Kentucky school shooter jailed for 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five others in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance to get parole this week.
Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the hall of Heath High School near Paducah, Kentucky. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for a person his age.
In one of the few interviews he has given since then, he told the Kentucky newspaper, the Courier Journal, in 2002: “I perceived my life as miserable. Nobody loved me and nobody cared.”
Carneal then said he was sorry for what he had done and acknowledged he was only thinking about himself at the time, not the people he would hurt and kill. He said there was no simple answer as to why he went after it, but he suffered from delusions and paranoia at the time. He said the therapy and medication he received in prison stabilized his mental health. “It sounds weird to say, but I’m not really a violent person,” he added.
Carneal, who is now 39, did not respond to a recent written request for an interview from The Associated Press.
Carneal’s parole hearing is due to begin on Monday with testimony from those injured in the shooting and relatives of those killed. On Tuesday, Carneal will plead for his release from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. If the board rules against him, they can decide how long Carneal has to wait before his next chance to apply for parole.
Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger, 15, were killed in the shooting. Among the injured are Missy Jenkins Smith, who was paralyzed and uses a wheelchair. She met Carneal in prison in 2007 and had a long conversation with him. He apologized to her and she said she forgave him.
“A lot of people think it absolves him of the consequences, but I don’t think so,” she said, adding that she opposed his release from prison. She worries that he is not equipped to handle life outside of prison and that he could still harm others. She also doesn’t think it would be right for him to be free while the people he hurt are still suffering.
Commonwealth Attorney Daniel Boaz, the lead prosecutor for the area that includes Paducah, wrote a letter to the Kentucky parole board on Sept. 9 opposing Carneal’s release.
“I experienced and witnessed the immediate effects of Michael Carneal’s actions on December 1, 1997 and have been processing the effects of his actions since then,” Boaz wrote.
The families of the children who were killed suffered a “loss too vast to be expressed in words”, he wrote. While Carneal’s incarceration for the rest of his life “may seem like a severe sentence, it is a pittance compared to what these families are suffering.”
Over 4,500 new cases of Covid-19 reported
mini
The death toll rose to 5,28,355 with 18 deaths, including eight Kerala-reconciled deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data.
With 4,858 new coronavirus infections reported in one day, the number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4, 45, 39,046, while active cases rose to 48,027, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Union Health updates Monday.
The death toll rose to 5,28,355 with 18 deaths, including eight Kerala-reconciled deaths, according to data updated as of 8 a.m.
Active cases account for 0.11 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 cure rate has risen to 98.71 percent, the health ministry said.
-More details are awaited
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
First post: Sep 19, 2022 at 10:18 a.m. STI
Trial begins for sailor accused of setting fire to Navy warship
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Prosecutors say Ryan Sawyer Mays was an arrogant young sailor angry at being assigned to deck duty after failing to become a Navy SEAL — and he made the Navy pay big.
But the prosecution has presented no physical evidence proving that Mays, 21, set fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard, a fact that defense attorneys plan to highlight at the sailors’ court martial that will is scheduled to begin Monday at Naval Base San Diego.
The July 2020 fire burned for nearly five days and sent acrid smoke over San Diego, damaging the amphibious assault ship so badly that it had to be scuttled. This marked one of the worst non-combatant warship disasters in recent memory.
Mays is charged with aggravated arson and willfully endangering a vessel. He denied any wrongdoing.
Gary Barthel, a civilian attorney who represented Mays at a preliminary hearing to determine if there was probable cause to send the case to trial, said the Navy judge overseeing that process recommended that the case is not taken to court martial. But Vice Admiral Steve Koehler, the former commander of the US 3rd Fleet based in San Diego, who had the final say, ordered the court-martial.
Barthel said the Navy’s case relies heavily on the account of a fellow sailor who admitted to changing it several times. He said investigators ruled out that the lithium batteries were stored next to highly combustible materials such as cardboard boxes, in violation of ship protocol.
Barthel said he offered his services pro bono because he thought Mays wouldn’t be court-martialed, but he doesn’t have time with his full-time practice to continue representing the sailor, who uses a military lawyer. Still, he said he was speaking out because the Navy case was unfair.
“I think there are real questions about whether or not the fire was arson,” Barthel said. “And if it was deemed arson, there are questions as to whether Ryan Mays started that fire.”
Prosecution witness Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenji Velasco blamed his nervousness for the changes to his story and told the preliminary hearing he was now ‘100 per cent’ sure he had seen Mays go down to the lower vehicle storage area of the ship on the day. fire.
Neither the military defense attorney nor the prosecution could be reached for comment.
Barthel thinks the Navy is using Mays as a scapegoat rather than admitting that it was solely the mismanagement of senior officers that led to the loss of the billion-dollar ship, or acknowledging that they blamed the bad person.
While investigators say Mays set the fire, a Navy report last year concluded the hell was preventable and unacceptable, and there were gaps in training, coordination, communications , fire preparedness, equipment maintenance and general command and control.
Navy chiefs disciplined more than 20 senior officers and sailors in what they described as widespread leadership failures that contributed to the disaster. The Navy spread blame across a wide range of ranks and responsibilities and directly blamed the ship’s three senior officers.
The ship was undergoing a two-year, $250 million upgrade in San Diego when the fire broke out. About 115 sailors were on board and nearly 60 were treated for heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation and minor injuries. The inability to extinguish or contain the fire led to temperatures exceeding 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, melting sections of the ship into molten metal that sank in other parts of the ship.
Retired Navy Captain Lawrence B. Brennan, an adjunct professor at the Fordham Law School of Admiralty and International Maritime Law, said the prosecution had their work cut out for them.
“There are questions about identifying people in the vicinity of the fire and possible causes other than arson,” he said in an email to The Associated Press. and crucial evidence.”
The court martial is to last two weeks.
Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias charged with alleged conspiracy to extort money from Juventus and France midfielder
Mathias Pogba has been charged for his alleged involvement in the blackmail plot against his brother, Paul Pogba.
The former Manchester United midfielder and his lawyer Rafaela Pimenta filed a lawsuit in August claiming a group of men blackmailed him into paying them £11.2m for landmark protection .
The 29-year-old said he was taken to a flat in Lagny-sur-Marne in March and forced to hand over €100,000.
He also claimed that acts of intimidation had taken place in Manchester in April.
And later says he suffered the same around the Italian city of Turin after his summer move to Juventus.
Now it has been reported that her brother, Mathias, has been charged and detained for his involvement in the alleged blackmail plot.
Four other people have also been indicted for extortion and criminal conspiracy, sources told Reuters and Agence France-Presse.
Mathias Pogba’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, said his client maintains his innocence.
Finished
‘It’s a real boon for Brighton,’ talkSPORT said, as confirmed by De Zerbi’s appointment
ANSWER
Brentford manager Thomas Frank compared to Mike Bassett after loss to Arsenal
hero
‘Incredible’ Wilkins gave the Chelsea vs Barcelona actor a ticket in a ‘heartbreaking’ gesture
unbelievable
“You’re Not An Imposter” – Kamara Thanks Boro Fans Who Unveiled A Stylish Banner
views
Celtic fans sing an anti-royal song during a minute of applause for the Queen
disturbs
Arsenal star replicates Toney’s infamous tweet as Gunners show they’re still shaken
Bouzrou told French channel BFMTV: “We are going to challenge this decision. My client has not committed any criminal offence.
“We do not understand the decision to keep him in custody, especially since he has an alibi for the night of the alleged abduction.”
US forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack, Biden says
US forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded, President Joe Biden said on Sunday, his clearest statement yet on the issue and one that risks infuriating Beijing.
In a “60 Minutes” interview that aired on CBS, Biden was asked if the United States would defend Taiwan against an attack from Beijing, which claims self-governing island democracy as its territory.
“Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack,” he said.
The president said “yes” when asked if he meant that, unlike Ukraine, US forces would come to the defense of Taiwan.
This is at least the fourth time since last year that Biden has made comments that appear to alter longstanding US policy on Taiwan. Since establishing diplomatic relations with China in 1979, the United States has recognized Beijing as China’s only legitimate government while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan.
The United States is required by law to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons, but it has a policy of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to exactly how it would react to Chinese aggression on the island.
The interview with Biden, who is in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, was recorded last week. After it aired, a White House spokesman said US policy toward Taiwan remained unchanged.
“The president has said it before, including in Tokyo earlier this year,” the spokesperson said, referring to Biden’s comments in May. “He also clarified that our Taiwanese policy has not changed. It remains true.
Biden said in the “60 Minutes” interview that the United States still stands with the one-China policy and that Taiwan should determine its own future.
“We don’t encourage their independence,” he said. “It’s their decision.”
Still, the president’s comments are likely to draw ire from Beijing, which responded with unprecedented live-fire drills around Taiwan after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, visited the island last month. His visit to Taiwan has drawn the most attention amid a surge this year in travel by US congressional delegations pledging support.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not ruled out the use of force to achieve his goal of “reunification” with Taiwan, warned Biden against any change in US policy on the island, most recently during a a call in July.
Some U.S. lawmakers have pushed for a more aggressive policy toward Taiwan, with a Senate panel last week approving legislation that would significantly boost U.S. defensive support. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman criticized the bill as a violation of the one-China policy and said it would “bring extremely serious consequences to China-US relations”.
Taiwan, which lies about 100 miles from China, has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party. But China claimed sovereignty over the island after nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek, defeated by communist forces under Mao Zedong in the Chinese Civil War, fled there in 1949 and established a rival government.
Kelly O’Donnell contributed.
We have a bill to help prevent another January 6 attack
The select committee charged with investigating the month of January. The 6th Attack on the United States Capitol began its investigation last year and has conducted nine hearings to date.
Last spring, federal district court judge David O. Carter reviewed the evidence submitted by the committee and came to the conclusion that President Trump “launched a campaign to overturn a Democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history.” Mr Trump ‘more likely than not’ violated two criminal statutes by ‘attempting to bribe'[ing] to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021” and “conspire dishonestly” to do so.
The stable dollar ahead of European exchanges
The Dollar is slightly higher on the day as we look to European trade as traders hold onto the advances from last week. There are still critical levels to cross and we may not reach them until the FOMC meeting later in the week. This will be the key risk event for markets, with the Fed most likely to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.
EUR/USD is down 0.2% at 0.9995 but continues to edge closer to parity – with a wide range of options expiries seen at the level on Wednesday and Thursday, which may be needed take note (respectively 2.2 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros).
Meanwhile, USD/JPY remains high but buyers are still unable to find a firm break above 145.00 at this time. The pair is up 0.2% at 143.15 at the moment, after earlier lows of around 142.64 in Asia. The pound will also be in focus, with the BOE also due to meet on Thursday. This will make for some interesting times in the cable as price is challenging support at 1.1400 at the moment:
Elsewhere, USD/CAD is up 0.2% at 1.3285 as buyers look to take advantage of a break above 1.3200 late last week. Adam shared some thoughts on the move on Friday here.
The Aussie is also under pressure as it trades again at 0.6700 today and continues to test key trendline support on the weekly chart:
