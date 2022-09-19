Family of American say he was freed by Taliban in exchange – The Denver Post

By The Associated Press

LONDON — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried on a cannon carriage from Westminster Abbey for a final procession through the heart of London.

The coffin is being transported to Windsor, outside the British capital, where the former monarch will be laid to rest later on Monday.

King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family walk behind the coffin towards Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. Tens of thousands of people line the route.

Gun salutes are fired into nearby Hyde Park, and Big Ben is rung at one-minute intervals during the procession.

The coffin is to be transported by hearse to Windsor, where the Queen will be buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

LONDON — A two-minute silence was observed across the UK in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch’s state funeral drew to a close at Westminster Abbey.

The British royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at London’s Gothic Abbey for Monday’s service, bowed their heads as the Household Cavalry trumpeters played “The Last Post”.

The congregation then observed a two-minute silence before singing the national anthem.

A lament, played by the Queen’s piper, ended the service.

After the service, the Queen’s coffin was to be interred at Windsor Castle.

LONDON — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Queen Elizabeth II.

In a sermon at the monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, the head of the Church of England said the Queen was “joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives”.

Recalling the Queen’s promise on her 21st birthday that “her whole life would be devoted to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth”, Welby said: “Seldom has such a promise been so well kept.”

The funeral service includes readings and hymns important to the Queen, including the hymn “The Lord is my Shepherd”, which was sung at her wedding to Prince Philip at the same abbey in 1947.

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is underway at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners are gathered to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The queen’s coffin sits in the center of the abbey after being carried by pallbearers on Monday and accompanied by her son King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.

They included Prince William, his wife Kate and their two eldest children George, 9, and Charlotte, 7. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also walked behind the coffin.

The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, opened the service in the Old Abbey, where Elizabeth was married and crowned.

He said: “We gather from across the country, the Commonwealth and the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service and with sure confidence to entrust her to the mercy of God our creator and redeemer.

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession has arrived at the West Door of Westminster Abbey for a state funeral service.

Pallbearers lifted the coffin from the state carriage and carried it inside the medieval Gothic abbey where 2,000 mourners stood at its entrance on Monday.

Crowds lined the route of the procession through London. Bagpipes played as soldiers wearing bearskin hats and 142 sailors escorted the coffin from Westminster Hall, where the Queen lay in state for four full days for the public to pay their respects ahead of her funeral.

The Queen’s coffin is draped with the Royal Standard and a wreath including flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House at Charles’ request.

They include rosemary for remembrance and myrtle cut from a plant that grew from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

LONDON — Pallbearers trained by members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards have carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Westminster Hall for a solemn procession to nearby Westminster Abbey, where her state funeral is to be held.

The coffin of the late monarch has lain undisturbed in Westminster Hall for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people marched to pay their last respects.

On Monday morning, the coffin was placed on a state gun carriage, to be pulled by 142 Royal Navy service personnel to the nearby abbey past crowds of mourners lining the road.

The gun carriage was also used for the funerals of Edward VII, George V, George VI and former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family, members of the King’s Household and the Household of the Prince of Wales follow the coffin.

LONDON — US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The US leader is among hundreds of heads of state and political leaders from around the world attending the funeral in London.

Crowds of people lined up, six people deep along the route of the funeral procession after the service. Many held up their mobile phones to capture images of the day’s events.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the city for the ceremonies.

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle for burial.

LONDON — A bell in Westminster Abbey has begun ringing 96 times, once for each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life.

The abbey’s tenor bell rang at 9.24am on Monday and was due to ring once a minute until the Queen’s funeral began at 11am.

Hundreds of mourners have already arrived at the Gothic cathedral for the service. They will be joined by royalty, heads of state and political leaders from around the world.

Others among members of the public include longtime nurse Nancy O’Neill, recognized for her efforts in the fight against Covid-19, and Pranav Bhanot, who helped provide 1,200 free meals during the pandemic.

Afterwards, a funeral procession will travel through the streets of the city with the coffin carried on the state carriage as it makes its way to Windsor Castle for burial.

London authorities said nearly three hours before the motorcade all public viewing areas were already full.

LONDON — Mourners arrive at Westminster Abbey to take their places for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Guests began entering the medieval Gothic abbey shortly after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT; 0300 EDT) Monday.

Dignitaries would arrive later, with many heads of state congregating at a nearby hospital to be taken by bus to the abbey.

Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953.

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands of people filed in front of his coffin from the September 14.

CANBERRA, Australia – About 300 people are expected to watch a broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at an official Australian residence where, on her last visit to the country, the late monarch was woken in the morning by sulphur-crested cockatoos.

The doors of Government House, the residence in the Australian capital Canberra of the representative of the British monarch, Governor-General David Hurley, will be open to members of the public registered for the funeral.

Hurley attended the London funeral in person. The Queen spent several nights at Government House during her last visit to Australia in 2011 and noticed at the time the sound of the great white parrots at dawn.

The public offer to attend the funeral at the 19th-century mansion set in 54 hectares (130 acres) of parkland populated by kangaroos and other native wildlife has been overwhelmed. Registrations closed on Tuesday last week, a Government House official said.

The Queen visited Canberra on 14 of her 16 Australian visits, starting in 1954.

PARIS — The Paris Metro has renamed one of its stations after Queen Elizabeth II to honor the British monarch on the day of her state funeral.

The metro company tweeted that George V station, which serves the French capital’s famous Boulevard des Champs-Elysées, has been renamed Elizabeth II station for the day on Monday.

LONDON — The last member of the public to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay on display in Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray.

Heerey says “it was a real privilege to do that.”

She said on Monday she had walked through Westminster Hall twice – the first time in the early hours of the morning and then again just before its doors closed to mourners at 6.30am (0530 GMT).

She says the experience was “one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here”.

As the end of more than four days of the Queen’s statehood drew to a close, the stream of mourners dwindled to a trickle. After Heerey nodded to the coffin and walked away, parliamentary officials paid their last respects before leaving the Queen’s coffin in the 900-year-old room surrounded by four candles and military guards in ceremonial uniforms .

His coffin was taken later Monday morning to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral attended by 2,000 people.

LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the Royal Family in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers on Monday.

The funeral service order showed George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.

The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.