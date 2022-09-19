Kentucky school shooter jailed for 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five others in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance to get parole this week.

Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the hall of Heath High School near Paducah, Kentucky. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for a person his age.

In one of the few interviews he has given since then, he told the Kentucky newspaper, the Courier Journal, in 2002: “I perceived my life as miserable. Nobody loved me and nobody cared.”

Carneal then said he was sorry for what he had done and acknowledged he was only thinking about himself at the time, not the people he would hurt and kill. He said there was no simple answer as to why he went after it, but he suffered from delusions and paranoia at the time. He said the therapy and medication he received in prison stabilized his mental health. “It sounds weird to say, but I’m not really a violent person,” he added.

Carneal, who is now 39, did not respond to a recent written request for an interview from The Associated Press.

Carneal’s parole hearing is due to begin on Monday with testimony from those injured in the shooting and relatives of those killed. On Tuesday, Carneal will plead for his release from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. If the board rules against him, they can decide how long Carneal has to wait before his next chance to apply for parole.

Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger, 15, were killed in the shooting. Among the injured are Missy Jenkins Smith, who was paralyzed and uses a wheelchair. She met Carneal in prison in 2007 and had a long conversation with him. He apologized to her and she said she forgave him.

“A lot of people think it absolves him of the consequences, but I don’t think so,” she said, adding that she opposed his release from prison. She worries that he is not equipped to handle life outside of prison and that he could still harm others. She also doesn’t think it would be right for him to be free while the people he hurt are still suffering.

Commonwealth Attorney Daniel Boaz, the lead prosecutor for the area that includes Paducah, wrote a letter to the Kentucky parole board on Sept. 9 opposing Carneal’s release.

“I experienced and witnessed the immediate effects of Michael Carneal’s actions on December 1, 1997 and have been processing the effects of his actions since then,” Boaz wrote.

The families of the children who were killed suffered a “loss too vast to be expressed in words”, he wrote. While Carneal’s incarceration for the rest of his life “may seem like a severe sentence, it is a pittance compared to what these families are suffering.”