News
Instant analysis from Ravens’ stunning 42-38 loss to Dolphins in home opener
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ stunning 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s home opener at M&T Bank Stadium:
Childs Walker, reporter: That nightmare of a fourth quarter won’t be easy to forget.
In 15 minutes of horrid football, the Ravens wasted one of the best performances of Lamar Jackson’s career and left us with serious questions about the health of their defense. They flirted with danger when they started the game with a kickoff return touchdown, an interception and an 18-play drive only to be tied at 7 early in the second quarter.
Jackson wiped away any notion that they would squander their fast start, playing one of the sharpest halves of his career against a defense that rattled him last November in Miami. He was aided by excellent pass protection and strong games from his top two targets, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. The Ravens seemed set to run away from the Dolphins when they went up three touchdowns with 26 seconds to go in the third quarter. But their defense could not hold the lead.
The dominant front seven we saw in Week 1 against the New York Jets was nowhere in evidence. A secondary relying on injured veterans and untested rookies could not prevent Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (361 combined yards) from breaking big plays. Linebacker Patrick Queen followed up one of his best games with a poor outing. Only Marcus Williams’ sticky hands (two more interceptions) kept this from being a 60-minute defensive disaster.
Two weeks in, we have no clear image of this Ravens team. Injuries are still holding back their secondary and running game, which are supposed to be the pillars of the operation. Jackson has been a magician, but he can’t patch over every hole.
Mike Preston, columnist: The same problems that plagued the Ravens last year hurt them again Sunday. The pass rush is better than a year ago, but the Ravens can’t cover in the secondary. They got beat physically, and sometimes the Ravens’ defenders seemed to have no clue about their assignments. It was another meltdown and another disaster.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: Speechless. Lamar Jackson was beyond amazing, but his historic performance was overshadowed by a defensive meltdown that had everyone inside M&T Bank Stadium stunned. The Dolphins outscored the Ravens 35-10 in the second half, including a 28-point performance in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill had Ravens defensive backs looking lost while Baltimore’s pass rush was nonexistent when it mattered most.
C.J. Doon, editor: The only solace I can offer Ravens fans is that there are 15 more games left to put this one in your rearview. Just about everything that could go wrong in the fourth quarter did, from blown coverages in the secondary to missed chances on offense. If there’s one lesson to take from this one, it’s that Lamar Jackson can’t do everything by himself.
Tim Schwartz, editor: So much for the secondary being a point of strength, at least on Sunday. The Ravens’ meltdown was hard to watch, but chasing around the league’s most dynamic wide receiver duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill for four long quarters will wear down any defense. It was early in the game and hard to remember, but that fumble on the snap at the 1-yard line in the first quarter came back to haunt Baltimore, which will happen against good teams.
The Ravens will be OK, but this one will be hard to stomach, especially against a team they’ll likely be competing with for a playoff spot in the AFC. Even with Lamar Jackson doing what makes him one of a kind, becoming the first player in NFL history to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game, it wasn’t enough. That has to hurt.
()
News
Dolphins come back from down 21 to sink Ravens late in career day for QB Tua Tagovailoa
Is it time to buy into the Tua Tagovailoa hype in this new-look Miami Dolphins offense yet?
What started as another story of the Dolphins facing torment in Baltimore turned into a thrilling comeback where Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs.
The Dolphins came back from down three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens, 42-38, on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Dolphins (2-0) won in Baltimore for the first time since 1997, snapping a four-game losing streak. Mike McDaniel is the first Dolphins coach to start his tenure 2-0 since Jimmy Johnson in 1996.
Tagovailoa tied a Dolphins record with six touchdown passes. He was 36 of 50 on Sunday. Four of his touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa’s top two targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, combined for 361 receiving yards — Hill with 190 and Waddle with 171. Each had 11 receptions and two touchdown catches. Tagovailoa beat Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the way he handled Miami’s blitz-heavy approach appeared to be the story for much of the day.
Jackson looked closer to how he did in the 2019 opener against Miami, when he threw for five touchdowns in a 59-10 mauling, than he did in last year’s Dolphins upset when they attacked him with an unremitting blitz.
The Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High grad once had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on Sunday. He finished passing for 318 yards for three touchdowns to different receivers – tight end Mark Andrews and wideouts Rashod Bateman and Demarcus Robinson. Jackson added 119 yards on the ground for his 11th career 100-yard rushing performance, an NFL record for a quarterback.
The final dagger among Tagovailoa’s four fourth-quarter touchdowns was a 7-yard strike to Waddle with 14 seconds left. A 28-yard Chase Edmonds run set the Dolphins up at the 7-yard line in the final seconds. All Jackson had left to do on the final play was throw a Hail Mary to the end zone, which fell incomplete.
Down 35-14 to start the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa first drove 75 yards in seven plays, capping the drive by hitting wide receiver River Cracraft.
Hill was out momentarily, dealing with cramps, but once he returned, he scored long touchdowns on back-to-back drives. First, he went deep middle for a 48-yard touchdown over the top of the defense. Then, he flew by Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis for a 60-yard score.
Miami tied Baltimore, 35-35, with 5:19 remaining.
The Ravens answered as the reliable Justin Tucker knocked through a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining before the Dolphins had the last laugh.
The Dolphins started down in a touchdown hole immediately Sunday when Devin Duvernay, an All-Pro return specialist, took the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown 13 seconds into the action.
The Ravens appeared primed to extend their early lead with an 18-play, 72-yard possession that took up 10:53, but they came up empty on the time-consuming drive. Jackson mishandled a snap on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and the fumble was recovered by Baltimore for a turnover on downs. Jackson appeared to try to move forward with the ball for a sneak before he fully controlled the snap.
Starting at their own 6-yard line, the Dolphins quickly maneuvered 94 yards to tie the Ravens, 7-7, thanks in large part to Tagovailoa’s connection with Waddle. He hit him once for a pass over the middle that went for 59 yards after Waddle’s run after catch and then again for a 6-yard touchdown on a screen.
That touchdown was scored with 10:54 left in the second quarter. The Ravens answered at the 10:44 mark. The very first play of the ensuing drive, Jackson found Bateman open cutting in against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard with no safety to stop Bateman over the middle after Baltimore’s pre-snap motion.
Baltimore, after fumbling earlier, took advantage of its next opportunity at the 1-yard line. Jackson tossed an easy pass to Andrews after their 25-yard connection with Andrews beating cornerback Keion Crossen got the Ravens down near the goal line on a play that was initially called a touchdown but overturned upon review.
Before halftime, Jackson drove the Ravens 80 yards in six plays over 51 seconds, linking with Robinson for a 12-yard touchdown.
A 15-yard touchdown connection between Tagovailoa and tight end Mike Gesicki inched the Dolphins to within two scores in the middle of the third quarter, but Jackson reeled off his 79-yard rushing touchdown late in the third to pull Baltimore back ahead by three touchdowns before the fourth-quarter comeback.
Miami’s first possession resulted in an interception as safety Marcus Williams tipped a Tagovailoa pass intended for Hill and then came up with the ball from his back. Williams intercepted Tagovailoa again late in the first half, dragging his toes inbounds along the sideline on
The Dolphins return home in Week 3 to host the Buffalo Bills in a divisional matchup.
()
News
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
This had the early appearance of a complete Dolphins loss that included offense, defense, special teams and coaching. But then the Dolphins amazingly came roaring back and it became a riveting, never-say-die victory, one of the most memorable in a long, long time. The offense showed incredible fortitude and the defense made a crucial fourth down stop. The Dolphins could carry this momentum all season.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
Will this be what shuts up the doubters on Tua Tagovailoa? An incredible comeback led after the Dolphins appeared to be down for the count in Baltimore, a place that has tormented the franchise in recent memory.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Wow. The whole feel about the Dolphins changes after this fourth-quarter insanity and an IMPOSSIBLE 2-0 record. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle … yes, those moves have totally turned this offense around.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
Whether it was Mike McDaniel’s halftime adjustments, or the Ravens falling asleep at the intermission, Tua Tagovailoa (and Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill) shocked the world with five second-half touchdown passes and a rally from 21 down in the fourth quarter to stun the Ravens in a Dolphins house of horrors. Going to 2-0 in THIS manner….changes the whole paradigm on the Dolphins season. More than 10 wins may now be the expectation.
This will be updated.
()
News
Giants outlast Panters, 19-16, to home opener
Daniel Jones finished Sunday’s game in victory formation.
The Giants beat the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, and improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
Jones scrambled for 11 yards on 3rd and 6 from the Giants 40 yard line to ice the game up three. He made something out of nothing.
And he bounced back from a disappointing first half, once again getting support from a stingy Giants defense, to close out a win.
Graham Gano hit four field goals, including a 56-yarder for the winning points with 3:38 to play. And Julian Love’s third down sack of Baker Mayfield on the blitz forced Carolina to punt and never get the ball back.
Gano unforgettably beat the Giants with a 63-yard field goal at the buzzer as a Panther in Carolin in 2018. So it was nice to see him do it for the other side.
The Giants (2-0) host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3. They could be in first place in the NFC East entering that game. The Philadelphia Eagles still have to play on Monday in Minnesota.
Regardless, Brian Daboll’s team has two wins and that’s a great thing, even though Leonard Williams (knee) left this game with an injury and expensive wideout Kenny Golladay played only two snaps.
The Panthers took their first lead, 13-6, early in the third quarter on a three-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. Mayfield attacked rookie Giants corner Cor’Dale Flott for two completions to receiver D.J. Moore for 45 yards and a 16-yard TD on the drive.
But Jones and the Giants answered immediately with an 8-play, 75-yard TD drive of their own. Jones completed 4-of-5 passes for 58 yards on the drive, including a 16-yard TD to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.
His 15-yard, thread-the-needle strike to Richie James on 3rd and 9 from the Giants’ 26 jump-started the possession. Barkley made a solid block to buy the QB time. And Jones needed that completion badly.
He had failed to score a TD in the first half, threw a near interception late in the second quarter, and went three-and-out to open the third quarter.
The Giants’ defense mostly stiffened thereafter, with D coordinator Don Martindale benching Flott for veteran Fabian Moreau. Gano hit field goals of 51 and 56 yards in the fourth quarter, the latter with 3:34 remaining to go up 19-16.
That answered an Eddie Pineiro 38-yard field goal that had tied the game at 16 apiece with 10:46 to play.
Moreau got beaten by Panthers receiver Shi Smith on what could have been a long touchdown on an earlier drive that fell incomplete. But Moreau made a touchdown saving tackle on Christian McCaffrey after a 49-yard sprint by Carolina’s back to force that field goal.
For the second straight week, the Giants were in a close game in the fourth quarter
The fans booed the Giants as they trotted off the field tied, 6-6, at the end of the first half. They were reacting to a scary, near-turnover by Jones to conclude a half of squandered opportunities.
Jones threw what should have been a catastrophic interception into zone coverage that Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu dropped with 26 seconds remaining. After a no-gain completion to David Sills on third and one, both teams just let the final 20 seconds run off.
The Giants should have had more first-half points. Their special teams and defense had forced two Panthers fumbles in the opening five minutes of the first quarter.
Rookie Dane Belton recovered Chuba Hubbard’s opening kickoff fumble, forced by linebacker Carter Coughlin, on the Panthers’ 22-yard line. And Adoree Jackson recovered Robbie Anderson’s fumble, forced by Darnay Holmes, at Carolina’s 40.
But the Giants only managed two Gano field goals off that field position. And Carolina answered with two Pineiro field goals to knot the game going into half.
Barkley’s Week 1 production and Daboll’s aggressiveness to beat the Tennessee Titans had injected hope into a season with low expectations – particularly on offense.
But Jones’ late red zone interception in Nashville had left a bad taste, and Daboll yelling at his QB after it had indicated the coach has low tolerance for mistakes.
The Giants had been shut out in the first half in Tennessee and now scored only six in their home opener. So the home crowd was understandably restless, eager for something to cheer for on offense in the second half.
()
News
Gophers football team will show if it is for real at Michigan State on Saturday
The Gophers are 3-0 with a trio of dominant nonconference wins, but do we really know what this football team can do during the Big Ten schedule?
Minnesota has been all business against three incredibly weak programs: arguably the worst Division I outfit in New Mexico State, a rebuilding FCS team in Western Illinois and possibly the worst Power Five program in Big-12 member Colorado. Those three teams are a combined 0-10 this season.
The first true test is up next: the Gophers’ first road game at Michigan State in East Lansing at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Minnesota opened as a 3-point underdog to the Spartans, but some betting lines quickly moved in favor of the U on Sunday.
“We are going to find out a lot more about our football team,” head coach P.J. Fleck said after the 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday. “I keep finding out every week something about our football team that I didn’t know before. You look back every year and it’s the same thing.”
The Spartans will help reveal the Gophers’ actual quality. The Spartans were 11-2 in 2021 and won the Peach Bowl. This season, they were ranked 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 before falling 39-28 to Washington on Saturday night. While head coach Mel Tucker enjoyed a great season a year ago, the Spartans had the nation’s worst pass defense, and that was their downfall again in Seattle.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., an Indiana transfer, passed for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. The Huskies took leads of 22-0 in the second quarter and 39-14 in the fourth before an MSU comeback.
The Gophers’ ability to exploit the Spartans secondary is in flux. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is rolling, but No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a leg injury versus Colorado; Fleck is expected to update Autman-Bell’s status on Monday morning.
If “CrAB” is out as expected, receivers Dylan Wright, Michael Brown Stephens and Daniel Jackson as well as tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will need to step up.
Michigan State had been rolling before its trip to Washington. The Spartans had beaten Western Michigan and Akron by a combined 87-13. They looked elite … until they weren’t.
“This week we will do everything we can to play one of the best teams in the Big Ten,” Fleck said “(We will) do everything we can to put a game plan together to put our players in the best position to be successful to find a way to be 1-0 against the Spartans.
“They area really good football team. Very well coached. They’ve got athletes everywhere. We watched them in the offseason. They’ve done a great job in the transfer portal and development. They have playmakers everywhere.”
Michigan State’s offense looks multifaceted, with running backs Jalen Berger (a Wisconsin transfer) and Jared Broussard (a Colorado transfer) sharing the load. Quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns. Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley have three touchdown receptions each.
The Gophers will play at Spartan Stadium for the first time since 2013 and away from Minnesota for the first time in 2022.
“We are going to have to teach the young guys what it’s like to play on the road,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “We talk about it all the time: Our culture travels. It doesn’t matter where we play. Our standard of football comes with us. Yes, it’s the first road game, but it shouldn’t change anything for this football team.”
News
With career-long 79-yard TD run, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sets NFL record for most 100-yard rushing games by QB
Lamar Jackson’s price tag might have gone up.
In the Ravens’ home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jackson set the NFL record for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with 11, surpassing former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick.
The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player set the record in the most electrifying way possible. With 38 seconds left in the third quarter and the Ravens pinned at their own 21-yard line, Jackson ran up the middle for a 79-yard touchdown, the longest of his career, to give Baltimore a 35-14 lead.
Last season, Jackson tied the NFL record during the Ravens’ overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings when he rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries while passing for 266 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I respect [Michael Vick’s] game,” Jackson said after beating the Vikings in 2021. “It’s pretty cool. I appreciate that.”
Just like the Vikings, Jackson tormented the Dolphins with both his arm and his legs. In the second quarter, he threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rashod Bateman, who caught a quick slant over the middle and outran the Dolphins’ secondary. It made Jackson the first player in NFL history to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game.
Jackson, who had nine carries for 119 yards entering the late stages of the fourth quarter, now has three games with at least three passing touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards, the most by any player in the Super Bowl era.
This story may be updated.
()
News
Here are the items you’re probably paying for the most because of inflation – NBC Chicago
Inflation has skyrocketed the cost of a number of items that are hurting the pockets of American consumers.
With a national inflation rate of 8.3%, prices for almost all items have increased over the past 12 months. The price balloon was driven, in part, by existing supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Groceries in particular are measured via the Food at Home Index, which monitors price changes throughout the year for major grocery items, namely grains, meat, dairy and products. The food at home index saw a sharp increase of 13.5%, also outpacing the 11.4% increase seen in overall food prices.
The data was released by the Department of Labor as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly publication detailing year-on-year price changes across different industries.
Here are the grocery items that have seen the biggest price increases over the past 12 months:
- Eggs: 39.8%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Butter: 24.6%
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
The price of cereals and baked goods has jumped 16.4% over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for home food and food in general.
A sharp rise in prices for dairy and related products has also been observed over the past year, with a jump of 16.2% compared to last August.
Here is a complete overview of the percentage price increases for different food products from August 2021 to August 2022:
Cereals and grains
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Breakfast cereals: 16.4%
- Rice: 13%
- Bread: 16.2%
- Fresh cookies, rolls and muffins: 17.1%
- Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4%
Meat, eggs and seafood
- Beef and veal: 2.5%
- Pork: 6.8%
- Chicken: 16.6%
- Fish and seafood: 8.7%
- Eggs: 39.8%
Dairy
- Milk: 17%
- Cheese: 13.5%
- Ice cream: 14%
Fruits and vegetables
- Apples: 3.8%
- Bananas: 8.3%
- Oranges and tangerines: 14.4%
- Potatoes: 15.2%
- Lettuce: 10.7%
- Canned fruit: 16.6%
- Canned vegetables: 16.1%
- Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4%
Beverages
- Soft drinks: 12.9%
- Non-frozen, non-carbonated juices and beverages: 13.4%
- Coffee: 17.6%
Candy
- Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9%
- Candy and chewing gum: 10.9%
Baking, snacks and baby food
- Butter: 24.6%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
- Peanut butter: 15.2%
- Snacks: 16.7%
- Spices, seasonings, condiments and sauces: 15.4%
- Baby food: 12.6%
NBC Chicago
Instant analysis from Ravens’ stunning 42-38 loss to Dolphins in home opener
Dolphins come back from down 21 to sink Ravens late in career day for QB Tua Tagovailoa
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38
Giants outlast Panters, 19-16, to home opener
Gophers football team will show if it is for real at Michigan State on Saturday
With career-long 79-yard TD run, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sets NFL record for most 100-yard rushing games by QB
Here are the items you’re probably paying for the most because of inflation – NBC Chicago
Aaron Judge hits 58th home run, moving him three away from history
Vietnam Once Again on Top in Adoption of Digital Assets
Fiona strengthens to become a hurricane, rolling into Puerto Rico
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells