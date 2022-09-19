News
Kenosha owner kills intruder after being attacked – NBC Chicago
A Kenosha homeowner got into a fight with an intruder and ultimately killed the attacker.
The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday night after someone reported a suspicious person damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes.
The suspect eventually broke into a house and attacked the owner. Police said “the owner fought back and the intruder was later killed during the struggle.”
Police reported details of how the owner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.
Puerto Rico braces for catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Fiona batters the island
Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor will be buried in Arlington
The remains of a Massachusetts sailor who died when the USS Oklahoma was hit by multiple torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are interred Monday at Arlington National Cemetery. The burial comes more than 80 years after the attack that dragged the United States into World War II and nearly four years after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Roman W. Sadlowski, of Pittsfield, had been accounted for using advanced DNA and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. About 15 family members from Massachusetts, Texas and Florida are scheduled to attend the ceremony which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, said Joe Makarski Jr., who is Sadlowski’s nephew and who provided a sample of DNA about a decade ago that was used to help identify the remains.
Week 2: Chicago Bears trail Green Bay Packers 24-7 at halftime as the offense flounders after an early TD drive
The Chicago Bears are facing the usual challenge at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, who have won six straight and 11 of the last 12 meetings.
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 2 game.
Halftime: Rodgers leads Packers back from early deficit
Aaron Rodgers threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Jones rushed for 54 yards and a score and also had a touchdown catch to push the Green Bay Packers to a 24-7 halftime lead against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Quarterback Justin Fields led a touchdown drive on the Bears’ first series, but the offense went three-and-out on their next three drives. Fields completed 5 of 6 passes for 45 yards in the half.
Rodgers threw his 450th career touchdown pass in the second quarter on a short pass to Jones, who turned it into an 8-yard touchdown to put the Packers up 17-7.
The Bears had the Packers pushed back to second-and-28 at the 42-yard line after a holding penalty and Trevis Gipson’s second sack. But Rodgers quickly hit Romeo Doubs for a 20-yard gain and Randall Cobb for 9 yards. Jones’ touchdown catch came two plays later.
Rodgers added touchdown pass No. 451 late in the second quarter, hitting Allen Lazard for 5 yards. That drive included a pretty play in which Rodgers escaped pressure and hit Cobb on the run.
Rodgers got the passing game going on the Packers’ second drive with a 9-yard pass to Christian Watson. Two plays later, Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins got behind Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor for a 24-yard catch.
Jones ran for a 15-yard touchdown to push the Packers ahead 10-7.
Fields put the Bears ahead 7-3 late in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run to cap a 71-yard drive on the offense’s opening series.
David Montgomery keyed the drive with four carries for 38 yards. He also took a handoff and pitched the football back to Fields, who threw it 30 yards to Equanimeous St. Brown.
But the Bears struggled after that. The next drive included Preston Smith’s sack of Fields and a minus-4-yard pass from Fields to Darnell Mooney. The second drive included two penalties, one on Fields for throwing an illegal forward pass about 3 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Mason Crosby made a 40-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead on the Packers’ first drive. Gordon broke up Rodgers’ pass intended for Lazard in the end zone, and Gipson sacked Rodgers for a 4-yard loss on third down to force the Packers to kick.
Inactives
Bears rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, safety Elijah Hicks, offensive linemen Ja’Tyre Carter and Michael Schofield and tight end Jake Tonges are also inactive.
The Packers will get a little more help on the offensive line and at wide receiver this week.
Right tackle Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Allen Lazard are active after missing the season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
But left tackle David Bakhtiari will sit out his second straight game with a knee injury. Also inactive for the Packers are safety Tariq Carpenter, offensive linemen Caleb Jones and Sean Rhyan, wide receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.
Bears-Packers history
Except for two years — 1922 and 1982 — the Bears and Packers have played each other every season since 1921.
They are the two oldest teams in continuous operation in the National Football League with a rivalry spanning 203 games, including two playoff meetings. The Packers hold a slight lead in the series with 103 wins to the Bears’ 95, with six ties.
Here’s a look back, decade by decade, at how the teams have fared and the highlights — and lowlights — of their matchups. Read it here.
Pregame report
Bears defensive end Robert Quinn stated the team’s mentality for their “Sunday Night Football” meeting with the Packers in five words: “Last week is last week.”
The Packers may have made costly mistakes in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. But the Bears are preparing for the usual challenge at Lambeau Field against their NFC North rivals, who have won six straight and 11 of the last 12 meetings.
“I’m sure they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder coming off a loss,” Quinn said. “We’re not really concerned about them. We’re concerned about ourselves and what we have to do to win the game. They took a loss, and we won last week. But last week is last week. We’ve just got to prepare for this week and see if we can keep something great going in this locker room.”
So much about this game is in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ element. He had a 113.8 passer rating in eight home starts last year, owns a 109.1 rating in Sunday night games and has a 141.5 rating in his last four starts against the Bears, according to the NFL.
And after not throwing a touchdown pass last week as he adjusts to playing without wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers could get some offensive help with the potential returns of offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Allen Lazard, who all missed the opener.
Meanwhile, the Bears are trying to build on their scrappy 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when they scored three second-half touchdowns for the win. But quarterback Justin Fields would like to get off to a better start this time.
“We know that that’s not the product that they wanted to put on the field or put on tape,” Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. “We know this week they’re going to come with something to prove, just because they didn’t have the game they wanted to have last week. We’re prepared for that. They’re probably not going to make as many mistakes as they did last week, so we’re just going to have to come out with a fast start and just put points on the board.”
Luke Getsy’s confidence
When the Bears left the field at halftime of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers down 7-0, the offensive coaches and players didn’t have a lot of positive stats to discuss on the rainy day.
The Bears didn’t reach 49ers territory until there were 2 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second quarter and even on that drive failed to get points because of an odd towel penalty on a field-goal attempt. Bears quarterback Justin Fields had completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards with an interception and a 2.8 passer rating. The Bears had 68 net offensive yards, and no wide receiver or tight end had a catch.
Yet as the Bears regrouped in the locker room for what would become a 19-point second half in a comeback win, Fields saw body language from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy that “brought everybody (to) their feet.”
Getsy was smiling. Read more here.
Will Aaron Rodgers rebound from a bad Week 1?
It was music to Aaron Rodgers’ ears.
The four-time MVP quarterback has been impressed with Watson’s burst and figured it would be cool to give the newcomer from North Dakota State a chance to start his NFL career with some sizzle.
“We had talked about it. ‘Do you really want to start off with a bomb shot?’” Rodgers said. “I said, ‘Yeah. What the hell? Why not? Ya know? This kid can really fly. Let’s give him a chance.’”
By now, we all know what happened when that vision didn’t go as planned. Read more here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (7:20 p.m., NBC-5).
- 5 things to watch in Bears-Packers — plus our Week 2 predictions
- Column: From college QB to receiver and now defensive end, the Bears might have found a gem in rookie Dominique Robinson. ‘You can play him anywhere.’
- Aaron Rodgers says Luke Getsy’s next stop is ‘probably head coach.’ But first Getsy must unlock Justin Fields’ potential and revive the Chicago Bears offense.
- Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 struggles were notable. Can the Bears pounce and expose more of the Packers’ vulnerability?
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Packers in prime time in Week 2
- Column: If it’s possible to catch Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at the right time, the Bears are doing so in Week 2
- QB rewind for Week 1: Justin Fields’ 1st TD — and the Bears’ 1st win — show how to turn an ugly day into something beautiful
- Bears Q&A: Was Cole Kmet’s Week 1 usage a result of the miserable weather? When will Lucas Patrick be able to play center?
- Justin Fields gets the Bears rolling with a special, off-script play: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Week 1 win
Latest from Arlington Heights
Concerns over traffic, noise, property taxes, the impact on schools and the village’s thriving downtown, topped the list of concerns expressed by a half dozen Arlington Heights residents Monday night about a proposed Chicago Bears stadium and community development on the Arlington Park Racecourse property.
In a special meeting of the Arlington Heights Village Board, meeting as a Committee-of-the-Whole Monday night in the theater at Forest View Educational Center, village staff presented an overview of the village’s discussions with the Chicago Bears team officials regarding the team’s plans for Arlington Park. Staff also outlined next steps in the process. Read more here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
Cardinals complete comeback on Raiders on miraculous overtime defensive play
The New York Jets weren’t the only team on Sunday with a miraculous comeback.
The Arizona Cardinals led the Las Vegas Raiders 20-0 at halftime, but came back for a 29-23 victory in overtime on Sunday.
In overtime, the Cardinals forced a fumble from Hunter Renfrow which Byron Murphy Jr. recovered and returned 59 yards for the touchdown.
There was a bit of a scare, however, as Murphy was thought to have celebrated too early, kicking the ball before crossing the goal line. But the call held, and the game was over.
But that game doesn’t happen without the Cards’ insane comeback in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders had the ball in the lead 23-7 with 12:37 to go, but after Arizona forced a three-and-out, Kyler Murray walked downfield and a 24-yard catch by Marquise Brown put the Arizona at one meter line. Darrel Williams got the score, but what happened on the ensuing two-point conversion was unbelievable.
It goes down in the box score as a 2-yard run for the successful conversion, but according to Next Gen Stats, Murray ran over 84 yards before bringing the Cards within eight points.
The Cardinals then forced another Raider punt, and in the final 4:43, the Cardinals ran an 18-play, 73-yard drive that ended in a rushing touchdown by Murray as time expired. Needing another two-point conversion to send the game into overtime, Murray found stalwart veteran AJ Green in the back of the end zone.
The Cardinals got the ball first in overtime, but turned it over in tryouts. Fortunately, it didn’t matter.
The Cards picked up their first win of the season as the Raiders fell 0-2 in a stacked AFC West.
Arizona will host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next week while the Raiders visit Tennessee.
Theater review: Park Square’s ‘The Humans’ puts reality in the eye of the beholder
Museum visitors know that realism and abstract art ask you to use very different interpretive muscles. With a realistic piece of visual art, you may know exactly what you’re looking at while admiring the way the artist conveyed it. If it’s abstract, you’re free to react with whatever emotions or ideas it inspires.
Yet some art manages to be both, such as Park Square Theatre’s production of Stephen Karam’s “The Humans.” On its surface, the 2014 play seems a slice of realism, a 100-minute visit with an American family having Thanksgiving dinner together in real time. We observe the shared habits these kin have developed over time, and learn of their latest struggles.
But it also lends itself to a lot of “What does it say to you?” Is it a commentary on the shrinking American middle class? Is it about fear as an increasingly controlling part of our lives? And with which member of the family do you most closely identify?
So call it a kind of theatrical Rorschach test, but the Park Square production is excellent. Even if folks are divided on their interpretations or appreciation of it, I think they’ll find much to admire in the acting and technical expertise.
If “The Humans” builds too slowly for your tastes, you can approach it as an intriguing character study. Every actor onstage contributes admirably to fleshing out this family dynamic, lending depth and dimension to the three generations gathered in a two-level apartment in New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood.
The matriarch, “Momo,” is living with dementia, her communication limited and unclear. Her son, Erik, grows increasingly anxious, haunted by memories and nightmares. His wife, Deirdre, is world-weary and worried, but masks it beneath caustic criticisms of their daughters. They are Aimee — who is braving a gathering storm of relationship, health and employment issues — and the Thanksgiving host, the economically stressed Brigid, who has just moved into this apartment with her boyfriend, Richard.
For much of “The Humans,” you’re observing the give-and-take, affection and hostility of a particular American family, but — from the first time Deirdre says to Erik, “Don’t wait until after dinner” — it’s hard to escape the feeling that change is about to sweep in and the various conflicts will soon be eclipsed by something bigger.
Under the impeccably detailed direction of Lily Tung Crystal, Park Square’s production feels very much like an actual family gathering. Granted, the actors playing Erik and Deirdre – John Middleton and Charity Jones – are real-life spouses, but the bonds with their children feel genuine, as does the heartbreaking combination of love and exasperation between Middleton and Angela Timberman’s in-and-out-of-reality “Momo.”
Among the others, Dexieng “Dae” Yang deserves kudos for lending such layers to Brigid. In a drama that can go in dour directions, Yang brings heart and humor to the family confab, most memorably when she and sister Aimee (Laura Anderson) get girlish in one-on-one encounters.
Kudos also to Erik Paulson’s bi-level set — which often invites you to split your attentions between one part of the family and another — as well as Katharine Horowitz’s sound design and Karin Olson’s lighting, both of which amp up the anxiety at key points.
Middleton handles the play’s ambiguous final scene masterfully, and this well-executed production makes it feel like the jumping-off point for some lively conversations in downtown St. Paul’s neighboring bars and restaurants.
‘The Humans’
- When: Through Oct. 9
- Where: Park Square Theatre, 20 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul
- Tickets: $55-$40, available at 651-291-7005 or parksquaretheatre.org
- Capsule: An expertly crafted slice of life about family and fear.
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
Delhi police summon Jacqueline Fernandez again for questioning
On August 17, the Law Enforcement Branch filed an indictment naming Jacqueline Fernandez as a defendant in a multi-million money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned for questioning by the Economic Crimes Wing of the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with an extortion case linked to suspected con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.
This is the second time she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi police over her alleged role in the case, they said.
A senior police officer said Fernandez was asked to join the investigation at 11 a.m. Monday at the Economic Crimes Wing office in Mandir Marg. “We need to review some documents and question him more about the case,” he said.
On Wednesday, Fernandez was interrogated for more than eight hours with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar. The investigation revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorbike to Fernandez’s agent, Prashant, on his birthday, but he had refused to take it.
However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys with Prashant, police said earlier, adding that the motorbike had been seized.
Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating on many people including prominent figures such as the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, Aditi Singh.
On August 17, the Law Enforcement Directorate filed an indictment naming Fernandez as a defendant in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.
According to the ED, Fernandez and fellow Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.
“Do Revenge” on Netflix: these teenagers need a lesson in intrigue
When I watched the Do Revenge trailer last month, the netflix The teen flick instantly had me wrapped around an impeccably manicured finger.
The clip teased dark comedy, a dreamy, pastel world, and girls too cool to care about correct grammar. It stars Austin Abrams and Maya Hawke, who I knew from Euphoria and Stranger Things, and Camila Mendes, a Riverdale alum I followed on Instagram. The movie felt unpredictable and meant to be a lot of fun.
When the time came for me to actually see Do Revenge, I found the candy-colored film disappointingly bland. The exploits of the leading ladies aren’t as interesting or exciting as I would have hoped. I haven’t really invested in their friendship, which I’m sure the movie wants us to care about. References to classic teen movies make parts feel repetitive. (Cut me out if you’ve heard this one before: a new girl infiltrates her high school’s popular clique, complicating things with her real friends…)
The setting is Rosehill Country Day, a prep school in Miami that’s drenched in cotton candy hues and filled with wealthy kids. But before we get there, we meet Drea, the school’s Queen B who was recently recognized by Teen Vogue, her friends throwing an extravagant party to celebrate. Drea is not as wealthy as her peers and attends Rosehill on a scholarship. Still, she’s managed to “meticulously organize the perfect life,” complete with cool friends, a dreamy boyfriend, and classmates who seem to want to wear her skin.
But too quickly, the chewing gum bubble bursts. A sex tape that Drea sends to her boyfriend Max ends up on all of her classmates’ screens. She thinks Max leaked it, but the school principal and his friends are on her side (“So much for believing women,” she jokes).
Enter Eleanor, a girl she meets during the summer at tennis camp. We learn that Eleanor is gay, transferred to Rosehill, and also has a nemesis: a girl named Carissa who spread a rumor about her years before. The two teenagers make a deal to “get revenge”, taking out each other’s bad guys. “I don’t want to make her pay,” Eleanor says of her antagonist. “I want to burn her to ashes.”
The film is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who is also behind the Netflix romantic comedy Someone Great. Some of the teen stars Gen-Z would likely recognize include Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Ava Capri (Love, Victor) and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones). Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the director.
Their outfits stand out here. Drea’s character cycles through seemingly endless pairs of gigantic earrings. There are sparkly tie-front tops, platform boots and jeweled headbands. I would put Do Revenge back just to study all the looks.
The surreal aesthetic isn’t just created with clothes — even a school bathroom has dreamy, swirling cotton candy-colored windows. The senior class dinner scene is decorated with decorative white columns and powder white plants. The soundtrack matches the mood perfectly, filling the space with firecrackers from Olivia Rodrigo and ballads from Billie Eilish that will appeal to the masses of teenagers (or young adults).
But what he chooses to fill his carefully crafted, surreal landscape is much less interesting. After declaring their revenge, what the ladies do is silly and feels like it could be seen in any Netflix teen movie. One of the things Eleanor does is go to a party. Drea meets a guy and engages in a romantic paint fight scene with him. These scenes made me forget I was even watching a dark comedy.
As far as comedy goes, the film confuses more than satisfies. Eleanor and Drea say things like “Make mom proud for revenge” and “I want her to hit me with her Tesla” which I guess is meant to poke fun at the way teenagers talk, but honestly, I can’t imagine social media monarch IRL Mendes repeating on his social media channels.
The satire takes on more meaning when aimed at Max (and therefore the Maxes of the world), an untouchable man who presents the “Cis Hetero Men Championing Female-Identifying Students League” after Drea’s intimate video leaks. In a makeover scene (yes, just like She’s All That and other teen movies you’ve seen before), Drea tells Eleanor that it’s easier to destroy a girl than a guy and lists her grievances with their unequal treatment.
Abrams is compelling as a calculated boyfriend who wields power and influence at school. But even that interesting discussion gets lost in the many other things that happen in this film.
The film is inspired by Strangers on a Train, a thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock, but apparently the similarities end with the idea of people agreeing to do each other’s dirty work.
Abrams and Game of Thrones star Turner provide the best performances. (Turner appears in a cameo as a genuinely unhinged teenager letting out a delightful cry.) When they’re not around, the crisp outfits and perfect soundtrack often steal the scene.
I really wanted to like Do Revenge. And it might be worth logging on just to be dazzled by the outfits. But if you want to do teen intrigue, do Mean Girls instead.
