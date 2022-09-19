News
Joe Ryan shines once more as Twins beat Guardians
CLEVELAND — Joe Ryan waded into unfamiliar territory on Sunday — both for himself and for Twins starters: the eighth inning.
It was the first time in the rookie’s young career that he pitched past the seventh and just the second time all season that a Twins starter has recorded an out in the eighth inning. And it was sorely needed after the Twins emptied out the bullpen during Saturday’s doubleheader, which featured a marathon 15-inning nightcap. Ryan’s 7 2/3 pristine innings on Sunday afternoon propelled the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Guardians at Progressive Field.
The eighth inning, he said, was cool. It would have been cool, he said, to finish it, too.
He didn’t get the chance, but his effort went a long way on Sunday.
“(It was) super important to me,” Ryan said of pitching deep to help preserve the bullpen. “It’s something we’ve preached as a staff the whole year, and it hasn’t really happened as consistently as we’d like. But yeah, just the ability — it was awesome in a one-run game, too, to be able to go out there and make pitches and stay in the game a little longer.”
Ryan was protecting a one-run lead for most of his start after Jake Cave hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning. But the one run was enough for Ryan on a day in which he didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning.
That after throwing seven hitless innings in his last start out against the Kansas City Royals. Between those two starts, Ryan hasn’t allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings. He became the first starter for the Twins (73-73) to throw seven or more scoreless innings in consecutive starts since Martín Pérez accomplished the feat in 2019.
“I like it when they don’t score,” Ryan said. “That’s good for us, so if we can just keep them not scoring and if we score more, that’s fun. And usually a good outcome.”
Sure is.
“When you throw the ball the way he did last time out, to come back out here and basically do it again and throw the ball with that type of consistency and stuff and executions, all the stuff we talk about every day, he was at a very, very high level today from beginning to end.”
Catcher Gary Sánchez, who was behind the plate for both of those starts, praised his control and said Ryan “did a great job not giving them a lot of opportunities to foul a lot of balls.”
“We were just attacking,” Sánchez said.
And in the process, they helped the Twins snap an eight-game losing streak to the Guardians (79-67), including three losses in the past two days.
After Ryan, the Twins turned to Jovani Moran, who recorded the final out of the ninth inning, and then Jhoan Duran, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning after Luis Arraez had given the Twins some breathing room.
The Twins loaded the bases using a pair of walks and a hit before Arraez, who began the game with a 14-pitch at-bat that ended with a single, shot his second hit of the day up the middle, driving in a pair of runs to help put the game away and make a winner out of Ryan and the Twins.
“That’s about as good of a start as you could ever ask for,” Baldelli said. “We’ll take more of that.”
The stars step out in New York for the premiere of ‘Amsterdam’
NEW YORK — The stars step out in New York for the premiere of ‘Amsterdam’
The stars stepped out at Lincoln Center on Sunday night for the premiere of ‘Amsterdam’ – a new feature film which will be released next month just in time for the Oscars.
“Amsterdam” features three former Oscar winners and even an Oscar host. It’s directed by a guy who grew up in Larchmont. Writer-director David O. Russell has garnered Oscar nominations for movies like “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and his latest is making a bold bid for attention.
“Amsterdam” tells us the story of what happened to World War I veterans when the depression hit, and it wasn’t pretty.
Christian Bale and John David Washington play soldiers injured in combat, cared for by a French nurse played by Margo Robbie.
After a post-war interlude in Amsterdam, the guys find themselves embroiled in a murder in the United States. As the Depression strains democracy, a general, played by Robert De Niro, is recruited by American fascists, but will the commander be friend or foe to our heroes?
Robert DeNiro is so awesome, and there are also cameo appearances from Taylor Swift, Mike Myers and Chris Rock that will amuse their fans.
“Amsterdam” is released on October 7 and is distributed by 20th Century Fox, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ fighting spirit makes the difference in historic 42-38 comeback victory at Baltimore
The indomitable fighting spirit. That’s one of the main takeaways from the Dolphins’ spectacular come-from-behind 42-38 victory at Baltimore on Sunday.
It would have been easy for the Dolphins to fold many times in the second half, or even in the first half. They didn’t. They showed it’s never over for this team, even on the road, even against all odds, even against NFL reality and history.
The Dolphins gave up a 103-yard kickoff return touchdown on the game’s first play.
They trailed, 28-7, at halftime, a time when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had thrown two interceptions and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a perfect 158.3 passer rating and three touchdown passes.
They trailed, 35-14, entering the fourth quarter.
Still, there was no quit.
There was only a fighting spirit.
“You talk about what it takes to do something like that,” coach Mike McDaniel said, “it’s an entire team of the right type of people.”
The Dolphins, according to ESPN, are the first team to win a game when trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter since the New York Giants in 2010. Since that time teams were 0-711 when trailing by 21 or more in the fourth quarter.
“They had a spirited effort,” McDaniel said of his team.
It was a historic comeback, one of the most memorable wins in franchise history.
And it was largely because the Dolphins never quit.
“I would say the resiliency of our team had shown coming out of halftime with that big lead that they had,” Tagovailoa said.
Tagovailoa never quit.
But things were slogging through unexpected problems.
All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who was uncharacteristically burned for a 75-yard touchdown, dropped a potential pick-six that would have tied the game at 35.
The Dolphins’ swarming defense, which dominated and confused the Ravens last year with blitzes in a 22-10 win, didn’t record a sack all day despite an early diet of blitzes.
Still, they didn’t quit.
“We basically had to play perfect complementary football to make a comeback like that,” McDaniel said.
Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, arguably their best player, had to go to the locker room and get treatment for muscle cramps in the third quarter.
“If I quit, the whole team quits,” Hill said. “That’s just my mindset.”
He returned, and balled with fourth-quarter touchdown receptions of 48 and 60 yards.
Hill ended with 11 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 11 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Three of their four touchdowns came in the game’s final 7:47.
Tagovailoa ended with six touchdown passes, tying a franchise record established by Hall of Famers Bob Griese and Dan Marino, with four of those coming in the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins defense?
It only allowed three points in the fourth quarter and made a crucial fourth-down stop — Elandon Roberts and Trey Flowers stopped Jackson for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-1 — to open the door for the comeback.
Yeah, a Dolphins defense that got pushed around for three quarters tapped into its fighting spirit, allowing the offense to continue doing the same.
And let’s credit McDaniel, too.
He could have over-coached, yelled, screamed, raised hell. But he didn’t.
“I just challenged them to say, ‘Who cares what the score is? It’s about how we play football together,’ ” he said.
Almost an entire season remains. It’s way too early to make definitive conclusions.
But McDaniel already seems to know his team fairly well.
And his style seems to fit this team.
In his first two games he beat the GOAT, New England coach Bill Belichick, then he went on the road and had a historic fourth-quarter comeback victory against another Super Bowl winning coach in John Harbaugh.
Perhaps most importantly, however, he showed he coaches a team with an indomitable fighting spirit, and he knows how to tap into that spirit.
“We’ll never quit,” Hill said.
Noted.
News
Adley Rutschman hits go-ahead 2-run single in 9th as Orioles rally past Blue Jays for 5-4 win to avoid sweep
If there was ever a time for the Orioles to break out of a mold that has been cast for their offense so far in September, it was here, in the ninth inning of what felt like a must-win game against the Toronto Blue Jays. To keep even a glimmer of postseason aspirations alive — no matter how faint they might remain — Adley Rutschman’s at-bat against closer Jordan Romano felt pivotal.
Baltimore has relied upon its rookies for much of its success. Since his call-up at the end of August, Gunnar Henderson has been the brightest spark at the plate. And since Adley Rutschman’s promotion in May, Baltimore has turned into a winning ball club, one capable of competing with American League East foes.
So in stepped Rutschman with no outs and the bases loaded and the Orioles trailing 3-2. And as he has proven for this organization, the rookie catcher isn’t afraid of the moment. He poked an opposite-field single to drive in two runs, and while Toronto intentionally walked Henderson, Jesús Aguilar came up with a run-scoring single of his own to set the stage for closer Félix Bautista.
In that fashion, the Orioles pulled out a 5-4 win to avoid being swept by the Blue Jays. The win cuts Baltimore’s wild-card deficit against Toronto to six games, leaving the Orioles a sliver of playoff hope as the regular season nears its conclusion.
“We’re pushing in the race to try to make it,” Aguilar said. “We got a lot of chance. We’re gonna face a lot of really good teams, but we’ve got the tools to make it.”
There’s still a climb that more closely resembles a cliff than a slope toward postseason play. The Orioles trail the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays by a minimum of 4 1/2 games before Sunday’s contests finished, although the Mariners and Rays each hold a tiebreaker on Baltimore. The difficulty of catching those teams is clear, if unspoken, within Baltimore’s clubhouse.
But the importance of taking at least one game from the Blue Jays can’t be overstated, and it featured a much-needed breakthrough from an offense that has scuffled of late.
Manager Brandon Hyde opted to introduce a pair of pinch hitters to open the ninth inning, and Kyle Stowers went from first to third on Ramón Urías’ single off Romano, the second straight. Cedric Mullins walked to load the bases for Rutschman’s go-ahead hit, and Aguilar added a cushion for Bautista to earn his 14th save of the year, working around an RBI double from George Springer.
“I hope we’re taking notice, because if you look at the ABs in that inning: Stowers the other way, Urías the other way, [Aguilar] with a line-drive-RBI single the other way,” Hyde said. “That’s how you hit with runners in scoring position. That’s how you drive in runs.”
Like so many games this season, the Orioles (76-69) held the Blue Jays (83-64) close. That’s the value of pitching, with right-hander Dean Kremer producing another quality start. And the defense behind Kremer put on a show, turning Baltimore’s first triple play in the third inning since Aug. 3, 2017.
“Huge,” Kremer said. “No outs to three outs, now I’m out of an inning after giving up a run? It turned my day into six innings instead of potentially three innings.”
But the offense didn’t awaken until late. Aguilar, a late-season addition, launched his first home run as an Oriole in the eighth inning to give Baltimore a lifeline.
Aguilar entered with just three hits in 23 at-bats for Baltimore since joining this month, but he finished 2-for-5 with two key RBIs.
“That’s what I saw him do in Milwaukee all the time,” Hyde said. “Pop a homer, runner in scoring position line drive the other way. Hopefully that gets him going a little bit.”
Without first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, whose triceps muscle near his left elbow remained sore after he was plunked by a fastball Saturday, Hyde elevated Henderson into the cleanup role. Henderson, the most consistent hitter in September with runners in scoring position, became the youngest Orioles starter to bat fourth since Andrés Mora in 1976. But even the 21-year-old, so frequently the bright spot since his promotion Aug. 31, scuffled Sunday, finishing 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.
In the third inning, Mullins walked and Rutschman hit a double off right-hander Alek Manoah. But Anthony Santander popped out and Henderson swung through a slider below the zone for strike three.
Jorge Mateo tied the game one inning later with an RBI double into the corner, yet with two in scoring position and one out, Robinson Chirinos and Mullins lined out.
That offered marginal support for Kremer, who — while walking a season-high five batters — limited the damage throughout. After he gave up an RBI single to Bo Bichette in the third, a liner from Matt Chapman to Mateo at shortstop began what became the 15th triple play in Orioles history. Mateo flipped to Terrin Vavra at second, and Vavra fired to Aguilar at first to get out of the inning.
“Triple plays, you don’t see them that often,” Rutschman said. “That was definitely exciting and a great defensive play.”
Added Kremer: “Buy somebody dinner, I guess. Mateo made a couple really, really good plays behind me today. He’s incredible out there.”
Beyond a solo homer from Danny Jansen in the fourth, Kremer navigated his 5 2/3 innings well, allowing those two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. In his stead, right-hander Dillon Tate allowed a solo homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose 29th home run of the season made it 3-1 in the eighth.
That long ball loomed large until Aguilar cut the deficit to one, and then Baltimore loaded the bases against Romano — a pitcher who entered having thrown 14 straight scoreless innings. Rutschman and Aguilar came through, and Bautista avoided an implosion with two runners on to allow Baltimore to leave Toronto on a high note.
The Orioles could exhale Sunday, boarding a flight to Baltimore having avoided a sweep. But as is the case this time of year, the Orioles will do it all again Monday.
“We’ve just got to keep grinding,” Hyde said. “Today was a grind, tomorrow’s gonna be a grind. We have a tough time having easy wins. Makes us exciting. But there’s a lot of fight in our club, and I don’t see us stopping.”
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Cameron Diaz says acting feels “different” upon returning to Hollywood
Cameron Diaz is ready to return to the front of the stage.
After eight years away from Hollywood, the actress opened up about her next Netflix movie Back to actionadmitting she was “both” nervous and excited to be back on camera.
“It’s a bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean?” she explained during a September 16 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve been doing this for so long, it’s kind of like the process, I kind of fell back into it. But it’s a little bit different.”
Cameron, 50, also gushed about how ‘incredible’ it was to start playing alongside Jamie Foxxwith whom she previously appeared in the 1999 sports drama Any Sunday and the 2014 remake of the musical Anne.
“The last movie I did was Anne with Jamie, and so the first movie back is that movie with Jamie,” she said. “He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented and he’s just able to work with him.”
She added, “It will be so much fun.”
Jacob deGrom fans 13 over 5 innings, Mets sweep Pirates
Jacob deGrom struck out 13 batters — the most ever for a Mets pitcher who threw five or fewer innings — but didn’t factor into the decision Sunday, when the NL East leaders beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 to complete a four-game sweep.
The Mets scored four in the eighth to break the tie.
Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, who hit a single off Robert Stephenson (2-2). Gore stole second after three throws to first by Manny Bañuelos, took third when catcher Jason Delay’s throw sailed into centerfield and scored on Brandon Nimmo’s bloop single.
Daniel Vogelbach added a one-out, two-RBI single and Eduardo Escobar had a run-scoring groundout.
Joely Rodríguez (1-4) struck out a career-high five in two perfect innings.
The Mets stranded 12 runners in the first seven innings. But Jeff McNeil had an RBI single in the first and drew a bases-loaded walk in the second, when Pete Alonso hit into a run-scoring forceout.
Mets pitchers combined to strike out 20 batters, tying the big league record for a nine-inning game.
DeGrom allowed a leadoff double to Oneil Cruz in the first before retiring the next 15 batters, 13 by strikeout. Sid Fernandez (June 30, 1986) and Oliver Perez (Sept. 12, 2006) each struck out 11 batters in five-inning starts for the Mets.
DeGrom threw 26 pitches in the first — his most since a 29-pitch fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 9, 2021 — but needed just 61 pitches between the second and fifth.
Zack Collins, making his third appearance with the Pirates since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays, led off the sixth with his first hit for Pittsburgh and Delay followed with a single before Cruz homered just beyond the right-centerfield fence to chase deGrom.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner set a big league record by allowing three earned runs or fewer for the 40th straight start, breaking a tie with Jim Scott (1913-14).
Pirates starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs in four innings.
TENSIONS FLARE
The benches and bullpens cleared but no punches were thrown after Pete Alonso was hit on the left elbow by an Oviedo pitch in the first inning.
It marked the fifth time a Pirates pitcher plunked a Mets batter since Saturday. Oviedo and Alonso exchanged words and gestures and Jeff McNeil helped steer Alonso towards first base while players milled about. After a couple minutes, the teams began heading to their benches and bullpens while “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” played at Citi Field.
The plunking of Alonso marked 102nd time this season the Mets have been hit by a pitch, three shy of tying the major league record set by the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.
Words also appeared to be traded between Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme and Pirates designated hitter Bryan Reynolds after Reynolds — who reached base when he was hit by Seth Lugo — slid beyond the bag on an inning-ending forceout in the sixth. Several Mets and Ke’Bryan Hayes, who hit the grounder,— remained on the right side of the infield as Reynolds and Guillorme conversed from a distance.
JOAN HODGES
The Mets held a moment of silence prior to first pitch in memory of Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and 1969 “Miracle Mets” manager Gil Hodges.
Joan Hodges died Saturday night at 95 years old, a little less than two months after Gil was officially enshrined in the Hall of Fame. She is survived by the couple’s three children.
TRAINER’S ROOM
RHP Max Scherzer (left oblique) will be activated to start Monday night, when New York starts a road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. … Manager Buck Showalter said RHP Drew Smith (right lat) could be activated as soon as Tuesday. Smith hasn’t pitched since July 24.
Why City Employee Pensions Could Grow Like Your 401(k) Tanks
With S&P shares down nearly a quarter this year, the worst performance in half a century and inflation at 8%, cutting savings deeply, it’s time to worry about pensions. Your pension – and city government employee retirement security, which you too have to pay.
If you work in the private sector, unless you sold all your stocks and bonds last year and bought some fancy handbags, you’re probably feeling a little poorer this year looking at your 401(k). ).
So you’re probably a little jealous of the people who work for the city government – some of the only people who still have a guaranteed pension income.
A teacher who retired in 2021 after 27 years of service, for example, with an average end-of-career salary of $83,173 receives an annual pension of $53,916.
For uniformed employees, the benefits are better: an NYPD officer can retire after 22 years with half their average salary. In 2019, the average salary for an officer with 20 to 24 years of service was $147,099. And people close to retirement can flesh that out with overtime.
These benefits come at a high cost to municipal taxpayers. New York will spend $9.4 billion this year on contributions to its pension funds, or 14% of the tax revenue it collects. The city then invests these contributions in the stock and bond markets to earn a return large enough to pay the promised benefits.
Same before recent market disasters, New York had not set aside enough money for future benefits. Last year, New York owed $221.1 billion in future retirement benefits and had $211.5 billion set aside to pay them, for a shortfall of $9.6 billion.
That might not sound so bad, but it was during the biggest broader stock market boom in history. Between the end of 2010 and the end of 2021, the S&P 500 stock index more than tripled.
Now that the market is going the other way, the city is going to have to rake in even more money to make up for those losses.
City Comptroller Brad Lander expects ratepayers will have to put a Additional $5.9 billion in its pension funds over the next three years, or an average of almost $2 billion a year, starting next year.
That’s a 25% increase from the $7.8 billion a year the city already planned to invest in the funds. (The city expected the amount to drop from this year’s $9.4 billion as the stock market boom was expected to continue.)
If the market doesn’t recover quickly, these additional pension contributions are the most important factor in turning next year’s projected $4.2 billion budget shortfall into a $6.4 billion gap.
A sad thing is that even these increased contributions will not help running municipal government retirees who, for the first time in two generations, will face near-double-digit inflation that will eat into their incomes. Cost of living increases for city retirees are capped at 3% per year and apply only to the first $18,000 of retirement income.
Yes: Even city workers, with their gold-plated pensions, are going to feel the effects of sustained high inflation, for the first time since the early 1980s. That’s why you don’t want high inflation first – there are so few winners, really none.
But the far greater risk is for city taxpayers, who must fund these additional contributions even as their own pool of retirement savings. And the risk goes far beyond planned increases in pension contributions next year.
A greater danger is that with virtually all employment contracts between the city and its unions expiring, Mayor Eric Adams could offer a double-digit raise to current city employees, with Nope possibility that they will make concessions on their future retirement benefits in return because the state constitution prohibits such a “diminishment”.
For city workers close to retirement, double-digit increases this year or next would significantly increase their retirement benefits — because, remember, benefits are based on their final salaries. If their wages increase by, say, 15% over the next two years, their future pension benefits will also increase.
Adams can’t do much about embedded retirement costs. In fact, Governor Kathy Hochul has already sweetened pensions this year in her first state budget, even as the market has pulled back, and she and lawmakers will be on the receiving end of a plot pressure to increase pensioner payments for inflation.
Pensions are a classic part of New York’s governance dysfunction: the state sets the benefits, but the city has to foot the bill, meaning it’s hard for voters to know exactly who to blame.
But Adams can make sure not to bake After future costs by — staying the course on wage increases.
Nicole Gelinas is editor-in-chief of the City Journal at the Manhattan Institute.
