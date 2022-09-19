How Will Parks and Justin Hardee orchestrated the Jets kick

CLEVELAND — Will Parks found Justin Hardee as the two took to the field for the Jets’ onside kick attempt with 1:22 left in the game.

“We were going out for the game and my guy Will Parks was like, ‘Man, I’m gonna smack Amari Cooper. I’m gonna keep the ball alive for y’all,’ Hardee said.

Parks did, and Hardee was able to jump on the ball and give the Jets offense the chance it needed to win the game. Nine plays later, the Jets were in the end zone and the point after gave them a 31-30 lead. It was all set up by Hardee and Parks collecting the spinning kick from Braden Mann.

“Once the ball was spinning all I saw was the guy who was supposed to catch it got hit and then another guy and it bounced off a few hands but once he touched my hands, he wasn’t going anywhere else,” Hardee said.

The Jets recover a kick in play against the Browns. PA

Mann said the Jets work on in-game kicks every week and have a variety of them. On this one, he faked to his right and kicked to his left. Instead of a high, hopping kick, he spun him around on the floor.

“It was a crazy game,” Mann said. “It was a really good job from Will Parks and Hardee on the outside, jumping on it. It’s not an easy job to do. They have a good chance of getting hit pretty well. It was a great work for them to keep it in play and Hardee to jump on it.

The onside kick wasn’t Mann’s only contribution. He had two punts inside the 20 and also completed a 17-yard pass to Jeff Smith on a fake punt in the first quarter that gave the Jets some momentum on the way to their first touchdown. It came a week after Mann had a 20-yard punt in the loss to the Ravens. Mann did not bow on Sunday, however.

“It was really cool to win with everyone,” Mann said. “It was a great team win, great complementary football at the end of the day.”

Kicker Greg Zuerlein had a 57-yard field goal to tie the game 17-17 with 14:19 remaining. The kick tied the Jets record for longest field goal. Chandler Catanzaro hit 57 yards in 2017, also at Cleveland.

Rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall each scored their first career touchdowns. … CB Bryce Hall was an idle surprise. … S Ashtyn Davis made the game-sealing interception on his only defensive play of the game, per ESPN.

hero

Joe Flacco, the 37-year-old Jets quarterback, completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards with four touchdowns and no INTs. He threw for two touchdowns in the final 1:22 to help set up the comeback win.

Zero

Browns running back Nick Chubb inexplicably scored on a 12-yard run with 1:55 left in the game, with the Browns already leading by a touchdown and the Jets out of timeouts. If Chubb had knelt before reaching the goal line, the Browns could have won the game. By scoring, he gave the Jets the only glimmer of hope they needed.

unsung hero

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a career day in his second NFL game, catching eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson caught a 15-yard TD pass with 22 seconds left in the game to win it – after dropping a critical third pass to end a streak earlier in the fourth quarter.

Key stat

2 Sacks the Jets allowed against a pass-rush heavy team that includes Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Each was held to a sack and failed to blow up the Jets offense.

quote of the day

“Winning in the NFL is like a drug. Not that I have experience with drugs, but it’s addictive. It’s a powerful thing.”

– Jets quarterback Joe Flacco