I was offered $400 to create a ‘fake news’ video about Trump
“They wanted me to use fear to manipulate people.”
So says lawyer and legal commentator Preston Moore, who posted a video on Saturday saying he was offered, and turned down, $400 by the ‘Good Information Foundation’ to make a video attacking Donald Trump. .
Moore, a Harvard Law School graduate and practice for Georgia-based law firm Beasley Allen, posts daily to a TikTok account, trialbypreston. It focuses on legal news, political news and personal stories from his own legal practice. He is not a Trump supporter.
With 89,000 subscribers, he began to establish a significant presence. That, he told Breitbart News, appears to be the reason he was approached by a 501(c)3 organization called the Good Information Foundation to make a video about Trump and Jan. 6.
The foundation, whose website proclaims that “good information is the lifeblood of democracy” and that it wants to “increase the flow of good, factual information online to counter and refute the spread of misinformation and misinformation “, wanted Moore to create the video around January 6, and post it on his social media platforms to reach the widest possible audience.
At first, Moore told Breitbart News he was open to it. “To be honest, I would be willing to talk about specific facts, if you just want the literal facts,” he said. But after asking for more information, he was given a set of talking points.
While the proposed content was originally billed as “non-partisan,” the organization clearly wanted an ad against Trump’s attack: “The next paragraph made it clear that he was not non-partisan,” recalled Moore, noting that he was saying “now Trumpism has to go.” ”
As he noted in a now-viral video about his experience, he also received a set of talking points that included several dubious claims about Jan. 6, including that “the Trump campaign paid literally millions of dollars for January 6 happens”.
“I was just offered $400 to make an anti-Trump video” pic.twitter.com/FhinA9nY4p
—Laura Lawrence (@LBoogie1919) September 17, 2022
This raised alarm bells, and when Moore responded to a representative from Vocal Media, the contractor who had apparently partnered with the Good Information Foundation, asking for evidence to back up the claim, he ceased to receive responses. .
In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times on TikTok through Sunday, Moore notes with some irony that the “Good Information Foundation” was basically looking for social media influencers willing to misinform.
“It became very clear that … they wanted me to use the most graphic images possible,” he told Breitbart News. “They wanted me to use fear to manipulate people into voting blue or voting against Trump. … And when they gave examples of things they wanted me to say – don’t say “Trump and his allies”, say “Trump Republicans” – it became very clear that it was about spreading information… for have a mid-term impact. ”
Moore notes in the TikTok video that he does not support Trump politically.
What bothered him was not that the group criticized Trump, but the dishonesty: “You get paid to spread fake news. That’s why it rubbed me the wrong way.
According to the Internal Revenue Service website, the Good Information Foundation only received its 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt status in April of this year. No further information appears to be available on the group’s funding and expenses.
Under the federal tax code, 501(c)3 nonprofit charities cannot participate directly in politics and retain tax-exempt status.
Breitbart News has contacted the Good Information Foundation with inquiries; no response has yet been received.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
Breitbart News
Beyond Cardio: 5 Workouts to Boost Your Heart Health
Research shows that staying active is a good way to maintain a strong heart and reduce your risk of developing heart disease. By exercising, not only are you preparing to live a long and healthy life, but you prioritize your heart health.
Different types of exercise like walking can keep your heart in top shape. We spoke with experts to determine the best exercises you should do to maintain a healthy heart, brain and body. There’s something for every type of lifestyle, whether you like low-intensity exercise or high-intensity exercise. Get the most out of these workouts by adding them to your exercise routine today.
Why exercise is important for your heart
Exercise in general is beneficial for cardiovascular health. This makes you less likely to develop heart problems as you age, to begin with. It helps lower your blood pressure, increases your high-density lipoproteins (or good cholesterol), reduces stress, and improves your heart’s ability to pump more blood to your muscles by efficiently moving oxygen out of the blood. It also has indirect benefits.
“Exercise can also help control cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity,” said Dr. Lance LaMotte, interventional cardiologist, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and owner of Title Boxing Club in Baton Rouge, LA.
On the other hand, it’s also important to stay active as you age, as inactivity has been linked to an increased risk of developing heart disease. It also increases your chances of a major cardiovascular event. LaMotte said, “Studies have shown a decreased risk of heart attack and stroke by maintaining or increasing activity with age.” In addition to keeping your heart healthy, LaMotte added that as you age, exercise can also improve your cognition and memory.
Which exercises are best for your heart?
Any exercise that gets your heart rate up is good for your heart health, says Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, preventive cardiologist and member of Peloton’s Health and Wellness Advisory Board: “I’ve always said that exercise is the best medicine and prevention for heart disease and for living a healthier and happier life.” LaMotte added that “almost any form of regular exercise can provide tremendous cardiovascular benefits, whether it’s traditional cardio like walking, running, cycling, swimming, high-intensity interval training , resistance training or full body workouts, such as boxing”.
While all exercise has heart health benefits, there are certain workouts that are ideal for keeping your heart in shape. Here’s a breakdown of five of the best exercises for heart health. These exercises get your heart pumping and offer a variety of options to prevent overuse injuries and work different muscles.
Interval training
A good rule to follow with interval training is to keep exercises short and intense followed by a rest period of the same or shorter duration in between. Interval training is a good option when you’re short on time and want to sweat fast. Studies even suggest that HIIT-style or high-intensity interval training improves both your lung and heart health, as well as your heart’s response to exercise. Plus, there are workout apps and programs you can download that focus on this type of workout if you don’t know where to start.
Bodybuilding
Weightlifting may be slower, but it’s also a good way to increase your heart rate and improve core strength. One study found that lifting weights can reduce your risk of having a stroke or heart attack by around 40% to 70%. Depending on your goals, it is helpful to contact a personal trainer who can teach you the proper techniques and put together a personalized training program for you.
While walking
Walking is just as beneficial as running, but is gentler on the body. It’s easy to do anywhere, and you can gain even more benefits by picking up the pace. “Walking is a low-intensity workout that’s been shown to be good for your heart, especially when you walk at a brisk pace and pump your arms,” Steinbaum said. Research suggests that brisk walking may further improve your cardiovascular health compared to slow walking. Other ways to make your walks more challenging are to walk with hand weights, add a half mile each time you walk, or add bodyweight exercises once in a while.
Yoga
Yoga is known to lower blood pressure, improve your flexibility and balance, and help reduce aches and pains. Yoga can be practiced in the comfort of your own home — all you need is a yoga mat and a little space to move around.
Swimming
Swimming is a low-impact, full-body workout that’s gentle on the joints, but still packs a cardio punch. Swimming strengthens your lungs and heart and even helps lower your blood pressure. It’s a great aerobic option if you’re also recovering from an injury or if your body doesn’t respond well to high-impact exercise.
Where to start ?
Before embarking on a new exercise program, it is important to discuss it with your doctor, especially if you have had any previous health problems or if heart problems run in your family. LaMotte said that “if cardiovascular risk factors are present, it is advisable to have a doctor’s clearance beforehand.” Steinbaum agreed and said, “Checking your blood pressure, cholesterol panel, hemoglobin A1C (sugars) and inflammatory markers, among other indicators, are vital sources of information to help determine risk levels for higher intensity workouts.” However, if you are a generally healthy person, use good judgment when taking on a new workout and respect your limits.
If you’re just beginning your training journey, it’s important to make sure you don’t overdo it too soon. LaMotte recommended that you start slowly to establish consistency and set reasonable goals. For example, if you’re just starting to run, it’s best to focus on achieving a set distance at a comfortable pace, rather than increasing the intensity. and approach the distance at the same time.
A good rule of thumb is to follow the recommendations of the American Heart Association. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both per week. Along with this, you should include resistance training at least two days a week. “Studies have shown that activities that bring your heart rate into the moderate-intensity heart rate zone are the best option for optimal cardiovascular benefit,” Steinbaum advised.
The best way to do this is to explore and find an activity that you enjoy and will be consistent with. Some people may find it helpful to have a workout buddy or a small group of friends who can hold them accountable. “It’s also important to tune into the body’s reactions to reduce injury,” LaMotte warned, adding that hydration and rest days are also important to minimize the risk of injury and fatigue.
Additionally, it’s important to balance heart-healthy exercise with a healthy diet. “I always tell my patients that they can’t exercise on a bad diet,” LaMotte advised. “A diet low in saturated fats, refined sugars and sodium can help control or lower blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.”
If you have a family history of heart disease, it’s important to start getting your numbers checked before age 20 for blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugars. “If a woman has a history of complications during pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, or high blood pressure, she should have her heart checked,” Steinbaum said. For other people, she says, “knowing your numbers” and having an annual wellness visit is part of living a heart-healthy life.
For more research-based tips on keeping your heart healthy, here’s nine things you can do now to lower your risk of heart disease. Moreover, here how to check your heart health at home without sophisticated equipment.
The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.
CNET
Piper who woke Queen Elizabeth on her last day will play her today
He woke Queen Elizabeth II on the last morning, playing under her window at Balmoral as he had done every day.
Today, as the monarch’s body is slowly lowered from public view at St George’s Chapel, Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play it, the haunting sound of the piper’s lament signaling the moment to say one last goodbye.
The nation will fall silent shortly before noon as the monarch is honored by her children, grandchildren and a grateful nation.
Last Post will play at the Abbey before a two-minute silence is observed across the UK.
The King and members of the Royal Family will be joined in this final moment of reflection by world leaders and people from all walks of life, in the four countries of the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. Those to whom the queen has dedicated her life.
Together, they will pay a silent tribute to this historic reign.
The alarm clock will then ring, followed by the national anthem before the Queen’s piper plays a lament, ending the funeral service.
The pallbearer group will then lift the coffin from the catafalque before moving in procession through the Great West Gate, returning to the State Gun Carriage.
The King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and members of the Royal Family will follow as they march in procession to Wellington Arch.
Later, as the burial service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, attended by family members and Royal Household staff past and present, draws to a close, the piper of the sovereign will announce the dreaded moment.
As the Queen’s coffin is slowly lowered, it will play a lament from the doorway between the Chapel and the Dean’s Cloister.
While doing so, he will walk slowly towards the deanery in the cloister so that the music inside the chapel gradually fades away.
The symbolism of the moment, echoing a similar end to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last April, will not be lost on anyone.
As the music dies down and the coffin is lowered, the Queen also takes her leave saying goodbye to the nation.
The Queen’s piper played for 15 minutes under her window at 9am every morning, whether she was at Balmoral, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace or Holyroodhouse.
The position is considered one of the highest honors available to a piper serving in the armed forces. He is the only non-royal authorized to wear the Balmoral tartan.
The post dates back to the days of Queen Victoria, who first heard bagpipe music in 1842 when she and Prince Albert first visited the Highlands.
They were staying at Taymouth Castle with the Marquess of Breadalbane, who had his own piper, and she was quite taken with the idea.
She wrote to her mother: “We have heard nothing but bagpipes since we have been in the beautiful Highlands and I have become so fond of them that I intend to have a piper, who can, if you like it, play the bagpipes every night at Frogmore. “
After the death of Queen Victoria, successive monarchs retained the services of the piper.
Pipe Major Scott Methven, the former royal piper who served the Queen from 2015 to 2019, this week recalled his “quick wit” and kindness.
Last year he revealed the monarch ‘pulled it out of the bag’ for him when his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017.
As well as ensuring their two children were cared for at Balmoral by royal nannies, she was taken to hospital, the Queen also had a basket of strawberries and muffins sent to her nurses.
“Her Majesty has supported me in everything that has happened in my private life,” Methven said.
yahoo
Tammy Abraham was inspired by the success of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham overseas, learns from Harry Kane and says Paulo Dybala is as good as him at FIFA
Tammy Abraham says he is learning a lot playing in Italy as he challenges Harry Kane for a place in the English fold.
The 24-year-old came through youth training with Chelsea and scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for the club before moving to Roma in 2021.
Since then, the striker has netted 29 goals in just 60 appearances for the club, as well as winning the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho last season.
While a move to Italy was daunting, Abraham says he learned a lot from Manchester United star Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham’s achievements with Borussia Dortmund.
He told the Daily Mail: “People might have been afraid of change. Everyone likes to be in a comfortable place, but sometimes you can have regrets if you don’t try it.
“Whatever happens with the rest of my career, I can look back and be proud to play and live in Italy, to live a different life.
“Sancho is a great example. The moment he went to Dortmund, I thought: ‘Why?’ But he pulled it off brilliantly and it gave others the confidence to do it.
“Jude Bellingham followed him to Dortmund, me and [Fikayo] Tomori is in Italy. We play well, we knock on the door. I think Sancho opened a lot of people’s eyes.
Firmly integrated into the England setup, Abraham faces the near impossible challenge of dislodging Harry Kane as the Three Lions’ main attacking star, but instead of fearing the prospect of rivaling Tottenham’s talisman, the 24-year-old says that he takes the opportunity to learn as much as he can.
He said: “To be chosen in an England team is a huge honour. The competition is so fierce, you always have that little thought: ‘Am I going?’
“I’m talking to Tomori [former Chelsea teammate, now with AC Milan] and we were like little children again when we got the call.
“We were screaming at each other on the phone, excited. We know how important it is with the World Cup so close.
“When I work with Harry, I use it as a learning curve. If it’s me and him doing finishing drills in training, I look at his positioning, I try to incorporate the traits of it. in my own game.
“He’s a great striker, but as a player I also had to be ready because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Abraham is also learning from 28-year-old striker Paulo Dybala, who left Juventus for Roma in the summer, with the England striker saying he is just as good as fans think.
Abraham said, “He’s got talent. As good as it is on FIFA.
“He also brings leadership qualities even though he looks 12 years old! He has that experience of winning trophies at Juve, which we needed.
“It’s good for me personally, we’re building this partnership.”
Biden on whether to run again in 2024: ‘That remains to be seen,’ no ‘firm decision’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
President Biden avoided answering whether he would run for re-election during an appearance on Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”
During the CBS interview, Scott Pelley asked the president if he was “committed” to running for office in 2024 or if “certain conditions” had to be met.
“Look, if I said to you, ‘I’m running again,’ all of a sudden a whole range of things come into play that I have – demands that I have to change and move and do,” Biden said, in terms of electoral laws.
He explained, “It’s way too early to make that kind of decision. I respect fate. And so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m going to do that job. And within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, as we approach next year, make a judgment call on what to do.”
BIDEN’S INTERVIEW WITH ’60 MINUTES’ MARKS FIRST MEETING WITH US JOURNALIST IN SEVEN MONTHS
When asked if he had decided to run in 2024, Biden remained evasive.
“Listen, my intention, as I said, is that I will run again. But that’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen. see,” Biden said.
Various mainstream media outlets and even some Democrats have expressed doubts about whether Biden should run again in 2024. Many have pointed to his age, noting that at 79 he is already the oldest president in history. . In 2024, he will be 82 years old.
Pelley asked Biden to comment on concerns about his age, saying, “Some people ask if you’re fit for the job. And when you hear that, I wonder what you think.”
CHUCK TODD ON NEW NBC POLL: BIDEN ‘GETS A LIFT FROM JUST DONALD TRUMP’S PRESENCE’
“Look at me. I mean, honest to God, that’s all I think. Look at me,” Biden said. “If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you watch and, you know, respect my job of the time. Do what I do. I think – you know, I don’t know – when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don’t have them saying, ‘ Wait a minute – how old are you? How old are you — what can I say?’ You know, I mean, it’s a matter of, you know, that old expression: the proof that the pudding is in the eating. I mean, I respect that people would say, you know, ” You are old. “And — but I think it depends on how much energy you have, and whether or not the work you’re doing is compatible with what anyone of any age would be able to do.”
Although Democratic strategists admit concerns about Biden’s age, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Biden intends to run again in 2024.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“The president, as you know, has been asked this question many times, and he has answered it,” Jean-Pierre said. “His answer was quite simple, which is that he is a candidate for re-election. I cannot say more than that.”
Biden has also previously said he intends to run again “if he is healthy.”
Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.
Fox
How Will Parks and Justin Hardee orchestrated the Jets kick
CLEVELAND — Will Parks found Justin Hardee as the two took to the field for the Jets’ onside kick attempt with 1:22 left in the game.
“We were going out for the game and my guy Will Parks was like, ‘Man, I’m gonna smack Amari Cooper. I’m gonna keep the ball alive for y’all,’ Hardee said.
Parks did, and Hardee was able to jump on the ball and give the Jets offense the chance it needed to win the game. Nine plays later, the Jets were in the end zone and the point after gave them a 31-30 lead. It was all set up by Hardee and Parks collecting the spinning kick from Braden Mann.
“Once the ball was spinning all I saw was the guy who was supposed to catch it got hit and then another guy and it bounced off a few hands but once he touched my hands, he wasn’t going anywhere else,” Hardee said.
Mann said the Jets work on in-game kicks every week and have a variety of them. On this one, he faked to his right and kicked to his left. Instead of a high, hopping kick, he spun him around on the floor.
“It was a crazy game,” Mann said. “It was a really good job from Will Parks and Hardee on the outside, jumping on it. It’s not an easy job to do. They have a good chance of getting hit pretty well. It was a great work for them to keep it in play and Hardee to jump on it.
The onside kick wasn’t Mann’s only contribution. He had two punts inside the 20 and also completed a 17-yard pass to Jeff Smith on a fake punt in the first quarter that gave the Jets some momentum on the way to their first touchdown. It came a week after Mann had a 20-yard punt in the loss to the Ravens. Mann did not bow on Sunday, however.
“It was really cool to win with everyone,” Mann said. “It was a great team win, great complementary football at the end of the day.”
Kicker Greg Zuerlein had a 57-yard field goal to tie the game 17-17 with 14:19 remaining. The kick tied the Jets record for longest field goal. Chandler Catanzaro hit 57 yards in 2017, also at Cleveland.
Rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall each scored their first career touchdowns. … CB Bryce Hall was an idle surprise. … S Ashtyn Davis made the game-sealing interception on his only defensive play of the game, per ESPN.
hero
Joe Flacco, the 37-year-old Jets quarterback, completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards with four touchdowns and no INTs. He threw for two touchdowns in the final 1:22 to help set up the comeback win.
Zero
Browns running back Nick Chubb inexplicably scored on a 12-yard run with 1:55 left in the game, with the Browns already leading by a touchdown and the Jets out of timeouts. If Chubb had knelt before reaching the goal line, the Browns could have won the game. By scoring, he gave the Jets the only glimmer of hope they needed.
unsung hero
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a career day in his second NFL game, catching eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson caught a 15-yard TD pass with 22 seconds left in the game to win it – after dropping a critical third pass to end a streak earlier in the fourth quarter.
Key stat
2 Sacks the Jets allowed against a pass-rush heavy team that includes Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Each was held to a sack and failed to blow up the Jets offense.
quote of the day
“Winning in the NFL is like a drug. Not that I have experience with drugs, but it’s addictive. It’s a powerful thing.”
– Jets quarterback Joe Flacco
New York Post
FX Option expires September 19 at 10:00 a.m. in New York
There’s nothing significant on the board for today, so the techs will keep talking in the meantime. The same can be said for the most part heading into Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, although there will be some big issues for EUR/USD to watch out for at parity in the latter stages of the week.
It will be interesting to see how this relates to the Fed’s policy decision as well as the difficult technical situation following the key risk event later in the week. But for now, there is nothing on the chart to really influence trading sentiment as the new week begins.
For more information on the use of this data, you can refer to this article here.
cnbctv18-forexlive
