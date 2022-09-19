News
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
This had the early appearance of a complete Dolphins loss that included offense, defense, special teams and coaching. But then the Dolphins amazingly came roaring back and it became a riveting, never-say-die victory, one of the most memorable in a long, long time. The offense showed incredible fortitude and the defense made a crucial fourth down stop. The Dolphins could carry this momentum all season.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
Will this be what shuts up the doubters on Tua Tagovailoa? An incredible comeback led after the Dolphins appeared to be down for the count in Baltimore, a place that has tormented the franchise in recent memory.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Wow. The whole feel about the Dolphins changes after this fourth-quarter insanity and an IMPOSSIBLE 2-0 record. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle … yes, those moves have totally turned this offense around.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
Whether it was Mike McDaniel’s halftime adjustments, or the Ravens falling asleep at the intermission, Tua Tagovailoa (and Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill) shocked the world with five second-half touchdown passes and a rally from 21 down in the fourth quarter to stun the Ravens in a Dolphins house of horrors. Going to 2-0 in THIS manner….changes the whole paradigm on the Dolphins season. More than 10 wins may now be the expectation.
News
Giants outlast Panters, 19-16, to home opener
Daniel Jones finished Sunday’s game in victory formation.
The Giants beat the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, and improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
Jones scrambled for 11 yards on 3rd and 6 from the Giants 40 yard line to ice the game up three. He made something out of nothing.
And he bounced back from a disappointing first half, once again getting support from a stingy Giants defense, to close out a win.
Graham Gano hit four field goals, including a 56-yarder for the winning points with 3:38 to play. And Julian Love’s third down sack of Baker Mayfield on the blitz forced Carolina to punt and never get the ball back.
Gano unforgettably beat the Giants with a 63-yard field goal at the buzzer as a Panther in Carolin in 2018. So it was nice to see him do it for the other side.
The Giants (2-0) host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3. They could be in first place in the NFC East entering that game. The Philadelphia Eagles still have to play on Monday in Minnesota.
Regardless, Brian Daboll’s team has two wins and that’s a great thing, even though Leonard Williams (knee) left this game with an injury and expensive wideout Kenny Golladay played only two snaps.
The Panthers took their first lead, 13-6, early in the third quarter on a three-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. Mayfield attacked rookie Giants corner Cor’Dale Flott for two completions to receiver D.J. Moore for 45 yards and a 16-yard TD on the drive.
But Jones and the Giants answered immediately with an 8-play, 75-yard TD drive of their own. Jones completed 4-of-5 passes for 58 yards on the drive, including a 16-yard TD to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.
His 15-yard, thread-the-needle strike to Richie James on 3rd and 9 from the Giants’ 26 jump-started the possession. Barkley made a solid block to buy the QB time. And Jones needed that completion badly.
He had failed to score a TD in the first half, threw a near interception late in the second quarter, and went three-and-out to open the third quarter.
The Giants’ defense mostly stiffened thereafter, with D coordinator Don Martindale benching Flott for veteran Fabian Moreau. Gano hit field goals of 51 and 56 yards in the fourth quarter, the latter with 3:34 remaining to go up 19-16.
That answered an Eddie Pineiro 38-yard field goal that had tied the game at 16 apiece with 10:46 to play.
Moreau got beaten by Panthers receiver Shi Smith on what could have been a long touchdown on an earlier drive that fell incomplete. But Moreau made a touchdown saving tackle on Christian McCaffrey after a 49-yard sprint by Carolina’s back to force that field goal.
For the second straight week, the Giants were in a close game in the fourth quarter
The fans booed the Giants as they trotted off the field tied, 6-6, at the end of the first half. They were reacting to a scary, near-turnover by Jones to conclude a half of squandered opportunities.
Jones threw what should have been a catastrophic interception into zone coverage that Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu dropped with 26 seconds remaining. After a no-gain completion to David Sills on third and one, both teams just let the final 20 seconds run off.
The Giants should have had more first-half points. Their special teams and defense had forced two Panthers fumbles in the opening five minutes of the first quarter.
Rookie Dane Belton recovered Chuba Hubbard’s opening kickoff fumble, forced by linebacker Carter Coughlin, on the Panthers’ 22-yard line. And Adoree Jackson recovered Robbie Anderson’s fumble, forced by Darnay Holmes, at Carolina’s 40.
But the Giants only managed two Gano field goals off that field position. And Carolina answered with two Pineiro field goals to knot the game going into half.
Barkley’s Week 1 production and Daboll’s aggressiveness to beat the Tennessee Titans had injected hope into a season with low expectations – particularly on offense.
But Jones’ late red zone interception in Nashville had left a bad taste, and Daboll yelling at his QB after it had indicated the coach has low tolerance for mistakes.
The Giants had been shut out in the first half in Tennessee and now scored only six in their home opener. So the home crowd was understandably restless, eager for something to cheer for on offense in the second half.
News
Gophers football team will show if it is for real at Michigan State on Saturday
The Gophers are 3-0 with a trio of dominant nonconference wins, but do we really know what this football team can do during the Big Ten schedule?
Minnesota has been all business against three incredibly weak programs: arguably the worst Division I outfit in New Mexico State, a rebuilding FCS team in Western Illinois and possibly the worst Power Five program in Big-12 member Colorado. Those three teams are a combined 0-10 this season.
The first true test is up next: the Gophers’ first road game at Michigan State in East Lansing at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Minnesota opened as a 3-point underdog to the Spartans, but some betting lines quickly moved in favor of the U on Sunday.
“We are going to find out a lot more about our football team,” head coach P.J. Fleck said after the 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday. “I keep finding out every week something about our football team that I didn’t know before. You look back every year and it’s the same thing.”
The Spartans will help reveal the Gophers’ actual quality. The Spartans were 11-2 in 2021 and won the Peach Bowl. This season, they were ranked 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 before falling 39-28 to Washington on Saturday night. While head coach Mel Tucker enjoyed a great season a year ago, the Spartans had the nation’s worst pass defense, and that was their downfall again in Seattle.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., an Indiana transfer, passed for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. The Huskies took leads of 22-0 in the second quarter and 39-14 in the fourth before an MSU comeback.
The Gophers’ ability to exploit the Spartans secondary is in flux. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is rolling, but No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a leg injury versus Colorado; Fleck is expected to update Autman-Bell’s status on Monday morning.
If “CrAB” is out as expected, receivers Dylan Wright, Michael Brown Stephens and Daniel Jackson as well as tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will need to step up.
Michigan State had been rolling before its trip to Washington. The Spartans had beaten Western Michigan and Akron by a combined 87-13. They looked elite … until they weren’t.
“This week we will do everything we can to play one of the best teams in the Big Ten,” Fleck said “(We will) do everything we can to put a game plan together to put our players in the best position to be successful to find a way to be 1-0 against the Spartans.
“They area really good football team. Very well coached. They’ve got athletes everywhere. We watched them in the offseason. They’ve done a great job in the transfer portal and development. They have playmakers everywhere.”
Michigan State’s offense looks multifaceted, with running backs Jalen Berger (a Wisconsin transfer) and Jared Broussard (a Colorado transfer) sharing the load. Quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns. Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley have three touchdown receptions each.
The Gophers will play at Spartan Stadium for the first time since 2013 and away from Minnesota for the first time in 2022.
“We are going to have to teach the young guys what it’s like to play on the road,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “We talk about it all the time: Our culture travels. It doesn’t matter where we play. Our standard of football comes with us. Yes, it’s the first road game, but it shouldn’t change anything for this football team.”
News
With career-long 79-yard TD run, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sets NFL record for most 100-yard rushing games by QB
Lamar Jackson’s price tag might have gone up.
In the Ravens’ home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jackson set the NFL record for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with 11, surpassing former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick.
The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player set the record in the most electrifying way possible. With 38 seconds left in the third quarter and the Ravens pinned at their own 21-yard line, Jackson ran up the middle for a 79-yard touchdown, the longest of his career, to give Baltimore a 35-14 lead.
Last season, Jackson tied the NFL record during the Ravens’ overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings when he rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries while passing for 266 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I respect [Michael Vick’s] game,” Jackson said after beating the Vikings in 2021. “It’s pretty cool. I appreciate that.”
Just like the Vikings, Jackson tormented the Dolphins with both his arm and his legs. In the second quarter, he threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rashod Bateman, who caught a quick slant over the middle and outran the Dolphins’ secondary. It made Jackson the first player in NFL history to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game.
Jackson, who had nine carries for 119 yards entering the late stages of the fourth quarter, now has three games with at least three passing touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards, the most by any player in the Super Bowl era.
News
Here are the items you’re probably paying for the most because of inflation – NBC Chicago
Inflation has skyrocketed the cost of a number of items that are hurting the pockets of American consumers.
With a national inflation rate of 8.3%, prices for almost all items have increased over the past 12 months. The price balloon was driven, in part, by existing supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Groceries in particular are measured via the Food at Home Index, which monitors price changes throughout the year for major grocery items, namely grains, meat, dairy and products. The food at home index saw a sharp increase of 13.5%, also outpacing the 11.4% increase seen in overall food prices.
The data was released by the Department of Labor as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly publication detailing year-on-year price changes across different industries.
Here are the grocery items that have seen the biggest price increases over the past 12 months:
- Eggs: 39.8%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Butter: 24.6%
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
The price of cereals and baked goods has jumped 16.4% over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for home food and food in general.
A sharp rise in prices for dairy and related products has also been observed over the past year, with a jump of 16.2% compared to last August.
Here is a complete overview of the percentage price increases for different food products from August 2021 to August 2022:
Cereals and grains
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Breakfast cereals: 16.4%
- Rice: 13%
- Bread: 16.2%
- Fresh cookies, rolls and muffins: 17.1%
- Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4%
Meat, eggs and seafood
- Beef and veal: 2.5%
- Pork: 6.8%
- Chicken: 16.6%
- Fish and seafood: 8.7%
- Eggs: 39.8%
Dairy
- Milk: 17%
- Cheese: 13.5%
- Ice cream: 14%
Fruits and vegetables
- Apples: 3.8%
- Bananas: 8.3%
- Oranges and tangerines: 14.4%
- Potatoes: 15.2%
- Lettuce: 10.7%
- Canned fruit: 16.6%
- Canned vegetables: 16.1%
- Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4%
Beverages
- Soft drinks: 12.9%
- Non-frozen, non-carbonated juices and beverages: 13.4%
- Coffee: 17.6%
Candy
- Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9%
- Candy and chewing gum: 10.9%
Baking, snacks and baby food
- Butter: 24.6%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
- Peanut butter: 15.2%
- Snacks: 16.7%
- Spices, seasonings, condiments and sauces: 15.4%
- Baby food: 12.6%
NBC Chicago
News
Aaron Judge hits 58th home run, moving him three away from history
MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge is three away. The Yankees slugger hit his 58th home run of the season in the third inning against the Brewers Sunday at American Family Field. He is three shy of the American League record of 61 home runs set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Judge had been held without a home run for three straight games. He had flown out in the first inning. In the third, he went down and got a 92-mile-an-hour sinker from Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander and shot it into the second deck of right field. The home run was an estimated 414 feet, according to StatCast.
He is the first Yankee and just the fourth major league player to hit at least 58 home runs through his club’s first 146 team games, joining Barry Bonds with 63 in 2001, Mark McGwire 62 in 1998 and Sammy Sosa with 59 in 1999 and 58 in 1998.
The 58 homers are the fourth-most in Yankee history behind Maris’ 61 in 1961 and Babe Ruth’s 60 in 1927, 59 in 1921. He is just the 11th big leaguer to hit at least 58 in a season and just the third player to do it in the last 20 years, joining Giancarlo Stanton, 59 in 2017 with the Marlins and Rayn Howard in 2006.
Judge leads the majors with 58 homers, no other hitter has hit 40 yet this season. He also leads the majors in runs scored (120) and RBI (124). The 29-year-old, who declined an extension at the beginning of this season and will be a free agent after this year’s World Series, is making a case for a Triple Crown. After his third-inning home run, he was hitting .312 — third best in the AL behind Xander Bogaerts and Luis Arraez.
Judge is considered by some the favorite to win the AL MVP this season, but there are others who consider reigning champ Shohei Ohtani the one to beat. Ohtani is 13-8 with a 2.43 ERA and 196 strikeouts over 148.1 innings pitched. He also has 34 home runs and 89 RBI.
Ohtani told reporters that he is having a better season than his 2021 MVP season. Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that’s nice, but Judge is making a historic run.
“I think Shohei might be having a better season (than 2021), but Judge is having one for the ages…. So it’s two amazing players. Obviously I know it’s obviously a huge point of interest and talking point and people have landed on different sides of the ledger, but I think Aaron is having one for the ages.”
News
Fiona strengthens to become a hurricane, rolling into Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans brace for high winds and rain as Fiona strengthened to become a hurricane ahead of its expected landfall on the southern coast of US territory on Sunday.
Forecasters said “historic” rain levels are expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches predicted in isolated areas.
“It’s time to act and worry,” said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico’s emergency management commissioner.
Fiona was centered 50 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, at 11 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph. President Biden approved an emergency declaration for the island early Sunday, marshaling federal resources to coordinate the response to the disaster.
The storm was expected to hit cities and towns along Puerto Rico’s southern coast that have yet to fully recover from a series of strong earthquakes that hit the region beginning in late 2019.
More than 100 people had sought refuge across the island by Saturday night, the majority of them in the southern coastal town of Guayanilla.
Anxiety ran across the island with Fiona due just two days before her birthday Hurricane Mariaa devastating Category 4 storm that struck on September 20, 2017, knocking out the island’s power grid and killing nearly 3,000 people.
“I think all of us Puerto Ricans who’ve lived with Maria have this post-traumatic stress of ‘What’s going to happen, how long is this going to last and what needs could we do? face?’” said Danny Hernández, who works in the capital city of San Juan but planned to weather the storm with his parents and family in the western town of Mayaguez.
He said the atmosphere was gloomy at the supermarket as he and others stocked up before the storm hit.
“After Maria, we all experienced scarcity to some degree,” he said.
Many Puerto Ricans were also concerned about power outages. Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution, warned of “widespread service disruptions”. Sunday morning, more than 128,700 customers were without electricity.
Puerto Rico’s power grid was flattened by Hurricane Maria and remains fragile, with reconstruction having only recently begun. Breakdowns are daily.
Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said he was ready to declare a state of emergency if necessary and activated the National Guard as the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season neared. .
“What worries me the most is the rain,” said forecaster Ernesto Morales of the National Weather Service in San Juan.
Fiona was forecast to drop 12 to 16 inches of rain over eastern and southern Puerto Rico, with up to 25 inches in isolated spots.
The National Weather Service warned late Saturday that the Blanco River in the southeastern coastal town of Naguabo had already overshot its banks and urged people living nearby to move immediately.
Fiona was expected to sweep across the Dominican Republic on Monday, then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands under threat of heavy rain. It could threaten the far south of the Bahamas on Tuesday.
A hurricane warning has been issued for the east coast of the Dominican Republic, from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo.
Fiona has already battered the eastern Caribbean, killing a man in the French territory of Guadeloupe when floods washed away his home, officials said. The storm also damaged roads, uprooted trees and destroyed at least one bridge.
Saint Kitts and Nevis also reported flooding and downed trees and announced that its international airport would reopen on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of customers were still without power or water, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.
In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Madeline was expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of southwestern Mexico. The storm was centered about 165 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes on Sunday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
