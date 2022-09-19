Judge approves fund for victims of U of M’s Dr. Robert Anderson

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday approved a fund for more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan doctor, an order that allows victims to start collecting part of a $490 million settlement. dollars negotiated with the school.

“The University of Michigan sincerely apologizes for the abuses perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson. We hope this settlement will aid in the healing process for survivors,” said Paul Brown, chairman of the school’s board of trustees.

Anderson died in 2008 after working at the university for nearly 40 years. He was the director of the campus health service and a physician for several sports teams, including football.

Former athletes, students and others who had no connection to the university — mostly men — said they were assaulted by Anderson during routine physical exams or other visits.

The settlement was announced in January, but final details took months to finalize. The university said the deal recently won approval from 98% of applicants.

“It’s been a long road,” said Richard Schulte, one of the chief negotiators for Anderson’s victims. “I am very happy for the survivors and happy to have been able to cross the finish line.”

The university will have no role in the distribution of the money. Six percent, or $30 million, of the settlement will be set aside for people who later file claims.

U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts approved the creation of the fund and appointed Houston-based Archer Systems LLC as the claims administrator.

“The process is completely confidential, but we expect distribution to take place this fall,” Schulte said.

The scandal emerged publicly in 2020, two years after Tad DeLuca, a 1970s wrestler, filed a complaint that sparked a police investigation, despite Anderson being long dead.

This sparked a wave of men who came forward to say they too had been assaulted by Anderson; some allegations date back decades. Trials followed.

The university, meanwhile, has hired law firm WilmerHale to investigate. The results were devastating: Anderson harassed, abused and assaulted patients on “countless occasions” during his 37-year career.

Coaches, coaches and other athletic department personnel did not question Anderson’s status, despite complaints, rumors and even jokes among athletes about his behavior, according to the report.

The report says complaints have been made to sporting director Don Canham and legendary football manager Bo Schembechler, but no action has been taken. Both are deceased.

Anderson has also been federally certified to give physical exams to pilots and air traffic controllers in southeast Michigan, some of whom consider themselves victims.

“We see this settlement as one of the steps we have taken in a process we started more than two years ago to fully understand what happened, make amends and enact reforms,” said Brown. “Our job is not done until UM is seen as the leader in creating a safe campus environment for everyone.”

Not everyone was satisfied. Richard Goldman, a student broadcaster and victim of Anderson in the early 1980s, said Schembechler referred him to Canham but the powerful sporting director did not intervene.

“Seriously, bogus apologies are not accepted,” Goldman said of Brown’s remarks.

The settlement is one of many reached by universities following sex abuse scandals. Michigan State University has paid $500 million to settle the claims of more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Larry Nassar, a campus sports physician and USA Gymnastics physician.