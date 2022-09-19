News
‘House of the Dragon’: When is Milly Alcock’s final episode as Rhaenyra?
Milly Alcock was one of most regular House of the Dragon highlights, the prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones. The 22-year-old Australian actor plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, who in the first episode was controversial as the heir to the Iron Throne. We always knew, however, that Alcock’s time on the show wouldn’t be permanent, that at some point she would be replaced by Emma D’Arcy.
That time is Sunday, when House of the Dragon episode 6 drops.
There’s a significant time jump between episodes 5 and 6, as revealed in a teaser for next week’s show. We see the older version of Queen Alicent (played by Olivia Cooke, not Emily Carey) mentioning that Daemon Targaryen left the Stepstones unprotected for over a decade – meaning the time jump lasts at least that long .
In Alcock’s place is Emma D’Arcy, an English actor who starred in Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Amazon series Truth Seekers. Carey and Alcock are the only actors to be replaced by the time jump. Matt Smith is still Daemon Targaryen and Paddy Considine is still King Viserys – except, in the Episode 6 trailer, he looks like a very sickly King Viserys.
House of the Dragon tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons, a Targaryen civil war which, according to GoT lore, is the beginning of the end for House Targaryen. It takes place 190 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. In episode 5which aired on Sunday, Rhaenyra Targaryen married Laenor Velaryon in a tragic ceremony following a fight and subsequent death at a wedding feast.
News
64-year-old Briton arrested for ‘livestreaming child sex abuse in the Philippines’
64-year-old Briton arrested for ‘livestreaming child sex abuse in the Philippines after befriending poor mothers and offering them money’
- John Crotty, 64, from Cardiff has been arrested for running a child sex abuse website
- Police arrested Crotty during a raid on his rented bungalow in Tangub City
- The investigator claimed that Crotty preyed on the poverty of his alleged victims by promising large sums of money to their parents.
This is the dramatic moment a British tourist was arrested for allegedly running a child sex abuse website in the Philippines.
John Crotty, 64, from Cardiff, Wales, was jailed in the UK for nine years in 2013 but moved to the impoverished Southeast Asian country in February this year shortly after his death. prison exit.
He reportedly started a website and social media accounts which he used to distribute obscene photos and broadcast live shows of underage Filipino girls exposing themselves.
Crotty would befriend women on social media before offering them money to let their children be abused while he watched
John Crotty, 64, from Cardiff, Wales, pictured in March 2013 when he was jailed in the UK for nine years for child sex abuse crimes but moved to the impoverished country of Southeast Asia in February this year shortly after his release from prison.
Police arrested Crotty during a raid on his rented bungalow in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental province on September 15.
Footage shows staff from the Philippine Department of Immigration’s Fugitive Tracing Unit confronting the baffled Briton in his shabby home and asking him to collect his travel documents before escorting him to their office.
Ansari Maca-ayan, Regional Director of the Bureau of Immigration’s Intelligence Division, said: “The suspect is accused of organizing and assisting Filipino children into sexual prostitution online.”
The investigator claimed that the suspect relied on the poverty of his alleged victims by promising large sums of money to their parents in exchange for helping them abuse their children.
He reportedly started a website and social media accounts which he used to distribute obscene photos and broadcast live shows of underage Filipino girls exposing themselves.
The investigator claimed that the suspect relied on the poverty of his alleged victims by promising large sums of money to their parents in exchange for help in their child abuse.
Crotty would befriend women on social media before offering them money to let their children be abused while he watched.
The British Embassy said the UK’s National Crime Agency reported Crotty’s arrival in the Philippines on February 6. He lived with his girlfriend in Tangub City, but they have since separated.
The tourist is currently being held by the Bureau of Immigration and has not spoken publicly about his arrest. He is to be extradited to the UK, where he is on the sex offender register, to face the charges.
Ansari added: “This is a clear warning that our country is no haven for foreign offenders.” Philippine law enforcement is always vigilant and watching out for criminals who are here in this country to take advantage of our hospitality.
Police arrested Crotty during a raid on his rented bungalow in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental province on September 15
Crotty was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court in March 2013 for ‘arranging child prostitution in the Philippines’.
The pervert, then 54, lived in Rhymney Valley, talked online with Filipino mothers and demanded to see lewd photos of their daughters.
Chat records obtained by police allegedly showed Crotty soliciting the women for photos of their children in the shower or naked in bed. Some of the mums had blocked him, calling him ‘abnormal’ and ‘maniacal’, but others who desperately needed the money obliged his twisted demands.
In court, Crotty insisted on his innocence and claimed that his friends used his computer while he slept. However, the jury heard that he actually stayed up all night on his computer, contrary to his alibis.
He was sentenced to nine years in prison for child prostitution, possession of indecent photos of children and committing child sex offences. He was released in 2021.
News
The Orders of Service for the State Funeral and Interment Service of Queen Elizabeth II
London
Buckingham Palace released service orders for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and interment service on Monday.
The funeral service will be steeped in royal tradition and will “pay tribute to the Queen’s remarkable reign and her lifetime as Head of State, Nation and Commonwealth”.
The state funeral will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster at Westminster Abbey, beginning at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET), with the Archbishop of Canterbury giving the sermon and commendation. Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland will read Lesson One, while British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whom the Queen appointed just two days before her death, will read Lesson Two.
To represent each year of the Queen’s life, the Abbey’s tenor bell will ring once a minute for 96 minutes before the service.
The Queen’s great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte will form part of the Royal Family’s procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried to Westminster Abbey. As the coffin is moved inside, the Westminster Abbey choir in the nave will sing the phrases – lines of scripture set to music that have been used at every state funeral since the early 18th century, the palace said.
During the service, a specially commissioned choral piece inspired by the Queen’s “steadfast Christian faith” will be performed by the choir. “Like as the hart” is a setting of Psalm 42 by the King’s Master of Music, Judith Weir, which will be sung without accompaniment.
Other music selected for the state funeral included the hymn “The Lord is my Shepherd”, which was also sung at Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, and the hymn “O Taste and see how gracious the Lord is”, which was composed for the Queen’s coronation in 1953 by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
The nation will observe a two-minute silence towards the end of the hour-long service, after which Sovereign’s Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play the traditional lament, “Sleep, dearie, sleep” – a fitting farewell to Great Britain’s longest Britain – reigning monarch.
After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will travel in a procession through central London to Wellington Arch, where it will be placed in the State Hearse and depart for Windsor, where a burial service will be held at the chapel St. George’s at 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET).
The second service of the day will be a more intimate occasion, led by the Dean of Windsor, who will deliver the bidding. Prayers will be said by the rector of Sandringham, the minister of Crathie Kirk, where the family prays when they are in residence at Balmoral, and the chaplain of the Chapel Royal of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.
The Royal Family will gather with a congregation made up of members of the Royal Household, past and present, as well as personal staff who have worked on the private estates.
Some of the musical selections for the incarceration service were composed by William Henry Harris, a former organist at St. George’s between 1933 and 1961. The young princess is believed to have been taught to play the piano by Harris, according to the palace.
The service will also feature several nods to the Queen’s family, with the choir singing “The Russian Contakion of the Departed”, which was also sung at Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s last April. Meanwhile, the Dean will read Revelation 21, verses 1-7, which were read at the funerals of the Queen’s grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary in 1936 and 1953. They were also read at the funeral of the Queen’s father in 1952.
At the end of the interment service, the Queen’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault, located beneath St. George’s, as the Dean reads Psalm 103, which ends with the words: ‘Go on your journey from this world, O Christian soul.
The Garter King of Arms will then proclaim the Queen’s styles and titles before her piper plays for her one last time.
News
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass says she doesn’t feel safe in the city after burglary
Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass expressed doubts about safety in Los Angeles after her home was burglarized last week – stepping back from a glowing remark she previously made about feeling safe in LA
Bass – who is running for mayor of Los Angeles – had two guns stolen from her home on September 9. After announcing the burglary, video resurfaced of her saying she would give California city security a “10 out of 10”.
“I feel safe,” Bass said during a town hall debate five months ago. “I would say a 10. But I understand a lot of people in the city don’t feel safe, and I respect that.”
But Bass walked back those comments during an interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles on Wednesday, saying his security was “broken.”
KAREN BASS, DEMOCRATIC LOS ANGELES MAYORAL CANDIDATE, SAYS HOUSE WAS CAMBRICATED, 2 GUNS STOLEN
“I thought from the start that the mayor’s number one job was to make sure the Angelinos were safe,” Bass said.
The Democratic congresswoman also defended her possession of firearms, which reportedly surprised some townspeople.
RACE FOR MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES: AMERICANS WEIGH AS CRIME, HOMELESSNESS TAKES CENTER STAGE
“I had guns for my personal safety, like a lot of people. I think gun control is extremely important,” the Democrat MP said. “But I never believed that people – if they wanted to have guns – shouldn’t have them.”
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were arrested Tuesday after authorities allegedly saw them get into the same vehicle that was parked at Bass’s residence during the robbery. Both men have been charged with residential burglary.
In June, Bass told Fox News Digital she planned to be “smart on crime” if elected mayor.
“My plan is to immediately get officers on the ground in neighborhoods that want to see an increased police presence,” Bass said. “But I believe the quickest way to get officers on the beat is to have them come in from behind the desk.”
News
Ukraine says Russian missile hit near nuclear power plant
Kyiv, Ukraine — A Russian missile strike struck a facility near a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, not damaging its reactors but damaging other industrial equipment in what the country’s atomic energy operator denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism”.
Energoatom, which operates Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, said the strike affected an industrial complex including the Pivdennukrainsk nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region on Monday morning.
Energoatom said the missile hit just 300 meters (yards) from the plant, causing an explosion that shattered more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex.
The attack also caused the temporary shutdown of a nearby hydroelectric plant, but did not affect the nuclear plant’s reactors, Energoatom said, calling the strike an act of “nuclear terrorism”.
The Russian Defense Ministry had no immediate comment on the attack.
The Pivdennukrainsk power plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, lies along the Southern Bug River and is about 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital, Kyiv. It is the second largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine with three reactors.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since the first days of the invasion and has repeatedly come under fire that has cut its transmission lines and eventually forced operators to shut down to avoid a radioactive disaster. Russia and Ukraine swapped responsibility for the bombings.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, which has monitors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack.
News
Daily horoscope for September 19, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Cancer.
Happy Birthday Monday, September 19, 2022:
You look neat and well drawn because you are always aware that you are presenting an image to the world. In fact, many of you can act and play any role you choose. This year is all about learning and teaching. Courses. Read books. Learn new things to enrich your world.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Be ready to seize an unexpected opportunity to improve your work, the appearance of your workplace, or your relationships with your colleagues. Likewise, fill the fridge, because you might suddenly receive home today. (This surprise may also relate to your health or your pet.) Tonight: Be practical.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★★
Be prepared to accept a surprise invitation today. It could be a wonderful social activity, a fun lunch, a movie, a party, a sporting event, or something related to your kids. Some of you will be caught off guard by an unexpected flirtation. Phew! Get out of bed and get dressed! Tonight: Romantic!
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
You could receive spontaneously at home today. (Plan ahead and have good food and drink on hand.) Pleasant news from a family member might please you. You might impulsively buy something for your home. In the meantime, be ready to jump on a real estate opportunity. Tonight: Have fun!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★★
It’s a hectic and fun day full of potential opportunities! Take a shower and dress to be ready to move in any direction. A spontaneous short trip or meeting with neighbors, relatives and siblings will delight you. Meanwhile, you are restless and ready for anything! Tonight: Schmooze!
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
Keep your pockets open, because financial opportunities could suddenly appear today. You might see a better paying job or a way to increase your income. Conversely, you might spontaneously buy something because you can’t resist it. It’s a hectic and fun day! Tonight: Favorable finances.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★★
Today you want to do something different because you are bored with your daily routine. Look for new people and different forms of entertainment. Couples can agree to an unconventional arrangement in the relationship. Why not add a little spice to your life! Tonight: You’re nice!
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★
You might surprise people unexpectedly today because you are high profile. People notice you. Something happening behind the scenes might appeal to you and you might make an announcement about it. Bosses and authority figures are unpredictable. Tonight: Pleasant solitude.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★★
A sudden chance to travel might fall on your knees today. If so, act quickly, as this window of opportunity will be brief. Chances are you will meet an unusual new friend today. The groups to which you belong will be the source of a pleasant surprise. Tonight: Have fun folks.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★★
A boss, parent, or someone in authority might do something that surprises and pleases you today. You might be offered an opportunity, a raise, praise, or some sort of recommendation. Others might be having a flirtation with their boss. Tonight: You look good!
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★★
A wonderful opportunity to travel somewhere could present itself today. If this happens, you will need to act quickly to take advantage of it. Likewise, a sudden romance (eyes in a crowded room) with someone unusual might begin. A close friend or partner might surprise you. Tonight: Explore!
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★
It’s a great day to apply for a loan or mortgage, as financial doors will open for you. The wealth and resources of others might suddenly become available. You could receive an inheritance or a gift. It could be something unexpected in your job. Tonight: good luck.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★★
A surprise invitation could delight you today. Certainly, you will have fun in a way you never expected. Dress up and get ready to travel in fantastic light! Get ready to party! Likewise, sporting events can take a surprising turn, as well as social outings with the kids. Tonight: Socialize.
BORN TODAY
Talk show host Jimmy Fallon (1974), singer, celebrity chef Trisha Yearwood (1964), actor Jeremy Irons (1948)
News
Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 Debate
Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot would establish an additional 4% tax on annual taxable income of $1 million or more — an income level that would be adjusted each year to reflect increases in the cost of living. The revenues from this tax would be used, subject to appropriation by the state legislature, for public education, public colleges, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation. If approved, it will come into force next year.
Jon Keller brought in two experts to discuss the details of Question 1: Steve Crawford, Communications Director of the Massachusetts Fair Share, and Jim Stergios, Executive Director of the Pioneer Institute. The following answers are edited for clarity.
Keller: C comes before S, so I’ll start with you, Steve. You think it is necessary, why?
Crawford: No one is saying we need more money for education and transportation in this state. Our higher education system has been disorganized over the past 20 years. Children returning from the pandemic do not have enough teachers in the classrooms. Many children in hub cities attend schools that are 100 years old. We have nearly 650 bridges in desperate need of repairs, these are structural repairs, we are not just talking about potholes. So what question 1 would do is ask the wealthiest in our state to pay a little more, if you make more than a million dollars a year you would pay a little more, that money would be spent on transportation and to education — constitutionally dedicated to go to these ends.
Keller: Jim, you don’t think it’s necessary. Why not?
Stergios: I would ask viewers to think about it both short term and long term. In the last 12-13 years, we have doubled our budget, we spent $53 billion last year, our budget increased by 10%. I don’t think there are many people in Massachusetts who feel like their income is growing 10% in a single year so quickly, they could have extra income to spend. Last year we had a $5 billion surplus due to economic growth. Same for the year before. We have billions of dollars in federal government COVID funding that has gone unspent. In the field of education, there is a special fund, well over a billion dollars have not been spent, we have only spent a fraction of it. We have the resources to do what we want to do. And in fact this proposal, while it says on paper, what you read is exactly as it is worded, the Attorney General herself in 2018 argued that it’s just a tax, it doesn’t will not go to education and transportation.
Keller: Rebuttal?
Crawford: That’s just not what was said at the hearing, which the opponents lost in the Anderson vs. Healey case. What Judge Kafker said in this hearing is yes, it is dedicated to transportation and education. You can go back and check the tape. He is dedicated. It’s no different than other dedicated funds we have like the gas tax, except it’s enshrined in the Constitution. It’s just that there’s nothing that can be changed about that.
Stergios: What the judge said is that the subject of appropriation means that the voters understand that the legislator can dispose of the revenues in any way they wish. In 2018, in the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, the Attorney General’s argument and his written argument clearly indicate that it is a tax. That’s all it is, it’s not guaranteed to go to education or transportation. The legislator has the ability to dispose of it. And I would say finally that the legislator had twice the capacity to allocate funds to education, to transport, there are two amendments which they rejected, two times four against one. It’s not a small margin. They said we weren’t going to put it there.
Keller: Can the legislature take that money and spend it on something unrelated to education or transportation, or not?
Crawford: The money raised from this tax? No they can’t.
Stergios: The money from this tax goes to education, to transport, but the legislator is fully capable, fully empowered to redirect the money currently spent, 18 billion ago, it raises about a billion and a half maximum, they can redirect this money for other purposes. This has happened in California and many other states that have. These two amendments that they rejected, let it be very clear, this is what the legislator intends to do.
