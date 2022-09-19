Connect with us

Blockchain

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — Will LPT Hit $60 Soon?

Establishment Of Bitdao's Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
  • Bullish LPT price prediction is $13.11 to $58.99.
  • Livepeer (LPT) price might also reach $60 soon.
  • Bearish LPT price prediction for 2022 is $6.78.

In Livepeer (LPT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LPT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Livepeer (LPT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Livepeer (LPT) is $ 8.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9,590,689 at the time of writing. However, LPT has decreased by nearly 9.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Livepeer (LPT) has a circulating supply of 26,216,691 LPT.Livepeer (LPT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Gate.io and Bithumb.

What is Livepeer (LPT)?

Livepeer (LPT) is the Ethereum blockchain’s native token. Token makes use of a two-layer consensus technique. First, the Livepeer ledger and its transactions are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and safeguarded by it. The second consensus layer is in charge of distributing newly created LPT and ensuring that transcoding work is completed correctly. In 2017, the Livepeer network was launched.

Livepeer’s technology has a wide range of potential applications. LPT’s technological stack has a wide range of applications, including video-enabled decentralized applications, pay-as-you-go streaming platforms, uncensorable live journalism solutions, and blockchain-powered digital conferences.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022

Livepeer(LPT) holds the 145th position on CoinGecko right now. LPT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

LPT /USDT Ascending channel pattern(Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Livepeer (LPT) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Livepeer (LPT) is in the range of $ 8.69 If the pattern continues, the price of LPT might reach the resistance levels of $10.55 and $ 12.78. If the trend reverses, then the price of LPT may fall to $8.29 and $6.45.

Livepeer (LPT) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Livepeer(LPT).

8Kuggwvy
LPT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Livepeer (LPT).

Resistance Level 1 $ 13.11
Resistance Level 2 $ 23.96
Resistance Level 3 $ 36.47
Resistance Level 4 $ 58.99
Support Level $ 6.78
LPT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Livepeer (LPT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, LPT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $ 58.99.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Livepeer (LPT) might plummet to almost $ 6.78 , a bearish signal.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Livepeer (LPT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of LPT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

N92Npmkw
LPT /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Livepeer (LPT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Livepeer (LPT) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, LPT has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LPT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the LPT is 38.40. This means that Livepeer (LPT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of LPT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Livepeer (LPT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

Livepeer Lpt Price Prediction 2022 — Will Lpt Hit 60
LPT /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Livepeer (LPT). Currently, the ADX of LPT lies in the range of 13.66 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Livepeer (LPT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of LPT lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Livepeer (LPT) is at 38.40 thus confirming a potential bought signal.

Comparison of LPT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Livepeer (LPT).

1663593560 529 Livepeer Lpt Price Prediction 2022 — Will Lpt Hit 60
BTC Vs ETH Vs LPT Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of LPT is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of LPT increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of LPT decreases.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Livepeer (LPT) might probably attain $65 by 2023.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Livepeer (LPT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, LPT might rally to hit $70 by 2024.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2025

If Livepeer (LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, LPT would rally to hit $75.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2026

If Livepeer(LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, LPT would rally to hit $80.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2027

If Livepeer (LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, LPT would rally to hit $85.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2028

Livepeer (LPT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, LPT would hit $90 in 2028.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Livepeer(LPT), it would witness major spikes. LPT might hit $95 by 2029.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in LPT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Livepeer (LPT) might hit $100 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Livepeer Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for LPT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Livepeer (LPT) in 2022 is $58.99. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Livepeer (LPT) price prediction for 2022 is $ 6.78.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of LPT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 99.03 very soon. But, it might also reach $60 if the investors believe that LPT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Livepeer (LPT)?

Livepeer (LPT) is the Ethereum blockchain’s native token. Token makes use of a two-layer consensus technique. First, the Livepeer ledger and its transactions are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and safeguarded by it. The second consensus layer is in charge of distributing newly created LPT and ensuring that transcoding work is completed correctly. In 2017, the Livepeer network was launched.

2. Where can you purchase Livepeer (LPT)?

Livepeer (LPT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Gate.io and Bithumb.

3. Will Livepeer (LPT) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, LPT  has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Livepeer (LPT)?

On November 09, 2021,Livepeer (LPT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $99.03.

5. Is Livepeer(LPT) a good investment in 2022?

Livepeer (LPT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, LPT  is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Livepeer (LPT) reach $60?

Livepeer (LPT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Livepeer (LPT) will hit $60 soon.

7. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2023?

Livepeer (LPT) price is expected to reach $65  by 2023.

8. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2024?

Livepeer (LPT) price is expected to reach $70 by 2024.

9. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2025?

Livepeer(LPT) price is expected to reach $75  by 2025.

10. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2026?

Livepeer (LPT) price is expected to reach $80 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

  • Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Prediction 2022 — Will LUNC Hit $0.001 Soon?
Blockchain

Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier

Cryptocurrency Continues To Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains A Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks.

Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.

As it continues to evolve, more countries have legalized cryptocurrency, with some declaring it legal tender. However, the technology doesn’t show any signs of slowing down either, with analysts projecting that the cryptocurrency market will be three times as large by 2030, estimating a valuation of around $5 trillion.

Despite the rapid mainstream adoption of the technology, due to the sector’s lack of regulation and inherent volatility, many people still haven’t entered the space. However, despite the setbacks, countries like Columbia and Venezuela have started to use it for business purposes.

Like any new technology, the lack of education around cryptocurrency is a huge barrier preventing people from getting involved, and while there are several educational platforms, there’s still a need for a holistic educational tool that investors can use. That’s where Collective Shift aims to solve this problem through its educational platform used to educate people through media, providing access to tools, insights, opportunity alerts, and portfolio strategies that investors need to succeed.

Collective Shift believes that the key to cryptocurrency is its community focus, which is why it has designed a platform built on being a collective. With its team of expert investors, research analysts, passionate team, and dedicated members,  it believes it can confidently move the industry towards collective success.

“No technology in recorded history has ever been adopted faster than cryptocurrency, including the internet itself. We must come together to give people exactly what they need to succeed as we build a new future,” the company states on its website.

The platform profoundly understands what the cryptocurrency space needs—a place where they can get consolidated access to the most critical insights and information. This is why the platform publishes free education through its research reports, beginner materials, articles, videos, and podcasts.

The company’s founder, Ben Simpson, fell in love with cryptocurrency while building his apparel business, seeing the potential in Bitcoin “beyond the rational benefits of decentralization, its deflationary nature, and permissionless, borderless qualities.”

The more he learned about the space, the more he learned about the power of community, which is what spurred a need for the platform.  “I created a group of crypto experts to surround myself with and together, we collectively began sharing our research to spot the next trends and opportunities,” the entrepreneur says.

Ultimately, Simpson says that Collective Shift was born to empower individuals to succeed by educating them and connecting them with the crypto community. “The idea that no one person could do this alone. That the collective makes the individual stronger — and that with the right tools, resources, and people — we could democratize wealth through crypto for all,” he says.

 

Blockchain

Plugin-Ambient Weather Partnership: Empowering Today’s Society with Smart and reliable Weather Systems

Plugin-Ambient Weather Partnership: Empowering Today’s Society With Smart And Reliable Weather Systems
The global climate is changing rapidly as compared to the pace at which natural variations occurred in the past. And with the climatic changes, previously unseen occurrences that could hinder many day-to-day operations in society are becoming too common.

For instance, global temperatures rose by roughly 1.8 °F between 1901 and 2016. The high temperatures are worsening and making frequent different types of disasters—heat waves, storms, floods, droughts, etc. Warmer climates are also creating atmospheres that collect, retain, and dump more moisture, changing weather patterns in a way that wet areas become wetter and dry areas become drier. Increased drought, intense floods, and storms are causing numerous public health and safety concerns.

As well, the increased unpredictability of weather patterns is posing risks to numerous weather-dependent activities—including but not limited to agriculture, travel, education, sports, etc. Given that some of these activities touch on the social and economic wellbeing of our societies, increased unpredictability in weather poses significant challenges to populaces globally.

While unpredictable weather poses a threat to day-to-day activities, all is not doom and groom. Unique partnerships leveraging smart weather forecasting and decentralized data-transfer protocols are making it possible for the inception of technologies that can point out weather changes or any related events in real-time. The innovations are giving stakeholders the ability to verify weather patterns that may affect their activities, further improving how society interacts with the ever-changing climatic conditions.

To highlight the importance of unique partnerships in unlocking the potential of smart weather management systems, let’s look into the recently concluded Plugin-Ambient Weather partnership and why it matters.

Plugin-Ambient Weather Partnership: Why does it matter

With the rise in demand for accurate weather forecasts in day-to-day activities, the Plugin–Ambient weather partnership avails users with more options regarding smart weather stations for homes, businesses, farms, and more. As well, the partnership avails network members with an option to become data providers.

Given that ambient weather is available globally, the partnership allows users of ambient weather’s smart weather stations to participate in gathering weather-related data and claim the rewards therein.

Worth noting: The basic criteria a user needs to meet to participate in Plugin WFN’s use case as a data provider include; having uninterruptible power and Wi-Fi, and outdoor space to install an Ambient weather station. These preconditions ensure seamless data transfer via an approved Ambient sensor.

Plugin–Ambient Weather Partnership: How can users Participate

Individuals or organizations that are interested in smart weather systems and willing to be part of Plugin WFN project must first purchase Ambient Weather’s smart weather system. Upon acquiring and installation of the smart weather forecast station, the user should go ahead and connect their device to Plugin’s portal. The registration process involves generating an ‘applicationkey’ & ‘apikey’ to register the new device.    

Upon creating the appropriate API keys for their device, users will have to check if their sensors transmit data to the ambientweather.net portal. Thereafter, users will be required to submit their device’s applicationkey, apikey, latitude, longitude, country, state, city, zip code, and wallet address to Plugin’s portal. If the data is satisfactory, team Plugin will approve the user’s node.

Once approved, a user will be required to stake 1000 PLI & 5000 XDC to register as a data provider for Plugin WFN. After staking is done successfully, a user will receive an approved WFN device ID for their node, allowing the user’s sensor to gather weather-related data for Plugin WFN’s project. Thereafter, a user can claim their reward for providing weather-related data.

Interested users can view the detailed step-by-step process here.

What are the likely benefits of Plugin–Ambient Weather Partnership

Increasing Utility for Weather Forecast Data

Previously, weather intelligence systems relied upon distributed radar and satellite systems to gather data. While the data has been useful, it has been general in nature, thus limiting its scope. Particularly, such data has lacked accurate and real-time aspects that help businesses make more informed choices.

On the other hand, generic weather forecasts from distributed radar systems produce raw data that’s relatively expensive, confusing, and inaccessible to many end-users. The raw data is often nested within weather stations in airports, government agencies, and academic institutions. As well, the data is released to the public via endpoints controlled by centralized organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the World Meteorological Organization, etc. Many a time, released data sets aren’t in real-time and may be complicated, necessitating expert assistance to digest the data for ordinary end-users.

However, the Plugin–Ambient weather partnership solves these problems. With decentralized weather forecast sensors (made possible via Ambient weather’s smart solutions), Plugin collects highly granular data that’s cryptographically signed before being uploaded onto PLI’s blockchain. Thanks to the partnership, data users can verify the provenance of the data by checking the coordinates tagged with the data.

What’s more, the decentralized, yet highly trustworthy, nature of collected weather forecast data increases the accuracy, accessibility, and user-friendliness of climate data. It also lowers the costs of climate data. The resulting ease-of-use and ease-of-access to highly accurate and verifiable climate data give autonomy to end users that could not previously acquire the data and make appropriate decisions. The increased access to data opens-up opportunities for numerous use-cases that leverage the diverse nature of climate data. Some unique examples include crop insurance and logistics.

The Plugin–Ambient weather partnership also unlocks benefits and synergies that have significant potential to reduce climate-related effects. With highly granular data and improved provenance, the partnership holds the key to unlocking efficiencies in agriculture, disease control, conservation, humanitarian and military operations, and mitigating climate-related challenges.

In agriculture, for instance, highly granular data that’s made possible by the partnership will help alleviate challenges straining the agriculture production system. Worth noting, projections show that the agriculture sector will have to feed roughly 9.8 billion people by 2050. Accompanying the rising population is a multiplicity of adverse environmental effects that put significant strain on the productivity of previously valued arable regions. These strains are projected to increase given the predicted extreme weather conditions and increasing effects of global warming.

Nonetheless, food production systems can benefit from highly accurate and granular data—availed by the partnership between Plugin and Ambient weather.

For instance, farmers and food providers can benefit from accurate and real-time climatic data in many ways. In particular, having highly granular data on weather patterns helps food producers make accurate decisions before, during, and after their production cycles. With climate change requiring farmers and breeders to respond to changes faster and in smarter ways, data-driven decentralization of weather forecasting (as seen in the Plugin – Ambient weather partnership) can improve predictions and improve breed selection in dynamic production environs. Improvements in breed selection will result in increased productivity.

On the other hand, decentralized data collected via Ambient’s weather sensors has the potential to improve humanitarian and national security issues relating to climate change. With natural disasters becoming more catastrophic and displacing large populations, national security agencies in different countries have to rely on smart and highly accurate data to optimize their response to adverse climatic events.

In the recent apocalyptic floods in Southern Asia, for instance, the highly granular data collected by Plugin can help key stakeholders improve the preparation and response to such disasters. Specifically, the highly accurate data availed in real-time can allow security agencies to allocate resources (food supplies, manpower, and equipment) where most needed before, during, and after a natural disaster. Improved planning can help save lives and prevent misuse of vital resources during such events.

Nurturing Sensing-as-a-Service (SEaaS) model

Sizeable networks of sensors are in use today. And there’s numerous potential in data collected by these nodes, globally. Be it weather stations tracking atmospheric changes or shipping trackers, the SEaas model has the potential to create passive revenue streams as well as provide resources for important enterprises.

In this context, Plugin–Ambient Weather partnership pioneers the SEaaS space by leveraging blockchain and remote sensors availed by ambient weather’s smart weather solutions. Through the partnership, users in ambient weather’s network can leverage the partnership to earn some benefits. On the other hand, the incentives offered, and the automatic manner in which data is collected and transmitted guarantees the accuracy and verifiability of data gathered through the Plugin and Ambient weather set-up.

While the partnership unlocks synergies associated with weather forecast data, it also highlights the potential held by solutions employing blockchain-based smart contracts and decentralized data nodes. It also highlights the possibilities that blockchain and decentralized data providers can achieve by ensuring the verifiability of data without centralized organizations checking and rechecking the data for accuracy.

Ultimately, a vibrant SEaas space will help unlock new economies and improve benefits to organizations, governments, and the entire society.

Final Thoughts

With the increasingly changing and unpredictable climatic patterns, more industries are experiencing previously unseen challenges. Some of these industries play very crucial roles in our society, and mitigating the ensuing climate effects is paramount. Though numerous solutions to climatic change and its effects exist, decentralized tech holds a lead position in providing sustainable results.

In line with these views, the partnership between Plugin and ambient weather guarantees accurate, verifiable, and highly granular climatic data. The data, which is availed in real-time, provides some important insights to guide vital activities in agriculture, disease control, humanitarian initiatives, conservation, etc. The smart climatic weather data systems also unlock an array of opportunities in a variety of weather-dependent industries

That said, Plugin-Ambient weather’s partnership makes significant contributions toward empowering today’s society through accurate, and verifiable weather data.

For more information, kindly visit the following links:

A). Plugin

B). Ambient Weather

Blockchain

Samsung Most Active Investor in Blockchain and Crypto Sector

The Latest Samsung Mining Chips Will Produce 45% More Energy
  • The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank.
  • Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, participated in investment rounds totaling $1.51B.

Blockdata, a research organization, analyzed the investments made by major firms in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups between September 2021 and mid-June 2022, and found that South Korean electronics giant Samsung was the most active, having invested in 13 companies during that time period. The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank, with 7 separate firms, followed by the two American financial powerhouses, Citigroup (6) and Goldman Sachs (5). Despite the market volatility, these firms have shown immense faith.

Whopping $6 Billion

Based on the data, it is clear that Samsung, United Overseas Bank, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs sponsored over half (31) of the total number (65) of crypto or blockchain businesses that obtained financing from the 40 biggest firms during the time period under examination.

Blockdata’s research provides an estimate of the total amount spent by companies even while data on the precise amounts invested by each firm is missing.

Blockdata’s research report reads:

“The 40 companies invested approximately $6 billion into blockchain startups between September 2021 and June 2022. Because some rounds involve participation from multiple investors, it is unclear how much each company invested in a project.”

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, participated in investment rounds totaling about $1.51 billion, making it the most active business in this regard. The second position goes to Blackrock, which has taken part in three investment rounds totaling $1.17 billion.

After participating in two rounds and raising $1.1 billion, American financial services firm Morgan Stanley moves up to the third position, while Samsung drops to fourth with $979 million.

Samsung Securities Plans To Open Crypto Exchange in South Korea

Blockchain

Cosmos ATOM Holds Gains While Market Fluctuates Heavily

Atom
ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens.

The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.

Related Reading: XRP Price Rallied 7%, Is It Gearing To Test The Next Resistance?

Nonetheless, one token continued to stand out amidst the bearish market trends, the native crypto of the Cosmos protocol. Despite the extreme market fluctuations, ATOM continued to glide upward, gaining up to 20% in 48hours. ATOM is trading around $17 dollars at the time of writing, close to 20% above its $14 price 48 hours before. The Cosmos native token has been experiencing its up and downs in an ever-ascending trendline, unlike the wider market.

ATOM Gains Were Due To IBC and Staking Opportunities

The recent gains lead back to the influx of protocols migrating to the Cosmos blockchain. After the crash of the Terra ecosystem, several projects rebuilt their operations on Cosmos Hub. Consequently, each project adds value to ATOM by participating in the inter-blockchain security system IBC.

Cosmos also offers staking opportunities with a lucrative APY of close to 18%. Furthermore, the network is introducing different utilities into its ecosystem, which will increase the value of ATOM going forward. One of these is the liquidity staking the protocol is ready to launch. Additionally, protocols on Cosmos are preparing to launch their own stablecoins, with ATOM most likely the primary assets for minting.

ATOM’s price is currently trading around $16. | Source: ATOMUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Recent Macroeconomic Events Contribute to Increased Market Volatility

Meanwhile, recent macroeconomic events have increased bearish pressure on the digital assets market. As cryptos struggle to breach various price barriers and flip bullish, these factors bear down, causing the assets to fluctuate. Events like the recent release of the August inflation data reveal the continued rise of inflation.

Related Reading: Chiliz (CHZ) Could Be Set For A Hot Streak With This Data

Ethereum, for instance, has been rising and falling within the $1,700 and $1,500 range in the past seven days. Its volatility curve has been on a downward trend for the past week. The second largest crypto by market cap is down 11% since the Merge. ETH is currently trading below $1,500. As for Bitcoin, the crypto dropped below the $21,000 zero mark on Thursday in response to the Tuesday inflation data release. The first coin has been trading inconsistently within the range of $19,000 to $23,000. BTC is trading at above $20,000 at the time of writing.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022 — Will CKB Hit $0.05 Soon?

Nervos Network (Ckb) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Ckb Hit $0.05 Soon?
  • Bullish CKB price prediction is $0.00536 to $0.02189.
  • Nervos Network (CKB) price might also reach $0.05 soon.
  • Bearish CKB price prediction for 2022 is $0.00282.

In Nervos Network (CKB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CKB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Nervos Network (CKB) is $0.00372019 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,329,470 at the time of writing. However, CKB has decreased by nearly 8.3% in the last 24 hours. 

Moreover, Nervos Network (CKB) has a circulating supply of 33,340,636,263 CKB. Currently, Nervos Network (CKB) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global and MEXC. 

What is Nervos Network (CKB)?

The Nervos Network is an open-source, multi-protocol public blockchain platform. The tier 1 public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network is called the Nervos CKB. It supposedly enables smart contracts and layer 2 scaling while enabling any crypto-asset to be kept with the security, immutability, and permission lessness of Bitcoin. Through its store of value crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte, it seeks to capture the entire network value.

The Nervos Network’s native coin CKB is intended to serve as a secure store of value while also enabling platform functionality. Users pay transaction fees in CKB tokens, which are then used to reward block validators.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022

Nervos Network (CKB) holds the 205th position on CoinGecko right now. CKB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

CKB /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Nervos Network (CKB) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Nervos Network (CKB) is in the range of $0.00408. If the pattern continues, the price of CKB might reach the resistance levels of $0.00586 and $0.00971. If the trend reverses, then the price of CKB may fall to $0.00347 and $0.00278. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Nervos Network (CKB).

CKB /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Nervos Network (CKB).

 
Resistance Level 1		 $0.00536
Resistance Level 2 $0.00839
Resistance Level 3 $0.01384
Resistance Level 4 $0.02189
Support Level $0.00282
CKB /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Nervos Network (CKB) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CKB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.02189.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Nervos Network (CKB) might plummet to almost $0.00282, a bearish signal.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Nervos Network (CKB) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of CKB lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.

CKB /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Nervos Network (CKB) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Nervos Network (CKB) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, CKB has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CKB at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CKB is 51.81. This means that Nervos Network (CKB) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of CKB may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Nervos Network (CKB). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

Nervos Network Ckb Price Prediction 2022 — Will Ckb Hit
CKB /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Nervos Network (CKB). Currently, the ADX of CKB lies in the range of 26.7959 and thus, it indicates a strong trend. 

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Nervos Network (CKB). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of CKB lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Nervos Network (CKB) is at 51.81 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of CKB with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Nervos Network (CKB).

BTC Vs ETH Vs CKB  Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and CKB are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CKB also increase or decrease respectively.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses,  Nervos Network (CKB) might probably attain $0.07 by 2023.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Nervos Network (CKB) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CKB might rally to hit $0.09 by 2024. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2025

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.1. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2026

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.3. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2027

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.5.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2028

If Nervos Network (CKB) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, CKB would hit $0.7 in 2028.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Nervos Network (CKB), it would witness major spikes. CKB might hit $0.9 by 2029.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Nervos Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in CKB for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Nervos Network (CKB) might hit $1 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Nervos Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CKB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Nervos Network (CKB) in 2022 is  $0.02189. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Nervos Network (CKB) price prediction for 2022 is $0.00282.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Nervos Network ecosystem, the performance of CKB would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.04370633 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.05 if the investors believe that CKB is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Nervos Network (CKB)?

 Nervos Network (CKB) is the Nervos Network’s native coin. The token is intended to serve as a secure store of value while also enabling platform functionality. Users pay transaction fees in CKB tokens, which are then used to reward block validators.

2. Where can you purchase Nervos Network (CKB)?

Nervos Network (CKB) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global and MEXC.

3. Will Nervos Network (CKB) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Nervos Network platform, CKB has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Nervos Network (CKB)?

On March 31, 2021 Nervos Network (CKB) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.04370633.


5. Is Nervos Network (CKB) a good investment in 2022?

Nervos Network (CKB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Nervos Network in the past few months, CKB is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Nervos Network (CKB) reach $0.05?

Nervos Network (CKB) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Nervos Network (CKB) will hit $0.05 soon.

7. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2023?

 Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.07 by 2023.

8. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2024?

Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.09 by 2024.

9. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2025?

 Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.1 by 2025.

10. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2026?

 Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2026.        

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Chiliz Bulls Test $0.2505 Resistance

Chiliz
Increasing volume in Chiliz intraday trades pointed to a likely bullish comeback in the coin’s price.

Since the start of trading today, the volume of Chiliz has increased from $395,564,490 to $694,854,345.

Market capitalization rose from $1,203,242,510 to $1,222,317,487 as trading volume rose.

Increases in both trading activity and market capitalization of this magnitude suggest that a turnaround may be in the works.

This could be the case if we believe real-time data. A cup-and-handle pattern appears on the chart, suggesting a possible or current upswing.

As a whole, the cryptocurrency market has been seeking to rebound from the unfavorable market conditions that have dominated the financial sphere, so the recovery should come as no surprise for Chiliz.

The ensuing crashes in April–August further reinforced the consensus that the crypto winter would last for some time.

The bulls in this market are currently testing the $0.2505 resistance level. Resistance at the 38.20 Fibonacci level sits at $0.2615, thus this price range is below that.

Any price action for Chiliz above these levels would signal a continuation of the bullish trend that began at $0.2505 and is currently in play.

Indicators provide a similar positive rebound narrative. The momentum indicator maintains a V-shaped pattern, indicating that the present market trend is rising.

The Awesome oscillator indicates a major bullish reversal at the 4-hour tick level. At the level of 5.78, the price oscillator indicates a strong buy signal for investors and traders.

The $0.2505 Barrier Poses Major Challenge

To sustain current upward trend, it is necessary to overcome the barrier at $0.2505. This is the immediate resistance the bulls will encounter before a possible push towards the 38.20 Fibonacci level. Currently, though, the bulls may have overextended and lost some impetus.

The price has failed to consolidate above the 50.00 Fib level, according to current data. This failure to surpass the 50.00 Fibonacci barrier and the following lack of momentum can transform the bullish price reversal into a bearish trend.

A short examination of the 4-hour clock reveals the formation of a double triangular pattern that may influence the recovery of the coin. The base of the formation rests directly on the 78.60 Fib level.

It is vital for bulls not to be swayed by this emerging pattern, as the CHZ coin’s recovery hinges on the larger price fluctuations at the 1-day tick mark.

If the bulls maintain their pace, we may finally witness a net price increase in the coming days.

CHZ total market cap at $1.4 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Somag News, Chart: TradingView.com

