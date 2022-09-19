News
Hot and sunny Monday, but cold front to hit this week
It’s going to be hot in the Denver metro area, but a cold front is expected to bring big cooling and thunderstorms later this week.
Denver will see mostly sunny skies with a high of around 90 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will fall to 60 degrees.
Warm weather continues through Tuesday with a forecast high of 89 degrees during the day. In the evening, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with possible wind gusts of 26 km/h.
Temperatures drop to a high of just 64 on Wednesday with cloudy skies throughout the day. 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected after 3 p.m. This increases to 80% in the evening with a low of 53.
Cooler weather continues Thursday with highs of 70 and lows of 53 with a high chance of precipitation throughout the day. Warm, sunny skies return on Friday with temperatures rising into the 80s.
‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Top 5 Miami Heat point guards, an eclectic mix
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, we began our position-by-position breakdown with the top five shooting guards since the franchise’s 1988 inception, moving today to point guard.
1. Tim Hardaway. If it wasn’t Michael Jordan getting in the way, it was the New York Knicks standing as a playoff roadblock. And, still, the killer crossovers and 3-point daggers kept coming from an unrelenting bulldog of a point guard.
If Alonzo Mourning’s acquisition at the start of 1995-96 legitimized the Heat, Hardaway’s acquisition at that season’s trade deadline set in motion the reality of playoff credibility that has not ceased since.
It is only natural a Hall of Famer tops this list.
2. Goran Dragic. This is not a case of recency bias, with Dragic only a season removed from the current roster.
This is a case of the Heat, with Dragic, casting a true floor leader at the position for the first time since Hardaway was hoisting 3-pointers in critical playoff moments against the Knicks. And unlike Hardaway, Dragic was with the Heat when they made an NBA Finals.
Heat lore has featured few pure point guards at this level of talent, with Dragic the only other Heat point guard beyond Hardaway to make an All-Star Game while with the team.
3. Jason Williams. The enduring portrait of Jason Williams was the guard standing awash in champagne in the locker room in Dallas after the Heat had won the 2006 NBA championship, daring anyone to call him a loser anymore.
With his streak shooting, crafty handle and locker-room charisma, he was nothing short of the right player at the right time in what ultimately turned into a brief three-season Heat tenure for White Chocolate.
4. Mario Chalmers. The placement here almost comes off as short shrift, considering he was a key component on four NBA Finals teams and two championship rosters.
The reality is there almost always was another primary ballhandler alongside, be it Dwyane Wade or LeBron James.
Still, Chalmers started every regular-season game during the Heat’s runs to the 2012, ‘13 and ‘14 Finals.
5. Sherman Douglas. Before there was Hardaway, Wade and even Jimmy Butler stepping up to take and make big shots, there was The General, after his selection out of Syracuse at the top of the second round in 1989.
Stocky by build and seemingly unathletic by approach, Douglas could probe with the best of them, all the way to an 18.5 scoring average in 1991-92.
Still, stopping at those five does make for difficult omissions at point guard among the likes of Steve Smith, Rory Sparrow, Bimbo Coles and Brian Shaw.
Up next: We continue our positional evaluations, with the top five small forwards over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
Princess Charlene makes a rare public appearance at the Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlene of Monaco paid his last respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The former Olympian entered Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 on the arm of her husband Albert II, Prince of Monaco to celebrate Her Majesty’s life as she rests. (You can watch the funeral here.)
Charlene, 44, wore a traditional ankle-length black dress with a diamond brooch, black hat and veil, while Albert, 64, wore his official uniform. She completed the look with black heels and black tights. Her brooch was made of red gemstones and diamonds, apparently a subtle homage to the Monegasque flag.
Following the Queen’s passing on September 8, Charlene paid tribute to the late monarch on social media.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a very great lady whose devotion and service have been recognized around the world during the 70 years of her reign”, she captioned an Instagram post from September 9. “Today my thoughts are with his family, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren and the British people.”
Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral
LONDON — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of Elizabeth’s life. Then, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey before pallbearers bore it inside the church, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her.
The trappings of state and monarchy abounded: The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter.
But the personal was also present: The coffin was followed into the church by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William and 9-year-old George, who is second in line. On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed Charles R — for Rex, or king.
“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners, as the funeral opened.
The service drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom, after which the attendees sang the national anthem, now titled “God Save the King.”
The day began early when the doors of Parliament’s 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.
“I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.
Monday was declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment. They jammed the sidewalks to watch the coffin wend its way through the streets of the capital after the service. As the procession passed Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official residence in the city, staff stood outside, some bowing and curtseying.
Millions more tuned into the funeral live on television, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens. Even the Google doodle turned a respectful black for the day.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in his sermon that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth.
After the passage through central London, the coffin was placed in a hearse and headed for Windsor Castle — where Elizabeth spent much of her time. Mourners threw flowers at the convoy as it passed.
There will be another procession in Windsor before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel. The queen will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.
On the evening before the funeral, Charles issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.
In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the queen’s coffin.
Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see procession carrying the queen’s coffin.
“It’s good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that … the queen was part of their family,” she said.
Associated Press journalists Sylvia Hui, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report.
Bitcoin drops 5% to 3-month low as risky assets continue to be crushed
Ether has hugely outperformed bitcoin since the two cryptocurrencies bottomed in June 2022. Ether’s higher gains came as investors anticipate a major upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain called “the merger.”
Bitcoin fell to a three-month low on Monday as investors dumped risky assets amid higher interest rate expectations.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 5% to an intraday low of $18,276, hitting its lowest level since June 19. Bitcoin is down 7.2% this month and on track for the second consecutive negative month after plunging 15% in August.
Ether is down a similar 5% to $1,281 each on Monday, hitting its lowest level since July 15. Ether is down 17% this month, on track to post its worst month since June.
Risk assets have come under massive pressure as the Federal Reserve is expected to stick to its aggressive tightening schedule. The central bank is widely expected to approve a third straight interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points this week that would take benchmark rates to a range of 3% to 3.25%.
–CNBC’s Gina Francolla contributed to this report.
UK news channel airs ‘Emoji Movie’ during Queen’s funeral
This network’s decision has drawn many scowling faces on social media.
Channel 5 has sparked a major outcry online after it controversially aired the ‘Emoji Movie’ and other animated children’s films, instead of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.
Indeed, while BBC One, BBC Two and ITV were showing the funeral live and Channel 4 was showing a 1953 Queen documentary, the Paramount-owned station instead decided to show the 2017 sci-fi cartoon, which is widely considered one of the worst animated films. movies ever made, Express reported. He then followed it up by starring in other animated films “Stuart Little” and “Ice Age 3,” Metro reported.
In doing so, Channel 5 became the only major UK service to not air any Queen-related coverage during the event.
Needless to say, many social media users took umbrage at the scheduling decision with a the dismayed writing of a Twitter user, “no way channel 5 is showing movie emoji rn.”
“Sorry, why are all the channels on The Queen except channel 5 who saw fit to show the movie emoji”, stammered another.
“Indeed. Channel 5 really needs to show respect,” says an offended mourner of the Royal Rick Roll.
However, others felt the lineup was a refreshing interlude from the grim funeral coverage.
“Channel five showing the movie emoji while all the other channels are showing the Queen’s funeral is the best thing ever,” praised a cartoon fan on Twitter.
“Channel 5 showing the movie emoji at the Queen’s funeral…not the heroes we wanted…but the heroes we deserve…” sprung another.
Follow New York Post coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral:
Some Twitter spirits even cracked up at being touched by what they were seeing to reveal they were watching ‘The Emoji Movie’ and not the Queen’s funeral.
“It’s a bit of an emotional watch and there will never be anything like it again, it’s so unique and culturally significant,” joked an online joker. “Having said that, I hope they do a sequel to the Emoji movie.”
The new meaning of the Porsche 911, a bot rolls over a crime scene and the bright side of a small Detroit auto show • TechCrunch
La Station is a weekly newsletter dedicated to everything related to transport. Sign up here – just click on The Station – to receive the full edition of the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. This is a shorter version of The Station newsletter that is emailed to subscribers. Want all the deals, news roundups and reviews? Subscribe for free.
Welcome to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future ways to move people and packages from point A to point B.
Another week, another reminder about a discount for Disrupt. I will be brief.
If you wish to attend TechCrunch disrupts in San Francisco (and please contact us if you do) go to this link and type in the code STATION to benefit from a 15% reduction on passes, excluding online and exhibition tickets.
Let’s go to the Detroit auto show. Wow, it was small this year. Like really small. TechCrunch veteran journalist and editor Matt Burns was on the ground and made an interesting observation, at least for startups. The lack of OEM presence was actually great news for startups, he reports.
Startups were relegated to the literal basement. Now they take center stage – or at least are stage adjacent. Of course, the lack of high-profile disclosures from traditional OEMs could mean less attention for everyone, including startups.
Oh, another notable person showed up at the show. President Joe Biden was there and announced the approval of the first $900 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations in 35 states as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Ahead.
You can always email me at [email protected] to share thoughts, reviews, opinions or advice. You can also send a direct message to @kirstenkorosec
Micromobilist
This week, our friends at Micromobility industries hosted another micromobility-focused event in San Francisco, and TC’s Haje Jan Kamps showed up to check out the goods.
Some highlights of the event:
Apollo introduced the Apollo Pro, a rugged $3,500 beast that claims to be the “Cybertruck of scooters.”
Based in Brooklyn Beyond launched its “Cargo One” e-scooter for delivery people.
Escape launched his electric roller skatesthat seem equal parts fun and equal parts terrifying.
Faction displayed sound latest driverless mini fleet vehicle.
hunter boards introduced its lightweight electric skateboard.
Tortoise has been to balance with its vending machine on wheels.
Launch of micromobility industries RideReview.io to create a one-stop-shop for micromobility vehicle reviews, feedback and testing.
Unagi had good and bad news to share. Let’s start with the bad. The much-hyped Unagi Eleven, which was built with incredibly smart features, is being phased out because it was simply too expensive to run as a subscription service.
However, Unagi launched its new Model One Voyager, which will be available in December, and appears to be an upgraded version of its original Model One scooter. The company is also expanding its subscription geographically.
Veo revealed the Apollo Class II Electric Bike which is designed to seat two passengers and will launch in select markets in 2023.
Wau bike showed his electric bike with 100 miles of range.
Want more news on micromobbins? Subscribe to the newsletter for free and you will receive many more.
—Rebecca Bellan
Offer of the week
When I think of Porsche and the 911, I no longer have just think of that sweet, iconic sports car. No.
Porsche’s highly anticipated (perhaps anxiety-provoking) IPO would offer 911 million shares. ;D
The IPO is expected to generate a market valuation of between €60 billion and €85 billion ($60 billion to $85 billion). This puts the VW Group in an interesting position, given that the entire company – which today includes Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Skoda, Seat and Volkswagen passenger vehicles – has a market capitalization of approximately 87 billion euros (at the time of writing). Prediction time: Porsche’s IPO won’t hit these highs (call me conservative).
As for the deal itself, it’s worth knowing Porsche’s background, the family behind it and its relationship to the VW Group. Reuters has a nice little story outlining the history and drama behind Porsche. To understand the past is to understand the issues.
Tl;dr: Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which was controlled by the Piëch family, attempted to take over Volkswagen, but instead gave up power and ended up merging with the company.
Want more offers? A whole list of them including information on Aptiv, TerraWatt and TruckSmarter were in the subscription version this week. Subscribe for free here.
Notable reads and other tidbits
Autonomous vehicles
AI Argo revealed an ecosystem of products and services designed to support commercial delivery and robotaxi operations. Why am I worried? Because after years of demos and videos, companies are starting to show how they plan to make money.
Cruise said it would launch commercial robotaxi services in Austin, Texas and Phoenix — two hotspots for self-driving vehicle development in the next 90 days. Services will initially be small-scale, but from the outset, robotaxi services will be driverless. Company executives have repeatedly emphasized this 90-day deadline; it seems they want to show that they can scale quickly. We will see!
Einridethe self-driving and electric truck maker, is expanding into Germany, representing its first new market in Europe outside of its native Sweden.
Philippe Koopmanautonomous vehicle safety consultant, breaks down an accident involving a Zoox autonomous test vehicle.
You probably saw the robot cover making its way into and through a crime scene. Here’s a little more about the story. The error of the robot, at least in this case, was caused by man. I think this story highlights the state of autonomous vehicle technology and the lessons that can be learned from it.
Want to read more notable reads plus other news of the week? The Station’s weekly email newsletter features much more about electric and audio-visual vehicles, the future of flight, insider information and more. Click here then tick ‘The Station’ to receive the full edition of the newsletter every weekend in your inbox.
