Kyler Murray’s magic and fumble return to OT give Arizona Cardinals victory over Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS – After barely playing in the first half, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons made the biggest play of the game in overtime to help Arizona to a 29-23 win over the Raiders. Las Vegas Sunday.

Simmons, who knew all week that his role would be drastically reduced as he improved his practice habits, knocked the ball out of the hands of Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow before it was picked up by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who returned the 59-yard fumble. for the winning touchdown.

“Everything was a blur,” Murphy said. “I just saw the end zone. ‘I have to go into the end zone to finish this game’ is the first thing I thought about all the time.”

But a game full of drama was not without some in the closing seconds. Murphy’s touchdown was reviewed to see if he let the ball out of his hand before crossing the finish line. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury waved his team to the locker room during the exam, later joking that he told his players to get on the bus.

After a lengthy review, the touchdown was upheld, giving Arizona their first win of the season.

At first, Murphy thought the review was “a little questionable”.

“But now that I’ve seen this, I’m taking this ball home, to the cradle, to Arizona,” Murphy said.

It will be a learning experience, Kingsbury said.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t a meme for the next 30 years of his life,” Kingsbury said.

Arizona’s victory, however, was not possible without quarterback Kyler Murray, who almost single-handedly led the Cardinals into overtime.

The comeback began with the Cardinals down 20 at halftime and ended in a six-way victory. They scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t even know,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “It’s crazy.”

It was how Arizona got to the extra period that showed just how valuable Murray, who signed a five-year mega extension worth up to $230.5 million, is to the Cardinals. And it was a masterclass in Murray’s ability to keep plays alive and then play with his feet.

The Raiders knew they contained him in the first half, but in the second Murray was “just running,” said Raiders safety Duron Harmon. Murray threw for 277 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 31 of 49 passes. He also rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

That touchdown put the Cardinals up 23-21 after Murray scored from the 3-yard line as time expired. However, it was a 2-yard run from Murray on fourth-and-1 with 2:28 left in the game that kept Arizona’s hopes alive. He got the first try and the Cardinals’ tie campaign continued.

“He’s a special talent,” Kingsbury said of Murray. “You can see when he’s able to do his thing, that’s what he does, and he’s had some great games, and the numbers might not be great, [but] we don’t care about numbers.”

With time expiring and the Cardinals down 8 points, Murray stepped into the pocket as the Raiders’ pass rush closed in on him, then took off to the left and won a run into the far corner left of the end zone to do so. 23-21. Murray then hit AJ Green on the ensuing 2-point conversion with no time on the clock in a game that was also subject to lengthy review. It was also confirmed, which led to the extra period.

The Cardinals got the play after Murray had to use a late game penalty to get more time after Arizona couldn’t line up after a timeout. There were issues with substituting Cardinals and then getting receivers to where they were supposed to be. Murray took the penalty, which brought the Cardinals back to the 7-yard line, then he hit Green.

“I didn’t want to risk [it]”, Murray said. “The game was too important. I thought it was smarter to take the game late. I don’t want to ruin this play and give them a free one because we weren’t ready or we all freaked out at the end.

“I didn’t think that was smart.”

Murray also had a unique 2-point conversion earlier in the fourth quarter to put Arizona in position to tie. After Murray hit wide receiver Marquise Brown for a 24-yard pass down the left sideline to give Arizona the ball at 1, running back Darrel Williams pushed for a touchdown, bringing the Arizona at 23-13.

In the ensuing 2-point conversion, Murray rushed for 84.9 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, as he rushed, backed up and moved before throwing the ball into the end zone, reducing the lead the Raiders at 23-15.

The play did not seem long to spectators alone. It seemed “quite long” to Murray too.

“I mean they dropped nine, two people rushed in. I knew they weren’t going to be able to tackle me,” Murray said. “It was pretty much hopefully backyard football at the time, trying to find someone, move, open up and play.”

Kingsbury joked that he gave a “super inspirational and moving” halftime speech to spark the comeback, but, ultimately, it was just about Arizona executing their offense better.

Although that’s what the Cardinals needed to do to come back from a 20-point deficit, it led to a stressful second half.

“There are so many do or die plays, I lost count, where we had to have that save, we had to have that 2-point conversion, we had to score, we had to have the fourth down,” said Kingsbury. “And the guys kept fighting. I mean, nobody blinked. At halftime, it was just, ‘Hey, we have to settle down and do what we’re doing.

“We played about as badly as we could in the first half and didn’t play very well in the second half, but the effort was incredible.”

Leaving Vegas a winner on a Sunday was a different feeling for Kingsbury.

“I was saying to these coaches, usually I just lost and I have a really bad hangover on Sundays in Vegas, so that’s a nice change,” he said.

The moment Murphy crossed the goal line, chaos ensued on the pitch. The entire Cardinals bench emptied onto the field in celebration, and the celebration continued in the locker room.

“It’s crazy to see us just celebrating, all 53 guys, coaches and staff, and then the whole stadium is completely silent,” left guard Justin Pugh said. “It’s the most beautiful thing in sport.”