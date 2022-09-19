News
“I think he wins this fight comfortably”
After his win over Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk’s next target is Deontay Wilder and Eddie Hearn believes the Ukrainian wins ‘comfortably’.
It wasn’t long since Usyk beat Joshua by split decision in August, but it looks like both men are now moving on to their next challenge.
Usyk had hoped to fight Fury next for the undisputed heavyweight crown, but now it appears ‘The Gypsy King’ will face Joshua on December 3, with both sides having agreed terms and sent contracts.
“I don’t have a lot of feelings about it,” Usyk told Ring Magazine of Fury vs Joshua in the works. “I don’t care if Fury wants to fight somebody.
“My team is working to get me back in the ring and no, no, I’m not a f*** at all.
“The biggest problem is that Tyson Fury isn’t letting fans see one of the best historic fights in boxing history.
” It’s his fault. Not mine. So I’m not p ***** at all.
“Tyson Fury can fight whoever he wants to fight. From a sportsmanship perspective, of course, that’s not right.
Unexpected
Benn says he’s ‘surprised’ Eubank Jr took fight ahead of October clash
Next?
‘Let’s fight’ – Eubank Jr calls out Golovkin after loss to Canelo
RESPECT
Canelo reveals what he said to Golovkin in the ring after settling feud
OFFICIAL
Full Canelo vs Golovkin judges scorecards revealed after controversy
WEIRD
Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennady Golovkin, but judges spark controversy again
WHAT SHOT
Boxer who ‘looks like Elon Musk’ lands superb uppercut in one knockout punch
Then, when asked who he would fight instead of Fury, Usyk replied, “Deontay Wilder.
“Wilder is a dangerous fighter, and this fight would most likely take place in the United States.”
As things stand, Wilder hasn’t fought since October of last year when he was knocked out by Fury for the second time, but he makes a comeback on October 15 against Robert Helenius.
Should the American emerge unscathed from this challenge, a fight with Usyk could be scheduled for next year, but promoter Eddie Hearn believes the Ukrainian will hand Wilder his third career loss.
“It’s a good fight,” Hearn told Boxing Social. “Saudi Arabia will definitely want the uncontested fight, but if Fury fights AJ, that fight won’t be possible until the summer and if AJ beats Fury, it won’t be possible until the winter.
“If Fury vs AJ happens, Oleksandr Usyk will still want to fight and Wilder would definitely be a good option for him.
“I think he wins this fight comfortably, but we’ll see what happens.”
News
News
Jets defeat Browns 31-30 on miracle finish after being down 13 with 2 minutes to go
CLEVELAND — After an abysmal performance a week ago, the Jets were hoping for better results against the Cleveland Browns in their home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.
On a sunny 80-degree day, the Jets pulled some late-game magic out of their hats, nabbing their first win of the season in stunning fashion after trailing by 13 with 1:55 to play.
The Jets defeated the Browns 31-30 after an onside kick by Ashtyn Davis and a Joe Flacco 15-yard pass to Garrett Wilson with 25 seconds left.
They avoid falling to 0-2 for the fourth consecutive season, which was tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history. Gang Green had also lost 14 straight games in September coming into Sunday, dating back to 2018.
Joe Flacco, who started his second game while quarterback Zach Wilson continues to recover from a meniscus injury, completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
Two Jet rookies were significant contributors. First-round pick Garrett Wilson led the Jets in receptions as he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Breece Hall, selected in the second round, finished with 60 all-purpose yards and a touchdown catch.
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, starting for Deshaun Watson as he is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, was nearly flawless. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown.
Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. He also had three catches for 26 yards. Wide receiver Amari Cooper torched the Jets defense the entire day, recording nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Chubb’s 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left in the game appeared to put the game on ice at 30-17. But the Jets kept fighting as Corey Davis’ 66-yard touchdown catch cut the Browns lead to 30-24. Then Justin Hardee recovered the onside kick to keep Gang Green alive.
That allowed Flacco and the Jets move the ball down the field. Then on third and 10, Flacco’s 15-yard pass to Wilson along with Greg Zuerlein’s extra point gave the Jets a 31-30 lead.
The Jets got the ball back but went three-and-out after Wilson’s drop on third down, which would have given the team the first down. Following a Carl Lawson sack and Browns punt, the Jets got the ball at their eight-yard line. However, they went three and out after gaining just two yards on the drive.
Unlike last week when the Jets didn’t get their first touchdown until 1:01 left in the game against the Ravens, the team’s offense was much more efficient against the Browns.
New York scored 14 points in the first half. The team also had 178 yards and was five of eight on third down conversions. The Jets only converted two first downs in the loss against the Ravens.
The Jets defense kept them in the game during the first half last week. However, on Sunday, Gang Green’s defense allowed a touchdown on the Browns’ first possession.
After a Jets’ punt on the opening drive, Cleveland drove 90 yards as Nick Chubb scored a four-yard touchdown to give the team an early 7-0 advantage.
However, the Jets offense responded as they drove down the field after a fake punt and a throw by Braden Mann to Jeff Smith. Six plays later, Gang Green found the end zone on a Flacco touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.
Cleveland answered right back as they continued to drive down the field without must resistance from the Jets defense. Cooper ended the drive with a 6-yard touchdown that put the Browns up 14-7.
The Jets appeared like they were set to tie the game up in the second quarter, but a Jadeveon Clowney strip sack and fumble on the Browns 20-yard-line ended the Jets eight-play, 40-yard drive.
However, New York’s offense recovered as it got the ball with 1:05 before halftime. The Jets called six passing plays, including a Breece Hall 10-yard touchdown reception that tied the game at 14-14 before halftime.
After the break, the Browns retook the lead on a Cade York 22-yard field goal. But the Jets defense played much better to begin the second half. However, they allowed three second-half touchdowns.
Up next for the Jets, they will return to MetLife Stadium next Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will come to town. The Browns will have a short week as they will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
News
Ravens blow 21-point 4th quarter lead in 42-38 loss to Dolphins despite QB Lamar Jackson’s historic performance
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 469 yards and six touchdowns and led a 21-point comeback and last-minute rally Sunday that stunned the Ravens, 42-38, at M&T Bank Stadium.
Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds remaining capped a furious rally, denying the Ravens the revenge they’d sought after last year’s stunning loss in Miami Gardens, Florida.
After an impressive Week 1 showing under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Ravens allowed 547 yards to a Miami offense that had struggled at times in its season-opening win over the New England Patriots. The Dolphins scored a touchdown on five of their six second-half drives.
The collapse spoiled an impressive performance from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had a perfect passer rating for most of the afternoon but finished at 142.6 (21-for-29 for 318 yards and three touchdowns). He handled himself well against Miami’s heavy-pressure looks, which he struggled with last season, and added nine carries for 119 yards.
But his Hail Mary attempt to wide receiver Rashod Bateman (four catches for 108 yards) fell incomplete, sending the Ravens into a Week 3 matchup against the Patriots with a 1-1 record. Miami improved to 2-0.
After giving up 21 straight points, the Ravens retook the lead Sunday with just over two minutes remaining on kicker Justin Tucker’s 51-yard field goal. It was too little, too late: After scoring a touchdown on four of their five first-half drives, and their second possession of the second half, they managed just three points over the rest of the game.
Jackson had the edge early on Tagovailoa, whose two interceptions to Ravens safety Marcus Williams marred an otherwise impressive start. Jackson became the first player in NFL history to pass and run for a touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game. His 79-yard score late in the third quarter, bursting up the middle of a stretched Miami defense, was a career long and gave the Ravens a 35-14 lead with just over 16 minutes remaining.
It wasn’t a comfortable lead for long. Tagovailoa cut Miami’s deficit to 14 with a 2-yard score to wide receiver River Cracraft less than three minutes into the fourth quarter. After Jackson was stuffed on fourth-and-1 on the ensuing drive, the Ravens ceded a short field to the Dolphins. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (11 catches for 190 yards), bothered in the second half by cramps, got much of it on one play. He ran by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters for a 48-yard touchdown.
After a Ravens three-and-out, Hill did it again. On third-and-6, Hill ran into unmarked territory, apparently vacated by a Ravens safety on a coverage bust. He had enough time to order a Cubano as he settled under Tagovailoa’s pass for a game-tying 60-yard touchdown. His score was the final strike of a 21-0 run that needed just 6:53 to complicate the Ravens’ celebration plans.
Waddle’s go-ahead score was the exclamation point to his own impressive game. He had 11 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens had enjoyed a dream start. Devin Duvernay, one week after catching two touchdown passes on a career receiving day in the season opener, needed just 13 seconds to break the seal.
He returned the game’s opening kickoff for a 103-yard touchdown, reaching a top speed of 21.6 mph, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the fastest speed by a ball carrier this season. It was the third touchdown of the season for Duvernay, who had four scores total over his first two seasons.
That set the tone for a first half of big plays and big calls. After marching downfield on what became the team’s longest drive since at least 2001 (10 minutes, 52 seconds), Jackson had a goal-line touchdown overturned after a booth review. Jackson fumbled on fourth-and-goal on the ensuing play, and Miami needed just six plays to cover 94 yards and even the score, Waddle coasting in from 6 yards on a wide receiver screen.
The Ravens didn’t wait long to answer. On their first play, Jackson faked an end-around handoff to Duvernay, set his feet and fired a dart over the middle to wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who’d tied up top cornerback Xavien Howard with a pretty inside release. Bateman caught the pass in stride, turned on the jets and outraced the Dolphins’ secondary, emptied by a blitz, to the end zone for a 75-yard score. It was the second big-play score of the season for Bateman, who broke free for a 55-yard bomb in Week 1.
The Ravens’ next two drives were almost as easy. Jackson didn’t face a third down on a six-play, 61-yard march to the end zone. After tight end Mark Andrews had a would-be 26-yard touchdown overturned, and the ball placed at the 1, he scored on the next play, left wide open on a play-action pass.
Williams’ second interception of the half, and third in six quarters, gave the Ravens enough time for another push. Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson capped a 75-yard drive and gave the Ravens a 28-7 lead just before halftime.
Jackson ended the first half with a perfect passer rating (11-for-13 for 210 yards and three touchdowns) and 39 rushing yards, powering an offense that had more total yards and points in two quarters than it finished Week 1 with.
This story will be updated.
Week 3
Next Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 5
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens
Here are some takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ astonishing comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens:
Tua leads comeback
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got off to a rough start but rallied his team in the second half and ended up tying a franchise record with six touchdown passes (tied with Bob Griese and Dan Marino). Tagovailoa was 12 of 20 for 150 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in the first half for a 60.4 passer rating. He finished 36 for 50 for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions for a 124.1 passer rating. Tagovailoa didn’t force any passes in the second half and his decision-making and accuracy were strong. Amazing performance. — Chris Perkins
Wide receivers come alive
Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill (11 receptions, 190 yards, two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (nine receptions 161 yards, two touchdowns) combined for 22 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns, showing their value. Hill got behind the defense twice for deep touchdown receptions of 48 and 60 yards in the fourth quarter. The passing game is starting to take focus with Hill and Waddle leading the way but players such as tight end Mike Gesicki (four receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown) and running backs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Alec Ingold contributing.
Tyreek is human … and amazing
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the six-time Pro Bowl selection and human cheat code, missed part of the second half with leg cramps but came back to be a difference maker with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Hill, who came back to score deep touchdowns of 48 and 60 yards, had to go to the lockerroom for part of the third quarter. But the dude was money when he returned.
Dolphins rediscover tight end Mike Gesicki
Tight end Mike Gesicki, the subject of trade rumors, found a spot in the offense Sunday with his four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Gesicki had one reception for 1 yard last week and only played 42% of the offensive snaps. But his role in the offense was notably increased against Baltimore. Gesicki went up high for his rousing 14-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Tua’s first interception was a poor decision, second was even worse
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, on a bad decision, but not such a bad throw, when he tried to squeeze a pass to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter and safety Marcus Williams tipped it, rolled over on his back, and then caught the ball in the air about an inch off the grass. Spectacular. The decision was probably worse than the throw, which didn’t lack zip or accuracy. It was a good defensive play. Normally such a play results in an incomplete pass, not a dramatic interception. Williams’ second interception, coming in the second quarter, was a nice toe-drag on a deep pass intended for Jaylen Waddle, a ball that was a poor decision and underthrown.
Defense’s goal line stand was huge …
Credit Miami’s defense for that goalline stand after enduring an energy-draining 18-play, 74-yard drive that consumed 10:53. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled a snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1-foot line early in the second quarter to end the drive. Jackson, not accustomed to taking snaps under center, might have been too worried about defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and linebacker Elandon Roberts, who might have been in position to make a stop. Nice defensive showing. Unfortunately, it didn’t last.
… But Dolphins’ defense was insufficient overall
The Dolphins’ defense, the strength of the team, according to coach Mike McDaniel, struggled at Baltimore despite the early encouraging goalline stand. Even All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, the defense’s best player, was substandard, allowing a 75-yard touchdown reception by Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. And Lamar Jackson had the 79-yard touchdown run. The defense made a big fourth and one stop in the fourth quarter, however, to open the door for the comeback attempt. But Howard failed to secure a potential interception that could have tied the game at 35 (although the Dolphins later tied it at 35). Below average performance in a rousing victory.
Speed kills, opponent’s version
You know the Dolphins specifically added speed in the offseason, and it surfaced with Tyreek Hill’s two touchdowns as he got behind the defense. But Baltimore’s speed surfaced Sunday. Kickoff returner Devin Duvernay, a Pro Bowl selection last season, had the fastest ball carrier speed of the season at 21.6 mph when he scored on his 103-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the game, according to NFL NextGen Stats. And wide receiver Rashod Bateman had the season’s second fastest ball carrier speed at 21.48 mph on his 75-yard touchdown reception. Miami appeared slow at times against Baltimore, largely because of assignment busts/confusion. Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle now ranks eighth in the league with last week’s 42-yard touchdown reception (20.8 mph). Hill (20.33 mph last week) is 16th. By the way, these rankings might change as more games are played this week.
Going for it twice on fourth down in first half
Coach Mike McDaniel won’t catch people by surprise by going for it on fourth down for the remainder of the season. He went twice in the first half against Baltimore after going for it once against New England. Ingold got a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins’ 34-yard line, and later quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gained 1 yard on fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins’ 45-yard line. The possessions resulted in a punt and an interception, respectively. But the trend is there. McDaniel is a bit of a gambler.
Blitz not working
At the two-minute warning of the first half the Dolphins had blitzed Lamar Jackson on 10 of his 11 dropbacks but had not gotten to him, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Jackson, by the way, ended the first half 11 of 13 passing for 210 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The relentless blitzes, of course, were key to the Dolphins’ 22-10 victory over Baltimore last season. The Dolphins, however, had no sacks Sunday even with the blitzes.
Jevon Holland’s humongous 14-point play
The Dolphins looked cooked. The Ravens, ahead 7-0, had, on the first play of the second quarter, a third-and-goal from the Dolphins’ 1. Lamar Jackson, who has had more runs for gains of at least 1 yard than can be easily counted, took the snap. He looked to squeeze into the end zone between his center and right guard. However, the Dolphins’ rising-star safety Jevon Holland, all 209 pounds of him, stood up 338-pound right guard Ben Powers. Jackson collided with Powers, blunting his forward momentum, and causing him — upon review — to be short of the goal line. On the next play, the Ravens botched a snap on fourth down. The Dolphins took over and went 94 yards to tie the score 7-7. Amazing play that wasn’t talked about. — Steve Svekis
Dolphins are on the verge of a club high-water mark with the frequency of their defensive scoring
When Xavien Howard saw a sure pick-six slip through his hands in the fourth quarter, it prevented the defense from logging its sixth defensive touchdown in the past 10 games. It would have crushed the team record for the fewest games to register a half-dozen defensive six-pointers. With Brandon Ingram’s fumble-return touchdown last week against the Patriots, the Dolphins scored their fifth defensive touchdown in the past nine games.
In franchise history, the only time Miami had scored five defensive touchdowns in a shorter time span was from Dec. 16, 1983 till Oct. 7, 1984, seven games. However, the fewest number of Dolphins games played where Miami has scored six defensive TDs has been 16 (1983-84, 2001, 2021-22). So, if another defensive house call is registered in the next five games, that will set a new standard there. Amazingly, the Dolphins, starting with the penultimate game of their second NFL championship season (1973) and ranging all the way through the 1978 season opener had a 59-game regular-season streak where they didn’t have a defensive touchdown (they also didn’t have one in their four playoff games in that stretch). Conversely, in 2004, during a 12-game span, opposing defenses broke the plane an incredible eight times, and nine overall for that season which saw five pick-sixes tossed by A.J. Feeley.
Yeah, might as well start the Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle co-watch
The Dolphins’ shiny new Ferrari receiver Tyreek Hill and their fleet second-year riser Jaylen Waddle are off to the sort of start that, especially in the era of the 17-game season, leads the natural at-this-pace discussion as it pertains to the Dolphins’ season record for catches (112) and yards (1,389). After Game 2 against the Ravens, Hill has 19 grabs for 284 yards and Waddle has 15 for 240. That pace would extrapolate to 161 catches and 2,414 yards for Hill and 127 and 2,040 for Waddle. And, Waddle’s three touchdowns would extrapolate to 25 scores. The Dolphins’ records in those categories are Jarvis Landy’s 112 catches in 2017, and Mark Clayton’s 1,389 and 18 touchdowns in 1984. All folly at this point. But, wow.
On deck: Buffalo Bills, Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, 1 p.m.
As dominant as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been against the Dolphins for his career (7-1 with a career 106.8 passer rating against Miami along with 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground), Miami actually held him down for long stretches last year as he trudged to an 89.2 passer rating, while still gouging the aqua-and-orange on the ground for 90 yards and a touchdown).
News
Hyde 10: Tua’s epic fourth quarter, Hill’s return — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 42-38 win in Baltimore
Enough electricity for you on a Sunday?
A 103-yard kickoff return 13 seconds into the game. Two touchdowns within 31 seconds in the first half A record for big plays by Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and … then a fourth quarter straight out of Dan Marino for Tua Tagovailoa.
Here are 10 thoughts on the Miami Dolphins’ 42-38 win against Baltimore:
1. Player of the day. Tua Tagovailoa had the kind of second half that you can hang every hope on. It came down to who made the last play and Tua threw his fourth touchdown of the fourth quarter with 14 seconds left. This one to Jaylen Waddle put the Dolphins up,, 42-38. Tua completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns. He brought the Dolphins back, repeatedly, including with just over two minutes and Baltimore leading, 38-35. This performance looks even better considering what Lamar Jackson was doing on the other side and Tua’s up-and-down start. In the first half, he had a great touchdown drive (5-for-5 for 97 yards) but two marginal interceptions. In the second half, uchdowns. Then he came out with a strong drive to start the second half capped by a well-placed ball that Mike Gesicki jumped for at the back of the end zone. It was on after that.
2. (Almost) Player of the day: Jackson was the first player in NFL history to run for a touchdown of 79 yards and pass for one of 75 yards in the same game. The Dolphins frustrated him last November, and the Pompano Beach-native seemed on his way to a measure of payback Sunday until the fourth quarter. For the day, Jackson completed 21 of 28 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns.
3. Stat of the game: Tyreek Hill left the game in the third quarter with cramps and was listed as “questionable” to return. He had six catches for 48 yards. He returned in the fourth quarter and finished the day with 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns (of 48 and 60 yards).
4. Here’s what you don’t want against Baltimore: The game coming down to a Justin Tucker kick, even from 51 yards it was in Sunday’s fourth quarter. He kicked a 66-yarder last week. He’s a career 91-percent kicker. He reached 300 field goals quicker than any kicker in NFL history. He made that 51-yarder, of course, to give Baltimore a 38-35 lead with 2:23 left. That left enough time for Tagovailoa and the offense to win it.
5. There are bad ways to start a game, worse ways and then there’s the 103-yard kickoff return by Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay that started Sunday. Thirteen seconds into the game it was 17-0. The last time an opponent ran a kickoff back was Buffalo in 2019. The last time an opening kickoff was returned against the Dolphins was in 2010 at Oakland. Here’s the more pertinent fact: After a good 2020, the Dolphins special teams ranked 29th in the league last year according to Football Outsiders. They can’t have another year like that, meaning they can’t give up returns like this.
6. Get on the wheelbarrow? Mike McDaniel showed again how he’s going to coach by going on fourth down in his own territory twice in the second quarter. On fourth-and-1 at his 34 and fourth-and-1 at his 45, McDaniel kept the offense on the field and got first downs. The game situation with the Dolphins trailing by two touchdowns might have had something to do with it. Then again, it wasn’t anything we didn’t see in the opener. Since we’re on this subject, McDani
7. Press-Box Announcment of the Day: After Lamar Jackson’s 75-yard run, the announcement was it was the longest run of his career and put him over 100 yards rushing for the 11th time in his career. No other quarterback has gone over 100 yards that many times. He’s 25.
8. Quick hits:
* It’s the Dolphins’ first 2-0 start since 1996.
*Jaylen Waddle had the second, 100-yard receiving game of his career. The other was 137 yards last year against Carolina. He had 11 catches for 171 yards.
* New England recovered against a beat-up Pittsburgh, 17-14.
*Maybe the New York Jets aren’t as bad as expected? They beat Cleveland, 31-30.
9. Some good news for the defense: The Dolphins flexed its inside muscle on Sunday in a manner to note. In the fourth quarter, it stopped Jackson on fourth-and-1 at the Dolphins 41 to hand the ball back to the offense (it scored to make it, 35-28). It also had the kind of goal-line stand in the first half that said something good about its inside play. Baltimore had first-and-goal from the 2-yard line after an 82-yard drive that took about 10 minutes to get to this point. Two runs by Mike Davis over right guard got inside the 1. Lamar Jackson ran a sneak that was initially ruled a touchdown before overturned after a long play. On that play, safety Jevon Holland stood up Baltimore tackle Daniel Faalele in a way that stopped Jackson. On fourth down and an inch, Jackson lose the ball going into the line and the Dolphins recovered. That kind of sequence says this defense isn’t going to be pushed around much. When Baltimore had a first-and-goal at the 1 the next time, there was a fake run up the middle and Jackson threw to a wide-open Andrews in the end zone.
10. Next week: Buffalo at Dolphins. The Bills play host to Tennessee on Monday night, meaning they’ll be operating on a short week before coming to South Florida. Buffalo has won the last seven meetings, including 35-0 and 26-11 wins against the Dolphins last year. The last time the Dolphins won was in 2018 when Ryan Tannehill threw a fourth-quarter touchdown to Kenny Still. Yes, it was that long ago.
News
Instant analysis from Ravens’ stunning 42-38 loss to Dolphins in home opener
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ stunning 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s home opener at M&T Bank Stadium:
Childs Walker, reporter: That nightmare of a fourth quarter won’t be easy to forget.
In 15 minutes of horrid football, the Ravens wasted one of the best performances of Lamar Jackson’s career and left us with serious questions about the health of their defense. They flirted with danger when they started the game with a kickoff return touchdown, an interception and an 18-play drive only to be tied at 7 early in the second quarter.
Jackson wiped away any notion that they would squander their fast start, playing one of the sharpest halves of his career against a defense that rattled him last November in Miami. He was aided by excellent pass protection and strong games from his top two targets, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. The Ravens seemed set to run away from the Dolphins when they went up three touchdowns with 26 seconds to go in the third quarter. But their defense could not hold the lead.
The dominant front seven we saw in Week 1 against the New York Jets was nowhere in evidence. A secondary relying on injured veterans and untested rookies could not prevent Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (361 combined yards) from breaking big plays. Linebacker Patrick Queen followed up one of his best games with a poor outing. Only Marcus Williams’ sticky hands (two more interceptions) kept this from being a 60-minute defensive disaster.
Two weeks in, we have no clear image of this Ravens team. Injuries are still holding back their secondary and running game, which are supposed to be the pillars of the operation. Jackson has been a magician, but he can’t patch over every hole.
Mike Preston, columnist: The same problems that plagued the Ravens last year hurt them again Sunday. The pass rush is better than a year ago, but the Ravens can’t cover in the secondary. They got beat physically, and sometimes the Ravens’ defenders seemed to have no clue about their assignments. It was another meltdown and another disaster.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: Speechless. Lamar Jackson was beyond amazing, but his historic performance was overshadowed by a defensive meltdown that had everyone inside M&T Bank Stadium stunned. The Dolphins outscored the Ravens 35-10 in the second half, including a 28-point performance in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill had Ravens defensive backs looking lost while Baltimore’s pass rush was nonexistent when it mattered most.
C.J. Doon, editor: The only solace I can offer Ravens fans is that there are 15 more games left to put this one in your rearview. Just about everything that could go wrong in the fourth quarter did, from blown coverages in the secondary to missed chances on offense. If there’s one lesson to take from this one, it’s that Lamar Jackson can’t do everything by himself.
Tim Schwartz, editor: So much for the secondary being a point of strength, at least on Sunday. The Ravens’ meltdown was hard to watch, but chasing around the league’s most dynamic wide receiver duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill for four long quarters will wear down any defense. It was early in the game and hard to remember, but that fumble on the snap at the 1-yard line in the first quarter came back to haunt Baltimore, which will happen against good teams.
The Ravens will be OK, but this one will be hard to stomach, especially against a team they’ll likely be competing with for a playoff spot in the AFC. Even with Lamar Jackson doing what makes him one of a kind, becoming the first player in NFL history to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game, it wasn’t enough. That has to hurt.
News
Dolphins come back from down 21 to sink Ravens late in career day for QB Tua Tagovailoa
Is it time to buy into the Tua Tagovailoa hype in this new-look Miami Dolphins offense yet?
What started as another story of the Dolphins facing torment in Baltimore turned into a thrilling comeback where Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs.
The Dolphins came back from down three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens, 42-38, on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Dolphins (2-0) won in Baltimore for the first time since 1997, snapping a four-game losing streak. Mike McDaniel is the first Dolphins coach to start his tenure 2-0 since Jimmy Johnson in 1996.
Tagovailoa tied a Dolphins record with six touchdown passes. He was 36 of 50 on Sunday. Four of his touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa’s top two targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, combined for 361 receiving yards — Hill with 190 and Waddle with 171. Each had 11 receptions and two touchdown catches. Tagovailoa beat Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the way he handled Miami’s blitz-heavy approach appeared to be the story for much of the day.
Jackson looked closer to how he did in the 2019 opener against Miami, when he threw for five touchdowns in a 59-10 mauling, than he did in last year’s Dolphins upset when they attacked him with an unremitting blitz.
The Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High grad once had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on Sunday. He finished passing for 318 yards for three touchdowns to different receivers – tight end Mark Andrews and wideouts Rashod Bateman and Demarcus Robinson. Jackson added 119 yards on the ground for his 11th career 100-yard rushing performance, an NFL record for a quarterback.
The final dagger among Tagovailoa’s four fourth-quarter touchdowns was a 7-yard strike to Waddle with 14 seconds left. A 28-yard Chase Edmonds run set the Dolphins up at the 7-yard line in the final seconds. All Jackson had left to do on the final play was throw a Hail Mary to the end zone, which fell incomplete.
Down 35-14 to start the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa first drove 75 yards in seven plays, capping the drive by hitting wide receiver River Cracraft.
Hill was out momentarily, dealing with cramps, but once he returned, he scored long touchdowns on back-to-back drives. First, he went deep middle for a 48-yard touchdown over the top of the defense. Then, he flew by Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis for a 60-yard score.
Miami tied Baltimore, 35-35, with 5:19 remaining.
The Ravens answered as the reliable Justin Tucker knocked through a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining before the Dolphins had the last laugh.
The Dolphins started down in a touchdown hole immediately Sunday when Devin Duvernay, an All-Pro return specialist, took the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown 13 seconds into the action.
The Ravens appeared primed to extend their early lead with an 18-play, 72-yard possession that took up 10:53, but they came up empty on the time-consuming drive. Jackson mishandled a snap on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and the fumble was recovered by Baltimore for a turnover on downs. Jackson appeared to try to move forward with the ball for a sneak before he fully controlled the snap.
Starting at their own 6-yard line, the Dolphins quickly maneuvered 94 yards to tie the Ravens, 7-7, thanks in large part to Tagovailoa’s connection with Waddle. He hit him once for a pass over the middle that went for 59 yards after Waddle’s run after catch and then again for a 6-yard touchdown on a screen.
That touchdown was scored with 10:54 left in the second quarter. The Ravens answered at the 10:44 mark. The very first play of the ensuing drive, Jackson found Bateman open cutting in against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard with no safety to stop Bateman over the middle after Baltimore’s pre-snap motion.
Baltimore, after fumbling earlier, took advantage of its next opportunity at the 1-yard line. Jackson tossed an easy pass to Andrews after their 25-yard connection with Andrews beating cornerback Keion Crossen got the Ravens down near the goal line on a play that was initially called a touchdown but overturned upon review.
Before halftime, Jackson drove the Ravens 80 yards in six plays over 51 seconds, linking with Robinson for a 12-yard touchdown.
A 15-yard touchdown connection between Tagovailoa and tight end Mike Gesicki inched the Dolphins to within two scores in the middle of the third quarter, but Jackson reeled off his 79-yard rushing touchdown late in the third to pull Baltimore back ahead by three touchdowns before the fourth-quarter comeback.
Miami’s first possession resulted in an interception as safety Marcus Williams tipped a Tagovailoa pass intended for Hill and then came up with the ball from his back. Williams intercepted Tagovailoa again late in the first half, dragging his toes inbounds along the sideline on
The Dolphins return home in Week 3 to host the Buffalo Bills in a divisional matchup.
