Gophers football team will show if it is for real at Michigan State on Saturday
The Gophers are 3-0 with a trio of dominant nonconference wins, but do we really know what this football team can do during the Big Ten schedule?
Minnesota has been all business against three incredibly weak programs: arguably the worst Division I outfit in New Mexico State, a rebuilding FCS team in Western Illinois and possibly the worst Power Five program in Big-12 member Colorado. Those three teams are a combined 0-10 this season.
The first true test is up next: the Gophers’ first road game at Michigan State in East Lansing at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Minnesota opened as a 3-point underdog to the Spartans, but some betting lines quickly moved in favor of the U on Sunday.
“We are going to find out a lot more about our football team,” head coach P.J. Fleck said after the 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday. “I keep finding out every week something about our football team that I didn’t know before. You look back every year and it’s the same thing.”
The Spartans will help reveal the Gophers’ actual quality. The Spartans were 11-2 in 2021 and won the Peach Bowl. This season, they were ranked 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 before falling 39-28 to Washington on Saturday night. While head coach Mel Tucker enjoyed a great season a year ago, the Spartans had the nation’s worst pass defense, and that was their downfall again in Seattle.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., an Indiana transfer, passed for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. The Huskies took leads of 22-0 in the second quarter and 39-14 in the fourth before an MSU comeback.
The Gophers’ ability to exploit the Spartans secondary is in flux. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is rolling, but No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a leg injury versus Colorado; Fleck is expected to update Autman-Bell’s status on Monday morning.
If “CrAB” is out as expected, receivers Dylan Wright, Michael Brown Stephens and Daniel Jackson as well as tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will need to step up.
Michigan State had been rolling before its trip to Washington. The Spartans had beaten Western Michigan and Akron by a combined 87-13. They looked elite … until they weren’t.
“This week we will do everything we can to play one of the best teams in the Big Ten,” Fleck said “(We will) do everything we can to put a game plan together to put our players in the best position to be successful to find a way to be 1-0 against the Spartans.
“They area really good football team. Very well coached. They’ve got athletes everywhere. We watched them in the offseason. They’ve done a great job in the transfer portal and development. They have playmakers everywhere.”
Michigan State’s offense looks multifaceted, with running backs Jalen Berger (a Wisconsin transfer) and Jared Broussard (a Colorado transfer) sharing the load. Quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns. Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley have three touchdown receptions each.
The Gophers will play at Spartan Stadium for the first time since 2013 and away from Minnesota for the first time in 2022.
“We are going to have to teach the young guys what it’s like to play on the road,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “We talk about it all the time: Our culture travels. It doesn’t matter where we play. Our standard of football comes with us. Yes, it’s the first road game, but it shouldn’t change anything for this football team.”
With career-long 79-yard TD run, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sets NFL record for most 100-yard rushing games by QB
Lamar Jackson’s price tag might have gone up.
In the Ravens’ home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jackson set the NFL record for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with 11, surpassing former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick.
The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player set the record in the most electrifying way possible. With 38 seconds left in the third quarter and the Ravens pinned at their own 21-yard line, Jackson ran up the middle for a 79-yard touchdown, the longest of his career, to give Baltimore a 35-14 lead.
Last season, Jackson tied the NFL record during the Ravens’ overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings when he rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries while passing for 266 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I respect [Michael Vick’s] game,” Jackson said after beating the Vikings in 2021. “It’s pretty cool. I appreciate that.”
Just like the Vikings, Jackson tormented the Dolphins with both his arm and his legs. In the second quarter, he threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rashod Bateman, who caught a quick slant over the middle and outran the Dolphins’ secondary. It made Jackson the first player in NFL history to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game.
Jackson, who had nine carries for 119 yards entering the late stages of the fourth quarter, now has three games with at least three passing touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards, the most by any player in the Super Bowl era.
This story may be updated.
Here are the items you’re probably paying for the most because of inflation – NBC Chicago
Inflation has skyrocketed the cost of a number of items that are hurting the pockets of American consumers.
With a national inflation rate of 8.3%, prices for almost all items have increased over the past 12 months. The price balloon was driven, in part, by existing supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Groceries in particular are measured via the Food at Home Index, which monitors price changes throughout the year for major grocery items, namely grains, meat, dairy and products. The food at home index saw a sharp increase of 13.5%, also outpacing the 11.4% increase seen in overall food prices.
The data was released by the Department of Labor as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly publication detailing year-on-year price changes across different industries.
Here are the grocery items that have seen the biggest price increases over the past 12 months:
- Eggs: 39.8%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Butter: 24.6%
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
The price of cereals and baked goods has jumped 16.4% over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for home food and food in general.
A sharp rise in prices for dairy and related products has also been observed over the past year, with a jump of 16.2% compared to last August.
Here is a complete overview of the percentage price increases for different food products from August 2021 to August 2022:
Cereals and grains
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Breakfast cereals: 16.4%
- Rice: 13%
- Bread: 16.2%
- Fresh cookies, rolls and muffins: 17.1%
- Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4%
Meat, eggs and seafood
- Beef and veal: 2.5%
- Pork: 6.8%
- Chicken: 16.6%
- Fish and seafood: 8.7%
- Eggs: 39.8%
Dairy
- Milk: 17%
- Cheese: 13.5%
- Ice cream: 14%
Fruits and vegetables
- Apples: 3.8%
- Bananas: 8.3%
- Oranges and tangerines: 14.4%
- Potatoes: 15.2%
- Lettuce: 10.7%
- Canned fruit: 16.6%
- Canned vegetables: 16.1%
- Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4%
Beverages
- Soft drinks: 12.9%
- Non-frozen, non-carbonated juices and beverages: 13.4%
- Coffee: 17.6%
Candy
- Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9%
- Candy and chewing gum: 10.9%
Baking, snacks and baby food
- Butter: 24.6%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
- Peanut butter: 15.2%
- Snacks: 16.7%
- Spices, seasonings, condiments and sauces: 15.4%
- Baby food: 12.6%
Aaron Judge hits 58th home run, moving him three away from history
MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge is three away. The Yankees slugger hit his 58th home run of the season in the third inning against the Brewers Sunday at American Family Field. He is three shy of the American League record of 61 home runs set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Judge had been held without a home run for three straight games. He had flown out in the first inning. In the third, he went down and got a 92-mile-an-hour sinker from Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander and shot it into the second deck of right field. The home run was an estimated 414 feet, according to StatCast.
He is the first Yankee and just the fourth major league player to hit at least 58 home runs through his club’s first 146 team games, joining Barry Bonds with 63 in 2001, Mark McGwire 62 in 1998 and Sammy Sosa with 59 in 1999 and 58 in 1998.
The 58 homers are the fourth-most in Yankee history behind Maris’ 61 in 1961 and Babe Ruth’s 60 in 1927, 59 in 1921. He is just the 11th big leaguer to hit at least 58 in a season and just the third player to do it in the last 20 years, joining Giancarlo Stanton, 59 in 2017 with the Marlins and Rayn Howard in 2006.
Judge leads the majors with 58 homers, no other hitter has hit 40 yet this season. He also leads the majors in runs scored (120) and RBI (124). The 29-year-old, who declined an extension at the beginning of this season and will be a free agent after this year’s World Series, is making a case for a Triple Crown. After his third-inning home run, he was hitting .312 — third best in the AL behind Xander Bogaerts and Luis Arraez.
Judge is considered by some the favorite to win the AL MVP this season, but there are others who consider reigning champ Shohei Ohtani the one to beat. Ohtani is 13-8 with a 2.43 ERA and 196 strikeouts over 148.1 innings pitched. He also has 34 home runs and 89 RBI.
Ohtani told reporters that he is having a better season than his 2021 MVP season. Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that’s nice, but Judge is making a historic run.
“I think Shohei might be having a better season (than 2021), but Judge is having one for the ages…. So it’s two amazing players. Obviously I know it’s obviously a huge point of interest and talking point and people have landed on different sides of the ledger, but I think Aaron is having one for the ages.”
Fiona strengthens to become a hurricane, rolling into Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans brace for high winds and rain as Fiona strengthened to become a hurricane ahead of its expected landfall on the southern coast of US territory on Sunday.
Forecasters said “historic” rain levels are expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches predicted in isolated areas.
“It’s time to act and worry,” said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico’s emergency management commissioner.
Fiona was centered 50 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, at 11 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph. President Biden approved an emergency declaration for the island early Sunday, marshaling federal resources to coordinate the response to the disaster.
The storm was expected to hit cities and towns along Puerto Rico’s southern coast that have yet to fully recover from a series of strong earthquakes that hit the region beginning in late 2019.
More than 100 people had sought refuge across the island by Saturday night, the majority of them in the southern coastal town of Guayanilla.
Anxiety ran across the island with Fiona due just two days before her birthday Hurricane Mariaa devastating Category 4 storm that struck on September 20, 2017, knocking out the island’s power grid and killing nearly 3,000 people.
“I think all of us Puerto Ricans who’ve lived with Maria have this post-traumatic stress of ‘What’s going to happen, how long is this going to last and what needs could we do? face?’” said Danny Hernández, who works in the capital city of San Juan but planned to weather the storm with his parents and family in the western town of Mayaguez.
He said the atmosphere was gloomy at the supermarket as he and others stocked up before the storm hit.
“After Maria, we all experienced scarcity to some degree,” he said.
Many Puerto Ricans were also concerned about power outages. Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution, warned of “widespread service disruptions”. Sunday morning, more than 128,700 customers were without electricity.
Puerto Rico’s power grid was flattened by Hurricane Maria and remains fragile, with reconstruction having only recently begun. Breakdowns are daily.
Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said he was ready to declare a state of emergency if necessary and activated the National Guard as the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season neared. .
“What worries me the most is the rain,” said forecaster Ernesto Morales of the National Weather Service in San Juan.
Fiona was forecast to drop 12 to 16 inches of rain over eastern and southern Puerto Rico, with up to 25 inches in isolated spots.
The National Weather Service warned late Saturday that the Blanco River in the southeastern coastal town of Naguabo had already overshot its banks and urged people living nearby to move immediately.
Fiona was expected to sweep across the Dominican Republic on Monday, then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands under threat of heavy rain. It could threaten the far south of the Bahamas on Tuesday.
A hurricane warning has been issued for the east coast of the Dominican Republic, from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo.
Fiona has already battered the eastern Caribbean, killing a man in the French territory of Guadeloupe when floods washed away his home, officials said. The storm also damaged roads, uprooted trees and destroyed at least one bridge.
Saint Kitts and Nevis also reported flooding and downed trees and announced that its international airport would reopen on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of customers were still without power or water, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.
In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Madeline was expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of southwestern Mexico. The storm was centered about 165 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes on Sunday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
Steven Means carted off with ankle injury vs. Dolphins, leaving Ravens thin at outside linebacker
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means was ruled out of Sunday’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter.
With 14:43 left, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was tackled by Broderick Washington and Malik Harrison for a 3-yard loss, and Means remained on the ground in the obvious pain. He took his helmet off and could not put any pressure on his right foot. Means was looked at by trainers before being carted off the field.
Means, who turned 32 on Friday, signed with the Ravens in the offseason before being cut and signed to the practice squad. After Means was activated for the Ravens’ season-opener against the New York Jets, coach John Harbaugh announced this week that he was signed to the active roster.
With Means injured, the Ravens have depth issues at outside linebacker. Second-year pro Odafe Oweh and veteran Justin Houston are the only healthy outside linebackers, as Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are both recovering from torn Achilles tendon injuries. Harrison, an inside linebacker, and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are also available to play on the edge.
This story may be updated.
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II
By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among thousands of mourners — from locals and tourists to royals and world leaders — to pay their respects at Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state. The president made the sign of the cross and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket in the ornate 900-year-old hall with his wife and U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.
Biden then signed the official condolence book and attended a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III. He is one of 500 world leaders and royals invited to the queen’s state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey, along with hundreds of British charity workers.
Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.
“Queen Elizabeth lived her life for the people,” Jill Biden wrote in a book for spouses and ambassadors. “She served with wisdom and grace. We will never forget her warmth, kindness and the conversations we shared.”
As the dignitaries poured in, the clock was ticking down for those seeking a place in the longest queue many have ever seen to file past the queen’s coffin. The miles-long queue is expected to be closed to new arrivals later Sunday so that everyone now in the line can view the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.
Family by family, thousands of people kept joining the line around the clock, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours in a queue that stretched for over 5 miles (8 kilometers).
Lauren Wilson, a 36-year-old student, was in the much shorter queue for people with mobility issues. She said she wanted to experience in person the coffin lying in state.
“The world is in such a weird place and then this happened. It feels more momentous,” she said.
She worried that the pageantry surrounding Elizabeth’s death deprives the queen’s relatives of the ability to come to terms with their loss.
“The family are not allowed to grieve. I find it quite heartbreaking,” she said.
The queen’s eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with their heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.
Among the foreign leaders in London was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who told the BBC she was humbled to represent her nation at the funeral and to witness the national outpouring of grief and respect for the late queen.
“The thing that I will take away from this period is just the beauty of the public’s response, the kindness that you see from members of the public, the patience, the camaraderie. That has been, for me, the most moving tribute of all, has been the public response of the British people,” she said.
People across the U.K. will also pause Sunday evening for a nationwide minute of silence to remember the queen, who died Sept. 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne. Monday has been declared a public holiday, and the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.
Police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London’s history.
Crowds also gathered Sunday near Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony on Monday evening.
Steve Beeson came with his family of three and a bouquet of flowers he had purchased for the queen.
“She has been a constant steadying of the reins for the country through all of these really rough times, the least we can do is come and say ‘Thank you,’” he said.
Camilla, the queen consort, paid tribute to her mother-in-law in a video message, saying the monarch “carved her own role” as a “solitary woman” on a world stage dominated by men.
“I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable,” said Camilla, who is married to Charles.
Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, was also among mourners paying respects to the queen’s coffin. British royal officials said Zelenska met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. The British government has been among the strongest supporters of Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in February.
On Saturday night, it was the grandchildren’s time to mourn. William and Prince Harry, Charles’ sons, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Prince Edward’s two children — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
William stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. The crowd kept slowly, silently filing past.
“You could see that they were thinking hard about their grandmother, the queen,” said Ian Mockett, a civil engineer from Oxford in southern England. “It was good to see them all together as a set of grandchildren, given the things that have happened over the last few years.”
The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be moved on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on the state gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.
Sumita Tanda put down bright red roses as a huge floral tribute bloomed near Windsor Castle.
“I feel so privileged to be a local resident of Windsor,” she said. “I just wanted to pay my respects.”
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
