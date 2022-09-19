Is the Second Sequel of Cryptocrash Beginning Here?

The liquidated amount in just the last 24 hrs was around $65 billion.

Market cap fell to $666 B from $950 B and it has bounced back to the $900 B range.

The last 24 hrs were very chaotic in the crypto environment, fall can be seen in every cryptocurrency in the market. Though the reason for the fall remains unknown, investors are petrified even at the thought of cryptocrash. The liquidation rate has also increased rapidly, resulting in a tremendous plunge in market capitalization.

Crypto Heatmap (Source: TradingView)

Total market cap fell to $666 B from $950 B and it has now bounced back to the $900 B range. During the fall at $666 B market cap, the 24 hours trading volume was over $40 B and the current trading volume is above $73 B.

Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap (Source: CMC)

Cryptocurrencies in Cryptocrash

The market crash has affected every coin, including the market pioneers such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and so on. The liquidated amount in just the last 24 hrs was around $65 billion.

The BTC is lower than $18 K, with a 7.86% fall in the last 24 hrs. The market cap is $352 B and the trading volume is at $36 B. The ETH is trading at the price of $1,290 with an 11.22% downfall in price. The market cap is $157 B and the trading volume is at $19 B.

Other altcoins such as BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, and much more got stuck in the bearish market. Even the stablecoins like USDT, BUSD, and USDC are fluctuating up and down. The fear among the market is high and the HODL attitude is also not on the surface as of now.