scrimmage in an easy win over the Jets. With the Dolphins on a starting right tackle and relying on ailing left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), Baltimore’s front seven looked set for another big day.
Instead, they had little impact on Tagovailoa as he fired at will as the game slipped away. The Ravens only had two hits from the quarterback and their only sack, by outside linebacker Justin Houston, came early.
Defensive tackle Calais Campbell credited Tagovailoa with the best performance of his three-year career: “He got on his feet, got rid of the ball, made quick decisions and passed the ball to his point guards and let them make plays. That’s what the quarterback does, so you have to give him his props. We were pressuring him and getting there sometimes, but he throws good, just putting him on the money [while] we press his face.
Fair enough. Sometimes the other guy is just good. But with their secondary discomfort, the Ravens could have used transformative play from their pass rush, and that never happened.
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch.45
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
