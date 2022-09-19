Indiana woman charged with abandoning her autistic son pleads – NBC Chicago

Before the Broncos’ home opener on Sunday, linebackers Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory threw the gauntlet at each other.

“We turned it into a little internal competition,” Gregory said. “We challenged ourselves, ‘Who can get (to the quarterback) first?’”

Gregory responded with his second forced fumble in as many games, this week on a sack, plus three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. Chubb had two more hits from the quarterback, while the Broncos also got a boost from Dre’Mont Jones (two sacks and a forced fumble) in the 16-9 win over Houston.

“Before the game, we talked about fighting the quarterback,” Chubb explained. “There was a game where we sandwiched (Texans quarterback Davis Mills) in the second quarter, and it felt good to see us back there at the same time. Then (Gregory) ended the game with a strip-sack.

Gregory’s fourth-quarter sack was his first with the Broncos and cemented the home side’s ugly win on a day when Denver needed its defense to rise as the offense sputtered.

With 2:38 to go, Gregory burst around the left edge on the first-and-10, easily losing a chip block, then quickly passing tackle Tytus Howard to get to Mills. Gregory knocked the ball off the quarterback’s hand, but Chubb, who was also in the backfield, was unable to recover the loose ball.

Three plays later, the Broncos forced the Texans into a turnover on downs and the game was essentially over, but that didn’t stop Gregory from hitting his mate who was rushing into the locker room after the game.

“Bradley should have had that ball,” Gregory said with a smile.

“I (you) said I should have had it,” Chubb pleaded. “I should have had it, I’m so sorry. I’m sorry brother.

“I don’t think you should have had it, you definitely should have had it,” laughed Gregory. “We’re supposed to meet at quarterback, and I knocked the ball out, you’re supposed to be there to pick it up. It’s all good though. We still have 15 games left, plus the playoffs, so everything is fine. We are working on it.

The good-natured back and forth speaks to the two’s budding relationship and their collective hopes for this season.

For Chubb, getting back to double-digit sacks — like he did in a record-breaking rookie season — is the clear goal. For Gregory, it’s about staying on the court and proving he’s worth the five-year, $70 million contract he signed as a free agent in the offseason.

“I know I can do more,” Gregory said. “These two games are a good starting point in terms of passer rushing and I thought I did better this week than last week. But there are still a few things, like mental errors and misalignments, stuff that I should have in hand when it comes to playbook stuff I need to work on. Once I work out those details, the sky’s the limit for (me and Chubb).

Chubb also pointed out that Jones’ first sacks of the season are a sign of bigger things to come from the fourth-year defensive lineman.

“I was happy that Dre’Mont also got his strip bag, and to be able to put his confidence in place and in the rhythm of his running and (on the way) to show that he can be the best tackle D of this league,” Chubb said. “I’m excited to see where we’re going as a defense, as rushers and how we’re getting there.”